Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Form of Proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 12 September 2019

茂業國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 848)

Form of Proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 12 September 2019

as my/our proxy to attend the Annual General Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Shenzhen Conference Room, 36/F, Tower A, World Finance Centre, 4003 Shennan East Road, Shenzhen, The People's Republic of China on 12 September 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the said meeting and at such meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST (Notes 5 & 6) (Notes 5 & 6) To approve, confirm and ratify the leasing framework agreement dated 28 December 2018, the supplemental agreement dated 14 March 2019 and the second supplemental agreement dated 29 May 2019 (collectively, the "New Leasing Framework Agreement") between the Company and Maoye Holdings Limited, and authorise the Board to take all steps necessary or expedient in its opinion to implement and/or give effect to the New Leasing Framework Agreement.

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent the member. If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, please strike out the words " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING " here inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf at the meeting provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✔ ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✔ ") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" . Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his/her votes at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting. All resolutions will be put to vote by way of poll at the meeting. Every member of the Company present in person (in the case of a member being a corporation, by its duly authorized representative), or by proxy shall have one vote for every fully paid share of which he/she/it is the holder. A person entitled to more than one vote need not use all his/her votes or cast all the votes he/she uses in the same way and in such case, please state the relevant number of shares in the appropriate box(es) above. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding this meeting (i.e. not later than 10:00 a.m. on 10 September 2019 (Hong Kong time)) or any adjourned meeting. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting and, in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be made in writing to Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.