Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM

Please read carefully the prospectus of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated Monday, 25 November 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guidelines on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms used in this Application Form shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus unless defined herein.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as so its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form.
A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in "Appendix VI - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. The Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents.
Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which sets
閣下務請留意「個人資料收集聲明」一段所載本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處有關個人資料及遵守個
out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal
人資料（私隱）條例的政策及慣例。
data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.
Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的招攬，而在任何作出有關要約、招攬或
offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such
出售即屬違法的司法權區內，概不得出售任何香港發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在美國境內
offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for
直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦非在美國出售股份的要約。香港發售股份未曾亦不會根據美國證券法
distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of shares
登記，除非獲豁免遵守美國證券法登記規定或並非受該等登記規定規限的交易，否則不得提呈發售或
for sale in the United States. The Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered
出售。香港發售股份不會在美國公開發售。
under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in
a transaction not subject to, the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act. No offer of the
Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made in the United States.
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.
HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFER - WHITE FORM eIPO SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATION FORM 香港公開發售-白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格
Please use this Application form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of Underlying Applicants.
倘 閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認講香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。
GUIDELINES TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM
References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form.
Sign and date the application form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.
To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of White Form eIPO Service Providers who may provide White Form eIPO services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offer, which was released by the SFC.
Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.
Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form.
Complete your payment details in Box 3.
You must state in this box the number of cheques you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque (i) your White Form eIPO Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).
The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2.
All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop.
For payments by cheque, the cheque must:
be in Hong Kong dollars;
be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account with a licensed bank in Hong Kong;
show your (or your nominee's) account name;
be made payable to "Ting Hong Nominees Limited - JY Grandmark Public Offer";
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
not be post dated; and
be signed by the authorised signatories of theWhite Form eIPO Service Provider.
Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured on its first presentation.
It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies.
No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application.
4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters).
You should write the name, ID and address of the White Form eIPO Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop.
Personal Information Collection Statement
The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on December 20, 1996. This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance.
1 Reasons for the collection of your personal data
From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of its Hong Kong Share Registrar.
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of e-Refund Payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
It is important that applicants and holders of securities inform the Company and its Hong Kong
Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied.
2 Purposes
2
目的
The personal data of the applicants and holders of securities may be used, held and/or stored (by
證券的申請人及持有人的個人資料可基於下列目的以任何方式被使用、持有及╱或保存：
whatever means) for the following purposes:
• processing of your application and e-Refund Payment instructions/refund cheque, where
•
處理 閣下的申請及電子退款指示╱退款支票（如適用）及核實有否遵守本申請表格及招
applicable, and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedur s s t out
股章程所載的條款及申請手續及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果；
in this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocations of the Hong
Kong Offer Shares;
•
enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and s wh r ;
•
確保遵守香港及其他地方的一切適用法例及條例；
•
registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securiti s inc uding,
•
登記新發行證券或將證券轉入證券持有人名下或由其名下轉讓予他人（包括（如適用）以香
where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
港結算代理人的名義）；
•
maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Com any;
•
保存或更新本公司證券持有人名冊；
• conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange
•
核實或協助核實簽名、任何其他核證或交換資料；
of information;
•
establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Com any, such as dividends,
•
確定本公司證券持有人可享有的權利，例如股息、供股和紅股等；
rights issues and bonus issues, etc;
•
distributing communications from the Co
pany and its subsidiaries;
•
寄發本公司及其附屬公司的公司通訊；
•
compiling statistical information
nd sh reholder profiles;
•
編撰統計資料及股東資料；
•
making disclosures as required by
ny ws, rules or regul tions;
•
遵照任何法例、規則或條例的規定作出披露；
•
disclosing identities of successful
pplic
nts by w y of press nnouncement(s) or otherwise;
•
透過於報章公佈或其他方式披露成功申請人士的身份；
•
disclosing relevant information to f cilit
te cl ims on entitlements; and
•
披露有關資料以便提出權益索償；及
• any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company
•
與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記處履行彼等對
and its Hong Kong hare Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/or
證券持有人及╱或監管機構的責任及證券持有人不時同意的任何其他目的。
regulators and any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time agree.
3 Transfer of personal data
3
轉交個人資料
Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the applicants
本公司及香港股份過戶登記處所持有的證券申請人及持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及
Sample
and holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Share
香港股份過戶登記處可能會為上述或其中任何目的作出必要的查詢，以確定個人資料的準確
Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such
性，尤其可能會與下列任何或所有人士及實體相互披露、索取或轉交證券申請人及持有人的個
enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular,
人資料（不論在香港境內或境外）：
they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
• the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers and receiving bankers;
• where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;
• any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses;
• the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies; and
• any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc.
4
Retention of personal data
4
The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and
holder of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were
collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance
