Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : GREEN APPLICATION FORM

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Public Offering - White Form eIPO Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 如 閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 ALPHAMAB ONCOLOGY 康寧傑瑞 生物製藥 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） GLOBAL OFFERING 全球發售 Number of Offer Shares under : 179,403,000 Offer Shares (subject to the Over- the Global Offering allotment Option) Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 17,942,000 Shares (subject to adjustment) Number of International Offer Shares : 161,461,000 Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-allotment Option) Maximum Offer Price : HK$10.20 per Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars, subject to refund) Nominal Value : US$0.000002 per Share Stock Code : 9966 Please read carefully the prospectus of Alphamab Oncology (the "Company") dated December 2, 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Stock Exchange, HKSCC, The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Data" in this Application Form which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance. 全球發售的發售股份數目 ： 179,403,000股發售股份（視乎超額配售權行使與否而定） 香港發售股份數目 ： 17,942,000股股份（可予調整） 國際發售股份數目 ： 161,461,000股股份（可予調整及視乎超額配售權行使與否而定） 最高發售價 ： 每股股份10.20港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵 費及0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足，多繳款項可 予退還） 面值 ： 每股股份0.000002美元 股份代號 ： 9966 在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱康寧傑瑞生物製藥（「本公司」）於2019年12月2日刊發的招股章程（「招股章 程」）（尤其是招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節）及刊於本申請表格背面的指引。除非本申請表格另有 定義，否則本申請表格所使用的詞彙與招股章程所界定者具相同涵義。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）及香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」） 對本申請表格的內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示概不就因本申請表格全 部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致之任何損失承擔任何責任。 本申請表格連同白色及黃色申請表格、招股章程及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」一節 所述其他文件已按香港法例第32章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C條規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長 登記。香港交易及結算所有限公司、聯交所、香港結算、香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香 港公司註冊處處長對任何此等文件的內容概不負責。 閣下敬請留意本申請表格「個人資料」一段，當中載有本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處有關個人資料及遵守 《個人資料（私隱）條例》的政策及慣例。 Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer 本申請表格或招股章程內容並不構成出售邀約或購買邀約游說，亦不得在進行有關提呈發售、游說或出售屬 to buy nor shall there be any sale of Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales 違法的任何司法管轄區出售任何發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得直接或間接於或向美國派發，此項 would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in 申請亦非在美國出售發售股份的要約。發售股份並無亦不會根據1933年美國《證券法》（經不時修訂）（「美國 or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of Offer Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer 《證券法》」）或美國任何州證券法登記，且不會於美國境內或向美籍人士或代表美籍人士或為美籍人士利益 Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from 提呈發售、出售、質押或轉讓，惟獲豁免遵守美國《證券法》登記規定或不受其規限的交易則另作別論。證 time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, 券不會於美國進行公開發售。發售股份僅可(1)獲豁免無須遵守美國《證券法》的登記規定向合資格機構買家 sold, pledged or transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except （定義見第144A條）發售及出售；及(2)在美國境外依據S規例以離岸交易方式向並非美籍人士亦非代表美籍 in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There 人士或為美籍人士利益收購的人士的投資者發售及出售。 will be no public offer of securities in the United States. The Offer Shares are being offered and sold (1) solely to QIBs as defined in Rule 144A pursuant to an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and (2) outside the United States in offshore transactions in relation on Regulation S to investors that are not U.S. Persons nor persons acquiring for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. 在任何根據當地法例不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程的司法管轄區內概不得發送或派發或複製 （不論方式，也不論全部或部分）本申請表格及招股章程。本申請表格及招股章程將以私人信件形式向 閣 下寄送。任何本申請表格或招股章程的發送或派發或複製（不論全部或部分）均未經授權。未能遵守該指令 可能導致有違美國《證券法》或其他司法管轄區的適用法律。 The allocation of the Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering will be 香港公開發售與國際發售之間的發售股份分配將按招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節所述予以重新分配。 subject to reallocation as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. 根據聯交所發出的指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘上述重新分配在國際發售認購不足的情況下或並非根據「全 In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done 球發售的架構－香港公開發售－重新分配」一節所載回補機制作出，則有關重新分配後香港公開發售項下 in the circumstance that the International Offering is undersubscribed or other than pursuant to the clawback 可供認購的發售股份總數不得超過35,884,000股發售股份（佔全球發售項下初步可供認購發售股份總數的約 mechanism as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong Public 20%）。 Offering - Reallocation", the total number of Offer Shares available under the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation shall be not more than 35,884,000 Offer Shares (representing approximately 20% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering). To: Alphamab Oncology 致： 康寧傑瑞生物製藥 Joint Sponsors 聯席保薦人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 1 2 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the 吾等確認，吾等已(i)遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交白表eIPO申請的運作程序以及與 Operational Procedures for White Form eIPO Applications submitted via banks/stockbrokers and all 吾等就香港公開發售提供白表eIPO服務有關的所有適用法律法規（不論屬法定或其他者）；及(ii)閱讀招股 applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our White 章程及本申請表格所載條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束。為代表與本申請有關的每名相關申請 Form eIPO services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the terms and 人作出申請，吾等： conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: • apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the ‧ 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在組織章程細則規限下，申請以下數目的香港發售股 Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Articles of Association; 份； • enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including 1.0% brokerage fee, ‧ 夾附申請認購香港發售股份所需的全數款項（包括1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005% 0.0027% SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee; 聯交所交易費）； • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong Offer ‧ 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納所申請認購的香港發售股份，或該等相關申請人根據本申請獲分 Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on this application; 配的任何較少數目的香港發售股份； Sample • undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose benefit the ‧ 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購或 underlying applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an int r st 收取或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），並將不會申請或接納或表示有意認購國際發售的任 for, or received or been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or provisionally), and 何國際發售股份，亦不會以其他方式參與國際發售； will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any International Offer Shares und r the International Offering nor otherwise participate in the International Offering; • understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by the Company and ‧ 明白 貴公司及聯席全球協調人將依賴此等聲明及陳述，以決定是否就本申請配發任何香港發售股 Joint Global Coordinators in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Hong Kong Off r 份，及相關申請人如作出虛假聲明，可能會遭受檢控； Shares in response to this application, and that the underlying applicants may be rosecuted if th y made a false declaration; • authorise the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying applicant(s) on the register of ‧ 授權 貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請人 members of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted to them, 的香港發售股份的持有人，並（在符合本申請表格及招股章程以及白表eIPO服務供應商的指定網站 and (subject to the terms and conditions set out in this Application Form and the Pros ectus and in www.eipo.com.hk所載條款及條件的情況下）根據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序按本申請表格上所 the designated website of White Form eIPO Service Provider at www.eipo.com.hk) to send any 示地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票及╱或退款支票及╱或電子退款指示（如適用），郵誤風險概由 Share certificate(s) and/or refund cheque(s) and/or -Refund pay ent instructions (where applicable) 該相關申請人自行承擔，惟倘相關申請人已申請認購1,000,000股或以上香港發售股份，以及相關申 by ordinary post at that underlying applicant's own risk to the address stated on this Application 請人已根據本申請表格及招股章程所述程序親身領取任何股票則除外； Form in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus except where the underlying applicant has applied for 1,000,000 or ore Hong Kong Offer Shares and that underlying applicant has collected any Share certific te(s) in person in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; 倘申請人使用單一銀行賬戶支付申請股款，要求將任何電子退款指示發送至申請付款賬戶內； • request that any e-Refund payment instructions be desp tched to the pplication payment account ‧ where the applicants had paid the application monies from single b nk ccount; 要求任何退款支票以使用多個銀行賬戶支付申請股款的相關申請人為抬頭人，任何有關退款支票將 • request that any refund cheque(s) be made payable to the underlying pplicant(s) who had used ‧ multiple bank accounts to pay the application monies nd to send ny such refund cheque(s) by 根據申請表格及招股章程所述程序以普通郵遞方式向申請所示地址寄發，郵誤風險由相關申請人承 ordinary post of that underlying applicant's own risk to the address stated on the application in 擔； accordance with the procedures prescribed in the Application Form and in the Prospectus; ‧ 確 認 各 相 關 申 請 人 已 閱 讀 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 以 及 白 表eIPO服 務 供 應 商 的 指 定 網 站 • confirm that each underlying applicant has read the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in this Application Form and in the Prospectus and in the designated website of White Form www.eipo.com.hk所載條款及條件以及申請程序，並同意受其約束； eIPO Service Provider at www.eipo.com.hkand agrees to be bound by them; 陳述、保證及承諾向相關申請人或由相關申請人為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申請認購香港 • represent, warrant and undertake that the allotment of or application for the Hong Kong Offer ‧ Shares to the underlying applicant or by underlying applicant for whose benefit this application is 發售股份，不會引致 貴公司須遵從香港以外任何地區的任何法例或規例（不論是否具法律效力）的 made would not require the Company to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation 任何規定；及 (whether or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; and 同意本申請、任何對本申請的接納以及因而產生的合同，將受香港法例規管及按其詮釋。 • agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by and ‧ construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong. Signature 簽名 Date 日期 Name of applicant Capacity 身份 申請人姓名╱名稱 We, on behalf of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read Total number of Shares underlying applicants, 股份總數 only CD-ROM submitted with this Application Form. offer to purchase 香港發售股份（代表相關申請人，其詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。 吾等（代表相關 申請人）要約購買 3 Total of cheque(s) Cheques number(s) 現夾附合共 張支票 支票號碼 are enclosed for HK$ Name of bank 銀行名稱 a total sum of 總金額為 港元 4 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of White Form eIPO Service Provider 白表eIPO服務供應商名稱 Chinese Name White Form eIPO Service Provider ID 中文名稱 白表eIPO服務供應商編號 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 Broker no. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 For Bank Use 此欄供銀行填寫 Hong Kong Public Offering - White Form eIPO Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 如 閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted.

The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.

To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of White Form eIPO Service Providers who may provide White Form eIPO services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC. Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.

Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. Complete your payment details in Box 3.

You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your White Form eIPO Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).

The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2.

All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. For payments by cheque, the cheque must: be in Hong Kong dollars;

be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;

show your (or your nominee's) account name;

be made payable to " HORSFORD NOMINEES LIMITED-Alphamab Oncology PUBLIC OFFER ";

HORSFORD NOMINEES LIMITED-Alphamab Oncology PUBLIC OFFER be crossed "Account Payee Only";

not be post dated; and

be signed by the authorized signatories of the White Form eIPO Service Provider. Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and the Joint Global Coordinators and the White Form eIPO Service Provider have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). You should write the name, ID and address of the White Form eIPO Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop. 填寫本申請表格的指引 下文提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 在申請表格欄 1 簽署及填上日期。僅接受親筆簽名。

簽署人的姓名 ╱ 名稱及代表身份亦必須註明。

如要使用本申請表格申請香港發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的 白表 eIPO 服務供應商名單內可以就香港公開發售提供 白表 eIPO 服務的人士。 在欄 2 填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（請填寫數字）。

閣下代其作出申請的相關申請人資料，必須載於連同本申請表格遞交的一個唯讀 光碟格式資料檔案內。 在欄 3 填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。

閣下必須在此欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格夾附的支票數目；並在每張支票的背 面註明 (i) 閣下的 白表 eIPO 服務供應商編號及 (ii) 載有相關申請人申請詳細資料的 資料檔案的檔案編號。

此欄所註明的金額必須與欄 2 所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的金額相同。

所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣 下公司印章的信封內。如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須： 為港元；

以在香港開設的港元銀行賬戶開出；

顯示 閣下（或 閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱；

註明抬頭人為「 浩豐代理人有限公司－康寧傑瑞生物製藥公開發售 」；

浩豐代理人有限公司－康寧傑瑞生物製藥公開發售 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；

不得為期票；及

由 白表 eIPO 服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。 倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現， 閣下的申請可遭拒絕受 理。 閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的唯讀光碟或資料檔 案所載的申請詳細資料相同。倘出現差異，本公司、聯席全球協調人及白表eIPO 服務供應商有絕對酌情權拒絕任何申請。 申請時繳付的金額將不會獲發收據。 4 在欄4填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 閣下必須在此欄填上白表eIPO服務供應商的名稱、編號及地址。 閣下亦必須填 寫 閣下營業地點的聯絡人士的姓名及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼及加蓋經紀 印章。 Personal Data Personal Information Collection Statement This Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for, and holder of the Hong Kong Offer Shares, of the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). Reasons for the collection of your personal data

From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the despatch of Share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of the e-Refund payment instructions, and/or the despatch of r fund cheque(s) to which you are entitled.

It is important that the applicants and the holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the ersonal data supplied. Purposes

The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: processing of your application and e-Refund payment instructions/refund cheque, where applicable, and verification of compliance with the ter s and application procedures set out in this form and the Prospectus nd nnouncing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares;

e-Refund payment instructions/refund cheque, where applicable, and verification of compliance with the ter s and application procedures set out in this form and the Prospectus nd nnouncing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; enabling compliance with all applicable laws nd regul tions in Hong Kong and elsewhere;

registering new issues or transfers into or out of the n mes of holders of securities including, where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees;

maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Company;

conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange of information;

establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Company, such as dividends, rights issues and bonus issues, etc;

distributing communications from the Company and its subsidiaries;

compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles;

making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations;

disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise;

disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/or regulators and/or any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time agree. Transfer of personal data

Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the applicants and the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving banker and overseas principal registrars;

where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating

CCASS;

CCASS; any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/ or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses;

third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/ or the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies; and

any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc. Retention of personal data

The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. Access and correction of personal data

The Ordinance provides the applicants and the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company at its registered office disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time in accordance with applicable law, for the attention of the Company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing this form, you agree to all of the above. 個人資料 個人資料收集聲明 此項個人資料收集聲明是向香港發售股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及其香港股份過 戶登記處有關個人資料及香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「《條例》」）方面 的政策及慣例。 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 證券申請人或證券登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香 港股份過戶登記處的服務時，必須不時向本公司或其代理及╱或香港股份過戶登 記處提供其最新準確的個人資料。 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下的證券申請被拒絕或延遲，或本公司及╱ 或其香港股份過戶登記處無法落實轉讓或提供服務。此舉亦可能妨礙或延遲登記 或轉讓 閣下成功申請的香港發售股份及╱或寄發股票及╱或發送電子退款指示 及╱或寄發 閣下應得的退款支票。 證券申請人及持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知本公司及香港 股份過戶登記處。 目的

證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持有及 ╱ 或保存以作以下 用途： 處理 閣下的申請及電子退款指示 ╱ 退款支票（如適用）、核實是否符合本表 格及招股章程所載條款及申請程序及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果；

退款支票（如適用）、核實是否符合本表 格及招股章程所載條款及申請程序及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； 遵守香港及其他地區的所有適用法律法規；

以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓 或受讓證券；

存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊；

進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核對或交換資料；

確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，如股息、供股及紅股等；

分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊；

編製統計資料及股東資料；

遵照法律、規則或法規的要求作出披露；

透過報章公告或其他方式披露獲接納申請人的身份；

披露有關資料以便就權益提出申索；及

與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關目的及 ╱ 或使本公司及香港股份過戶登 記處能履行對證券持有人及 ╱ 或監管機構承擔的責任及 ╱ 或證券持有人不時 同意的任何其他目的。 轉交個人資料

本公司及香港股份過戶登記處所持有關證券申請人及持有人的個人資料將會保 密，但本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處可以在為達到上述目的或當中任何一種目 的之必要情況下而作出其視為必要之查詢以確定個人資料的準確性，尤其可能會 向、從或聯同下列任何及所有人士及機構披露、獲取或轉交證券申請人及持有人 的個人資料（無論在香港境內或境外）： 本公司或其委任的代理，如財務顧問、收款銀行及海外主要股份過戶登記處；

（如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統）香港結算及香港結算代理人； 其將會就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料；

向本公司及 ╱ 或香港股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電 訊、電腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商；

或香港股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電 訊、電腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理、承包商或第三方服務供應商； 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定、監管或政府機關；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何其他人士或機構，如其銀行、律 師、會計師或股票經紀等。 保留個人資料

本公司及其香港股份過戶登記處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及 持有人的個人資料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據《條例》銷毀或處理。 查閱和更正個人資料

《條例》賦予證券申請人及持有人權利以確定本公司或香港股份過戶登記處是否持 有其個人資料、索取有關資料副本及更正任何不準確之資料。根據《條例》規定， 本公司及香港股份過戶登記處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。所 有關於查閱資料或更正資料或查詢關於政策及慣例及所持有資料類別的信息的要 求，應按照招股章程「公司資料」一節中披露的本公司註冊辦事處或根據適用法律 不時通知的地址，向本公司的公司秘書或（視乎情況而定）香港股份過戶登記處屬 下就《條例》所指的私隱事務主任提出。 閣下簽署本表格，即表示同意上述所有規定。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 遞交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) together with 經填妥的本申請表格，連同適用支票及裝有唯讀光碟的密封信封，必須於2019年12月5 a sealed envelope containing the CD-Rom, must be submitted to the following receiving 日下午四時正前，送達下列收款銀行： bank by 4:00 p.m. on December 5, 2019: Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited 渣打銀行（香港）有限公司 15/F Standard Chartered Tower 九龍 388 Kwun Tong Road 觀塘道388號 Kowloon 渣打中心15樓 Attachments Original document

