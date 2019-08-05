Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM 0 08/05/2019 | 07:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Public Offer - eWhite Form Service Provider Application Form 公開發售 - e 白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this application form if you are a eWhite Form Service Provider and are applying for Public Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為e 白表服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購公開發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 HANDS FORM HOLDINGS LIMITED 恆新豐控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） SHARE OFFER 股份發售 Number of Offer Shares : 650,000,000 Shares 發售股份數目 650,000,000股股份 Number of Public Offer Shares : 65,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) 公開發售股份數目 65,000,000股股份（可予重新分配） Number of Placing Shares : 585,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) 配售股份數目 585,000,000股股份（可予重新分配） Offer Price : HK$0.20 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) 發售價 每股發售股份0.20 港元，另加1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項可予退還） Nominal value : HK$0.01 per Share 面值 每股股份0.01 港元 Stock code : 1920 股份代號 1920 Please read carefully the prospectus of Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 August 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Public Inspection" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The SFC and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. The information contained in this Application Form is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia). These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Public Offer and the Placing will be subject to adjustment as described in the section headed "Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) may reallocate the Offer Shares from the Placing to the Public Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Public Offer. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such re-allocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the total number of Offer Shares that may be allocated to the Public Offer following such re-allocation shall be not more than double the initial allocation to the Public Offer (i.e. 130,000,000 Offer Shares). To: Hands Form Holdings Limited The Sole Sponsor The Sole Bookrunner The Joint Lead Managers The Public Offer Underwriters 在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱恆新豐控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年八月六日刊發的招股章程（「招股章 程」（）尤其是招股章程「如何申請公開發售股份」一節）及刊於本申請表格背面的指引。除非本申請表格另有界定， 否則本申請表格所使用的詞彙與招股章程所界定者具相同涵義。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港 證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對本申請表格的內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整 性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示概不就因本申請表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致的任 何損失承擔任何責任。 本申請表格副本連同白色及黃色申請表格副本、招股章程及招股章程附錄五「送呈公司註冊處處長及可供公眾查 閱的文件」一節所列的其他文件，已遵照香港法例第32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C 條的規定，送呈香港 公司註冊處處長登記。證監會及香港公司註冊處處長對任何此等文件的內容概不負責。 謹請 閣下垂注「個人資料收集聲明」一段，當中載有本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處有關個人資料及遵守香港 法例第486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》的政策及措施。 本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而在任何作出有關要約、游說或出售即屬違 法的司法權區內，概不得出售任何公開發售股份。本申請表格所載資料，不得在或向美國（包括其領土及屬地、美 國各州及哥倫比亞特區）境內直接或間接分發。該等資料不構成或組成在美國購買或認購證券的任何要約或游說的 一部分。本申請表格所述股份不曾亦不會根據美國證券法及美國適用州證券法登記。 除非已根據美國證券法的登記規定進行登記或獲豁免遵守有關登記規定，否則不得於美國提呈發售或出售股份。 證券不會在美國公開發售。 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內概不得發送或派發或複製（不論方 式，也不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予 閣下本人。概不得發送或派發或 複製本申請表格或招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能違反美國證券法或其他司法權區的適用法 律。 公開發售及配售之間的發售股份分配將按招股章程「股份發售的架構及條件」一節所述作出調整。尤其是，獨家賬 簿管理人（為其本身及代表包銷商）可將發售股份從配售重新分配至公開發售以滿足公開發售的有效申請。根據聯 交所發出的指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘並非根據上市規則第18 項應用指引進行有關重新分配，於有關重新分配後 可分配至公開發售的發售股份總數不得超過向公開發售所作初步分配的兩倍（即130,000,000 股發售股份）。 致： 恆新豐控股有限公司 獨家保薦人 獨家賬簿管理人 聯席牽頭經辦人 公開發售包銷商 1 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the Operational 吾等確認，吾等已(i) 遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交e 白表申請的運作程序以及與吾等就公 Procedures for eWhite Form applications submitted via Banks/Stockbrokers and all applicable laws and regulations 開發售提供e 白表服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（不論法定或其他）；及(ii)閱讀招股章程及本申請表格所載條 (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our eWhite Form services in connection with the 款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束。為了代表與本申請有關的每名相關申請人作出申請，吾等： Public Offer; and (ii) read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: • apply for the number of Public Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the Prospectus and • 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在 貴公司組織章程細則規限下，申請以下數目的公開發 this Application Form, and subject to the Articles of Association of the Company; 售股份； • enclose payment in full for the Public Offer Shares applied for, including 1% brokerage fee, 0.0027% SFC • 隨附申請認購公開發售股份所需的全數款項（包括1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% 聯交 transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee; 所交易費）； • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Public Offer Shares applied • 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納所申請的公開發售股份，或該等相關申請人根據本申請獲分配的任何 簽名Sample日期 for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on this application; 較少數目的公開發售股份； • undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose benefit the underlying • 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購或收取 applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an interest for, or r c iv d or 或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），並將不會申請或接納或表示有意認購配售的任何發售股份， been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or provisionally), and will not apply for or take up, or 亦不會以其他方式參與配售； indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the Placing nor otherwise participate in the Placing; • understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by the Company, and the So • 明白 貴公司及獨家賬簿管理人將依據此等聲明及陳述，以決定是否就本申請配發任何公開發售股份， Bookrunner in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Public Offer Shares in r sponse to this 及相關申請人如作出虛假聲明，可能會遭受檢控； application, and that the underlying applicants may be prosecuted if they made a fa se dec aration; • authorise the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying applicant(s) on the regist r of m mb rs of • 授權 貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請人的公 the Company as the holder(s) of any Public Offer Shares to be allotted to them, and the Company and/or its 開發售股份的持有人，且 貴公司及╱或其代理可根據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序按相關申請人的 agents to send any share certificate(s) (where applicable) by ordinary post at that under ying app icant's own 申請指示所指定地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票（如適用），郵誤風險概由該相關申請人承擔； risk to the address specified in the application instruction of that underlying app icant in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Pros ectus; • request that any e-Refund payment instructions be despatched to the a lication ayment account where the • 倘申請人使用單一銀行賬戶支付申請股款，要求任何電子退款指示將發送至申請付款賬戶內； applicants had paid the application monies from a single bank account; • request that any refund cheque(s) be made payable to the underlying a licant(s) who had used mu ti e • 要求任何退款支票以使用多個銀行賬戶支付申請股款的相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據本申請表格及招股 bank accounts to pay the application monies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by ordinary ost at that 章程所述程序將任何有關退款支票以普通郵遞方式寄發到申請所列的地址，郵誤風險概由該相關申請人 underlying applicant's own risk to the address stated on the a lication in accordance with the rocedures 承擔； prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; • confirm that each underlying applicant has read the terms and conditions and a lication rocedures set out • 確認各相關申請人已閱讀本申請表格及招股章程以及e 白表服務供應商指定網站(www.ewhiteform.com.hk) in this Application Form and in the Prospectus and in the designated website of the eWhite Form Service 所載條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； Provider at www.ewhiteform.com.hk, and agree to be bound by the ; • represent, warrant and undertake (a) that the underlying ap licant(s) and any ersons for whose benefit the • 聲明、保證及承諾(a) 相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士並不受香港或其他地方之任何適 underlying applicant(s) is/are applying is not restricted by any applicable laws of Hong Kong or elsewhere 用法律限制提出本申請、支付任何申請股款或獲配發或接納任何公開發售股份及相關申請人及相關申請 from making this application, paying any application onies for, or being allocated or taking up, any Public 人為其利益提出申請的人士在填寫及提交申請時身處美國境外及屬美國證券法S 規例第902 條第(h)(3) 段 Offer Shares and the underlying applicant(s) and any persons for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) 所述的人士且相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士會於離岸交易（定義見美國證券法S 規例） is/are applying is/are outside the United States when co pleting and sub itting the application and is/are 中認購公開發售股份；及(b) 向相關申請人或由相關申請人或為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申請認 a person described in r gr ph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regul tion S) under the U.S. Securities Act and the 購公開發售股份，不會引致 貴公司、獨家保薦人、獨家賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商、彼等 underlying applic nt(s) nd ny persons for whose benefit nd the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying 各自的董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與股份發售的任何其他人士須遵從香港以外任 will acquire the Public Offer Sh res in n offshore tr ns ction (within the eaning of Regulation S under the 何地區的法律或規例的任何規定（不論是否具法律效力）； U.S. Securities Act); nd (b) th t the lloc tion of or pplic tion for the Public Offer Shares to the underlying applicant or by underlying pplic nt or for whose benefit this pplication is ade would not require the Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Bookrunner, the Joint Le d Managers, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, rtners, gents, dvisers nd ny other parties involved in the Share Offer to having the force of l w) of ny territory outside Hong Kong; • agree that this pplic tion, ny ccept nce of it nd the resulting contract, will be governed by and construed • 同意本申請、對本申請的任何接納以及據此訂立的合約，將受香港法例管轄及按其詮釋；及 in accordance with the l ws of Hong Kong; nd • agree that the Comp ny, the ole ponsor, the ole Bookrunner, the Joint Lead Mangers, the Underwriters • 同意 貴公司、獨家保薦人、獨家賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商及彼等各自的董事、高級職 and their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other partners involved 員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與股份發售的任何其他人士有權依賴吾等或相關申請人作出的任何 in the hare Offer are entitled to rely on any warranty, representation or declaration made by us or the 保證、陳述或聲明。 underlying applicant. Signature Date Name of signatory Capacity 簽署人姓名 身份 2 3 4 We, on behalf of the Public Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read only Total number of Shares underlying applicants, CD-ROM submitted with this application form. 股份總數 offer to purchase 公開發售股份（代表相關申請人提出認購，其詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。 吾等（代表相關 申請人）提出認購 Total of Cheque(s) Cheque Number(s) 隨附合共 張支票 支票編號 are enclosed for HK$ Name of bank a total sum of 銀行名稱 總金額為 港元 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of eWhite Form Service Provider e 白表服務供應商名稱 Chinese Name eWhite Form Service Provider ID 中文名稱 e 白表服務供應商身份證明編號 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 Broker no. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫 Public Offer - eWhite Form Service Provider Application Form 公開發售 - e 白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this application form if you are a eWhite Form Service Provider and are applying for Public Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為e 白表服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購公開發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. 1 Sign and date the application form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated. To apply for Public Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of eWhite Form Service Providers who may provide eWhite Form services in relation to the Public Offer, which was released by the SFC. 填寫本申請表格的指引 下文提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 1 在申請表格欄1 簽署及填上日期。僅接受親筆簽名。 簽署人的姓名及代表身份亦必須註明。如要使用本申請表格申請認購公開發售股份， 閣下必 須為名列於證監會公佈的e 白表服務供應商名單內可以就公開發售提供e 白表服務的供應商。 Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Public Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.

Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. Complete your payment details in Box 3.

You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your eWhite Form Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s). 在欄 2 填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的公開發售股份總數（請填寫數字）。

閣下代其作出申請的相關申請人資料，必須載於連同本申請表格遞交的一個唯讀光碟格式資料 檔案內。 在欄 3 填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。

閣下必須在此欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格隨附的支票數目；並在每張支票的背面註明 (i) 閣 下的 e 白表 服務供應商身份證明編號及 (ii) 載有相關申請人申請詳細資料的資料檔案的檔案編號。 The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Public Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. For payments by cheque, the cheque must: be in Hong Kong dollars;

be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;

show your (or your nominee's) account name;

be made payable to ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - HANDS FORM HOLDINGS

LIMITED PUBLIC OFFER;

LIMITED PUBLIC OFFER; be crossed "Account Payee Only";

not be post dated; and

be signed by the authorised signatories of the eWhite Form Service Provider or designated person(s) arranged by the eWhite Form Service Provider. Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and the Sole Bookrunner have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). You should write the name, ID and address of the eWhite Form Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop. PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statement The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on 20 December 1996. This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data 此欄所註明的金額必須與欄2 所申請認購的公開發售股份總數應付的金額相同。 所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有該唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣下公司印章 的信封內。 如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須： 為港元支票；

以在香港開設的港元銀行賬戶開出；

顯示 閣下（或 閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱；

註明抬頭人為工銀亞洲代理人有限公司 - 恆新豐控股有限公司公開發售；

恆新豐控股有限公司公開發售； 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；

不得為期票；及

由 e 白 表 服務供應商的授權簽署人或 e 白表 服務供應商安排的指定人士簽署。 倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現， 閣下的申請可能會遭拒絕受理。 閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的唯讀光碟或資料檔案所載的申請 詳細資料相同。 倘出現差異，本公司及獨家賬簿管理人有絕對酌情權拒絕任何申請。 申請時繳付的款項將不會獲發收據。 4 在欄4 填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 閣下必須在此欄填上e 白表服務供應商的名稱、身份證明編號及地址。 閣下亦必須填寫 閣 下營業地點的聯絡人士的姓名及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼及加蓋經紀印章。 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 香港法例第486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《條例》」）中的主要條文於一九九六年十二月二十日在香 港生效。此項個人資料收集聲明是向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處有 關個人資料及《條例》方面的政策及慣例。 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. 證券申請人或證券登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港股份過戶登 記分處的服務時，必須不時向本公司或其代理及╱或其香港股份過戶登記分處提供最新的準確 個人資料。 Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被拒或延遲，或本公司及╱或香港股份過戶登 or regulatorsSampleand/or any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time delay or inability of the Company and/or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to effect transfers or 記分處無法落實轉讓或以其他方式提供服務。此舉亦可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申 otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Public Offer 請的公開發售股份及╱或寄發股票及╱或發送電子退款指示及╱或寄發 閣下應得的退款支 Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of Share certificat (s), and/or the 票。 despatch of e-Refund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. It is important that holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share R gistrar 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。 immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 2. Purposes 2. 目的 The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, he d and/or stor d (by 證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持有及╱或保存，以作下列用途： whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing of your application and e-Refund payment instructions/refund cheque, where • 處理 閣下的申請及電子退款指示╱退款支票（如適用）及核實是否符合本表格及招股章程 applicable, and verification of compliance with the terms and a lication rocedures set out in this 所載條款及申請程序及公佈公開發售股份的分配結果； form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Public Offer Shares; • enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere; • 確保遵守香港及其他地區的所有適用法律及法規； • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the na es of holders of securities including, • 以證券持有人（包括以香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 where applicable, in the name of HKSCC No inees; 券； • maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Co pany; • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊； • conducting or ssisting to conduct sign ture verific tions, ny other verification or exchange of • 進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核對或交換資料； information; • establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Co pany, such as dividends, rights • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，如股息、供股及紅股等； issues and bonus issues, etc; • distributing communic tions from the Comp ny nd its subsidiaries; • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； • compiling statistic inform tion nd h reholder profiles; • 編製統計數據及股東資料； • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations; • 遵照法例、規則或規例的要求作出披露； • disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise; • 透過報章公告或其他方式披露獲接納申請人士的身份； • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and • 與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能履行 the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/ 對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他目的。 agree. 3. Transfer of personal data 3. 轉交個人資料 Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar relating to the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal registrars;

where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;

any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses;

third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies; and

any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc. Retention of personal data

The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. Access and correction of personal data

The Ordinance provides the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company at its registered office disclosed in the section headed "Corporate Information" in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time in accordance with applicable law, for the attention of the Company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing this Application Form, you agree to all of the above. 本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處所持有關證券持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其香港 股份過戶登記分處可以在為達到上述目的或上述任何目的之必要情況下，作出其認為必要的查 詢以確認個人資料的準確性，尤其可能會向下列任何及所有人士及實體披露、獲取、轉交（無 論在香港境內或境外）證券持有人的個人資料： 本公司或其委任的代理，如財務顧問、收款銀行及海外股份過戶登記總處；

（如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統）香港結算及香港結算代理人將會就中央結算 系統的運作使用有關個人資料；

向本公司及 ╱ 或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、 付款或其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商；

或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、 付款或其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商； 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定、監管或政府機構；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何其他人士或機構，如其銀行、律師、會計師或股 票經紀等。 個人資料的保留

本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個 人資料。毋須保留的個人資料將會根據《條例》銷毀或處理。 查閱及更正個人資料 《條例》賦予證券持有人權利以確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處是否持有其個人資料、索取 有關資料副本及更正任何不準確之資料。根據《條例》規定，本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處有 權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。所有關於查閱資料或更正資料或查詢有關政策及 措施的資料及所持有資料類別的要求，應按照招股章程「公司資料」一節中披露或根據適用法律 不時通知的本公司註冊辦事處，向本公司的公司秘書或香港股份過戶登記分處屬下就《條例》所 指的私隱條例事務主任（視乎情況而定）提出。 閣下簽署本申請表格，即表示同意上述各項。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 遞交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) and a sealed 經填妥的本申請表格，連同相關支票及載有唯讀光碟的密封信封，必須於二零一九年 envelope containing the CD-ROM, must be submitted to the following receiving bank by 八月九日（星期五）下午四時正前，送達下列收款銀行： 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 9 August 2019: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 16/F, Tower 1, Millennium City 1, 九龍 號 388 Kwun Tong Road, 觀塘道388 Kowloon 創紀之城1 期1 座16 樓 Attachments Original document

