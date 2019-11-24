Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM 0 11/24/2019 | 06:08am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFER - WHITE FORM eIPO SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATION FORM 香港公開發售 - 白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of Underlying Applicants. 倘 閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認講香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 JY GRANDMARK HOLDINGS LIMITED 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） GLOBAL OFFERING Number of Offer Shares in the Global Offering : 400,000,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option) Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 40,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) Number of International Placing Shares : 360,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option) Offer Price : not more than HK$3.63 per Offer Share (plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%, payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) and expected to be not less than HK$2.91 per Offer Share (If the Offer Price is set at 10% below the low end of the indicative Offer Price range after making the Downward Offer Price Adjustment, the Offer Price will be HK$2.62 per Hong Kong Offer Share) Nominal Value : HK$0.01 per Share Stock Code : 2231 全球發售 全球發售的發售股份數目 ： 400,000,000股股份（視乎超額配售權獲行使與否而定） 香港發售股份數目 ： 40,000,000股股份（可予重新分配） 國際配售股份數目 ： 360,000,000股股份（可予重新分配及視乎超額配售權獲行使與否而定） 發售價 ： 不高於每股發售股份3.63港元（另加1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易 費，須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還）且預期不低於每股發售股份2.91港元 （倘按發售價下調機制將發售價設為低於指示性發售價範圍下限的10%，發售價將為每股香港發售股 份2.62港元） 面值 ： 每股股份0.01港元 股份代號 ： 2231 Please read carefully the prospectus of JY Grandmark Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated Monday, 25 November 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guidelines on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms used in this Application Form shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus unless defined herein. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies of Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as so its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in "Appendix VI - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. The Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. 在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱景業名邦集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）日期為2019年11月25日（星期 一）的招股章程（「招股章程」）（尤其是招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節）及本申請表格背面的 指引。除本申請表格另有界定外，招股章程所界定的詞語在本申請表格具有相同涵義。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）及香港中央結算有限公司（「香港 結算」）、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對本申請表格內容概不 負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示，概不對因本申請表格全部或任何部分內 容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致的任何損失承擔任何責任。 本申請表格連同白色及黃色申請表格、招股章程及招股章程「附錄六-送呈香港公司註冊處處長及備 查文件」所述的其他文件，已遵照公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊 處處長登記。證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）與香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不 負責。 Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which sets 閣下務請留意「個人資料收集聲明」一段所載本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處有關個人資料及遵守個 out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal 人資料（私隱）條例的政策及慣例。 data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an 本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的招攬，而在任何作出有關要約、招攬或 offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such 出售即屬違法的司法權區內，概不得出售任何香港發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在美國境內 offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for 直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦非在美國出售股份的要約。香港發售股份未曾亦不會根據美國證券法 distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of shares 登記，除非獲豁免遵守美國證券法登記規定或並非受該等登記規定規限的交易，否則不得提呈發售或 for sale in the United States. The Hong Kong Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered 出售。香港發售股份不會在美國公開發售。 under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act. No offer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares will be made in the United States. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorised. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. 在任何根據有關法律不得發送、派送或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法權區內，概不得以任何方 式發送或派發或複製（全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予 閣下本 人。概不得發送或派發或複製本申請表格或招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能違反 美國證券法或其他司法權區的適用法律。 The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offer and the International Placing is 香港公開發售及國際配售之間的發售股份分配可按照招股章程「全球發售的架構-香港公開發售- subject to adjustment as detailed in the subsection headed "Structure of the Global Offering - Hong 重新分配」分節所詳述者予以調整。具體而言，獨家全球協調人可將發售股份自國際配售重新分配至 Kong Public Offer - Reallocation" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Global Coordinator may 香港公開發售，以滿足根據香港公開發售提出的有效申請。根據聯交所指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘該 reallocate Offer Shares from the International Placing to the Hong Kong Public Offer to satisfy valid 重新分配並非根據上市規則第18項應用指引而作出，則於該重新分配後可能分配至香港公開發售的發 applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with the Stock Exchange's Guidance 售股份總數最多不得超過香港公開發售所作之最初分配的兩倍（即80,000,000股發售股份），而最終發 Letter HKEx-GL91-18, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the 售價將定為招股章程所述指示性發售價範圍的下限（即每股發售股份2.91港元）。 Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offer following such reallocation shall not be more than double the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offer (i.e. 80,000,000 Offer Shares), and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative Offer Price range (i.e. HK$2.91 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus. To: JY Grandmark Holdings Limited 致： 景業名邦集團控股有限公司 The Sole Global Coordinator 獨家全球協調人 The Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 The Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 The Co-lead Managers 副牽頭經辦人 The Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 1 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Offers and the 吾等確認，吾等已(i)遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交白表eIPO申請的操作程序 Operational Procedures for White Form eIPO Applications submitted via banks/stockbrokers and 以及與吾等就香港公開發售提供白表eIPO服務有關的所有適用法律及法規（無論屬法定或其他）； all applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of 及(ii)細閱招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束。為代表與本 our White Form eIPO services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offer; and (ii) read the 申請有關的各相關申請人提出申請，吾等： terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: • apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions • 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在組織章程大綱及細則的規限下，申請認購以 of the Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Memorandum and the 下數目的香港發售股份； Articles of Association; • enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including 1% • 夾附申請認購香港發售股份所需的全數款項（包括1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee; 0.005%聯交所交易費）； • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong • 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納所申請數目或就本申請配發予彼等的任何較少數目的香港 Kong Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants 發售股份； on this application; • undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose benefit • 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或接納或表示有意 Sample the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicated 認購或收取或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定）任何發售股份，並將不會申請或接納或 an interest for, or received or been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or 表示有意認購國際配售的任何發售股份，亦不會以其他方式參與國際配售； provisionally), and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Off r Shar s under the International Placing nor participated in the International Placing; • understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by the Company, • 明白 貴公司、獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、副牽頭 the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint L ad 經辦人及包銷商將依賴此等聲明及陳述，以決定是否就本申請配發任何香港發售股份，及相 Managers the Co-lead Managers and the Underwriters in deciding whether or not to make 關申請人如作出虛假聲明，可能會遭受檢控； any allotment of Hong Kong Offer Shares in response to this application, and that the underlying applicants may be prosecuted if they made a false declaration; • authorise the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying applicants(s) on the r gist r • 授權 貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關 of members of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be a otted 申請人的香港發售股份的持有人，並（在符合本申請表格所載的條款及條件的情況下）根據本 to them, and (subject to the terms and conditions set out in this A lication Form) to send 申請表格及招股章程所載程序，按本申請表格上所示地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票（如適 any share certificate(s) (where applicable) by ordinary post at that under ying a icant's 用），郵誤風險概由該相關申請人自行承擔； own risk to the address stated on this Application Form in accordance with the rocedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; • request that any e-Refund Payment instructions be despatched to the a lication ayment • （倘申請人以單一銀行賬戶支付申請股款）要求將電子退款指示發送至支付申請股款賬戶； account where the applicants had paid the application monies from a single bank account; • request that any refund cheque(s) be ade payable to the underlying a licant(s) who had • （倘申請人以多個銀行賬戶支付申請股款）要求退款支票以相關申請人為抬頭人； used multiple bank accounts to pay the application onies; • confirm that each underlying applicant has read the ter s and conditions and application • 確 認 各 相 關 申 請 人 已 細 閱 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 內 白 表eIPO服 務 供 應 商 指 定 網 站 procedures set out in this Application For , the designated website for White Form eIPO www.eipo.com.hk所載的條款及條件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束； Service Provider at www.eipo.com.hk in the Prospectus and agrees to be bound by them; • represent, warrant and undert ke th t the underlying applicants understand that the • 聲明、保證及承諾相關申請人明白股份不曾亦不會根據美國證券法登記且相關申請人身處美 Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U. . Securities Act and the 國境外（定義見S規例）或為S規例第902條h(3)段所述人士； underlying applicant is outside the United St tes ( s defined in Regulation S) or is a person described in paragraph h(3) of Rule 902 of Regul tion S; • represent, warrant and undert ke th t llotment of or the application for the Hong Kong • 聲明、保證及承諾向相關申請人或由相關申請人或為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申請 Offer Shares to the underlying pplic nts or by underlying applicants or for whose benefit 香港發售股份，不會引致 貴公司須遵從香港以外任何地區的任何法律或法規的任何規定（不 this application is made would not require the Comp ny to comply with any requirements 論是否具法律效力）； under any law or regulation (whether or not h ving the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; • agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed • 同意本申請、申請獲接納及因而訂立的合約將受香港法例規管，並按香港法例詮釋；及 by and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong; and • agree that the Company, the ole ponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint • 同意 貴公司、獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商 Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters and their respective directors, 以及彼等各自的董事、顧問及代理人以及參與全球發售的任何其他各方有權依賴吾等或相關 advisors and agents and any other parties involved in the Global Offering are entitled to rely 申請人作出的任何保證、陳述或聲明。 on any warranty, representation or declaration made by us or the underlying applicants. Signature Date 簽名： 日期： 2 3 Name of applicant Capacity 申請人姓名： 身份： We, on behalf of the Total number of Shares Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the underlying applicants, 股份總數 read-onlyCD-ROM submitted with this Application Form. offer to purchase 香港發售股份（代表相關申請人，其詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟） 吾等（代表相關 申請人）提出認購 A total of check(s) 合共 張支票 Check number(s) 支票編號 is enclosed HK$ herewith for 開出金額為 港元 4 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of White Form eIPO Service Provider 白表eIPO服務供應商名稱 Chinese name White Form eIPO Service Provider ID 中文名稱 白表eIPO服務供應商身份識別編碼 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人士姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's chop 經紀印章 For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 證券申請人或證券登記持有人申請證券或將證券轉入其名下或轉讓予他人，或要求香港股份過 戶登記處提供服務時，須不時向本公司及 ╱ 或香港股份過戶登記處提供最新的正確個人資料。 未能提供所需資料可導致本公司及 ╱ 或香港股份過戶登記處拒絕受理 閣下的證券申請或延誤 或無法進行過戶或提供服務，亦可能會阻礙或延誤登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的香港發售股份 及 ╱ 或發送 閣下應得的股票及 ╱ 或電子退款指示及 ╱ 或退款支票。 證券申請人及持有人提供的個人資料如有任何不正確之處，必須即時知會本公司及香港股份過 戶登記處。 HONG KONG PUBLIC OFFER - WHITE FORM eIPO SERVICE PROVIDER APPLICATION FORM 香港公開發售 - 白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of Underlying Applicants. 倘 閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認講香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDELINES TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. Sign and date the application form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.

To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of White Form eIPO Service Providers who may provide White Form eIPO services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offer, which was released by the SFC. Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.

Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. Complete your payment details in Box 3.

You must state in this box the number of cheques you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque (i) your White Form eIPO Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).

The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2.

All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop.

For payments by cheque, the cheque must: be in Hong Kong dollars;

be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account with a licensed bank in Hong Kong;

show your (or your nominee's) account name;

be made payable to " Ting Hong Nominees Limited - JY Grandmark Public Offer ";

Ting Hong Nominees Limited - JY Grandmark Public Offer be crossed "Account Payee Only";

not be post dated; and

be signed by the authorised signatories of the White Form eIPO Service Provider. Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Sole Global Coordinator, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). You should write the name, ID and address of the White Form eIPO Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop. Personal Information Collection Statement The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on December 20, 1996. This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. 1 Reasons for the collection of your personal data 填寫本申請表格的指引 下文提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 在申請表格欄 1 簽署及填上日期。只接納親筆簽名。 簽署人的姓名 ╱ 名稱及代表身份亦必須註明。

如要使用本申請表格申請認購香港發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的 白表 eIPO 服務 供應商名單內可就香港公開發售提供 白表 eIPO 服務的人士。 在欄 2 填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（以數字填寫）。

閣下代其作出申請的相關申請人資料，必須載於連同本申請表格一併遞交的唯讀光碟格式資料 檔案。 在欄 3 填上 閣下的詳細付款資料。

閣下必須在本欄註明 閣下夾附於本申請表格的支票數目；及 閣下必須在每張支票的背面註 明 (i) 閣下的 白表 eIPO 服務供應商身份識別編碼及 (ii) 載有相關申請人的詳細申請資料的資料檔 案的檔案編號。

本欄所註明的金額必須與欄 2 所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的金額相同。

所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放入加蓋 閣下公司印章的信封 內。

如以支票繳付股款，則該支票必須：

閣下必須在本欄註明 閣下夾附於本申請表格的支票數目；及 閣下必須在每張支票的背面註 明 閣下的 服務供應商身份識別編碼及 載有相關申請人的詳細申請資料的資料檔 案的檔案編號。 本欄所註明的金額必須與欄 所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的金額相同。 所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放入加蓋 閣下公司印章的信封 內。 如以支票繳付股款，則該支票必須： 以港元開出；

由在香港持牌銀行開設的港元銀行賬戶付款；

顯示 閣下（或 閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱；

註明抬頭人為「 鼎康代理人有限公司 - 景業名邦集團公開發售 」；

鼎康代理人有限公司 景業名邦集團公開發售 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；

不得為期票；及

由 白表 eIPO 服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。

倘未能符合任何此等規定或支票在首次過戶時未能兌現， 閣下的申請可遭拒絕受理。 閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料，與就本申請遞交的光碟或資料檔案所載的申請詳 細資料相同。如有差異，本公司、獨家保薦人、獨家全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭 經辦人及包銷商可全權酌情拒絕申請。 申請時繳付的金額將不會獲發收據。 4 在欄4填上 閣下的詳細資料（以正楷填寫）。 閣下須在本欄填上白表eIPO服務供應商的名稱、身份識別編碼及地址。 閣下亦須填寫 閣下 營業地點的聯絡人士的姓名及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼以及蓋上經紀印章。 個人資料收集聲明 個人資料（私隱）條例（「條例」）的主要條文於1996年12月20日在香港生效。此個人資料收集聲明旨 在向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及香港股份過戶登記處就個人資料及條例而制訂的政策及慣例。 1 From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of its Hong Kong Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of e-Refund Payment instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. It is important that applicants and holders of securities inform the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 2 Purposes 2 目的 The personal data of the applicants and holders of securities may be used, held and/or stored (by 證券的申請人及持有人的個人資料可基於下列目的以任何方式被使用、持有及╱或保存： whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing of your application and e-Refund Payment instructions/refund cheque, where • 處理 閣下的申請及電子退款指示╱退款支票（如適用）及核實有否遵守本申請表格及招 applicable, and verification of compliance with the terms and application procedur s s t out 股章程所載的條款及申請手續及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； in this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocations of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; • enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and s wh r ; • 確保遵守香港及其他地方的一切適用法例及條例； • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securiti s inc uding, • 登記新發行證券或將證券轉入證券持有人名下或由其名下轉讓予他人（包括（如適用）以香 where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees; 港結算代理人的名義）； • maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Com any; • 保存或更新本公司證券持有人名冊； • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange • 核實或協助核實簽名、任何其他核證或交換資料； of information; • establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Com any, such as dividends, • 確定本公司證券持有人可享有的權利，例如股息、供股和紅股等； rights issues and bonus issues, etc; • distributing communications from the Co pany and its subsidiaries; • 寄發本公司及其附屬公司的公司通訊； • compiling statistical information nd sh reholder profiles; • 編撰統計資料及股東資料； • making disclosures as required by ny ws, rules or regul tions; • 遵照任何法例、規則或條例的規定作出披露； • disclosing identities of successful pplic nts by w y of press nnouncement(s) or otherwise; • 透過於報章公佈或其他方式披露成功申請人士的身份； • disclosing relevant information to f cilit te cl ims on entitlements; and • 披露有關資料以便提出權益索償；及 • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company • 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及╱或使本公司及香港股份過戶登記處履行彼等對 and its Hong Kong hare Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/or 證券持有人及╱或監管機構的責任及證券持有人不時同意的任何其他目的。 regulators and any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time agree. 3 Transfer of personal data 3 轉交個人資料 Personal data held by the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the applicants 本公司及香港股份過戶登記處所持有的證券申請人及持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及 Sample and holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Share 香港股份過戶登記處可能會為上述或其中任何目的作出必要的查詢，以確定個人資料的準確 Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such 性，尤其可能會與下列任何或所有人士及實體相互披露、索取或轉交證券申請人及持有人的個 enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, 人資料（不論在香港境內或境外）： they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers and receiving bankers; • where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies; and • any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc. 4 Retention of personal data 4 The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holder of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. 5 Access and correction of personal data 5 本公司或其委任的代理，如財務顧問及收款銀行；

倘申請人要求將證券存入中央結算系統，則香港結算及香港結算代理人可就中央結算系統 的運作使用該等個人資料；

任何向本公司及 ╱ 或香港股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付 款或其他服務的代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商；

或香港股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付 款或其他服務的代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商； 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定、監管或政府機關；及

任何與證券持有人有業務往來或擬有業務往來的其他人士或機構，如銀行、律師、會計師 或股票經紀等。 個人資料的保留 本公司及香港股份過戶登記處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資 料。毋須保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 查閱及更正個人資料 The Ordinance provides the applicants and holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the 條例賦予證券申請人及持有人權利以確定本公司及╱或香港股份過戶登記處是否持有其個人資 Company and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that 料，並有權索取有關資料副本及更正任何不正確資料。根據條例，本公司及香港股份過戶登記 data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company 處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。就條例而言，所有關於查閱資料或更正資料 and its Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing 或索取關於政策及慣例及所持資料類別的資料的要求，應向本公司的公司秘書或（視乎情況而 of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information 定）香港股份過戶登記處的私隱事務主任提出。 regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company for the attention of the company secretary(ies) or (as the case may be) its Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing an Application Form, you agree to all of the above. 閣下簽署申請表格，即表示同意上述各項。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 遞交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) together with a sealed 經填妥的申請表格，連同適用支票及載有光碟的密封信封，必須於2019年11月28日（星期四）下午四 envelope containing the CD-ROM, must be submitted to the following receiving bank by 4:00 p.m. on 時正前，送達下列收款銀行： Thursday, 28 November 2019: DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited 星展銀行（香港）有限公司 7/F, Two Harbour Square 香港 180 Wai Yip Street, Kwun Tong 九龍觀塘偉業街180號 Kowloon, Hong Kong Two Harbour Square，7樓 Hang Seng Bank Limited 恒生銀行有限公司 Hang Seng Bank Building 香港 83 Des Voeux Road Central 中環德輔道中83號 Hong Kong 恒生銀行大廈 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 16/F, Tower 1 香港九龍 Millennium City 1 觀塘道388號 388 Kwun Tong Road 創紀之城1期 Kowloon, Hong Kong 1座16樓 The Bank of East Asia, Limited 東亞銀行有限公司 Bank of East Asia Building 香港 10 Des Voeux Road Central 中環德輔道中10號 Hong Kong 東亞銀行大廈 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 11:07:09 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 06:08a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green application form PU 06:03a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU 05:58a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form PU 05:13a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit.. PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committe.. PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Role and Function PU 11/21 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles .. PU 11/19 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of the Remuneration Commit.. PU