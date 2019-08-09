Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Form of Proxy For the EGM to be held on 26 August 2019
0
08/09/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
卡姆丹克太陽能系統集團有限公司
Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 712)
Form of Proxy
For the EGM to be held on 26 August 2019
I/We1,
of
being the registered holder(s) of2
shares
of HK$0.001 each in the capital of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman3 of the EGM, or
of
as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the EGM of the Company to be held at 5/F, BOC Group Life Assurance Tower, 136 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 26 August 2019, and at any adjournment thereof on the undermentioned resolution as indicated and if no such indication is given as my/our proxy thinks fit. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms shall bear the same meaning as those in the circular of the Company dated 9 August 2019.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
FOR4
AGAINST4
1.
(a) with effect from the second business day immediately following
the date on
which this resolution is passed or the fulfilment of the conditions set out in the
circular dated 9 August 2019 (whichever is later), every four issued and unissued
ordinary shares of a par value of HK$0.001 each in the share capital of the Company
be consolidated into one consolidated share of a par value of HK$0.004 each (each a
''Consolidated Share'') (the ''Share Consolidation''), such Consolidated Shares
shall rank pari passu in all respects with each other and have the rights and
privileges and be subject to the restrictions in respect of ordinary shares contained in
the memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company; (b) all
fractional Consolidated Shares will be disregarded and not be issued to the
shareholders of the Company but all such fractional Consolidated Shares will be
aggregated and, if possible, sold for the benefit for the Company in such manner on
such terms as the directors of the Company (the ''Director(s)'') may think fit; and
(c) any Director be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and
execute and deliver all such documents, including under common seal of the
Company or otherwise as may be considered necessary, desirable or expedient to
carry out or give effect to any or all of the foregoing arrangements in respect of the
Share Consolidation.
Signature:
Date:
Notes:
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out''the Chairman of the EGM, or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided.
Please indicate with an''X'' in the relevant box how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If this form of proxy is returned without any indication, you will be deemed to have authorised your proxy to vote or abstain from voting as he thinks fit.
Any alteration made to this form of proxy should be initialled.
Any member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy(ies) to attend instead of him and to vote on a poll. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
If the appointor is a corporation, this form of proxy must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised on that behalf.
In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members.
To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority must be completed and deposited to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be).
Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof (as the case may be).
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:11 UTC