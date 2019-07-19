Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GRANT OF AWARDS PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME
07/19/2019 | 11:00am EDT
XIAOMI CORPORATION
小米集團
(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1810)
GRANT OF AWARDS PURSUANT
TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME
The Board announces that on July 19, 2019, the Board has resolved to award a total of 20,538,000 Award Shares to 20,538 Selected Participants who are Unconnected Grantees under the Share Award Scheme. The grant of the Award Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval and the Awards will be satisfied by way of purchasing existing Shares from the open market. No new funds will be raised as a result of the aforementioned Awards. The Trustee shall hold the Award Shares in trust for the Selected Participants, and shall transfer and release such Shares to the Selected Participants at no cost upon the satisfaction of the relevant vesting conditions specified by the Board at the time of granting the Award. The vesting period of the Award Shares is one year. Each of the grantees shall be awarded 1,000 Shares.
The closing price of the Shares on the date of grant of the Awards was HK$9.11. The Award Shares represent approximately 0.085% of the total issued shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement. The total number of Shares available for Awards under the Share Award Scheme is 1,097,446,131 before granting of the above Awards subject to an annual limit of 3% of the total number of the issued Shares at the relevant time. Following the aforementioned Awards, there remains 1,076,908,131 Shares available under the Share Award Scheme for further Awards by the Board.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise.
"Award(s)"
award(s) of Shares by the Board pursuant to the Share Award
Scheme to Selected Participant(s)
"Award Share(s)"
the Shares granted to a Selected Participant in an Award
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
Xiaomi Corporation 小米集團 , a company incorporated in the
Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed
on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1810)
"connected person(s)"
has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"Eligible Person(s)"
any individual, being an employee (whether full time or part time),
director (including executive, non-executive and independent
contractor, customer, supplier, agent, business partner, joint venture
business partner or service provider of any member of the Group
or any affiliates (as defined in the Share Award Scheme) who the
Board or its delegate(s) considers, in their sole discretion, to have
contributed or will contribute to the Group; however, no individual
who is resident in a place where the grant, acceptance or vesting
of an Award pursuant to the Share Award Scheme is not permitted
under the laws and regulations of such place or where in the view
of the Board or its delegate(s), compliance with applicable laws
and regulations in such place makes it necessary or expedient to
exclude such individual, shall be entitled to participate in the Share
Award Scheme and such individual shall therefore be excluded
from the term Eligible Person
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"HK$"
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
"Hong Kong"
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China
"Listing Rules"
The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Selected Participants"
any Eligible Person approved for participation in the Share Award
Scheme and who has been granted any Award pursuant to the Share
Award Scheme
"Share Award Scheme"
the share award scheme adopted by the Company on June 17, 2018
"Share(s)"
class B ordinary shares of the share capital of the Company with
a par value of US$0.0000025 each, conferring a holder of a class
B ordinary share one vote per share on any resolution tabled at the
Company's general meetings
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Share(s) in issue
"Trustee"
the trustee to be appointed by the Company for the administration
of the Share Award Scheme
"Unconnected Grantees"
Selected Participants who are third party independent of the
Company and its connected persons
"%"
per cent.
By order of the Board
Xiaomi Corporation
Lei Jun
Chairman
Hong Kong, July 19, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lei Jun as Chairman and Executive Director and Mr. Lin Bin as Executive Director, Mr. Koh Tuck Lye and Mr. Liu Qin as Non-executive Directors, and Dr. Chen Dongsheng, Dr. Lee Ka Kit and Mr. Wong Shun Tak as Independent Non-executive Directors.
