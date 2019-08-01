Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAISHO MICROLINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0567)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on the Stock Exchange.

The board of directors ("Board") of Daisho Microline Holdings Limited ("Company") hereby announces that a total of 38,400,000 share options ("Share Options") to subscribe for ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each ("Shares") of the Company were granted to individuals ("Grantees") under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 22 November 2016.

Details of the Share Options granted are as follows:

Date of grant : 1 August 2019 Exercise price of : HK$0.222 per Share Share Options granted Number of Share Options granted : 38,400,000 Share Options (Each Share Option shall entitle the holder of the Share Option to subscribe for one Share) Closing price of the Share : HK$0.221 per Share on the date of grant Validity period of the Share Options : From 2 August 2019 to 1 August 2020 - 1 -

Among the total 38,400,000 Share Options, 19,200,000 Share Options were granted to the Directors of the Company or an associate of any of them with details as follows:

Number of

Name of Directors Positions/Capacity in the Company Share Options CHEUNG Lai Na Chairman and Executive Director of 4,800,000 the Company CHEUNG Lai Ming Executive Director of the Company 4,800,000 LEE Man Kwong Executive Director of the Company 4,800,000 LAW Ping Wah Chief Financial Officer and Executive 4,800,000 Director of the Company Total: 19,200,000

The grant of Share Options to the above Grantees has been approved by the independent non-executive directors of the Company in compliance with rule 17.04(1) of the Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed above, none of the Grantees is a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company or an associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

