Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Green Application Form

|
|
We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the
|
|
吾等確認，吾等已(i)遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交白表eIPO申請的運作程序以及
|
|
Operational Procedures for White Form eIPO Applications submitted via banks/stock brokers and
|
|
與吾等就香港公開發售提供白表eIPO服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（法定或其他）；及(ii)細閱招股章
|
|
all applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of
|
|
程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件及申請手續，並同意受其約束。為代表與本申請有關的每一相關申請
|
|
our White Form eIPO services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the
|
|
人作出申請，吾等：
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
application relates, we:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
‧
|
|
按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在組織章程大綱及細則的規限下，申請以下數目的
|
|
• apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Memorandum and the Articles of
|
|
|
|
香港發售股份；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
‧
|
隨附申請香港發售股份所需的全數付款（包括1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯
|
|
•
|
enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including brokerage of
|
|
|
|
|
1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%;
|
|
‧
|
|
交所交易費）；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong
|
|
|
確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納彼等根據本申請所申請的香港發售股份，或彼等根據本申請獲
|
|
|
|
Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on this
|
|
|
|
分配的任何較少數目香港發售股份；
|
|
|
|
application;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
‧
|
聲明是項申請乃以相關申請人或相關申請人代為申請的人士為受益人以白色或黃色申請表格或透
|
|
•
|
declare that this is the only application made and the only application intended by the
|
|
|
|
|
underlying applicant(s) to be made whether on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, or
|
|
|
|
過白表eIPO服務www.eipo.com.hk向香港結算或透過指定白表eIPO服務供應商發出電子認購指示
|
|
|
|
by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or through the designated White Form
|
|
|
|
所作出及擬作出的唯一申請；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
eIPO Service Provider under the White Form eIPO service www.eipo.com.hk, to benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the underlying applicant(s) or the person for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
this application is madeSamplewould not require the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applying;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
‧
|
|
承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或認購或表示有意認購
|
|
•
|
undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicat d
|
|
|
|
或收取或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），並將不會申請或認購或表示有意認購國際發售
|
|
|
|
an interest for, or received or been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or
|
|
|
|
的任何發售股份，亦不會以其他方式參與國際發售；
|
|
|
|
provisionally), and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Off r Shar s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under the International Offering nor otherwise participate in the International Offering;
|
|
‧
|
|
明白
|
貴公司及聯席全球協調人將依賴此等聲明及陳述決定是否就是項申請配發任何香港發售股
|
|
• understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by the Company and
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Joint Global Coordinators in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
份；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offer Shares in response to this application;
|
|
|
|
|
‧
|
|
授權
|
貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請
|
|
•
|
authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying
|
applicants(s) on the r gist r
|
|
|
|
|
|
of members of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be a ott d to
|
|
|
|
人的香港發售股份的持有人，並（在符合本申請表格所載的條款及條件的情況下）根據本申請表格
|
|
|
|
them, and (subject to the terms and conditions set out in this A
|
lication Form) to s nd any
|
|
|
|
及招股章程所載程序按本申請表格上所示地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票及╱或電子退款指示
|
|
|
|
share certificate(s) and/or e-Refund payment instructions (where a
|
licab e) and/or any refund
|
|
|
|
（如適用）及╱或任何退款支票（如適用），郵誤風險概由該相關申請人承擔；
|
|
|
|
cheque(s) (where applicable) by ordinary post at that underlying
|
a licant's own risk to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
address stated on this Application Form in accordance with the
|
rocedures rescribed in this
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Application Form and in the Prospectus;
|
|
|
|
|
‧
|
|
指示及授權 貴公司及╱或作為
|
貴公司代理的聯席全球協調人（或彼等的代理或代名人），代
|
|
•
|
|
instruct and authorize the Company and/or Joint Global Coordinators (or their res ective agents
|
|
|
|
|
|
or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents on behalf of the underlying
|
|
|
|
表相關申請人簽立任何文件，並代表相關申請人處理一切必要事務，以便根據組織章程細則的規
|
|
|
|
applicant(s) and to do on behalf of the underlying applicant(s) all things necessary to effect
|
|
|
|
定，以相關申請人名義登記相關申請人獲分配的任何香港發售股份，並以其他方式令招股章程及
|
|
|
|
the registration of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to the underlying a licant(s) in the
|
|
|
|
本申請表格所述之安排生效，惟相關申請人已申請1,000,000股或以上香港發售股份及相關申請人
|
|
|
|
name(s) of the underlying applicant(s) as required by the Articles of Association, and otherwise
|
|
|
|
根據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序親身領取任何股票的情況則除外；
|
|
|
|
to give effect to the arrangements described in the Prospectus and this Application Form except
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
where the underlying applicant has applied
|
for 1,000,000 or ore Hong Kong Offer Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and that underlying applicant collects any Share certificate(s) in person in accordance with the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus;
|
|
‧
|
|
要求將任何電子退款指示發送到申請人以單一銀行賬戶繳交申請股款的申請付款銀行賬戶內；
|
|
• request that any e-Refund payment instructions be dispatched to the application payment bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
account where the applicants h d p id the pplic tion onies from a single bank account;
|
|
‧
|
|
要求任何以多個銀行賬戶繳交申請股款的申請人的退款支票以相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據本申
|
|
•
|
|
request that any refund cheque(s) be m de p y ble to the underlying applicant(s) who had used
|
|
|
|
|
|
multiple bank accounts to pay the
|
pplic tion
|
onies nd to send any such refund cheque(s) by
|
|
|
|
請表格、白表eIPO指定網站www.eipo.com.hk及招股章程所述程序將任何有關退款支票以普通郵
|
|
|
|
ordinary post at that underlying
|
pplic nt's own risk to the ddress stated on the application in
|
|
|
|
遞方式寄發到申請所列的地址，郵誤風險概由相關申請人承擔；
|
|
|
|
accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Applic tion For , the designated White Form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
eIPO website at www.eipo.com.hknd in the Prospectus;
|
|
|
|
‧
|
確認各相關申請人已細閱本申請表格、白表eIPO指定網站www.eipo.com.hk及招股章程所載的條
|
|
•
|
|
confirm that each underlying
|
pplic nt h
|
s re d the terms and conditions and application
|
|
|
|
|
procedures set out in this Applic tion Form, the design ted White Form eIPO website at
|
|
|
|
款、條件及申請手續，並同意受其約束；
|
|
|
|
www.eipo.com.hkand in the Prospectus nd
|
grees to be bound by them;
|
|
‧
|
聲明、保證及承諾(a)相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士並不受香港或其他地方之
|
|
•
|
represent, warrant and undert ke ( ) th t
|
the underlying pplicant(s) and any persons for
|
|
|
|
|
whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying is not restricted by any applicable laws
|
|
|
|
任何適用法律限制提出本申請、支付任何申請股款或獲配發或接納任何香港發售股份及相關申請
|
|
|
|
of Hong Kong or elsewhere from making this application, paying any application monies for,
|
|
|
|
人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士在填寫及提交申請時身處美國境外及屬S規例第902條第
|
|
|
|
or being allocated or taking up, any Hong Kong Offer Shares and the underlying applicant(s)
|
|
|
|
(h)(3)段所述的人士且相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士會於離岸交易（定義見S規
|
|
|
|
and any persons for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying is/are outside the
|
|
|
|
例）中認購香港發售股份；及(b)
|
貴公司、聯席全球協調人及香港包銷商毋須因提出本申請的人
|
|
|
|
United States when completing and submitting the application and is/are person described in
|
|
|
|
士或為其利益提出本申請的人士獲配發或申請香港發售股份而須遵守香港以外任何地區的法律或
|
|
|
|
paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation
|
) and the underlying applicant(s) and any persons
|
|
|
|
法規的任何規定（不論是否具法律效力）;
|
|
|
|
for whose benefit and the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying will acquire the Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offer Shares in an offshore transaction (within the meaning of Regulation S); and (b) the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
allocation of or application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares to or by whom or for whose benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong Underwriters to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong;
|
|
|
|
‧
|
|
同意本申請、對本申請的任何接納及據此訂立的合約，將受香港法例管轄及按其詮釋；及
|
|
• agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by
|
|
|
|
|
|
and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong; and
|
|
|
|
‧
|
|
同意本公司及有關人士有權倚賴我們或相關申請人作出的保證或陳述。
|
|
•
|
agree that the Company and the Relevant Persons are entitled to rely on any warranty or
|
|
|
|
|
|
representation made by us or the underlying applicants.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
簽名
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
日期
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of applicant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
申請人姓名
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
身份
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We, on behalf of the
|
Total number of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the
|
|
|
underlying applicants,
|
股份總數
|
|
|
|
|
|
read-onlyCD-ROM submitted with this Application Form.
|
|
|
offer to purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光
|
|
|
吾等（代表相關
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
碟）。
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
申請人）提出認購
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A total of
|
|
|
|
|
cheque(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
隨附合共
|
|
|
|
|
張支票
|
|
|
Cheque number(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
支票編號
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
are enclosed for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a total sum of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
總金額為
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
港元
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of White Form eIPO Service Provider
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
白表eIPO服務供應商名稱
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chinese name
|
|
|
|
|
|
White Form eIPO Service Provider ID
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
中文名稱
|
|
|
|
|
|
白表eIPO服務供應商身份證明號碼
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of contact person
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact number
|
|
|
|
Fax number
|
|
聯絡人士姓名
|
|
|
|
|
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
|
|
|
傳真號碼
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Address
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
|
|
地址
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broker No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
經紀號碼
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broker's Chop
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
經紀印章
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|