Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Public Offering - White Form eIPO Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售 － 白表eIPO 服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為白表eIPO 服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港公開發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited 辰林教育集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） GLOBAL OFFERING Total number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering : 250,000,000 Shares (subject to Over-allotment Option) Number of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares : 25,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment) Number of International Offer Shares : 225,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-allotment Option) Maximum Offer Price : HK$3.52 per Hong Kong Public Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) Nominal value : HK$0.0001 per Share Stock code : 1593 全球發售 全球發售的發售股份總數 ： 250,000,000 股股份（視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） 香港公開發售股份數目 ： 25,000,000 股股份（可予調整） 國際發售股份數目 ： 225,000,000 股股份（可予調整及視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） 最高發售價 ： 每股香港公開發售股份3.52 港元，另加1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 0.005% 聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳股款可予退還） 面值 ： 每股股份 0.0001 港元 股份代號 ： 1593 Application Form 申請表格 Please read carefully the prospectus of Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus together with any supplement thereto have the same meanings when used in this Application Form unless defined herein. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the paragraph headed "A. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in "Appendix VI - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus, have been registered with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. 在填寫本申請表格前，請仔細閱讀辰林教育集團控股有限公司（「本公司」）於二零一九年十一月二十七日 ( 星期三) 刊發 的招股章程（「招股章程」）（尤其是招股章程「如何申請香港公開發售股份」）一節）及刊於本申請表格背面的指引。除另有 界定外，本申請表格所使用詞彙與招股章程連同其任何補充文件所界定者具相同涵義。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）及香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）對本申請表格 內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示不會就因本申請表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或 因依賴該等內容而引致的任何損失承擔任何責任。 本申請表格連同白色及黃色申請表格、招股章程及招股章程「附錄六-送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」內「A. 送呈香 港公司註冊處處長的文件」一段所列的其他文件，已遵照香港法例第32 章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第342C 條的規定， 送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）和香港公司註冊處處長對此等文件的內容概不負 責。 Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Data" in the section "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Public 敬請 閣下留意招股章程「如何申請香港公開發售股份」一節內的「個人資料」一段，當中載有本公司及香港證券登記處 Offer Shares" in the Prospectus which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar 有關個人資料及遵守《個人資料（私隱）條例》的政策及慣例。 in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall 本申請表格或招股章程所載內容概不構成出售要約或徵求要約購買，而在任何作出有關要約、徵求或出售即屬違法的司 there be any sale of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be 法權區內，概不得出售任何香港公開發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在美國境內直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦 unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United 並非在美國出售股份的要約。發售股份並無亦將不會根據美國證券法或美國任何州證券法登記，且不得在美國境內提呈 States, nor is this application an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not 發售、出售、質押或轉讓，惟根據美國證券法及適用美國州證券法獲豁免登記規定或於一項毋須遵守該等登記規定的交 be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, 易除外。發售股份只可依據美國證券法S 規例以及進行發售及出售的各司法權區適用法例於離岸交易中在美國境外提呈 pledged or transferred within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the 發售及出售。將不會於美國進行發售股份的公開發售。 registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Offer Shares may only be offered and sold outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of each jurisdiction where those offers and sales occur. No public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any 在任何根據當地法律不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程之司法權區內，本申請表格及招股章程概不得以任何 manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of 方式發送或派發或複製（全部或部分）。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予 閣下本人。概不得發送或派發或複製本申請表格 that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution 或招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能導致違反美國證券法或其他司法權區的適用法律。 or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering will be subject to 香港公開發售與國際發售之間的發售股份分配可按招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節所載而調整。具體而言，獨家全球 adjustment as described in the section "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Sole Global 協調人可將發售股份自國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售，以滿足香港公開發售的有效申請。根據聯交所發出的指引信 Coordinator may reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering to satisfy valid HKEx-GL91-18，倘並非根據上市規則第18 項應用指引進行有關重新分配，則於有關重新分配後可重新分配至香港公開 applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock 發售的發售股份總數最多將為50,000,000 股股份（相當於向香港公開發售所作初步分配的兩倍及發售股份總數的20%）， Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number 而最終發售價將定為招股章程所載指示性發售價範圍的下限（即每股發售股份2.20 港元）。 of Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation will be 50,000,000 Shares, representing double of the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering and 20% of the total number of Offer Shares, and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative offer price range (that is, HK$2.20 per Offer Share) stated in the Prospectus. To: Chen Lin Education Group Holdings Limited 致： 辰林教育集團控股有限公司 Sole Sponsor 獨家保薦人 Sole Global Coordinator 獨家全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 1 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the 我們確認已(i) 遵照電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交白表eIPO 申請的運作程序以及我們就香港 Operational Procedures for White Form eIPO Applications submitted via banks/stockbrokers and all 公開發售提供白表eIPO 服務的所有適用法例及規例（無論法定與否）；及(ii) 閱讀招股章程及 申請表格所 applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our White 載的條款和條件及申請手續，並同意受其約束。為代表與 申請有關的每名相關申請人作出申請，我們： Form eIPO services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: • apply for the number of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and • 按招股章程及本申請表格所載條款及條件，並在遵守組織章程大綱及組織章程細則的情況下，申請 conditions of the Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Memorandum of 以下數目的香港公開發售股份； Association and the Articles of Association; • enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares applied for, including 1% • 隨附申請香港公開發售股份所需的全數款項（包括1% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及0.005% brokerage, 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee; 聯交所交易費）； • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong • 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納彼等根據本申請所申請的香港公開發售股份，或任何獲分配的較 Public Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on 少數目的香港公開發售股份； Sample this application; • undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the p rson for whose b n fit the • 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無正在申請；或並無申請或承購 underlying applicant(s) is/are applying; or has/have not appli d for or tak n up, or indicat d an 或表示有意認購，或收取或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），亦將不會申請或承購或表示有 interest for, or received or been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or provisionally), 意認購國際發售的任何發售股份，亦不會參與國際發售； and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Off r Shar s und r the International Offering nor participate in the International Offering; • understand that these declarations and representations wi be r i d upon by the Company and • 明白本公司與獨家全球協調人將依賴此等聲明及陳述，以決定是否就本申請配發任何香港公開發售 the Sole Global Coordinator in deciding whether or not to make any a otm nt of Hong Kong 股份，及相關申請人如作出虛假聲明，可能會遭受檢控； Public Offer Shares in response to this application, and that the und r ying app icants may be prosecuted if they made a false declaration; • authorise the Company to place the name(s) of the under ying app icant(s) on the r gist r of • 授權本公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入本公司股東名冊內，作為配發予彼等的香港公開發售股 members of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Pub ic Off r Shar s to be a ott d 份的持有人，以及本公司及╱或其代理（在符合本申請表格所載條款及條件的規限下）根據本申請表 to them, and our Company and/or its agent (subject to the t rms and conditions s t out in this 格及招股章程所載程序向相關申請人寄發任何股票及╱或任何退款支票及╱或電子退款指示（如適 Application Form) to send any share certificate(s) and/or any r fund ch que and/or -R fund 用），惟倘相關申請人申請1,000,000 股或以上香港公開發售股份，並按本申請表格及招股章程所載 payment instruction(s) (where applicable) to the that under ying a icant in accordance with the 程序親身領取任何股票則除外； procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Pros ctus xc t wh re the und r ying applicant has applied for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Pub ic Offer Shares and that under ying applicant has collected any Share certificate(s) in erson in accordance with the rocedures prescribed in this Application and in the Pros ectus; • request that any e-Refund payment instructions be dis atched to the a lication ayment account • 要求把任何電子退款指示發送到相關申請人以單一銀行賬戶繳交申請股款的付款賬戶； where the underlying applicants had aid the a lication monies from a single bank account; • request that any refund cheque(s) be ade ayable to the underlying a licant(s) who had used • 要求任何以多個銀行賬戶繳交申請股款之相關申請人的退款支票以相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據本 multiple bank accounts to pay the a lication onies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by 申請表格及招股章程所述程序將任何有關退款支票以普通郵遞方式寄發到申請所列的地址，郵誤風 ordinary post at that underlying a licant's own risk to the address stated on the a lication in 險概由相關申請人承擔； accordance with the procedures prescribed in this A lication Form and in the Pros ectus; • confirm that each underlying applicant has read the ter s and conditions and application • 確認各相關申請人已細閱本申請表格及招股章程所載條款及條件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束； procedures set out in this Application Form and in the Prospectus and agrees to be bound by them; • represent, w rr nt nd undert ke th t the llot ent of or application for the Hong Kong Public • 聲明、保證及承諾向相關申請人或由相關申請人或為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或由該等人士 Offer Sh res to the underlying pplic nt or by underlying applicant or for whose benefit this 申請香港公開發售股份，不會引致本公司須遵從香港以外任何地區的法例或規例的任何規定（不論 pplic tion is de would not require the Co pany to co ply with any requirements under any 是否具法律效力）； w or regul tion (whether or not h ving the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; • gree th t this pplic tion, ny ccept nce of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by • 同意本申請、接納任何申請及因而產生的合約，均受香港法例管轄，並按其詮釋；及 nd construed in ccord nce with the l ws of Hong Kong; and • gree th t the Co p ny, the Sole Glob l Coordinator, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners, • 同意本公司、獨家全球協調人、獨家保薦人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人、包銷商、彼等各 the Joint Le d M n gers, the Underwriters nd their respective directors, advisors, agents and any 自的董事、顧問、代理及參與全球發售的任何其他人士有權依賴於吾等或相關申請人作出的任何保 other p rties involved in the Glob l Offering are entitle to rely on any warranty, representation 證、聲明或陳述。 nd decl r tion m de by us or the underlying applicants. ign ture Date 簽名 日期 Name of signatory Capacity 簽署人姓名╱名稱 身份 2 3 4 We, on behalf of the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in Total number of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares underlying applicants, the read-onlyCD-ROM submitted with this Application Form. offer to purchase 香港公開發售股份總數 代表相關申請人提出認購的香港公開發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯 我們（代表相關 讀光碟內）。 申請人）提出認購 A total of Cheque(s) Cheque Number(s) 隨附合共 張支票 支票編號 are enclosed for HK$ Name of Bank a total sum of 其總金額為 港元 銀行名稱 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of White Form eIPO Service Provider 白表eIPO 服務供應商名稱 Chinese Name White Form eIPO Service Provider ID 中文名稱 白表eIPO 服務供應商識別編號 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 由以下經紀遞交 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 For Bank Use 此欄供銀行填寫 Hong Kong Public Offering - White Form eIPO Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售 － 白表eIPO 服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為白表eIPO 服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港公開發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on the Application Form. 1 Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated. To apply for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of White Form eIPO Service Providers who may provide White Form eIPO services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC. 填寫本申請表格的指引 下列號碼指申請表格中各欄的編號。 1 在申請表格欄1 簽署及填上日期。只接受親筆簽名。 簽署人的姓名╱名稱及所代表身份亦必須註明。 使用本申請表格申請香港公開發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的白表eIPO 服 務供應商名單內可以就香港公開發售提供白表eIPO 服務的人士。 2 Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares for which 2 在欄2 填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港公開發售股份總數（以數字填寫）。 you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants. Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must 閣下代表相關申請人作出申請的申請人資料必須包含於一個連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀 be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this 光碟格式的資料檔案內。 Application Form. 3 Complete your payment details in Box 3. 3 在欄3 填上 閣下的付款詳情。 You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this 閣下必須在本欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格隨附的支票數目；及 閣下必須在每張支票的 Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your 背面註明(i) 閣下的白表eIPO 服務供應商識別編號及(ii) 載有相關申請人申請詳情的資 White Form eIPO Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing 料檔案的檔案編號。 application details of the underlying applicant(s). The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total 本欄所註明的金額必須與欄2 所申請認購的香港公開發售股份總數的應付金額相同。 number of Hong Kong Public Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD- 所有支票及本申請表格，連同裝有該光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進加蓋 閣下公司印 ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. 章的信封內。 For payments by cheque, the cheque must: 倘以支票付款，該支票必須： • be in Hong Kong dollars; • 為港元支票； • be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong; • 在香港的港元銀行賬戶開出； • show your (or your nominee's) account name; • 顯示 閣下（或 閣下的代名人）的賬戶名稱； • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - • 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - 辰林教育集團公開發售」； CHEN LIN EDUCATION GROUP PUBLIC OFFER"; 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」； • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; • • not be post-dated; and • 不得為期票；及 • be signed by the authorised signatories of the White Form eIPO Service Provider. • 由白表eIPO 服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。 Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is 倘支票不符合上述任何規定或支票首次過戶不獲兌現，則 閣下的申請可遭拒絕受理。 dishonoured on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with 閣下須確保所遞交的支票的詳細資料，與就本申請遞交的光碟或資料檔案所載的申請詳 the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this 情相符。倘有差異，本公司及獨家全球協調人有絕對酌情權拒絕接受任何申請。 application. The Company and the Sole Global Coordinator have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 申請所繳付的金額不會獲發收據。 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). 4 在欄4 填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷）。 You should write your name, White Form eIPO Service Provider ID and address in this box. 閣下必須在本欄填上 閣下的名稱、白表eIPO 服務供應商識別編號及地址。 閣下亦必 You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place 須填寫 閣下辦公地點的聯絡人士的姓名及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼及蓋上經紀印章。 of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop. Personal Data 個人資料 本 Personal Information Collection Statement 個人資料收集聲明 This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of, Hong 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港公開發售股份的申請人和持有人說明有關 公司及香港證券 Kong Public Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong 登記處有關個人資料和香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「條例」）方面的政策和慣例。 Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 It is necessary for applicants and registered holders of securities to supply their latest 證券申請人及登記持有人以 身名義申請證券或承讓或轉讓證券時或尋求香港證券登 correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrar 記處的服務時，必須向 公司或其代理人及╱或香港證券登記處提供其最新的準確個 when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in 人資料。 procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下申請證券被拒或延遲，或 公司或香港證券登 rejected, or in delay or the inability of the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar to 記處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉也可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣下成功申請的 effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration 香港公開發售股份及╱或寄發 閣下應得的股票及╱或電子退款指示及╱或退款支票。 or transfers of the Hong Kong Public Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share certificate(s) and/or e-Refund payment instructions and/or refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. It is important that securities holders inform the Company and the Hong Kong Share 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知 公司及香港證券登記處。 Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 2. Purposes 2. 目的 The personal data of the securities holders may be used, held, processed and/or stored by 證券持有人的個人資料可作以下目的以任何方法使用、持有、處理及╱或存置： whatever means for the following purposes: • processing your application and e-Refund payment instructions and refund cheque, • 處理 閣下的申請及電子退款指示及退款支票（如適用）、核實是否符合本申請 Sample 表格及招股章程載列的條款和申請程序以及公佈香港公開發售股份的分配結果； where applicable, verification of compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Application Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Public Offer Shar s; • compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and ls wh r ; • 遵守香港及其他地區的所有適用法律及法規； • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the nam s of s curiti s ho d rs • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或承讓或 including, where applicable, HKSCC Nominees; 轉讓證券； • maintaining or updating the registers of securities ho d rs of th Company; • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any oth r v rifications • 進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核對或交換資料； or exchange of information; • establishing benefit entitlements of securities ho d rs of th Com any, such as • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股息、供股和紅股等； dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc; • distributing communications from the Com any and its subsidiaries; • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； • compiling statistical information and securities holder rofiles; • 編製統計數據和證券持有人資料； • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations; • 遵照法例、規則或規例的要求作出披露； • disclosing identifies of successful ap licants by way of ressing announcement(s) • 透過報章公佈或其他方式披露成功申請人士的身份； or otherwise; • disclosing relev nt infor tion to facilitate clai s on entitle ents; and • 披露有關資料以便就權益索償；及 • ny other incident l or ssoci ted purposes relating to the above and/or to enable • 與上述有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及╱或使本公司及香港證券登記處能履 the Co p ny nd the Hong Kong Sh re Registrar to discharge their obligations 行對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何 to securities holders nd/or regul tors and/or any other purposes to which the 其他目的。 securities holders y from ti e to ti e agree. 3. Tr nsfer of person l d ta 3. 轉交個人資料 Person l d ta held by the Comp ny nd the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the 本公司及香港證券登記處所持有關證券持有人的個人資料將會保密，但本公司及香港 securities holders will be kept confidenti l but the Company and the Hong Kong Share 證券登記處可以在為達到上述任何目的而必要的情況下，向下列任何及所有人士及實 Registr r y, to the extent necess ry for chieving any of the above purposes, disclose, 體披露、索取或轉交證券申請人及持有人的個人資料（無論在香港境內或境外）： obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Company's appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving bank and • 本公司委任的代理人，例如財務顧問、收款銀行和海外主要證券過戶登記處； overseas principal share registrar; • where applicants for securities request a deposit into CCASS, HKSCC or HKSCC • （如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統）香港結算或香港結算代理人將會 Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; 就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, • 向本公司或香港證券登記處提供與其各自業務營運有關的行政、電訊、電腦、 telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company or the 付款或其他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務供應商； Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective business; the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and

any persons or institutions with which the securities holders have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc. 4. Retention of personal data 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政府部門或法例、規則或法規另行 規定者；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何人士或機構，例如彼等的往來銀行、 律師、會計師或股票經紀等。 4. 個人資料的保留 The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the 本公司及香港證券登記處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個 applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for 人資料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. 5. Access to and correction of personal data 5. 查閱和更正個人資料 The Ordinance provides the Securities holders have the right to ascertain whether the 條例賦予證券持有人權利以確定本公司或香港證券登記處是否持有其個人資料，並有 Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of 權索取有關該資料的副本並更正任何不準確資料。根據條例規定，本公司和香港證券 that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the 登記處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。 Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access requests. All requests for access to data or correction of data should be addressed to us, at our 根據條例，所有查閱資料或更正資料的要求應按招股章程「公司資料」一節所披露或不 registered address disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section of the Prospectus or 時通知的本公司註冊地址送交我們的聯席公司秘書，或向香港證券登記處的私隱事務 as notified from time to time, for the attention of the joint company secretaries, or to the 主任提出。 Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing an Application Form, you agree to all of the above. 閣下簽署申請表格，即表示同意上述各項。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) must be submitted to the following receiving bank by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited CP2 Bank of China Tower 1 Garden Road Hong Kong 遞交本申請表格 經填妥的本申請表格，連同有關支票以及載有相關光碟的密封信封，必須於二零一九 年十二月二日( 星期一) 下午四時正前，送達下列收款銀行： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 香港 花園道1 號 中銀大廈CP2 層 Attachments Original document

