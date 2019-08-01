Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

08/01/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAISHO MICROLINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0567)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange.

The board of directors ("Board") of Daisho Microline Holdings Limited ("Company") hereby announces that a total of 38,400,000 share options ("Share Options") to subscribe for ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each ("Shares") of the Company were granted to individuals ("Grantees") under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 22 November 2016.

Details of the Share Options granted are as follows:

Date of grant

:

1 August 2019

Exercise price of

:

HK$0.222 per Share

Share Options granted

Number of Share Options granted

:

38,400,000 Share Options

(Each Share Option shall entitle the holder of the

Share Option to subscribe for one Share)

Closing price of the Share

:

HK$0.221 per Share

on the date of grant

Validity period of the Share Options

:

From 2 August 2019 to 1 August 2020

- 1 -

Among the total 38,400,000 Share Options, 19,200,000 Share Options were granted to the Directors of the Company or an associate of any of them with details as follows:

Number of

Name of Directors

Positions/Capacity in the Company

Share Options

CHEUNG Lai Na

Chairman and Executive Director of

4,800,000

the Company

CHEUNG Lai Ming

Executive Director of the Company

4,800,000

LEE Man Kwong

Executive Director of the Company

4,800,000

LAW Ping Wah

Chief Financial Officer and Executive

4,800,000

Director of the Company

Total:

19,200,000

The grant of Share Options to the above Grantees has been approved by the independent non-executive directors of the Company in compliance with rule 17.04(1) of the Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed above, none of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

By order of the Board

CHEUNG Lai Na

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 August 2019

As at the date hereof, the directors of the Company comprise:

Executive directors:

Independent non-executive directors:

CHEUNG Lai Na

CHOU Yuk Yan

CHEUNG Lai Ming

LEUNG King Fai

LEE Man Kwong

Dr. CHAN Yau Ching, Bob

LAW Ping Wah

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 13:29:05 UTC
