Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GRANT OF AWARDS PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

XIAOMI CORPORATION

小米集團

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1810)

GRANT OF AWARDS PURSUANT

TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

The Board announces that on July 19, 2019, the Board has resolved to award a total of 20,538,000 Award Shares to 20,538 Selected Participants who are Unconnected Grantees under the Share Award Scheme. The grant of the Award Shares is not subject to Shareholders' approval and the Awards will be satisfied by way of purchasing existing Shares from the open market. No new funds will be raised as a result of the aforementioned Awards. The Trustee shall hold the Award Shares in trust for the Selected Participants, and shall transfer and release such Shares to the Selected Participants at no cost upon the satisfaction of the relevant vesting conditions specified by the Board at the time of granting the Award. The vesting period of the Award Shares is one year. Each of the grantees shall be awarded 1,000 Shares.

The closing price of the Shares on the date of grant of the Awards was HK$9.11. The Award Shares represent approximately 0.085% of the total issued shares of the Company as at the date of this announcement. The total number of Shares available for Awards under the Share Award Scheme is 1,097,446,131 before granting of the above Awards subject to an annual limit of 3% of the total number of the issued Shares at the relevant time. Following the aforementioned Awards, there remains 1,076,908,131 Shares available under the Share Award Scheme for further Awards by the Board.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise.