Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFERING - WHITE FORM eIPO SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATION FORM 香港公開發售 - 白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格 YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司 (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） GLOBAL OFFERING Number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering : 133,882,000 H Shares (subject to the exercise of the Over-allotment Option) Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 13,390,000 H Shares (subject to adjustment) Number of International Offer Shares : 120,492,000 H Shares (subject to adjustment and the exercise of the Over-allotment Option) Maximum Offer Price : HK$3.51 per H Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund) Nominal value : RMB1.00 per H Share Stock code : 1847 全球發售 全球發售的發售股份數目 ： 133,882,000股H股（視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） 香港發售股份數目 ： 13,390,000股H股（可予調整） 國際發售股份數目 ： 120,492,000股H股（可予調整及視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） 最高發售價 ： 每股H股3.51港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%香港聯交所交易費 （須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還） 面值 ： 每股H股人民幣1.00元 股份代號 ： 1847 Please read carefully the prospectus of YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 21, 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guidelines on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms used in this Application Form shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus unless defined herein. 在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司（「本公司」）日期為2019年10 月21日的招股章程（「招股章程」）（尤其是招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節）及本申請表格背面 的指引。除非另有界定，否則本申請表格所用詞彙與招股章程所界定者具相同涵義。 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「香港聯交所」）及香港中央結算有限公司 （「香港結算」）對本申請表格的內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示 概不就因本申請表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致的任何損失承擔任何責任。 A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection - 1. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies" section in Appendix VII to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance of Hong Kong. The Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Offer Shares are being offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of each jurisdiction where those offers and sales occur. No public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. 本申請表格連同各白色及黃色申請表格、招股章程及招股章程附錄七「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查 文件－1.送呈公司註冊處處長的文件」一節所列的其他文件，已遵照香港《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條 例》第342C條的規定，送呈公司註冊處處長登記。證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公 司註冊處處長對任何該等文件的內容概不負責。 閣下謹請留意「個人資料收集聲明」一段，當中載有本公司及其H股證券登記處有關個人資料及遵守 《個人資料（私隱）條例》的政策及慣例。 本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的遊說，而在任何作出有關要約、遊說或 出售即屬違法的司法管轄區內，概不得出售任何香港發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在美國境 內或向美國直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦非在美國出售股份的要約。發售股份並無亦將不會根據美 國《證券法》或美國任何州證券法登記，且不得在美國境內發售、出售、抵押或轉讓，惟根據美國《證 券法》及適用美國州證券法獲豁免登記規定或並非受該等登記規定規限的交易除外。發售股份依據美 國《證券法》S規例以及進行發售及出售的各司法管轄區適用法例於離岸交易中在美國境外提呈發售及 出售。將不會於美國進行發售股份的公開發售。 任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或 複製（不論方式，也不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予閣下本 人。概不得發送或派發或複製本申請表格或招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能違反 美國《證券法》或其他司法管轄區的適用法律。 The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering will be subject to adjustment as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Global Coordinator may, in its discretion, reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-GL91-18 issued by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering will be 13,390,000 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the number of the Offer Shares being offered under the Global Offering), so that the total number of Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering will increase to 26,780,000 Offer Shares, representing approximately 20% of the number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering, and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative Offer Price range (i.e. HK$2.76 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus. To: YCIH Green High-Performance Concrete Company Limited Sole Sponsor Sole Global Coordinator Sole Bookrunner The Hong Kong Underwriter 香港公開發售與國際發售之間發售股份的分配將按招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節所述予以調整。 尤其是，獨家全球協調人可全權酌情將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售，以滿足香港公 開發售項下之有效申請。根據香港聯交所發出的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘有關重新分配未按香港上 市規則第18項應用指引作出，可重新分配至香港公開發售的最高發售股份總數將為13,390,000股發售 股份（約佔全球發售項下將予發售之發售股份數目的10%），故此香港公開發售可供認購的發售股份總 數將增至26,780,000股發售股份，相當於全球發售項下初步可供認購發售股份數目的約20%，而最終 發售價將釐定為招股章程所述指示性發售價範圍的低位數（即每股發售股份2.76港元）。 致： 雲南建投綠色高性能混凝土股份有限公司 獨家保薦人 獨家全球協調人 獨家賬簿管理人 香港承銷商 1 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the 吾等確認，吾等已(i)遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交白表eIPO申請的運作程序 Operational Procedures for White Form eIPO Applications submitted via banks/stockbrokers and all 以及與吾等就香港公開發售提供白表eIPO服務有關的所有適用法律法規（不論法定或其他）；及(ii) applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our 細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束。為代表與本申請有 White Form eIPO services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the terms 關的每一相關申請人作出申請，吾等： and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree Sample to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: • apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of • 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在章程大綱及公司章程的規限下，申請以下數 the Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Memorandum and the Artic s of 目的香港發售股份； Association; • enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including brok rage of 1%, • 隨附申請香港發售股份所需的全數付款（包括1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%; 0.005%香港聯交所交易費）； • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to acce t the Hong Kong • 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納彼等根據本申請所申請的香港發售股份，或彼等根據本申 Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying a icants on this 請獲分配的任何較少數目的香港發售股份； application; • authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying a licants(s) on the register of • 授權貴銀行將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入貴銀行股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請 members of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted to them, 人的香港發售股份的持有人，並（在符合本申請表格所載條款及條件的情況下）根據本申請表 and (subject to the terms and conditions set out in this Application Form) to send any H share 格及招股章程所載程序以普通郵遞方式將任何H股股票及╱或任何退款支票（如適用）寄發至 certificate(s) and/ or any refund cheque(s) (where applicable) by ordinary ost at that underlying 本申請表格上所示地址，郵誤風險概由相關申請人自行承擔； applicant's own risk to the address stated on this Application Form in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; • request that any e-Refund payment instructions be dispatched to the application payment bank • 要求將任何電子退款指示發送到申請人以單一銀行賬戶繳交申請股款的申請付款銀行賬戶內； account where the applicants had paid the application onies from a single bank account; • request that any refund cheque(s) be m de p y ble to the underlying applicant(s) who had used • 要求任何以多個銀行賬戶繳交申請股款之申請人的退款支票以相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據 multiple bank accounts to y the pplic tion onies nd to send any such refund cheque(s) by 本申請表格及招股章程所述程序以普通郵遞方式將任何有關退款支票寄發至申請所列的地 ordinary post at that underlying pplic nt's own risk to the ddress stated on the application in 址，郵誤風險概由相關申請人自行承擔； accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Applic tion Form and in the Prospectus; • confirm that each underlying pplic nt h s re d the terms and conditions and application • 確認各相關申請人已細閱本申請表格及招股章程所載的條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受 procedures set out in this Applic tion Form nd in the Prospectus and agrees to be bound by them; 其約束； • represent, warrant and undertake that the allotment of or application for the Hong Kong Offer • 聲明、保證及承諾向各相關申請人或由各相關申請人為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申 Shares to or by each underlying applicant for whose benefit this application is made would not 請認購香港發售股份，不會引致貴銀行須遵從香港以外任何地區的任何法律或規例的任何規 require the Company to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or 定（不論是否具法律效力）；及 not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; and • agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by • 同意本申請、對本申請的任何接納及據此訂立的合約將受香港法例管轄並按其詮釋。 and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong. Signature Date 簽名 日期 Name of applicant Capacity 申請人姓名 身份 2 3 4 We, on behalf of the Total number of Shares Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read- underlying applicants, 股份總數 only CD-ROM submitted with this Application Form. offer to purchase 代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。 吾等（代表相關 申請人）提出認購 A total of cheque(s) Cheque Number(s) 隨附合共 張支票 支票編號 are enclosed for a total sum of HK$ 總金額為 港元 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of White Form eIPO Service Provider 白表eIPO服務供應商名稱 Chinese Name White Form eIPO Service Provider ID 中文名稱 白表eIPO服務供應商身份識別編碼 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫 HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFERING - WHITE FORM eIPO SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATION FORM 香港公開發售 - 白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格 GUIDELINES TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.

To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of White Form eIPO Service Providers who may provide White Form eIPO services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC. Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.

Application details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. Complete your payment details in Box 3.

You must state in this box the number of cheques you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheques (i) your White Form eIPO Service Provider ID; and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).

The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop.

For payments by cheque, the cheque must: be in Hong Kong dollars;

not be post dated;

be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;

show your (or your nominee's) account name;

be made payable to " BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS (NOMINEE) CO. LTD. - GHPC PUBLIC OFFER ";

BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS (NOMINEE) CO. LTD. - GHPC PUBLIC OFFER be crossed "Account Payee Only"; and

be signed by the authorized signatories of the White Form eIPO Services Provider. Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonored on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and the Sole Global Coordinator have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). You should write the name, Hong Kong Identity Card number and address of the White Form eIPO Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop. Personal Information Collection Statement The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on December 20, 1996. This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and the H Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. Reasons for the collection of your personal data

From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company and/or the H Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the H Share Registrar.

Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or the H Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of H share certificate(s), and/ or the despatch of e-Refund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.

It is important that the applicants and the holders of securities inform the Company and the H Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. Purposes

The personal data of the applicants and holders of securities may be used, he d and/or stor d (by whatever means) for the following purposes: processing of your application and refund cheque, where applicable, and v rification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this A lication Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocations of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere;

registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securities including, where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees;

maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Co pany;

conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange of information;

establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Co pany, such as dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc;

distributing communications from the Comp ny nd its subsidiaries; • compiling statistical information and hareholder profiles; making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations;

disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise;

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the H Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/ or regulators and any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time agree. Transfer of personal data

Personal data held by the Company and the H Share Registrar relating to the applicants and the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its H Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving banks and overseas principal registrars;

where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;

any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the H Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses;

third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the H Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; any regulatory or governmental bodies (including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SFC); and

any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc. Access and correction of personal data

The Ordinance provides the applicants and the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company and/or the H Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the H Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company for the attention of the Company secretaries or (as the case may be) the H Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing an Application Form, you agree to all of the above. 填寫本申請表格的指引 下文各欄提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 在申請表格欄 1 簽署及填上日期。只接受親筆簽名。 亦必須註明簽署人的姓名 ╱ 名稱及代表身份。

如欲使用本申請表格申請認購香港發售股份，閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的 白表 eIPO 服務供 應商名單內可就香港公開發售提供 白表 eIPO 服務的供應商。 在欄 2 填上閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（以數字填寫）。

閣下代相關申請人作出申請的申請資料必須包含於連同本申請表格一併遞交的唯讀光碟格式的 一個資料檔案內。 在欄 3 填上閣下付款的詳細資料。

閣下必須在本欄註明閣下連同本申請表格隨附的支票數目；及閣下必須在每張支票的背面註明

(i) 閣下的 白表 eIPO 服務供應商身份證明號碼；及 (ii) 載有相關申請人詳細申請資料的資料檔案編 號。

本欄所註明的金額必須與欄 2 所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付金額相同。所有支票及本申請 表格連同裝有唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上閣下公司印章的信封內。

如以支票繳付股款，則該支票必須：

閣下必須在本欄註明閣下連同本申請表格隨附的支票數目；及閣下必須在每張支票的背面註明 閣下的 服務供應商身份證明號碼；及 載有相關申請人詳細申請資料的資料檔案編 號。 本欄所註明的金額必須與欄 所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付金額相同。所有支票及本申請 表格連同裝有唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上閣下公司印章的信封內。 如以支票繳付股款，則該支票必須： 為港元支票；

不得為期票；

由在香港的港元銀行賬戶開出；

顯示閣下（或閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱；

註明抬頭人為「 交通銀行（代理人）有限公司－雲建綠砼公開發售 」；

交通銀行（代理人）有限公司－雲建綠砼公開發售 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；及

由 白表 eIPO 服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。

倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現，閣下的申請可能會遭拒絕受理。 閣下有責任確保所遞交支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的唯讀光碟或資料檔案所載的申請詳 情相同。倘出現差異，本公司及獨家全球協調人有絕對酌情權拒絕接受任何申請。 申請時繳付的款項將不會獲發收據。 4 在欄4填上閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 閣下必須在本欄填上白表eIPO服務供應商的名稱、香港身份證號碼及地址。閣下亦應填寫閣下 營業地點的聯絡人士姓名及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼及蓋上經紀印章。 個人資料收集聲明 《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《條例》」）中的主要條文於1996年12月20日在香港生效。此份個人資料收集 聲明是向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及H股證券登記處有關個人資料及《條例》的政策及慣例。 1. 收集閣下個人資料的原因 證券申請人或證券登記持有人申請證券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求H股證券登記處的服務時， 須不時向本公司及╱或H股證券登記處提供其最新的正確個人資料。 若未能提供所需資料，可能會導致閣下的證券申請遭拒絕受理或延遲或本公司及╱或H股證券 登記處無法進行過戶或提供服務，亦可能妨礙或延誤閣下成功申請的香港發售股份登記或過戶 及╱或妨礙或延誤寄發H股股票，及╱或發送電子退款指示，及╱或寄發閣下應得的退款支 票。 證券申請人及持有人提供的個人資料如有任何不確，必須即時知會本公司及H股證券登記處。 用途

證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持有及 ╱ 或保存，以作下列用途： 處理閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實是否遵守本申請表格及招股章程所載條款及申 請程序以及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果；

以遵守香港及其他地方的一切適用法律法規；

以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證券；

存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊；

進行或協助進行簽名核對或任何其他資料的核對或交換；

確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股息、供股及紅股等；

分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊資料；

編製統計資料及股東資料；

遵照法例、規則或規例的要求作出披露；

透過報章公佈或其他方式披露獲接納申請人的身份；

披露有關資料以便作出權益索償；及

與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及 ╱ 或使本公司及 H 股證券登記處能夠履行對證券 持有人及 ╱ 或監管機構承擔的責任及證券持有人不時同意的任何其他用途。 轉交個人資料

本公司及 H 股證券登記處所持有關證券申請人及持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及其 H 股 證券登記處可在為達到上述用途或上述任何用途之必要情況下作出彼等認為必要的查詢以確認 個人資料的準確性，尤其可能會向下列任何及所有人士及實體披露、索取或轉交（不論在香港境 內或境外）證券申請人及持有人的個人資料： 本公司或其委任的代理，例如財務顧問、收款銀行及主要海外股份過戶登記處；

（倘證券申請人要求將證券存入中央結算系統）香港結算及香港結算代理人，彼等將就運作 中央結算系統使用個人資料；

向本公司及 ╱ 或 H 股證券登記處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或 其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商；

或 股證券登記處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或 其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商； 任何監管或政府機關（包括香港聯交所及證監會）；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何其他人士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律師、會計 師或股票經紀等。 查閱和更正個人資料 《條例》賦予證券申請人及持有人權利以確定本公司及╱或H股證券登記處是否持有其個人資 料、索取該資料的副本及更正任何不準確資料。根據《條例》，本公司及H股證券登記處有權就 處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。根據《條例》，所有關於查閱資料或更正資料或索取關 於政策及慣例的資料及所持資料類別的要求，應向本公司的公司秘書或（視情況而定）H股證券 登記處屬下的私隱事務主任提出。 閣下簽署申請表格，即表示同意上述各項。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 遞交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) together with a sealed 經填妥的本申請表格，連同相關支票及裝有相關唯讀光碟的密封信封，必須於2019年10月24日（星期 envelope containing the CD-ROM, must be submitted to the following receiving bank by Thursday, 四）下午四時正之前，送達下列收款銀行： October 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.: Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch 交通銀行股份有限公司香港分行 19/F., MG Tower 香港 133 Hoi Bun Road 九龍觀塘 Kwun Tong, Kowloon 海濱道133號 Hong Kong 萬兆豐中心19樓 Attachments Original document

