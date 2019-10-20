Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GLOBAL OFFERING 0 10/20/2019 | 06:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated October 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus") issued by YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (the "Company"). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (the "HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering (collectively, the "Global Offering") described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares. This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or other jurisdiction where such distribution is prohibited by law. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in Hong Kong, the United States or in any other jurisdictions. The H Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or in accordance with an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company in the United States. The H Shares are being offered and sold only in offshore transactions within the meaning of and in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. In connection with the Global Offering, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, as stabilizing manager (the "Stabilizing Manager"), its affiliates or any person acting for it and on behalf of the Underwriter(s), may over-allocate or effect transactions with a view to stabilizing or supporting the market price of the H Shares at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail for a limited period after the Listing Date. However, there is no obligation on the Stabilizing Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it, to conduct any such stabilizing action, which, if commenced, will be done at the sole and absolute discretion of the Stabilizing Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it, and may be discontinued at any time. Any such stabilizing action is required to be brought to an end on the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. Such stabilization action, if commenced, may be effected in all jurisdictions where it is permissible to do so, in each case in compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulatory requirements, including the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules, as amended, made under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Potential investors should be aware that stabilizing action cannot be taken to support the price of the H Shares for longer than the stabilization period which begins on the Listing Date, and is expected to expire on the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. After this date, no further stabilizing action may be taken, demand for the H Shares, and therefore the price of the H Shares, could fall. 1 YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) GLOBAL OFFERING Number of Offer Shares : 133,882,000 H Shares (subject to the under the Global Offering exercise of the Over-allotment Option) Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 13,390,000 H Shares (subject to adjustment) Number of International Offer Shares : 120,492,000 H Shares (subject to adjustment and the exercise of the Over-allotment Option) Maximum Offer Price : HK$3.51 per H Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund) Nominal value : RMB1.00 per H Share Stock code : 1847 Sole Sponsor and Sole Global Coordinator Application has been made by the Company to the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the H Shares to be issued by the Company pursuant to the Global Offering (including any additional H Shares which may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Over-allotment Option). Dealings in the H Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019. 2 The Global Offering of 133,882,000 H Shares (subject to the exercise of the Over-allotment Option) comprises: (1) Hong Kong Public Offering of initially 13,390,000 H Shares (subject to adjustment), and (2) International Offering of initially 120,492,000 H Shares (subject to adjustment and the exercise of the Over-allotment Option), representing approximately 10% and 90% of the total number of H Shares initially being offered under the Global Offering, respectively. The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Global Coordinator may, at its sole discretion, reallocate Offer Shares initially allocated for the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering in accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL-91-18. In the event that (i) the International Offering is under- subscribed and the Hong Kong Public Offering is fully subscribed or over-subscribed irrespective of the number of times, or (ii) the International Offering is fully subscribed or over-subscribed and the Hong Kong Public Offering is fully subscribed or over-subscribed as to less than 15 times the number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering provided that the Offer Price would be set at HK$2.76 (low-end of the indicative Offer Price range), up to 13,390,000 Offer Shares may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering from the International Offering, so that the total number of the Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering will be increased to 26,780,000 Offer Shares, representing approximately 20% of the number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option). The Company is expected to grant the Over-allotment Option to the International Underwriter(s), exercisable by the Sole Global Coordinator on behalf of the International Underwriter(s) which will be exercisable at any time from the date of the International Underwriting Agreement until 30 days after the last date for lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering, to require the Company to issue and allot up to an aggregate of 20,082,300 additional Offer Shares, representing 15% of the number of Offer Shares initially being offered under the Global Offering, at the Offer Price under the International Offering to cover over-allocations in the International Offering, if any. In the event the Over-allotment Option is exercised, an announcement will be made by the Company on the Company's website at www.ynhnt.comand the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. Subject to the granting of the approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the H Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and compliance with the stock admission requirements of HKSCC, the H Shares will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from the date of commencement of dealings in the H Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or such other date as may be determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is required to take place in CCASS on the second business day after any trading day. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time. All necessary arrangements have been made for the H Shares to be admitted into CCASS. 3 The Offer Price will not be more than HK$3.51 per Offer Share and is expected to be not less than HK$2.76 per Offer Share unless otherwise announced. Applicants for the Hong Kong Offer Shares are required to pay, on application, the maximum Offer Price of HK$3.51 per Offer Share together with brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%, subject to refund if the Offer Price as finally determined is less than HK$3.51 per Offer Share. Applications for the Hong Kong Offer Shares will only be considered on the basis of the terms and conditions set out in the Prospectus, the relevant Application Forms and the designated website (www.eipo.com.hk) in relation to the White Form eIPO. Applicants who would like to have the allotted Hong Kong Offer Shares registered in their own names should either (1) complete and sign the WHITE Application Forms, or (2) submit applications online through the designated website of the White Form eIPO Service Provider at www.eipo.com.hkunder the White Form eIPO service. Applicants who would like to have the allotted Hong Kong Offer Shares registered in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to their CCASS Investor Participant stock accounts or the stock accounts of their designated CCASS Participants maintained in CCASS should either (1) complete and sign the YELLOW Application Forms, or (2) give electronic application instructions to HKSCC via CCASS. Copies of the Prospectus, together with the WHITE Application Forms, may be obtained during normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, until 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from: 1. any of the following addresses of the Hong Kong Underwriter: China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre 1 Harbour View Street Central Hong Kong 4 2. any of the following outlets of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch: District Outlet Name Address Hong Kong Island Taikoo Shing Sub-Branch Shop 38, G/F., CityPlaza 2, 18 Taikoo Shing Road Kowloon Cheung Sha Wan Plaza Unit G04 on G/F., Cheung Sha Wan Plaza, 833 Sub-Branch Cheung Sha Wan Road Lam Tin Sub-Branch Shop No. 5 & 9, G/F., Kai Tin Towers, 51-67C Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin New Territories Fanling Sub-Branch Shop No. 84A-84B, G/F., Flora Plaza, Fanling Tiu Keng Leng Sub-Branch Shops Nos. L2-064 and L2-065, Level 2, Metro Town, Tiu Keng Leng Copies of the Prospectus, together with the YELLOW Application Forms, may be obtained during normal business hours from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 until 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from the Depository Counter of HKSCC at 1/F, One & Two Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong or your stockbroker, who may have such YELLOW Application Forms and the Prospectus available. The WHITE or YELLOW Application Form completed in all respects in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, together with a cheque or banker's cashier order payable to "BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS (NOMINEE) CO. LTD. - GHPC PUBLIC OFFER" attached should be securely stapled and deposited in the special collection boxes provided at any of the outlets referred to above on such dates and during such time as specified in the Application Forms. Applicants applying by the White Form eIPO may submit applications through the White Form eIPO service at www.eipo.com.hk(24 hours daily, except on the last application day) from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 and the latest time for completing full payment of application monies in respect of such applications will be 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019 or such later time as described in the section "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather on the Opening of the Application Lists" in the Prospectus. 5 CCASS Clearing/Custodian Participants can input electronic application instructions at the following times on the following dates:(1) Monday, October 21, 2019 - 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Note: These times are subject to change as HKSCC may determine from time to time with prior notification to CCASS Clearing/Custodian Participants and/or CCASS Investor Participants. CCASS Investor Participants can input electronic application instructions from 9:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 until 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019 (24 hours daily, except on Thursday, October 24, 2019, the last application day). Please refer to the sections headed "Structure of the Global Offering" and "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus for details of the conditions and procedures of the Hong Kong Public Offering. The Company expects to publish the announcement on the final Offer Price, the level of indications of interest in the International Offering, the level of applications in the Hong Kong Public Offering and the basis of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 (1) in the South China Morning Post (in English), (2) in the Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese), (3) on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk), and (4) on the Company's website (www.ynhnt.com). The results of allocations under the Hong Kong Public Offering and the Hong Kong identity card/ passport/Hong Kong business registration numbers of successful applicants under the Hong Kong Public Offering will be available through a variety of channels from Wednesday, October 30, 2019 as described in the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares - 11. Publication of Results" in the Prospectus. If an application is rejected, not accepted or accepted in part only, or if the Offer Price as finally determined is less than the maximum Offer Price of HK$3.51 per Offer Share (excluding brokerage, SFC transaction levy and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee thereon), or if the conditions of the Hong Kong Public Offering are not fulfilled in accordance with the paragraph headed "Structure of the Global Offering - Conditions of the Hong Kong Public Offering" in the Prospectus or if any application is revoked, the application monies, or the appropriate portion thereof, together with the related brokerage, SFC transaction levy and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee, will be refunded, without interest or the cheque or banker's cashier order will not be cleared. The Company will not issue temporary documents of title in respect of the H Shares, and will not issue receipt for sums paid on application. Share certificates will only become valid at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 provided that the Global Offering has become unconditional in all respects and the right of termination described in the section headed "Underwriting" in the Prospectus has not been exercised. 6 Dealings in the H Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019. The H Shares will be traded in board lots of 1,000 H Shares each. The stock code of the Company is 1847. By order of the Board YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited Ma Minchao Chairman Hong Kong, October 21, 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ma Minchao, Mr. Rao Ye, Mr. Lu Jianfeng and Ms. Hu Zhurong as executive Directors, Mr. Liu Guangcan and Mr. He Jianqiang as non-executive Directors and Mr. Wong Kai Yan Thomas, Mr. Yu Dingming and Mr. Li Hongkun as independent non-executive Directors. 7 Attachments Original document

