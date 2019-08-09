Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Form of Proxy For the EGM to be held on 26 August 2019

卡姆丹克太陽能系統集團有限公司

Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 712) Form of Proxy For the EGM to be held on 26 August 2019 I/We1, of being the registered holder(s) of2 shares

of HK$0.001 each in the capital of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the Chairman3 of the EGM, or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the EGM of the Company to be held at 5/F, BOC Group Life Assurance Tower, 136 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 26 August 2019, and at any adjournment thereof on the undermentioned resolution as indicated and if no such indication is given as my/our proxy thinks fit. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms shall bear the same meaning as those in the circular of the Company dated 9 August 2019.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR4 AGAINST4 1. (a) with effect from the second business day immediately following the date on which this resolution is passed or the fulfilment of the conditions set out in the circular dated 9 August 2019 (whichever is later), every four issued and unissued ordinary shares of a par value of HK$0.001 each in the share capital of the Company be consolidated into one consolidated share of a par value of HK$0.004 each (each a ''Consolidated Share'') (the ''Share Consolidation''), such Consolidated Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with each other and have the rights and privileges and be subject to the restrictions in respect of ordinary shares contained in the memorandum of association and articles of association of the Company; (b) all fractional Consolidated Shares will be disregarded and not be issued to the shareholders of the Company but all such fractional Consolidated Shares will be aggregated and, if possible, sold for the benefit for the Company in such manner on such terms as the directors of the Company (the ''Director(s)'') may think fit; and (c) any Director be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts and things and execute and deliver all such documents, including under common seal of the Company or otherwise as may be considered necessary, desirable or expedient to carry out or give effect to any or all of the foregoing arrangements in respect of the Share Consolidation. Signature: Date:

