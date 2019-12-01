Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM
Hong Kong Public Offering - White Form eIPO Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格
Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants.
如 閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。
ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY
康寧傑瑞 生物製藥
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
GLOBAL OFFERING
全球發售
Please read carefully the prospectus of Alphamab Oncology (the "Company") dated December 2, 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form.
A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Stock Exchange, HKSCC, The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents.
Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Data" in this Application Form which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance.
For Bank Use 此欄供銀行填寫
GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM
References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form.
Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted.
The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.
To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of White Form eIPO Service Providers who may provide White Form eIPO services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC.
Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.
Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form.
Complete your payment details in Box 3.
You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your White Form eIPO Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).
The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2.
All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. For payments by cheque, the cheque must:
be in Hong Kong dollars;
be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;
show your (or your nominee's) account name;
be made payable to "HORSFORD NOMINEES LIMITED-Alphamab Oncology PUBLIC OFFER";
be crossed "Account Payee Only";
not be post dated; and
be signed by the authorized signatories of theWhite Form eIPO Service Provider.
Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured on its first presentation.
It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and the Joint Global Coordinators and the White Form eIPO Service Provider have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies.
No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application.
4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters).
You should write the name, ID and address of the White Form eIPO Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop.
This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance").
Reasons for the collection of your personal data
From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar.
Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of Share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of the e-Refund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of r fund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.
It is important that the applicants and the holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the ersonal data supplied.
Purposes
The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes:
processing of your application and e-Refund payment instructions/refund cheque, where applicable, and verification of compliance with the ter s and application procedures set out in this form and the Prospectus nd nnouncing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;
enabling compliance with all applicable laws nd regul tions in Hong Kong and elsewhere;
registering new issues or transfers into or out of the n mes of holders of securities including, where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees;
maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Company;
conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange of information;
establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc;
distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries;
compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles;
making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations;
disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise;
disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and
any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/or regulators and/or any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time agree.
Transfer of personal data
Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the applicants and the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities:
the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving banker and overseas principal registrars;
where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating
CCASS;
any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/ or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses;
the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies; and
any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc.
Retention of personal data
The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.
Access and correction of personal data
The Ordinance provides the applicants and the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company at its registered office disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time in accordance with applicable law, for the attention of the Company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer for the purposes of the Ordinance.
By signing this form, you agree to all of the above.
