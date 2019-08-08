Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Form of Proxy

(note 2)

Future Development Holdings Limited

未來發展控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1259)

Form of Proxy

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of Future Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") to be held at Room Golden Bay, 2/F, Golden Bay Resort, 168 South Huandeng Road, (Huandeng Nan Lu), Dadeng Islands, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China on Friday, 6 September 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We (note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of

shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby appoint the chairman of the Meeting or

of

to act as my/our proxy (note 3) at the Meeting to be held at Room Golden Bay, 2/F, Golden Bay Resort, 168 South Huandeng Road, (Huandeng Nan Lu), Dadeng Islands, Xiamen, Fujian Province, The People's Republic of China on Friday, 6 September 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Capitalised terms used in this form of proxy shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 9 August 2019 unless content requires otherwise.

Please make a mark in the appropriate box to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast (note 4).