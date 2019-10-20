Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM

Please read carefully the prospectus of YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guidelines on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms used in this Application Form shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus unless defined herein.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form.
A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection - 1. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies" section in Appendix VII to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance of Hong Kong. The Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents.
Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.
Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Offer Shares are being offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of each jurisdiction where those offers and sales occur. No public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.
The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Global Coordinator may, in its discretion, reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering will be 13,390,000 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the number of the Offer Shares being offered under the Global Offering), so that the total number of Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering will increase to 26,780,000 Offer Shares, representing approximately 20% of the number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering, and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative Offer Price range (i.e. HK$2.76 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus.
To: YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited
We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the
吾等確認，吾等已(i)遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交白表eIPO申請的運作程序
Operational Procedures for White Form eIPO Applications submitted via banks/stockbrokers and all
以及與吾等就香港公開發售提供白表eIPO服務有關的所有適用法律法規（不論法定或其他）；及(ii)
applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our
細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束。為代表與本申請有
White Form eIPO services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the terms
關的每一相關申請人作出申請，吾等：
and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree
Sample
to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application
relates, we:
• apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of
•
按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在章程大綱及公司章程的規限下，申請以下數
the Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Memorandum and the Artic s of
目的香港發售股份；
Association;
•
enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including brok rage of 1%,
•
隨附申請香港發售股份所需的全數付款（包括1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及
SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%;
0.005%香港聯交所交易費）；
•
confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to acce t the Hong Kong
•
確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納彼等根據本申請所申請的香港發售股份，或彼等根據本申
Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying a icants on this
請獲分配的任何較少數目的香港發售股份；
application;
•
authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying a licants(s) on the register of
•
授權貴銀行將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入貴銀行股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請
members of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted to them,
人的香港發售股份的持有人，並（在符合本申請表格所載條款及條件的情況下）根據本申請表
and (subject to the terms and conditions set out in this Application Form) to send any H share
格及招股章程所載程序以普通郵遞方式將任何H股股票及╱或任何退款支票（如適用）寄發至
certificate(s) and/ or any refund cheque(s) (where applicable) by ordinary ost at that underlying
本申請表格上所示地址，郵誤風險概由相關申請人自行承擔；
applicant's own risk to the address stated on this Application Form in accordance with the
procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus;
•
request that any e-Refund payment instructions be dispatched to the application payment bank
•
要求將任何電子退款指示發送到申請人以單一銀行賬戶繳交申請股款的申請付款銀行賬戶內；
account where the applicants had paid the application onies from a single bank account;
•
request that any refund cheque(s) be m de p y ble to the underlying applicant(s) who had used
•
要求任何以多個銀行賬戶繳交申請股款之申請人的退款支票以相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據
multiple bank accounts to y the
pplic tion onies nd to send any such refund cheque(s) by
本申請表格及招股章程所述程序以普通郵遞方式將任何有關退款支票寄發至申請所列的地
ordinary post at that underlying
pplic nt's own risk to the ddress stated on the application in
址，郵誤風險概由相關申請人自行承擔；
accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Applic tion Form and in the Prospectus;
•
confirm that each underlying
pplic nt h s re d the terms and conditions and application
•
確認各相關申請人已細閱本申請表格及招股章程所載的條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受
procedures set out in this Applic tion Form nd in the Prospectus and agrees to be bound by them;
其約束；
• represent, warrant and undertake that the allotment of or application for the Hong Kong Offer
•
聲明、保證及承諾向各相關申請人或由各相關申請人為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申
Shares to or by each underlying applicant for whose benefit this application is made would not
請認購香港發售股份，不會引致貴銀行須遵從香港以外任何地區的任何法律或規例的任何規
require the Company to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or
定（不論是否具法律效力）；及
not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; and
•
agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by
•
同意本申請、對本申請的任何接納及據此訂立的合約將受香港法例管轄並按其詮釋。
and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong.
Signature
Date
簽名
日期
Name of applicant
Capacity
申請人姓名
身份
2
3
4
We, on behalf of the
Total number of Shares
Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read-
underlying applicants,
股份總數
only CD-ROM submitted with this Application Form.
offer to purchase
代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。
吾等（代表相關
申請人）提出認購
A total of
cheque(s)
Cheque Number(s)
隨附合共
張支票
支票編號
are enclosed for
a total sum of
HK$
總金額為
港元
Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫
Name of White Form eIPO Service Provider
白表eIPO服務供應商名稱
Chinese Name
White Form eIPO Service Provider ID
中文名稱
白表eIPO服務供應商身份識別編碼
Name of contact person
Contact number
Fax number
聯絡人姓名
聯絡電話號碼
傳真號碼
Address
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
地址
Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交
Broker No.
經紀號碼
Broker's Chop
經紀印章
For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫
HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFERING - WHITE FORM eIPO SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATION FORM 香港公開發售 - 白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格
Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants.
倘閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格
GUIDELINES TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM
References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form.
Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.
To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of White Form eIPO Service Providers who may provide White Form eIPO services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC.
Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.
Application details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form.
Complete your payment details in Box 3.
You must state in this box the number of cheques you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheques (i) your White Form eIPO Service Provider ID; and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).
The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop.
For payments by cheque, the cheque must:
be in Hong Kong dollars;
not be post dated;
be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;
show your (or your nominee's) account name;
be made payable to "BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS (NOMINEE) CO. LTD. - GHPC PUBLIC OFFER";
be crossed "Account Payee Only"; and
be signed by the authorized signatories of theWhite Form eIPO Services Provider.
Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonored on its first presentation.
It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and the Sole Global Coordinator have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies.
No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application.
4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters).
You should write the name, Hong Kong Identity Card number and address of the White Form eIPO Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop.
Personal Information Collection Statement
The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on December 20, 1996. This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and the H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance.
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company and/or the H Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the H Share Registrar.
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or the H Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of H share certificate(s), and/ or the despatch of e-Refund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
It is important that the applicants and the holders of securities inform the Company and the H Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
Purposes
The personal data of the applicants and holders of securities may be used, he d and/or stor d (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
processing of your application and refund cheque, where applicable, and v rification of
compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this A lication Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocations of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securities including, where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Co pany;
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange of information;
establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Co pany, such as dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc;
distributing communications from the Comp ny nd its subsidiaries;
•
compiling statistical information and hareholder profiles;
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations;
disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise;
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/ or regulators and any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time agree.
Transfer of personal data
Personal data held by the Company and the H Share Registrar relating to the applicants and the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal registrars;
where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the H Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses;
any regulatory or governmental bodies (including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SFC); and
any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc.
Access and correction of personal data
The Ordinance provides the applicants and the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company and/or the H Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the H Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company for the attention of the Company secretaries or (as the case may be) the H Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer for the purposes of the Ordinance.
By signing an Application Form, you agree to all of the above.
