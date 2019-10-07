Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM

Please read carefully the prospectus of Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated October 8, 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guidelines on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms used in this Application Form shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus unless defined herein.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form.
A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application
本申請表格連同各白色及黃色申請表格、招股章程及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文
Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered
件」一節所列的其他文件，已遵照香港《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條的規定，送呈公司註
to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus have been
冊處處長登記。證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對任何該等文件的內
registered by the Registrar of Companies as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up
容概不負責。
and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance of Hong Kong. The Securities and Futures Commission (the
"SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of
these documents.
Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which
閣下謹請留意「個人資料收集聲明」一段，當中載有本公司及其H股股份過戶登記處有關個人資料及
sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its H Share Registrar in relation to personal data
遵守《個人資料（私隱）條例》的政策及慣例。
and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.
Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的遊說，而在任何作出有關要約、遊說或
offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such
出售即屬違法的司法管轄區內，概不得出售任何香港發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在美國境
offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for
內或向美國直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦非在美國出售股份的要約。發售股份並無亦將不會根據美
distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of Shares
國證券法或美國任何州證券法登記，且不得在美國境內發售、出售、抵押或轉讓，惟根據美國證券法
for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
及適用美國州證券法獲豁免登記規定或並非受該等登記規定規限的交易除外。發售股份依據美國證券
Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged
法S規例以及進行發售及出售的各司法管轄區適用法例於離岸交易中在美國境外提呈發售及出售。將
or transferred within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not
不會於美國進行發售股份的公開發售。
subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities
laws. The Offer Shares are being offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in
reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of each jurisdiction where
those offers and sales occur. No public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.
set out in this ApplicationSamplForm, the designated website of the HK eIPO White Form ServiceeProvider at條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束；
www.hkeipo.hkand the Prospectus and agrees to be bound by them;
• represent, warrant and undertake that the allotment of or application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares to
•
聲明、保證及承諾向各相關申請人或由各相關申請人為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申請認購香港發售股
or by each underlying applicant for whose benefit this application is made would not require the Company
份，不會引致貴公司須遵從香港以外任何地區的任何法律或規例的任何規定（不論是否具法律效力）；及
to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or not having the force of law) of any
territory outside Hong Kong; and
• agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by and construed
•
同意本申請、對本申請的任何接納及據此訂立的合約將受香港法例管轄並按其詮釋。
in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong.
Signature
Date
簽名
日期
Name of signatory
Capacity
簽署人姓名
身份
2
3
4
We, on behalf of the
Total number of Shares
Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read-
underlying applicants,
股份總數
only CD-ROM submitted with this Application Form.
offer to purchase
代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。
吾等（代表相關
申請人）提出認購
A total of
cheque(s)
隨附合共
張支票
Cheque Number(s)
支票編號
are enclosed for
a total sum of
HK$
Name of Bank
總金額為
銀行名稱
港元
Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫
Name of HK eIPO White Form Service Provider in English
網上白表服務供應商英文名稱
Chinese Name
HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID
中文名稱
網上白表服務供應商識別編號
Name of contact person
Contact number
Fax number
聯絡人姓名
聯絡電話號碼
傳真號碼
Address
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
地址
Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交
Broker No.
經紀號碼
Broker's Chop
經紀印章
For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫
HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFERING - HK eIPO WHITE FORM SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATION FORM 香港公開發售 - 網上白表服務供應商申請表格
Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants.
倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。
GUIDELINES TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM
References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form.
Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.
To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of eIPO Service Providers who may provide HK eIPO White Form services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC.
Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.
Application details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form.
Complete your payment details in Box 3.
You must state in this box the number of cheques you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheques (i) your HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID; and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).
The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop.
(the"Ordinance") came into effect on December 20, 1996. This Personal Information Collection
人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及H股股份過戶登記處有關個人資料及
Statement informs the applicants for and holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares of the policies and
《條例》的政策及慣例。
practices of the Company and the H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance.
1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data
1.
收集
閣下個人資料的原因
From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered securities holders
證券申請人或證券登記持有人以其名義申請證券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求H股股份過戶登記處
to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company and/or the H Share Registrar when
的服務時，須不時向本公司及╱或H股股份過戶登記處提供其最新的正確個人資料。
applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the H Share Registrar.
Failure or refusal to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in a delay or the withholding, failure or inability of the Company and/or the H Share Registrar to effect the securities transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of H Share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of e-Auto Refund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
It is important that the applicants and the securities holders inform the Company and the H Share
證券申請人及持有人提供的個人資料如有任何不確，必須即時知會本公司及H股股份過戶登記處
Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied and make the correction or
並進行更正或更新。
an update thereof.
2. Purposes
2.
用途
The personal data of the applicants and securities holders may be used, held and/or stor d (by
證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持有及╱或保存，以作下列用途：
whatever means) for the following purposes:
•
processing of your application and refund cheque and
-Auto Refund payment instruction(s),
•
處理 閣下的申請及退款支票以及電子自動退款指示（如適用）、核實是否遵守本申請表格
where applicable, and verification of compliance with the terms and a ication
rocedures
及招股章程所載條款及申請程序以及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果；
set out in this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing resu ts of a
ocations of
the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
• enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
•
以遵守香港及其他地方的一切適用法律法規；
• registering new issues or securities transfers into or out of the names of securities holders
•
以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證
including, where applicable, in the name of HKSCC No
inees;
券；
•
maintaining or updating the registers of securities holders of the Co pany;
•
存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊；
•
conducting or assisting to conduct sign ture verific tions, ny other verification or exchange
•
進行或協助進行簽名核對或任何其他資料的核對或交換；
of information;
• establishing benefit entitlements of securities
holders
of the Company, such as dividends,
•
確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股息、實物分派、供股、公開發售和紅股等；
distribution in specie, rights issues, open offers
nd bonus issues, etc;
•
distributing communications from the Comp ny
nd its subsidiaries;
•
分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊資料；
• compiling statistical information and securities holders' profiles;
•
編製統計資料及證券持有人資料；
Sample
•
遵照法例、規則、守則或規例的要求作出披露；
• making disclosures as required by laws, rules, codes or regulations;
• disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise;
•
透過報章公佈或其他方式披露獲接納申請人的身份；
• disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and
•
披露有關資料以便作出權益索償；及
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to securities holders and/or regulators and any other purpose to which the securities holders may from time to time agree.
3. Transfer of personal data
Personal data held by the Company and the H Share Registrar relating to the applicants and the securities holders will be kept confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy and completeness of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain or transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the securities holders to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers and receiving banks;
where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who/which offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other data processing services to the Company and/or the H Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses;
any statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies, administrative authorities or courts (including the Stock Exchange and the SFC); and
any other persons or institutions with which the securities holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants, independent financial advisors or licensed securities dealers, etc.
Retention of Personal Data
H Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the securities holders for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance and any other applicable law.
Access and correction of personal data
The Ordinance provides the applicants and the securities holders with the rights to ascertain whether the Company and/or the H Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with other applicable law, the securities holders may have the right to request for any other information required under other applicable law or the deletion of personal data that H Share Registrar no longer have any lawful ground for use. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the H Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. However, the H Share Registrars shall not charge any fee if it is not permitted under applicable law. All requests for access to data, correction of data or deletion of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company for the attention of the company secretaries or the H Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer for the purposes of the Ordinance.
By signing an Application Form, you agree to all of the above.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 23:01:01 UTC