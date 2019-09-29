Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM
0
09/29/2019 | 07:33am EDT
Hong Kong Public Offer - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格
Please use this application form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants.
倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。
CENTENARY UNITED HOLDINGS LIMITED
世 紀 聯 合 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
GLOBAL OFFERING
全球發售
Number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering : 125,000,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option)
全球發售的發售股份數目 : 125,000,000股股份（視乎超額配股權行使與否而定）
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 12,500,000 Shares (subject to adjustment)
香港發售股份數目 : 12,500,000股股份（可予調整）
Number of International Placing Shares : 112,500,000 Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-allotment Option)
國際配售股份數目 : 112,500,000股股份（可予調整及視乎超額配股權行使與否而定）
Maximum Offer Price : HK$1.23 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollar, subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$1.01 per Offer Share
Please read carefully the prospectus of Centenary United Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 30 September 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form.
A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Stock Exchange, HKSCC and the SFC and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents.
Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Data" in the section "How to apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. The information contained in this Application Form is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia). These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.
The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offer and the International Placing will be subject to adjustment as described in the section headed "Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Joint Global Coordinators (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) may reallocate the Offer Shares from the International Placing to the Hong Kong Public Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be allocated to the Hong Kong Public Offer following such reallocation shall be not more than double the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offer (i.e. 25,000,000 Offer Shares).
"Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on 20 December, 1996. This Personal Information Collection Statement
資料收集聲明是向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處有關個人資料及條例方面的政策及
informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong
措施。
Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance.
1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data
1.
收集 閣下個人資料的原因
From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their
證券申請人或證券登記持有人申請證券或將證券轉往其名下，或將名下證券轉讓予他人，或要求香港股份
latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar when
過戶登記處提服務時，須不時向本公司或其代理及╱或其香港股份過戶登記處提供其最新的準確個人資料。
applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar.
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrars to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of Share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of e-Auto Refund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 11:32:02 UTC