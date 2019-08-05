Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM

Please read carefully the prospectus of Hands Form Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 6 August 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form.
A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Public Inspection" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The SFC and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents.
Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. The information contained in this Application Form is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia). These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
The Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.
The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Public Offer and the Placing will be subject to adjustment as described in the section headed "Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) may reallocate the Offer Shares from the Placing to the Public Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Public Offer. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such re-allocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the total number of Offer Shares that may be allocated to the Public Offer following such re-allocation shall be not more than double the initial allocation to the Public Offer (i.e. 130,000,000 Offer Shares).
We, on behalf of the
Public Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read only
Total number of Shares
underlying applicants,
CD-ROM submitted with this application form.
股份總數
offer to purchase
公開發售股份（代表相關申請人提出認購，其詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。
吾等（代表相關
申請人）提出認購
Total of
Cheque(s)
Cheque Number(s)
隨附合共
張支票
支票編號
are enclosed for
HK$
Name of bank
a total sum of
銀行名稱
總金額為
港元
Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫
Name of eWhite Form Service Provider
e白表服務供應商名稱
Chinese Name
eWhite Form Service Provider ID
中文名稱
e白表服務供應商身份證明編號
Name of contact person
Contact number
Fax number
聯絡人姓名
聯絡電話號碼
傳真號碼
Address
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
地址
Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交
Broker no.
經紀號碼
Broker's Chop
經紀印章
For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫
Public Offer - eWhite Form Service Provider Application Form 公開發售- e 白表服務供應商申請表格
Please use this application form if you are a eWhite Form Service Provider and are applying for Public Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants.
倘 閣下為e 白表服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購公開發售股份，請使用本申請表格。
GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM
References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form.
1 Sign and date the application form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted.
The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated. To apply for Public Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of eWhite Form Service Providers who may provide eWhite Form services in relation to the Public Offer, which was released by the SFC.
Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Public Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.
Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form.
Complete your payment details in Box 3.
You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your eWhite Form Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).
The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Public Offer Shares applied for in Box 2.
All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop.
For payments by cheque, the cheque must:
be in Hong Kong dollars;
be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;
show your (or your nominee's) account name;
be made payable to ICBC (ASIA) NOMINEE LIMITED - HANDS FORM HOLDINGS
LIMITED PUBLIC OFFER;
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
not be post dated; and
be signed by the authorised signatories of theeWhite Form Service Provider or designated person(s) arranged by the eWhite Form Service Provider.
Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured on its first presentation.
It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application.
The Company and the Sole Bookrunner have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies.
No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application.
4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters).
You should write the name, ID and address of the eWhite Form Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop.
PERSONAL DATA
Personal Information Collection Statement
The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on 20 December 1996. This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance.
1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data
From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar.
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in
未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被拒或延遲，或本公司及╱或香港股份過戶登
or regulatorsSampleand/or any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time
delay or inability of the Company and/or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to effect transfers or
記分處無法落實轉讓或以其他方式提供服務。此舉亦可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申
otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Public Offer
請的公開發售股份及╱或寄發股票及╱或發送電子退款指示及╱或寄發 閣下應得的退款支
Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of Share certificat (s), and/or the
票。
despatch of e-Refund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are
entitled.
It is important that holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share R gistrar
證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。
immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
2. Purposes
2.
目的
The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, he d and/or stor d (by
證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持有及╱或保存，以作下列用途：
whatever means) for the following purposes:
• processing of your application and e-Refund payment instructions/refund cheque, where
•
處理 閣下的申請及電子退款指示╱退款支票（如適用）及核實是否符合本表格及招股章程
applicable, and verification of compliance with the terms and a lication rocedures set out in this
所載條款及申請程序及公佈公開發售股份的分配結果；
form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Public Offer Shares;
• enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
•
確保遵守香港及其他地區的所有適用法律及法規；
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of the na es of holders of securities including,
•
以證券持有人（包括以香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證
where applicable, in the name of HKSCC No inees;
券；
•
maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Co pany;
•
存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊；
•
conducting or ssisting to conduct sign ture verific tions, ny other verification or exchange of
•
進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核對或交換資料；
information;
•
establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Co pany, such as dividends, rights
•
確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，如股息、供股及紅股等；
issues and bonus issues, etc;
•
distributing communic tions from the Comp ny nd its subsidiaries;
•
分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊；
•
compiling statistic inform tion nd h reholder profiles;
•
編製統計數據及股東資料；
• making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations;
•
遵照法例、規則或規例的要求作出披露；
• disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise;
•
透過報章公告或其他方式披露獲接納申請人士的身份；
• disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and
•
披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及
• any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and
•
與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能履行
the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/
對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他目的。
agree.
3. Transfer of personal data
3.
轉交個人資料
Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar relating to the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal registrars;
where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses;
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies; and
any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc.
Retention of personal data
The Company and its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.
Access and correction of personal data
The Ordinance provides the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company at its registered office disclosed in the section headed "Corporate Information" in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time in accordance with applicable law, for the attention of the Company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer for the purposes of the Ordinance.
By signing this Application Form, you agree to all of the above.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 23:34:10 UTC