Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Glencore complains to LME about access to metal in Malaysia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 08:08pm EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore has lodged a complaint with the London Metal Exchange (LME) about the company's inability to take speedy delivery of aluminium from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang, Malaysia, two sources familiar with the matter said.

London-listed commodity trader and miner Glencore bought 200,000 tonnes of aluminium on the LME late in January and made preparations to take that metal from ISTIM's warehouses.

Metal entering the LME's global warehouse storage network is issued with a title document called a warrant. In order to take delivery of metal from the network, buyers need to cancel the warrants - earmarking it for delivery.

The metal is then shipped after being scheduled for delivery on a first come, first served basis.

To get the metal out quickly, Glencore moved to complete the formalities and create a queue of more than 50 days before the end of January, which would have activated the LME's load-in, load-out (LILO) rules for warehousing, the sources said.

LILO rules were ushered in as part of sweeping LME reform sparked by accusations from consumers that banks and traders were hoarding metal in LME warehouses.

The rules stipulate that if a warehouse has a queue of more than 50 days, it must load out all the metal delivered in the previous three months.

But the rules were not triggered in this case because ISTIM said there was no queue at its warehouses in Port Klang at the close of business on Jan. 31, sources said.

"The load-out rules are complicated and ISTIM ... argue they didn't have a queue in January, that the queue didn't exist before midnight February 1," a metal industry source said.

Glencore, the LME and ISTIM declined to comment.

LME data shows queues to take aluminium out of LME-approved warehouses owned by ISTIM in Port Klang jumped to 118 days at the end of January from zero in December.

This means the 222,713 tonnes deposited in ISTIM's warehouses in Port Klang between November and January would have had to be delivered in February, March and April. That would be above ISTIM's 2,500-tonne daily rate.

"The LME's warehousing rulebook is a labyrinth and both Glencore and ISTIM are inferring different things. We think the difference comes from where they think the queue starts," an aluminium trading source said.

Warrants would have been cancelled at ISTIM's London office by Glencore's brokers. The process for getting metal into the queue then includes rent payment, provision of shipping instructions and customs-clearance documents.

Once these formalities are complete, the rules require the warehouse to process requests for delivery on the basis of 48 hours' notice and in the order in which they were received.

"Glencore is probably arguing the queue starts when the process is complete, while ISTIM will have said they had a further two days to allocate delivery slots," the aluminium trading source said.

Cancelled aluminium in ISTIM's Port Klang warehouses stood at 309,800 tonnes at the end of January, up from 30,000 tonnes at the end of December.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)

By Pratima Desai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE 0.56% 307 Delayed Quote.4.79%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED -1.46% 269.8 End-of-day quote.18.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
08:08pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Glencore complains to LME about access to met..
RE
02/22CHARLES LI : Bond Connect online platform will assist global investors
AQ
02/22HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange acquires majority stake in China fin..
AQ
02/21STUART GULLIVER : Stuart Gulliver and Joe Tsai to join HKEX advisory council
RE
02/20HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange to buy majority stake in Chinese fin..
RE
02/07HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Fourteen NGOs oppose LME plans to ban tainted..
RE
01/28HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange proposes paperless plan
RE
01/25CE attends Belt and Road forum at Davos
AQ
01/24THE LATEST : HK market chief says China needs investment help
AQ
01/24HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : CE attends Belt-Road forum in Davos
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 15 831 M
EBIT 2018 11 013 M
Net income 2018 9 378 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 36,26
P/E ratio 2019 33,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 21,6x
Capi. / Sales 2019 20,6x
Capitalization 342 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 290  HKD
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED18.02%43 626
CME GROUP-5.65%63 501
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC0.01%42 831
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.72%24 166
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%23 694
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE10.98%20 619
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.