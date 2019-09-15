Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM

Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Public Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants.
|
GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM
|
填寫本申請表格的指引
|
|
|
References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form.
|
下文提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。
|
|
|
1
|
Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted.
|
1
|
在申請表格欄1 簽署及填上日期。僅接受親筆簽名。
|
|
|
The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.
|
|
簽署人的姓名╱名稱及代表身份亦必須註明。
|
|
|
To apply for Public Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of
|
|
如要使用本申請表格申請公開發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的電子首次公開發售服務供
|
|
eIPO Service Providers who may provide HK eIPO White Form services in relation to the Public
|
|
應商名單內可以就公開發售提供網上白表服務的供應商。
|
|
|
Offer, which was released by the SFC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Public Offer Shares for which you wish to
|
2
|
在欄2 填上
|
閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的公開發售股份總數（請填寫數字）。
|
|
|
apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be
|
|
閣下代其作出申請的相關申請人資料，必須載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟格式資料檔案內。
|
|
contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Complete your payment details in Box 3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
在欄3 填上
|
閣下付款的詳細資料。
|
|
|
|
You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this
|
|
閣下必須在此欄註明
|
閣下連同本申請表格隨附的支票數目；並在每張支票的背面註明(i)
|
閣下的網
|
|
Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your
|
|
上白表服務供應商識別編號及(ii) 載有相關申請人申請詳細資料的資料檔案的檔案編號。
|
|
|
HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
application details of the underlying applicant(s).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number
|
|
此欄所註明的金額必須與欄2 所申請認購的發售股份總數應付的金額相同。
|
|
|
of Offer Shares applied for in Box 2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD ROM,
|
|
所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣下公司印章的信封內。
|
|
if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For payments by cheque, the cheque must:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須：
|
|
|
|
•
|
be in Hong Kong dollars;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
為港元支票；
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;
|
|
|
|
•
|
在香港的港元銀行賬戶中開出；
|
|
|
•
|
show your (or your nominee's) account name;
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
顯示
|
閣下（或
|
閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱；
|
|
|
•
|
be made payable to "ICBC (Asia) Nominee Limited - TBK & Sons Holdings Public Offer";
|
|
•
|
註明抬頭人為「工銀亞洲代理人有限公司-TBK& Sons Holdings 公開發售」；
|
|
|
•
|
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；
|
|
|
•
|
not be post dated; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
不得為期票；及
|
|
|
|
•
|
be signed by the authorised signatories of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider.
|
|
•
|
由網上白表服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。
|
|
|
Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is
|
|
倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現， 閣下的申請可能遭拒絕受理。
|
|
|
dishonoured on its first presentation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the
|
|
閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的唯讀光碟或資料檔案所載的申請詳細資
|
|
application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application.
|
|
料相同。
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company and the Joint Bookrunners have full discretion to reject any applications in the
|
|
倘出現差異，本公司及聯席賬簿管理人有絕對酌情權拒絕任何申請。
|
|
|
case of discrepancies.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application.
|
|
|
|
|
申請時繳付的款項將不會獲發收據。
|
|
|
4
|
Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters).
|
|
|
|
4
|
在欄4 填上
|
閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。
|
|
|
You should write the name, ID and address of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider in
|
|
閣下必須在此欄填上網上白表服務供應商的名稱、識別編號及地址。 閣下亦必須填寫
|
閣下營業地
|
|
this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your
|
|
點的聯絡人士的名稱及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼及加蓋經紀印章。
|
|
|
place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
個人資料
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal Information Collection Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
個人資料收集聲明
|
|
|
|
|
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the
|
|
此項個人資料收集聲明是向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及其香港股份過戶登記分處有關個人資料
|
|
Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
|
|
及香港法例第486 章個人資料（私隱）條例（「條例」）方面的政策及措施。
|
|
|
in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance") .
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
收集
|
閣下個人資料的原因
|
|
|
|
|
From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of
|
|
|
證券申請人或證券登記持有人申請證券或將證券轉往其名下，或將名下證券轉讓予他人，或
|
|
|
securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/
|
|
|
要求香港股份過戶登記分處提供服務時，須不時向 公司或其代理及╱或香港股份過戶登記
|
|
|
or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring
|
|
|
分處提供其最新的準確個人資料。
|
|
|
|
securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Branch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Registrar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being
|
|
|
未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下的證券申請被拒絕或延遲，或 公司及╱或香港股份
|
|
|
rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or the Hong Kong Branch Share
|
|
|
過戶登記分處無法落實證券轉讓或提供服務。此舉亦可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓
|
閣下獲接
|
|
|
Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or
|
|
|
納申請的公開發售股份及╱或寄發股票及╱或發送電子自動退款指示及╱或寄發
|
閣下應得
|
|
|
delay registration or transfer of the Public Offer Shares which you have successfully
|
|
|
的退款支票。
|
|
|
|
|
|
applied for and/or the despatch of share certificate(s), and/or the dispatch of e-Auto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refund payment instructions, and/or the dispatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entitled.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
It is important that holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Branch
|
|
|
證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知 公司及香港股份過戶登記分處。
|
|
|
Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
|
|
|
|
|
|
本
|
|
|
2.
|
Purposes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
目的
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, held and/
|
|
|
證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可以任何方式作以下用途使用、持有及╱或保存：
|
|
|
or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
processing of your application and e-Auto Refund paym
|
nt instructions/r fund
|
|
|
•
|
處理 閣下的申請及電子自動退款指示╱退款支票（如適用）及核實是否符合本表格及
|
|
|
|
cheque, where applicable, and verification of comp iance with the t rms and
|
|
|
|
招股章程所載條款及申請手續及公佈公開發售股份的分配結果；
|
|
|
|
|
application procedures set out in this form and the Prosp
|
ctus and announcing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
results of allocation of the Public Offer Shares;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
enabling compliance with all
|
|
aws and r
|
gu ations in Hong Kong and
|
|
|
•
|
使香港及其他地區的所有適用法律及法規得到遵守；
|
|
|
|
|
elsewhere;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
registering new issues or transfers into or out of
|
|
nam s of ho d rs of
|
|
|
•
|
以證券持有人（包括以香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或受讓或轉讓
|
|
|
|
securities including, where a
|
|
licable, in the name of HKSCC Nomin s;
|
|
|
|
證券；
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
maintaining or updating the registers of ho ders of s
|
curiti s of the Com any;
|
樣
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊；
|
|
|
|
•
|
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or
|
|
|
•
|
進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核對或交換資料；
|
|
|
|
|
exchange of information;
|
|
|
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
establishing benefit entitlements of holders oflsecurities of the Com any, such as
|
|
|
•
|
確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，如股息、供股及紅股等；
|
|
|
|
|
dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc.;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
distributing co
|
unications from the Co any and its subsidiaries;
|
|
|
•
|
分發本公司及其附屬公司的公司通訊；
|
|
|
|
•
|
co piling statistical infor
|
ation and Shareholder rofiles;
|
|
|
|
•
|
編製統計資料及股東資料；
|
|
|
|
•
|
king disclosures s required by laws, rules or regulations;
|
|
|
•
|
遵照法律、規則或規例的要求作出披露；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable
|
|
|
|
透過報章公佈或其他方式披露獲接納申請人士的身份；
|
|
|
|
•
|
disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or
|
|
|
•
|
|
|
|
|
otherwise;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
disclosing relev
|
nt infor
|
tion to facilitate clai s on entitle
|
ents; and
|
|
|
•
|
披露有關資料以便就權益提出申索；及
|
|
|
|
•
|
ny other incident l or ssoci
|
ted purposes relating to the above and/or to enable
|
|
|
•
|
與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處能
|
|
|
|
the Co p ny
|
nd the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar to discharge their
|
|
|
|
履行對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他
|
|
|
|
oblig tions to holders of securities and/or regulators and/or any other purpose to
|
|
|
|
用途。
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
which the holders of securities
|
y from time to time agree.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Tr nsfer of person l d
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
轉交個人資料
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar relating
|
|
|
本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處會對證券持有人的個人資料保密，但本公司及香港股份過戶
|
|
|
to the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong
|
|
|
登記分處可在將資料用作上述用途的必要情況下作出彼等認為必要之查詢以確定個人資料的
|
|
|
taBranch hare Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes
|
|
|
準確性，尤其可能會向下列任何及所有人士及機構披露、獲取或轉交證券持有人的個人資料
|
|
|
or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy
|
|
|
（無論在香港境內或境外）：
|
|
|
|
|
of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the holders of securities to, from or with any
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and all of the following persons and entities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S• the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, the receiving
|
|
|
•
|
本公司或其委任的代理，如財務顧問、收款銀行及海外主要股份過戶登記處；
|
|
|
|
bank and overseas principal registrars;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and
|
|
|
•
|
（如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統）香港結算及香港結算代理人，彼等將會
|
|
|
|
HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating
|
|
|
|
就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料；
|
|
|
|
|
CCASS;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative,
|
|
|
•
|
向本公司及╱或香港股份過戶登記分處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電
|
|
|
|
telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or
|
|
|
|
腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商；
|
|
|
|
|
the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
respective businesses;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental
|
|
|
•
|
聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定、監管或政府機關；及
|
|
|
|
|
bodies; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or
|
|
|
•
|
證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何其他人士或機構，如其銀行、律師、會計師
|
|
|
|
propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or
|
|
|
|
或股票經紀等。
|
|
|
|
|
|
stockbrokers, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Retention of personal data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
個人資料的保留
|
|
|
|
|
The Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will keep the personal data of
|
|
|
本公司及香港股份過戶登記分處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個
|
|
|
the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to full the purposes for
|
|
|
人資料。毌須保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。
|
|
|
|
which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Access and correction of personal data
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
查閱及更正個人資料
|
|
The Ordinance provides the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar holds their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company at its registered office disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time in accordance with applicable law, for the attention of the company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer for the purposes of the Ordinance.