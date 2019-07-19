Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GRANT OF AWARDS PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集團

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

GRANT OF AWARDS PURSUANT

TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

The Board announces that on July 19, 2019, the Board has resolved to award a total of 20,538,000 Award Shares to 20,538 Selected Participants who are Unconnected Grantees under the Share Award Scheme. The grant of the Award Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval and the Awards will be satisfied by way of purchasing existing Shares from the open market. No new funds will be raised as a result of the aforementioned Awards. The Trustee shall hold the Award Shares in trust for the Selected Participants, and shall transfer and release such Shares to the Selected Participants at no cost upon the satisfaction of the relevant vesting conditions specified by the Board at the time of granting the Award. The vesting period of the Award Shares is one year. Each of the grantees shall be awarded 1,000 Shares.

The closing price of the Shares on the date of grant of the Awards was HK$9.11. The Award Shares represent approximately 0.085% of the total issued shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement. The total number of Shares available for Awards under the Share Award Scheme is 1,097,446,131 before granting of the above Awards subject to an annual limit of 3% of the total number of the issued Shares at the relevant time. Following the aforementioned Awards, there remains 1,076,908,131 Shares available under the Share Award Scheme for further Awards by the Board.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise.

"Award(s)"

award(s) of Shares by the Board pursuant to the Share Award

Scheme to Selected Participant(s)

"Award Share(s)"

the Shares granted to a Selected Participant in an Award

"Board"

the board of Directors

1

"Company"

Xiaomi Corporation 小米集 , a company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed

on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1810)

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Eligible Person(s)"

any individual, being an employee (whether full time or part time),

director (including executive, non-executive and independent

non-executive directors), officer, consultant, advisor, distributor,

contractor, customer, supplier, agent, business partner, joint venture

business partner or service provider of any member of the Group

or any affiliates (as defined in the Share Award Scheme) who the

Board or its delegate(s) considers, in their sole discretion, to have

contributed or will contribute to the Group; however, no individual

who is resident in a place where the grant, acceptance or vesting

of an Award pursuant to the Share Award Scheme is not permitted

under the laws and regulations of such place or where in the view

of the Board or its delegate(s), compliance with applicable laws

and regulations in such place makes it necessary or expedient to

exclude such individual, shall be entitled to participate in the Share

Award Scheme and such individual shall therefore be excluded

from the term Eligible Person

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China

"Listing Rules"

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Selected Participants"

any Eligible Person approved for participation in the Share Award

Scheme and who has been granted any Award pursuant to the Share

Award Scheme

"Share Award Scheme"

the share award scheme adopted by the Company on June 17, 2018

"Share(s)"

class B ordinary shares of the share capital of the Company with

a par value of US$0.0000025 each, conferring a holder of a class

B ordinary share one vote per share on any resolution tabled at the

Company's general meetings

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Share(s) in issue

2

"Trustee"

the trustee to be appointed by the Company for the administration

of the Share Award Scheme

"Unconnected Grantees"

Selected Participants who are third party independent of the

Company and its connected persons

"%"

per cent.

By order of the Board

Xiaomi Corporation

Lei Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, July 19, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Lin Bin as Executive Director, Mr. Koh Tuck Lye and Mr. Liu Qin as Non-executive Directors, and Dr. Chen Dongsheng, Dr. Lee Ka Kit and Mr. Wong Shun Tak as Independent Non-executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 14:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposal for general mandates to issue shares..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed public issue of corporate bonds in t..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeti..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Operational Statistics for June 2019
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting ..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update announcement on the possible share acq..
PU
06:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals for general mandates to issue share..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed appointment of supervisor
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposals involving (i) re-election of retiri..
PU
05:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proxy form for use at annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 33,0x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.42%43 833
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC21.52%51 616
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.34%26 428
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.05%25 132
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 412
NASDAQ25.83%17 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About