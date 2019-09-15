Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM 0 09/15/2019 | 06:52pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Public Offer - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for the Public Offer shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購公開發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） SHARE OFFER 股份發售 Number of Offer Shares : 250,000,000 Shares 發售股份數目 ： 250,000,000 股股份 Number of Public Offer Shares : 25,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) 公開發售股份數目 ： 25,000,000 股股份（可予重新分配） Number of Placing Shares : 225,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) 配售股份數目 ： 225,000,000 股股份（可予重新分配） Offer Price : Not more than HK$0.60 per Offer Share and expected to be not less than HK$0.50 per Offer Share, plus brokerage fee of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) 發售價 ： 不超過每股發售股份0.60 港元及預期每股發售股份不低於0.50 港元，另加1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵 費及0.005% 聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足及可予退還） Nominal value : HK$0.01 per Share 面值 ： 每股股份0.01 港元 Stock Code : 1960 股份代號 ： 1960 Please read carefully the prospectus of TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 16 September 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and available for inspection - Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VII to the Prospectus, have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Stock Exchange, HKSCC, the SFC and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. 在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱TBK & Sons Holdings Limited（「本公司」）於二零一九年九月十六日刊發的招股章程（「招 股章程」）（尤其是招股章程「如何申請公開發售股份」一節）及刊於本申請表格背面的指引。除非本申請表格另行界定， 否則本申請表格所使用的詞語與招股章程所界定者具相同涵義。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、香港證券及 期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對本申請表格的內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任 何聲明，並明確表示概不就因本申請表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致的任何損失承擔任何責任。 本申請表格連同白色及黃色申請表格、招股章程及招股章程附錄七「送呈香港公司註冊處處長及備查文件 - 送呈香港 公司註冊處處長的文件」所列的其他文件，已遵照香港法例第32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C 條的規定，送呈 香港公司註冊處處長登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、聯交所、香港結算、證監會及香港公司註冊處處長對任何此等 文件的內容概不負責。 Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Data" which sets out the policies and practices of 閣下敬請留意「個人資料」一段，當中載有本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處有關個人資料及遵守香港法例第486 章個人 the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the 資料（私隱）條例的政策及措施。 Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy 本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而在任何香港以外的司法權區，概不得出售任何公 nor shall there be any sale of Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. This Application 開發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在美國境內直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦非在美國出售股份的要約。公開發 Form and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this 售股份並無亦不會根據一九三三年美國證券法（經不時修訂）或美國任何州證券法登記，且不得在美國境內提呈發售、出 application an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. The Public Offer Shares have not been and will not be 售、抵押或轉讓。本公司證券亦不會在美國公開發售。 registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company in the United states. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in 在任何根據有關法律不得發送、派送或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區，概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複製（全 part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not 部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予 閣下本人。概不得發送或派發或複製本申請表格或 permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you 招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能違反證券法或其他司法權區的適用法律。 personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. 本 The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Public Offer and the Placing will be subject to adjustment as 公開發售與配售之間的發售股份分配將根據招股章程中「股份發售的架構及條件」所述作出調整。具體而言，聯席賬簿 described in "Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Joint Bookrunners 管理人（為其本身及代表包銷商）可將發售股份從配售重新分配至公開發售以應付公開發售項下的有效申請，或可從公 (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) may reallocate Offer Shares from the Placing to the Public 開發售重新分配至配售。根據聯交所發出之指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘並非根據上市規則第18 項應用指引進行有關 Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Public Offer or from the Public Offer to the Placing. In accordance 重新分配，於有關重新分配後可根據公開發售認購之發售股份總數不得超過初步提呈的公開發售股份數目之兩倍，即 with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done otherwise than 50,000,000 股。 pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the total number of Offer Shares available under the Public Offer following such reallocation shall not be more than double the initial number of Public Offer Shares, i.e., 50,000,000 Shares. To: TBK & Sons Holdings Limited 致： TBK & Sons Holdings Limited Red Sun Capital Limited 紅日資本有限公司 The Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 The Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Public Offer Underwriters 公開發售包銷商 1 樣 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and 我們確認，我們已(i) 遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交電子首次公開發售申請的運作程序 the Operational Procedures for eIPO applications submitted via banks/stockbrokers and all 以及與我們就公開發售提供網上白表服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（不論法定或其他）；及(ii) 閱讀招股章 applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of 程及本申請表格所載條款及條件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束。為了代表與 申請有關的每名相關申請 our HK eIPO White Form services in connection with the Public Offer; and (ii) read the terms 人作出申請，我們： and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: • apply for the number of Public Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions • 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在組織章程細則規限下，申請以下數目的公開發售股 of the Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Articles of Association; 份； • enclose payment in full for the Public Offer Shares applied for, including 1.0% brokerage • 夾附申請認購公開發售股份所需的全數款項（包括1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 fee, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee; 0.005% 聯交所交易費）； • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Public • 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納所申請認購的公開發售股份，或該等相關申請人根據本申請獲分 Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on 配的任何較少數目的公開發售股份； this application; • undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose benefit • 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或承購；或表示有意認購 the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying for has/have not applied for or taken up, or 或收取或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），亦將不會申請或承購或表示有意認購配售的項下 indicated an interest for, or received or been placed or allocat d (including conditionally 的任何發售股份，亦不會以其他方式參與配售； and/or provisionally), and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an int r st for, any lication Offer Shares under the Placing, nor otherwise participate in the Placing; • understand that these declarations and representations wi be r i d upon by the • 明白 貴公司及聯席賬簿管理人將依賴此等聲明及陳述，以決定是否就本申請配發任何公開發售股 Company and the Joint Bookrunners in deciding whether or not to make any a otm nt of 份； the Public Offer Shares in response to this application; Prospectus 授權 貴公司將相關申請人的名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請人的公開 • authorise the Company to place the name(s) of the und r ying app icant(s) on the • register of members of the Company as the ho der(s) of any Pub ic Off r Shar s to be 發售股份的持有人，且 貴公司及╱或其代理可根據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序按相關申請人 allotted to them, and the Company and/or its agents to s nd any c rtificat (s) and/ 的申請指示所指定地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票及╱或退款支票（如適用），郵誤風險概由該相 or any refund cheque(s) (where a licable) by ordinary ost at that und r ying a icant's 關申請人自行承擔； own risk to the address specified in the a ication instruction of that und r ying applicant in accordance with the rocedures rescribed in this A ication Form and in the Prospectus; • request that any e-Auto Refund ayment instructions be dis atched to the a ication • 倘相關申請人使用單一銀行賬戶支付申請股款，要求將任何電子自動退款指示發送至申請付款賬戶 payment account where the underlying a licants had aid the a ication monies from a 內； made share single bank account; • request that any refund cheque(s) be ayable to the underlying licant(s) who • 倘相關申請人以多個銀行賬戶支付申請股款，要求任何退款支票以相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據本 had used multiple bank accounts to ay the a monies and to send any such 申請表格、網上白表服務供應商指定網站及招股章程所述程序將任何有關退款支票以普通郵遞方式 refund cheque(s) by ordinary post at that underlying a licant's own risk to the address 寄發到相關申請人的申請指示所指定的地址，郵誤風險概由相關申請人自行承擔； specified in the application instruction of that underlying a licant in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this A lication For , the designated website of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and the Pros ectus; that 確認各相關申請人已閱讀本申請表格及招股章程所載條款及條件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束； • confirm each underlying a licant has read the ter s and conditions and a lication • procedures set out in this Application Form and in the and agree to be bound by the ; • represent, w rr nt nd undert ke th t the allot ent of or application for the Public • 聲明、保證及承諾向相關申請人或為其利益而提出本申請的人士或由相關申請人配發或申請認購公 Offer Sh res to the underlying pplicant or by underlying applicant or for whose 開發售股份，不會引致 貴公司、保薦人、聯席賬簿管理人、包銷商或彼等各自的任何高級職員或 S 顧問須遵從香港以外任何地區的法律或規例（不論是否具法律效力）的任何規定；及 benefit this pplic tion is de would not require the Co pany, the Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners, the Underwriters or their respective officers or advisers to comply with any require ents under ny l w or regul tion (whether or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; nd • gree th t this pplic tion, ny cceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be • 同意本申請、任何對本申請的接納以及因而訂立的合約，將受香港法律管轄及按其詮釋。 governed by nd construed in ccord nce with the laws of Hong Kong. ign ture Date 簽名 日期 Name of applicant Capacity 申請人姓名 身份 2 We, on behalf of Public Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the Total number of Shares the underlying read-onlyCD-ROM submitted with this Application Form. applicants, offer 股份總數 股公開發售股份（代表相關申請人，其詳細資料載於連同本申請表格一併遞交的唯讀光碟）。 to purchase 吾等代表相關 申請人提出認購 3 A total of cheque(s) Cheque Number(s) 合共 張支票 支票編號 is enclosed HK$ Name of bank herewith for 開出金額為 港元 銀行名稱 4 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of HK eIPO White Form Service Provider 網上白表服務供應商名稱 Chinese name HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID 中文名稱 網上白表服務供應商編號 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀使用 地址 Lodged by 由以下經紀遞交 Broker No. 經紀代號 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 For bank use 此欄供銀行使用 條例賦予證券持有人權利以確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記分處是否持有其個人資料、索取 有關資料副本及更正任何不準確之資料。根據條例規定，本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處有 權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。所有關於查閱資料或更正資料或查詢有關政策 及措施的資料及所持有資料類別的要求，應按照招股章程「公司資料」一節中披露的本公司註 冊辦事處或根據適用法律不時通知的地址，向本公司的公司秘書或香港股份過戶登記分處屬 下就條例所指的個人資料私隱事務主任（視乎情況而定）提出。 Public Offer - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Public Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購公開發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM 填寫本申請表格的指引 References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. 下文提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 1 Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. 1 在申請表格欄1 簽署及填上日期。僅接受親筆簽名。 The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated. 簽署人的姓名╱名稱及代表身份亦必須註明。 To apply for Public Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of 如要使用本申請表格申請公開發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的電子首次公開發售服務供 eIPO Service Providers who may provide HK eIPO White Form services in relation to the Public 應商名單內可以就公開發售提供網上白表服務的供應商。 Offer, which was released by the SFC. 2 Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Public Offer Shares for which you wish to 2 在欄2 填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的公開發售股份總數（請填寫數字）。 apply on behalf of the underlying applicants. Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be 閣下代其作出申請的相關申請人資料，必須載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟格式資料檔案內。 contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. 3 Complete your payment details in Box 3. 3 在欄3 填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。 You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this 閣下必須在此欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格隨附的支票數目；並在每張支票的背面註明(i) 閣下的網 Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your 上白表服務供應商識別編號及(ii) 載有相關申請人申請詳細資料的資料檔案的檔案編號。 HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s). The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number 此欄所註明的金額必須與欄2 所申請認購的發售股份總數應付的金額相同。 of Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD ROM, 所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣下公司印章的信封內。 if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. For payments by cheque, the cheque must: 如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須： • be in Hong Kong dollars; • 為港元支票； • be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong; • 在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出； • show your (or your nominee's) account name; • 顯示 閣下（或 閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱； • be made payable to "ICBC (Asia) Nominee Limited - TBK & Sons Holdings Public Offer"; • 註明抬頭人為「工銀亞洲代理人有限公司-TBK& Sons Holdings 公開發售」； • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • not be post dated; and • 不得為期票；及 • be signed by the authorised signatories of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider. • 由網上白表服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。 Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is 倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現， 閣下的申請可能遭拒絕受理。 dishonoured on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the 閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的唯讀光碟或資料檔案所載的申請詳細資 application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. 料相同。 The Company and the Joint Bookrunners have full discretion to reject any applications in the 倘出現差異，本公司及聯席賬簿管理人有絕對酌情權拒絕任何申請。 case of discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 申請時繳付的款項將不會獲發收據。 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). 4 在欄4 填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 You should write the name, ID and address of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider in 閣下必須在此欄填上網上白表服務供應商的名稱、識別編號及地址。 閣下亦必須填寫 閣下營業地 this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your 點的聯絡人士的名稱及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼及加蓋經紀印章。 place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop. Personal Data 個人資料 Personal Information Collection Statement 個人資料收集聲明 This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the 此項個人資料收集聲明是向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處有關個人資料 Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar 及香港法例第486 章個人資料（私隱）條例（「條例」）方面的政策及措施。 in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance") . 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of 證券申請人或證券登記持有人申請證券或將證券轉往其名下，或將名下證券轉讓予他人，或 securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/ 要求香港股份過戶登記分處提供服務時，須不時向 公司或其代理及╱或香港股份過戶登記 or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring 分處提供其最新的準確個人資料。 securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下的證券申請被拒絕或延遲，或 公司及╱或香港股份 rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or the Hong Kong Branch Share 過戶登記分處無法落實證券轉讓或提供服務。此舉亦可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下獲接 Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or 納申請的公開發售股份及╱或寄發股票及╱或發送電子自動退款指示及╱或寄發 閣下應得 delay registration or transfer of the Public Offer Shares which you have successfully 的退款支票。 applied for and/or the despatch of share certificate(s), and/or the dispatch of e-Auto Refund payment instructions, and/or the dispatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. It is important that holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Branch 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知 公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。 Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 本 2. Purposes 2. 目的 The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, held and/ 證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可以任何方式作以下用途使用、持有及╱或保存： or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing of your application and e-Auto Refund paym nt instructions/r fund • 處理 閣下的申請及電子自動退款指示╱退款支票（如適用）及核實是否符合本表格及 cheque, where applicable, and verification of comp iance with the t rms and 招股章程所載條款及申請手續及公佈公開發售股份的分配結果； application procedures set out in this form and the Prosp ctus and announcing results of allocation of the Public Offer Shares; • enabling compliance with all aws and r gu ations in Hong Kong and • 使香港及其他地區的所有適用法律及法規得到遵守； elsewhere; • registering new issues or transfers into or out of nam s of ho d rs of • 以證券持有人（包括以香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或受讓或轉讓 securities including, where a licable, in the name of HKSCC Nomin s; 證券； • maintaining or updating the registers of ho ders of s curiti s of the Com any; 樣 • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or • 進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核對或交換資料； exchange of information; the • establishing benefit entitlements of holders oflsecurities of the Com any, such as • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，如股息、供股及紅股等； dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc.; • distributing co unications from the Co any and its subsidiaries; • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的公司通訊； • co piling statistical infor ation and Shareholder rofiles; • 編製統計資料及股東資料； • king disclosures s required by laws, rules or regulations; • 遵照法律、規則或規例的要求作出披露； applicable 透過報章公佈或其他方式披露獲接納申請人士的身份； • disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or • otherwise; • disclosing relev nt infor tion to facilitate clai s on entitle ents; and • 披露有關資料以便就權益提出申索；及 • ny other incident l or ssoci ted purposes relating to the above and/or to enable • 與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能 the Co p ny nd the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their 履行對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他 oblig tions to holders of securities and/or regulators and/or any other purpose to 用途。 which the holders of securities y from time to time agree. 3. Tr nsfer of person l d 3. 轉交個人資料 m Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar relating 本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處會對證券持有人的個人資料保密，但本公司及香港股份過戶 to the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong 登記分處可在將資料用作上述用途的必要情況下作出彼等認為必要之查詢以確定個人資料的 taBranch hare Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes 準確性，尤其可能會向下列任何及所有人士及機構披露、獲取或轉交證券持有人的個人資料 or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy （無論在香港境內或境外）： of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: S• the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, the receiving • 本公司或其委任的代理，如財務顧問、收款銀行及海外主要股份過戶登記處； bank and overseas principal registrars; • where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統）香港結算及香港結算代理人，彼等將會 HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating 就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； CCASS; • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, • 向本公司及╱或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電 telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or 腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商； the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定、監管或政府機關；及 bodies; and • any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何其他人士或機構，如其銀行、律師、會計師 propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or 或股票經紀等。 stockbrokers, etc. 4. Retention of personal data 4. 個人資料的保留 The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will keep the personal data of 本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個 the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to full the purposes for 人資料。毌須保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. 5. Access and correction of personal data 5. 查閱及更正個人資料 The Ordinance provides the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar holds their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company at its registered office disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time in accordance with applicable law, for the attention of the company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing this form, you agree to all of the above. 閣下簽署本表格，即表示同意上述所有規定。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 遞交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) and 經填妥的本申請表格，連同適用支票及載有唯讀光碟的密封信封，必須於二零一九年 a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, must be submitted to the following 九月十九日下午四時正前，送達下列收款銀行： receiving bank by 4:00 p.m. on 19 September 2019: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 16/F, Tower 1, Millennium City 1, 388 Kwun Tong Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong 香港九龍觀塘道388 號創紀之城1 期第1 座16 樓 Attachments Original document

