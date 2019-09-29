Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM 0 09/29/2019 | 07:33am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Public Offer - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this application form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED 世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） GLOBAL OFFERING 全球發售 Number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering : 125,000,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option) 全球發售的發售股份數目 : 125,000,000股股份（視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 12,500,000 Shares (subject to adjustment) 香港發售股份數目 : 12,500,000股股份（可予調整） Number of International Placing Shares : 112,500,000 Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-allotment Option) 國際配售股份數目 : 112,500,000股股份（可予調整及視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） Maximum Offer Price : HK$1.23 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollar, subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$1.01 per Offer Share 最高發售價 : 每股發售股份1.23港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交 易費（須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項可予退還）並預期不低於每股發售股份1.01港元 Nominal value : HK$0.01 per Share 面值 : 每股股份0.01港元 Stock code : 1959 股份代號 : 1959 Please read carefully the prospectus of Centenary United Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 September 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. 在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱世紀聯合控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年九月三十日刊發的招股章程（「招股章程」） （尤其是招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節）及刊於本申請表格背面的指引。除非本申請表格另有定義，否則本申請 表格所使用的詞語與招股章程所界定者具相同涵義。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、證券及期貨 事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對本申請表格的內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何 聲明，並明確表示概不就因本申請表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致的任何損失承擔任何責任。 A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Stock Exchange, HKSCC and the SFC and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Data" in the section "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. The information contained in this Application Form is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia). These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. 本申請表格連同白色及黃色申請表格、招股章程及招股章程附錄五「送呈香港公司註冊處處長的文件」一節所列的其他 文件，已遵照香港法例第32章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。聯交所、香 港結算及證監會以及香港公司註冊處處長對任何此等文件的內容概不負責。 閣下敬請留意招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節「個人資料」一段，當中載有本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處有關 個人資料及遵守香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》的政策及措施。 本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而在任何作出有關要約、游說或出售即屬違法的 司法權區內，概不得出售任何香港發售股份。本申請表格所載資料，不得在或向美國（包括其領土及屬地、美國各州及 哥倫比亞特區）境內直接或間接分發。該等資料不屬於或組成在美國購買或認購證券的任何要約或招攬的一部分。本申 請表格所述股份並無且不會根據美國證券法及美國適用州證券法登記。 The Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the 除非已進行登記或獲豁免遵守美國證券法的登記規定，否則不得於美國提呈發售或出售股份。證券不會在美國公開發售。 registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offer and the International Placing will be subject to adjustment as described in the section headed "Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) may reallocate the Offer Shares from the International Placing to the Hong Kong Public Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be allocated to the Hong Kong Public Offer following such reallocation shall be not more than double the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offer (i.e. 25,000,000 Offer Shares). 在任何根據有關司法權區法律不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程之司法權區內，本申請表格及招股章程概 不得以任何方式發送或派發或複製（全部或部分）。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予 閣下本人。概不得發送或派發或複製 本申請表格或招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能違反美國證券法或其他司法權區的適用法律。 香港公開發售及國際配售之間的發售股份分配將按招股章程「全球發售的架構及條件」一節所述作出調整。尤其是，聯席 全球協調人（為其本身及代表包銷商）可將發售股份從國際配售重新分配至香港公開發售以滿足香港公開發售的有效申請。 根據聯交所發出的指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘有關重新分配並非根據上市規則第18項應用指引完成，則於該重新分配後 可分配至香港公開發售的發售股份總數最多不得超過香港公開發售所作之最初分配的一倍（即25,000,000 股發售股份）； To: Centenary United Holdings Limited 致： 世紀聯合控股有限公司 Sole Sponsor 獨家保薦人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers 聯席賬簿管理人及聯席牽頭經辦人 Underwriters 包銷商 1 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the Operational 吾等確認，吾等已(i)遵守《電子開發售指引》及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交網上白表申請的運作程序以及與吾等就香港 Procedures for HK eIPO White Form applications submitted via Banks/Stockbrokers and all applicable laws and 公開發售提供網上白表服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（不論法定或其他）；及(ii)閱讀招股章程及本申請表格所載條 regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our HK eIPO White Form services in 款及條件以及申請束。為了代表與本申請有關的每名相關申請人作出申請，吾等： connection with the Hong Kong Public Offer; and (ii) read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: • apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the Prospectus • 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在貴公司組織章程細則規限下，申請以下數目的香港發售股份； Sample and this Application Form, and subject to the Articles of Association of the Company; • enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including 1% brokerage fee, 0.0027% SFC • 夾附申請認購香港發售股份所需的全數款項（包括1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費； transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee; • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong Off r Shar s • 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納所申請認購的香港發售股份，或該等相關申請人根據本申請獲分配的任何 applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on this application; 較少數目香港發售股份； • undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose b n fit the und rlying • 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或承購或表示有意認購或收取或獲 applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an int r st for, or r c iv d or 配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），並將不會申請或承購或表示有意認購國際配售的任何發售股份，亦不 been placed or allocated (including conditionally a d/or provisionally), and wi not app y for or take up, or 會以其他方式參與國際配售； indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Placing nor oth rwise participate in the International Placing; • understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by the Company, the Joint G obal • 明白 貴公司、聯席全球協調人將依賴此等聲明及陳述，以決定是否就本申請配發任何香港發售股份，及相關 Coordinators in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Hong Kong Offer Shar s in r sponse to this 申請人如作出虛假聲明，可能會遭受檢控； application, and that the underlying applicants may be prosecuted if they made a fa se d c aration; • authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying applicant(s) on the r gist r of m mb rs of the • 授權 貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請人的香港發 Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted to them, and the Com any and/or its 售股份的持有人，且 貴公司及╱或其代理可根據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序按相關申請人的申請指示 agents to send any Share certificate(s) (where applicable) by ordinary ost at that und r ying a icant's own 所指定地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票（如適用），郵誤風險概由該相關申請人承擔； risk to the address specified in the application instruction of that underlying a icant in accordance with the procedure prescribed in this Application Form and in the Pros ectus; • request that any e-Auto Refund payment instructions be des atched to the a ication ayment account where • 倘申請人使用單一銀行賬戶支付申請股款，要求任何電子自動退款指示將發送至申請付款賬戶內； the applicants had paid the application monies from a single bank account; • request that any refund cheque(s) be made payable to the underlying a icant(s) who had used mu ti e bank • 要求任何退款支票以使用多個銀行賬戶支付申請股款的相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據本申請表格及招股章程 accounts to pay the application monies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by ordinary ost at that 所述程序將任何有關退款支票以普通郵遞方式寄發到申請所列的地址，郵誤風險概由該相關申請人承擔； underlying applicant's own risk to the address stated on the a lication in accordance with the rocedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; • confirm that each underlying applicant has read the terms and conditions and a lication rocedures set out in • 確認各相關申請人已閱讀本申請表格及招股章程以及指定網站www.hkeipo.hk所載條款及條件以及申請手續， this Application Form and in the Prospectus and in the designated website at www.hkei o.hk, and agree to be 並同意受其約束； bound by them; • represent, warrant and undertake (a) that the underlying a licant(s) and any ersons for whose benefit the • 聲明、保證及承諾(a)相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士並不受香港或其他地方之任何適用法 underlying applicant(s) is/are applying is not restricted by any a licable laws of Hong Kong or elsewhere from 律限制提出本申請、支付任何申請股款或獲配發或接納任何香港發售股份及相關申請人及相關申請人為其利 making this application, paying any application onies for, or being allocated or taking u , any Hong Kong 益提出申請的人士在填寫及提交申請時身處美國境外及屬美國證券法S規例第902條第(h)(3)段所述的人士且相 Offer Shares and the underlying applicant(s) and any persons for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/ 關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士會於離岸交易（定義見美國證券法S規例）中認購香港發售股份； are applying is/are outside the United States when co pleting and sub itting the application and is/are a 及(b)向相關申請人或由相關申請人或為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申請認購香港發售股份，不會引 person described in paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S) under the U.S. Securities Act and the 致 貴公司、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、獨家保薦人、包銷商、彼等各自的董事、 underlying applicant(s) and any persons for whose benefit and the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying will 高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及參與全球發售的任何其他人士須遵從香港以外任何地區的法律或規例 acquire the Hong Kong Offer Shares in an offshore transaction (within the eaning of Regulation S under the （不論是否具法律效力）的任何規定；及 U.S. Securities Act); nd (b) th t the lloc tion of or pplication for the Hong Kong Offer Shares to the underlying pplic nt or by underlying pplic nt or for whose benefit this application is ade would not require the Comp ny, the Joint Glob l Coordin tors, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Sole Sponsor, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, e ployees, partners, agents, advisers and any other rties involved in the Glob l Offering to co ply with any require ents under any law or regulation (whether or not h ving the force of l w) of ny territory outside Hong Kong; and • agree th t this pplic tion, ny ccept nce of it nd the resulting contract, will be governed by and construed • 同意本申請、任何對本申請的接納以及因而訂立的合約，將受香港法律管轄及按其詮釋。 in ccord nce with the l ws of Hong Kong. ignature Date 簽名 日期 Name of signatory Capacity 簽署人姓名 身份 2 We, on behalf of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read only CD-ROM Total number of hares underlying applicants, submitted with this application form. 股份總數 offer to purchase 代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。 吾等（代表相關 申請人）要約購買 3 Total of cheques Cheque number(s) 現夾附合共 張支票 支票號碼 Name of bank are enclosed for HK$ 銀行名稱 a total sum of 總金額為 港元 4 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of HK eIPO White Form Service Provider 網上白表服務供應商名稱 Chinese name HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID 中文名稱 網上白表服務供應商身份證明編碼 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人士姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫 Hong Kong Public Offer - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this application form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM 填寫本申請表格的指引 References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. 下文提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 1 Sign and date the application form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. 1 在申請表格欄1簽署及填上日期。僅接受親筆簽名。 The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated. To apply for Hong Kong Offer 簽署人的姓名及代表身份亦必須註明。如要使用本申請表格申請香港發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈 Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of HK eIPO White Form Service Providers who 的網上白表服務供應商名單內可以就香港公開發售提供網上白表服務的人士。 may provide HK eIPO White Form services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offer, which was released by the SFC. 2 Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the 2 在欄2填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（請填寫數字）。 underlying applicants. Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in 閣下代其作出申請的相關申請人資料，必須載於連同本申請表格遞交的一個唯讀光碟格式資料檔案內。 read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. 3 Complete your payment details in Box 3. 3 在欄3填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。 You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you 閣下必須在此欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格夾附的支票數目；並在每張支票的背面註明(i) 閣下的網上白表服務 must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID and (ii) the 供應商身份證明號碼及(ii)載有相關申請人申請詳細資料的資料檔案的檔案編號。 file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s). The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong 此欄所註明的金額必須與欄2所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的總金額相同。 Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be 所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有該唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣下公司印章的信封內。 placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. For payments by cheque, the cheque must: 如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須： • be in Hong Kong dollars; • 為港元支票； • be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong; • 以在香港開設的港元銀行賬戶開出； • show your (or your nominee's) account name; • 顯示 閣下（或 閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱； • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - CENTENARY UNITED • 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - 世紀聯合公開發售」（網上白表適用）； PUBLIC OFFER" (for HK eIPO White Form); • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • 以「只准入抬頭人賬戶」劃線方式開出； • not be post dated; and • 不得為期票；及 • be signed by the authorized signatories of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider or designated person(s) • 由網上白表服務供應商的授權簽署人或其指定人士簽署。 arranged by the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider. Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured on its first 倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現， 閣下的申請可遭拒絕受理。 presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details 閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的唯讀光碟或資料檔案所載的申請詳細資料相同。 contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and the Joint Global Coordinators have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of 倘出現差異，本公司及聯席全球協調人有絕對酌情權拒絕任何申請。 discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 申請時繳付的款項將不會獲發收據。 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). 4 在欄4填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 You should write the name, ID and address of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider in this box. You should 閣下必須在此欄填上網上白表服務供應商的名稱、身份證明號碼及地址。 閣下亦必須填寫 閣下營業地點的聯 also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, 絡人士的姓名及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼及加蓋經紀印章。 the Broker No. and Broker's Chop. Personal data 個人資料 Personal information collection statement 個人資料收集聲明 The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the 香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱條例》（「條例」）中的主要條文於一九九六年十二月二十日在香港生效。此項個人 "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on 20 December, 1996. This Personal Information Collection Statement 資料收集聲明是向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處有關個人資料及條例方面的政策及 informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong 措施。 Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their 證券申請人或證券登記持有人申請證券或將證券轉往其名下，或將名下證券轉讓予他人，或要求香港股份 latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar when 過戶登記處提服務時，須不時向本公司或其代理及╱或其香港股份過戶登記處提供其最新的準確個人資料。 applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrars to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of Share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of e-Auto Refund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. 未能提所要求的資料可導致 閣下的證券申請被拒絕或延遲，或本公司及╱或香港股份過戶登記處無法落 實證券轉讓或提供服務。此舉亦可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下獲接納申請的香港發售股份及╱或寄發 股票及╱或發送電子自動退款指示及╱或寄發 閣下應得的退款支票。 It is important that holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知本公司及香港股份過戶登記處。 immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 2. Purposes 2. 用途 The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, held and/or stored (by 證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可作以下用途使用、持有及╱或保存（不論何種式）： whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing of your application and e-Refund payment instructions/refund cheque, where applicable, • 處理 閣下的申請及電子退款指示╱退款支票（如適用）及核實是否符合本表格及招股章程所載條 and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this form and the 款及申請手續及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; • enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere; • 使香港及其他地區的所有適用法律及法規得到遵守； • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securities including, where • 以證券持有人（包括以香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券； applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees; • maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Company; • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange of • 進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核對或交換資料； information; • establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Company, such as dividends, rights • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，如股息、供股及紅股等； issue and bonus issues, etc; • distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries; • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的公司通訊； • compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles; • 編製統計資料及股東資料； • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations; • 遵照法例、規則或規例的要求作出披露； Sample 透過報章公告或其他方式披露獲接納申請人士的身份； • disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise; • • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and • 披露有關資料以便就權益提出申索；及 • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to nable the Company and • 與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記處能履行對證券持 the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to hold rs of s curiti s and/or 有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其他用途。 regulators and/or any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time agr . 3. Transfer of personal data 3. 轉交個人資料 Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar re ating to the ho d rs of s curiti s 本公司及香港股份過戶登記處會對證券持有人的個人資料保密，但本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處可在 will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the xt nt n c ssary 將資料用作上述用途的必要情況下作出彼等認為必要之查詢以確定個人資料的準確性，尤其可能會向下 for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consid r n c ssary to confirm 列任何及所有人士及機構披露、獲取或轉交證券持有人的個人資料（無論在香港境內或境外）： the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transf r (wh th r within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the holders of securities to, from or with any and a of the following persons and entities: • the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving bank rs and ov rs as • 本公司或其委任的代理，如財務顧問、收款銀行及主要海外過戶登記處； principal registrars; • where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統）香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼等將會就中央結算 will use the personal data for the purposes of o erating CCASS; 系統的運作使用有關個人資料； • any agents, contractors or third-party service roviders who offer administrative, te ecommunications, • 向本公司及╱或香港股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或其 computer, payment or other services to the Com any and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in 他服務的任何代理、承辦商或第三方服務供應商； connection with the operation of their respective businesses; • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies; and • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定、監管或政府機關；及 • any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or ro ose to have • 證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何其他人士或機構，如其銀行、律師、會計師或股票經紀等。 dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc.. 4. Retention of personal data 4. 個人資料的保留 The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders 本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。無 of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. 需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. 5. Access nd correction of person l d ta 5. 查閱及更正個人資料 The Ordin nce provides the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Co pany or the Hong 條例賦予證券持有人權利以確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記處是否持有其個人資料、索取有關資料副本 Kong Sh re Registr r hold their person l d t , to obt in copy of that data, and to correct any data that is 及更正任何不準確之資料。根據條例規定，本公司及香港股份過戶登記處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求 in ccur te. In ccord nce with the Ordin nce, the Co p ny and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the 收取合理費用。所有關於查閱資料或更正資料或查詢有關政策及措施的資料及所持有資料類別的要求，應 right to ch rge re son ble fee for the processing of ny data access request. All requests for access to data 按照招股章程「公司資料」一節中披露的本公司註冊辦事處或根據適用法律不時通知的地址，向本公司的 or correction of d ta or for infor tion reg rding policies nd practices and the kinds of data held should be 公司秘書或香港股份過戶登記處屬下就條例所指的私隱事務主任（視乎情況而定）提出。 ddressed to the Co ny t its registered office disclosed in the "Corporate infor ation" section in the Prospectus or s notified from ti e to ti e in ccord nce with applicable law, for the attention of the comp ny secret ry or ( s the c se y be) the Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compli nce Officer for the purposes of the Ordin nce. By signing this form, you gree to ll of the bove. 閣下簽署本表格，即表示同意上述所有規定。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 遞交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) and a sealed envelope containing CD-ROM, must 經填妥的本申請表格，連同相關支票及載有唯讀光碟的密封信封，必須於二零一九年十月十一日（星期五）下午四時正前， be submitted to the following receiving banks by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019: 送達下列收款銀行： Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 CP2, Bank of China Tower 香港花園道1號 1 Garden Road 中銀大廈 Hong Kong CP2層 Attachments Original document

