Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Green Application Form 0 09/25/2019 | 06:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Public Offering - White Form eIPO Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售-白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 Topsports International Holdings Limited 滔搏國際控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） GLOBAL OFFERING Number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering : 930,184,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option) Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 93,020,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) Number of International Offer Shares : 837,164,000 Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option) Maximum Offer Price : HK$10.10 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) Nominal value : HK$0.000001 per Share Stock code : 6110 全球發售 全球發售的發售股份數目 ： 930,184,000股股份（視乎是否行使超額配股權而定） 香港發售股份數目 ： 93,020,000股股份（可予重新分配） 國際發售股份數目 ： 837,164,000股股份（可予重新分配及視乎是否行使超額配股權而定） 最高發售價 ： 每股發售股份10.10港元，另加1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及 0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足，可予退還） 面值 ： 每股股份0.000001港元 股份代號 ： 6110 Please read carefully the prospectus of Topsports International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated September 26, 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guidelines on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms used in this Application Form shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus unless defined herein. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Appendix V - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Offer Shares are being offered and sold (i) within the United States solely to QIBs as defined in Rule 144A pursuant to an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and (ii) outside the United States in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S. No public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. Allocation of Offer Shares The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering is subject to reallocation as described in the section headed "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular the Joint Global Coordinators shall have the right to reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx- GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation shall be not more than 186,040,000 Offer Shares. Further details on the circumstances under which the above guidance letter would apply are set out in the section titled "Structure of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. To: Topsports International Holdings Limited The Joint Sponsors The Joint Global Coordinators The Joint Bookrunners The Joint Lead Managers The Hong Kong Underwriters 在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱滔搏國際控股有限公司（「本公司」）日期為2019年9月26日的招股章程（「招 股章程」），尤其是招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節，及本申請表格背面的指引。除非另有界定， 否則本申請表格所用詞語與招股章程所界定者具相同涵義。 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）及香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結 算」）對本申請表格的內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示概不就因本申請 表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內容而引致的任何損失承擔任何責任。 本申請表格連同白色及黃色申請表格各一份、招股章程及招股章程「附錄五-送呈公司註冊處處長及備查 文件」一節所列的其他文件，已遵照《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》（香港法例第32章）第342C條的規定送 呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對任何該等 文件的內容概不負責。 閣下謹請留意「個人資料收集聲明」一段，當中載有本公司及香港證券登記處有關個人資料及遵守《個人資 料（私隱）條例》（香港法例第486章）的政策及常規。 本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而在任何作出有關要約、游說或出售 即屬違法的司法管轄權區內，概不得出售任何發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在美國境內或向美國 直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦並非在美國出售股份的要約。發售股份並無亦將不會根據美國證券法或美 國任何州證券法登記，且不得在美國境內發售、出售、抵押或轉讓，惟根據美國證券法及適用美國州證券 法獲豁免登記規定或並非受該等登記規定規限的交易除外。發售股份(i)僅於獲豁免遵守美國證券法登記規 定的情況下在美國境內向第144A條定義的合資格機構買家及(ii)根據S規例在美國境外於離岸交易中提呈發 售及出售。將不會於美國進行發售股份的公開發售。 在任何根據有關司法管轄權區法律不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程之司法管轄權區內，本申 請表格及招股章程概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複製（全部或部分）。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予 閣 下本人。概不得發送或派發或複製本申請表格或招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能違反 美國證券法或其他司法管轄權區的適用法律。 分配發售股份 發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配視乎招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節所述的重新分配而 定。特別是，聯席全球協調人有權將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售。根據聯交所發佈的指 引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘並非根據上市規則第18項應用指引進行重新分配，則於有關重新分配後香港公開 發售的發售股份總數最多不得超過186,040,000股發售股份。有關以上指引信將適用的情況之進一步詳情， 載於招股章程「全球發售的架構」一節。 致： 滔搏國際控股有限公司 聯席保薦人 聯席全球協調人 聯席賬簿管理人 聯席牽頭經辦人 香港包銷商 1 2 3 4 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the 吾等確認，吾等已(i)遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交白表eIPO申請的運作程序以及 Operational Procedures for White Form eIPO Applications submitted via banks/stock brokers and 與吾等就香港公開發售提供白表eIPO服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（法定或其他）；及(ii)細閱招股章 all applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of 程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件及申請手續，並同意受其約束。為代表與本申請有關的每一相關申請 our White Form eIPO services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the 人作出申請，吾等： terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: ‧ 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在組織章程大綱及細則的規限下，申請以下數目的 • apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Memorandum and the Articles of 香港發售股份； Association; ‧ 隨附申請香港發售股份所需的全數付款（包括1.0%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯 • enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%; ‧ 交所交易費）； • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納彼等根據本申請所申請的香港發售股份，或彼等根據本申請獲 Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on this 分配的任何較少數目香港發售股份； application; ‧ 聲明是項申請乃以相關申請人或相關申請人代為申請的人士為受益人以白色或黃色申請表格或透 • declare that this is the only application made and the only application intended by the underlying applicant(s) to be made whether on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, or 過白表eIPO服務www.eipo.com.hk向香港結算或透過指定白表eIPO服務供應商發出電子認購指示 by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC or through the designated White Form 所作出及擬作出的唯一申請； eIPO Service Provider under the White Form eIPO service www.eipo.com.hk, to benefit the underlying applicant(s) or the person for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/are this application is madeSamplewould not require the Company, the Joint Global Coordinators and the applying; ‧ 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或認購或表示有意認購 • undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicat d 或收取或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），並將不會申請或認購或表示有意認購國際發售 an interest for, or received or been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or 的任何發售股份，亦不會以其他方式參與國際發售； provisionally), and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Off r Shar s under the International Offering nor otherwise participate in the International Offering; ‧ 明白 貴公司及聯席全球協調人將依賴此等聲明及陳述決定是否就是項申請配發任何香港發售股 • understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by the Company and the Joint Global Coordinators in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Hong Kong 份； Offer Shares in response to this application; ‧ 授權 貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請 • authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying applicants(s) on the r gist r of members of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be a ott d to 人的香港發售股份的持有人，並（在符合本申請表格所載的條款及條件的情況下）根據本申請表格 them, and (subject to the terms and conditions set out in this A lication Form) to s nd any 及招股章程所載程序按本申請表格上所示地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票及╱或電子退款指示 share certificate(s) and/or e-Refund payment instructions (where a licab e) and/or any refund （如適用）及╱或任何退款支票（如適用），郵誤風險概由該相關申請人承擔； cheque(s) (where applicable) by ordinary post at that underlying a licant's own risk to the address stated on this Application Form in accordance with the rocedures rescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; ‧ 指示及授權 貴公司及╱或作為 貴公司代理的聯席全球協調人（或彼等的代理或代名人），代 • instruct and authorize the Company and/or Joint Global Coordinators (or their res ective agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents on behalf of the underlying 表相關申請人簽立任何文件，並代表相關申請人處理一切必要事務，以便根據組織章程細則的規 applicant(s) and to do on behalf of the underlying applicant(s) all things necessary to effect 定，以相關申請人名義登記相關申請人獲分配的任何香港發售股份，並以其他方式令招股章程及 the registration of any Hong Kong Offer Shares allocated to the underlying a licant(s) in the 本申請表格所述之安排生效，惟相關申請人已申請1,000,000股或以上香港發售股份及相關申請人 name(s) of the underlying applicant(s) as required by the Articles of Association, and otherwise 根據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序親身領取任何股票的情況則除外； to give effect to the arrangements described in the Prospectus and this Application Form except where the underlying applicant has applied for 1,000,000 or ore Hong Kong Offer Shares and that underlying applicant collects any Share certificate(s) in person in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; ‧ 要求將任何電子退款指示發送到申請人以單一銀行賬戶繳交申請股款的申請付款銀行賬戶內； • request that any e-Refund payment instructions be dispatched to the application payment bank account where the applicants h d p id the pplic tion onies from a single bank account; ‧ 要求任何以多個銀行賬戶繳交申請股款的申請人的退款支票以相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據本申 • request that any refund cheque(s) be m de p y ble to the underlying applicant(s) who had used multiple bank accounts to pay the pplic tion onies nd to send any such refund cheque(s) by 請表格、白表eIPO指定網站www.eipo.com.hk及招股章程所述程序將任何有關退款支票以普通郵 ordinary post at that underlying pplic nt's own risk to the ddress stated on the application in 遞方式寄發到申請所列的地址，郵誤風險概由相關申請人承擔； accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Applic tion For , the designated White Form eIPO website at www.eipo.com.hknd in the Prospectus; ‧ 確認各相關申請人已細閱本申請表格、白表eIPO指定網站www.eipo.com.hk及招股章程所載的條 • confirm that each underlying pplic nt h s re d the terms and conditions and application procedures set out in this Applic tion Form, the design ted White Form eIPO website at 款、條件及申請手續，並同意受其約束； www.eipo.com.hkand in the Prospectus nd grees to be bound by them; ‧ 聲明、保證及承諾(a)相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士並不受香港或其他地方之 • represent, warrant and undert ke ( ) th t the underlying pplicant(s) and any persons for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying is not restricted by any applicable laws 任何適用法律限制提出本申請、支付任何申請股款或獲配發或接納任何香港發售股份及相關申請 of Hong Kong or elsewhere from making this application, paying any application monies for, 人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士在填寫及提交申請時身處美國境外及屬S規例第902條第 or being allocated or taking up, any Hong Kong Offer Shares and the underlying applicant(s) (h)(3)段所述的人士且相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士會於離岸交易（定義見S規 and any persons for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying is/are outside the 例）中認購香港發售股份；及(b) 貴公司、聯席全球協調人及香港包銷商毋須因提出本申請的人 United States when completing and submitting the application and is/are person described in 士或為其利益提出本申請的人士獲配發或申請香港發售股份而須遵守香港以外任何地區的法律或 paragraph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation ) and the underlying applicant(s) and any persons 法規的任何規定（不論是否具法律效力）; for whose benefit and the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying will acquire the Hong Kong Offer Shares in an offshore transaction (within the meaning of Regulation S); and (b) the allocation of or application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares to or by whom or for whose benefit Hong Kong Underwriters to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; ‧ 同意本申請、對本申請的任何接納及據此訂立的合約，將受香港法例管轄及按其詮釋；及 • agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong; and ‧ 同意本公司及有關人士有權倚賴我們或相關申請人作出的保證或陳述。 • agree that the Company and the Relevant Persons are entitled to rely on any warranty or representation made by us or the underlying applicants. Signature Date 簽名 日期 Name of applicant Capacity 申請人姓名 身份 We, on behalf of the Total number of Shares Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the underlying applicants, 股份總數 read-onlyCD-ROM submitted with this Application Form. offer to purchase 代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光 吾等（代表相關 碟）。 申請人）提出認購 A total of cheque(s) 隨附合共 張支票 Cheque number(s) 支票編號 are enclosed for HK$ a total sum of 總金額為 港元 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of White Form eIPO Service Provider 白表eIPO服務供應商名稱 Chinese name White Form eIPO Service Provider ID 中文名稱 白表eIPO服務供應商身份證明號碼 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人士姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫 Hong Kong Public Offering - White Form eIPO Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售-白表eIPO服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為白表eIPO服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDELINES TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.

To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of White Form eIPO Service Providers who may provide White Form eIPO services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC. Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.

Application details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. Complete your payment details in Box 3.

You must state in this box the number of cheques you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheques (i) your White Form eIPO Service Provider ID; and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).

The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop.

For payments by cheque, the cheque must: be in Hong Kong dollars;

not be post dated;

be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;

show your (or your nominee's) account name;

be made payable to " BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED -

TOPSPORTS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC OFFER ";

BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - TOPSPORTS INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC OFFER be crossed "Account Payee Only"; and

be signed by the authorized signatories of the White Form eIPO Service Provider. Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonored on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and the Joint Global Coordinators have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies. 填寫本申請表格的指引 下文各欄提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 在申請表格欄 1 簽署及填上日期。只接受親筆簽名。 亦必須註明簽署人的姓名 ╱ 名稱及代表身份。

如欲使用本申請表格申請香港發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的 白表 eIPO 服務供應 商名單內可以就香港公開發售提供 白表 eIPO 服務的供應商。 在欄 2 填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（以數字填寫）。

閣下代相關申請人作出申請的申請資料，必須包含於連同本申請表格一併遞交的唯讀光碟格式 的一個資料檔案內。 在欄 3 填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。

閣下必須在本欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格隨附的支票數目；及 閣下必須在每張支票的背面 註明 (i) 閣下的 白表 eIPO 服務供應商身份證明號碼；及 (ii) 載有相關申請人的申請詳細資料的資 料檔案的檔案編號。

本欄所註明的金額必須與欄 2 所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的金額相同。所有支票及本申 請表格連同裝有唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣下公司印章的信封內。

如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須：

閣下必須在本欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格隨附的支票數目；及 閣下必須在每張支票的背面 註明 閣下的 服務供應商身份證明號碼；及 載有相關申請人的申請詳細資料的資 料檔案的檔案編號。 本欄所註明的金額必須與欄 所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的金額相同。所有支票及本申 請表格連同裝有唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣下公司印章的信封內。 如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須： 為港元支票；

不得為期票；

由在香港開設的港元銀行賬戶付款；

顯示 閣下（或 閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱；

註明抬頭人為「 中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－滔搏國際公開發售 」；

中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－滔搏國際公開發售 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；及

由 白表 eIPO 服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。

倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現， 閣下的申請可能不獲受理。 閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的資料與就本申請遞交的唯讀光碟或資料檔案所載的申請詳細 資料相同。倘出現差異，本公司及聯席全球協調人有絕對酌情權拒絕接受任何申請。 No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 申請時繳付的金額將不會獲發收據。 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). 4 在欄4填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 You should write the name, Hong Kong identity card number and address of the White Form eIPO 閣下必須在本欄填上白表eIPO服務供應商的名稱、香港身份證號碼及地址。 閣下亦必須填 Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the contact 寫 閣下營業地點的聯絡人士的姓名及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼及加蓋經紀印章。 person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop. Personal Information Collection Statement 個人資料收集聲明 The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) 《個人資料（私隱）條例》（香港法例第486章）（「該條例」）中的主要條文於1996年12月20日在香港生 (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on December 20, 1996. This Personal Information 效。此份個人資料收集聲明是向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及香港證券登記處有關個人資料及該 Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of 條例的政策及常規。 the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. 1 Reasons for the collection of your personal data 1 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities 證券申請人或登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港證券登記處的服 to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrar 務時，必須不時向本公司及╱或香港證券登記處提供其最新的正確個人資料。 when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of share certificate(s), and/or the dispatch of e-Refund payment instructions, and/or the dispatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. 若未能提供所需資料，可能會導致 閣下的證券申請遭拒絕受理或本公司及╱或香港證券登記 處延遲或無法進行過戶或提供服務，亦可能妨礙或延誤 閣下成功申請的香港發售股份的登記 或過戶及╱或妨礙或延誤寄發股票，及╱或發送電子退款指示，及╱或寄發 閣下應得的退款 支票。 It is important that the applicants and the holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong 證券申請人及持有人提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知本公司及香港證券登記處。 Kong Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 2 Purposes 2 用途 agree. Sample 證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持有及╱或保存，以作下列用途： The personal data of the applicants and holders of securities may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing of your application and refund cheque, where applicab e, verification of • 處理 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實是否遵守本申請表格及招股章程載列條款及 compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Application Form and the 申請手續以及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; • enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and s wh r ; • 確保遵守香港及其他地區的一切適用法例及法規； • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securities inc uding, • 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或受讓證 where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees; 券； • maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Com any; • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊； • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange • 核實或協助核實簽名、核實或交換任何其他資料； of information; • establishing benefit entitlements of holders of securities of the Co pany, such as dividends, • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股息、供股及紅股等； rights issues and bonus issues, etc; • distributing communications from the Co ny nd its subsidiaries; • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； • compiling statistical information nd Sh reholder profiles; • 編製統計數據及股東資料； • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regul tions; • 遵照法例、規則或規例的要求作出披露； • disclosing identities of successful applicants by way of press announcement(s) or otherwise; • 透過報章公佈或其他方式披露成功申請人士的身份； • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and • 披露有關資料以便作出權益索償；及 • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company • 與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及╱或致使本公司及香港證券登記處能夠履行彼 and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/ 等對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及證券持有人不時同意的任何其他用途。 or regulators and any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time 3 Transfer of personal data 3 轉交個人資料 Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the applicants 本公司及香港證券登記處將會對所持有有關證券申請人及持有人的個人資料保密，但本公司及 and the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and the Hong Kong Share 香港證券登記處可能會就上述用途或上述任何用途作出彼等認為必要的查詢以確認個人資料的 Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such 準確性，尤其可能會向下列任何及所有人士及實體披露、索取或轉交證券申請人及持有人的個 enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, 人資料（不論在香港境內或境外）： they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving banks and overseas • 本公司或其委任的代理，例如財務顧問、收款銀行及海外證券登記總處； principal registrars; • where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC • （倘證券申請人要求將證券存入中央結算系統）香港結算及香港結算代理人，彼等將會就中 Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; 央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, • 向本公司及╱或香港證券登記處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電腦、付款或 telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the Hong 其他服務的代理、承辦商或第三方服務供應商； Kong Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; • the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental bodies or • 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政府部門或法例、規則或法規另行規定者；及 otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and • any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have • 證券持有人與之有業務往來或擬有業務往來的任何其他人士或機構，例如彼等的銀行、律 dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers,etc. 師、會計師或股票經紀等。 4 Retention of personal data 4 保留個人資料 The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and 本公司及香港證券登記處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的個人資料。 holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were 無需保留的個人資料將會根據該條例銷毀或處理。 collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. 5 Access and correction of personal data 5 查閱及更正個人資料 The Ordinance provides the applicants and the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether 該條例賦予證券申請人及持有人權利以確定本公司及╱或香港證券登記處是否持有其個人資 the Company and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of 料、索取有關資料的副本及更正任何不準確的資料。根據該條例規定，本公司及香港證券登記 that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company 處有權 就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。根據該條例，所有關於查閱資料或更正資料 and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing 或索取關於政策及常規的資料及所持資料類別的要求，應向本公司的公司秘書或（視情況而定） of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information 香港證券 登記處的私隱事務主任提出。 regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company for the attention of the Company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing an Application Form, you agree to all of the above. 閣下簽署申請表格，即表示同意上述各項。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, must be submitted to the following receiving banks by Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited CP2, Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road, Hong Kong 遞交本申請表格 經填妥的本申請表格，連同相關支票及裝有相關唯讀光碟的密封信封，必須於2019年10月2日（星期 三）下午四時正之前，送達下列收款銀行： 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 香港花園道1號中銀大廈CP2層 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited 中國工商銀行（亞洲）有限公司 16/F, Tower 1, Millennium City 1, 388 Kwun Tong Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong 香港九龍觀塘道388號創紀之城1期1座16樓 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 22:57:03 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 06:58p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow Application Form PU 06:58p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green Application Form PU 06:53p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White Application Form PU 06:13p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global Offering PU 06:33a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - first patient dosed .. PU 04:15a HKEX 'thinking big' with $39 billion bid as LSE sticks to Refinitiv plan RE 04:15a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX's Li says bid for LSE is all about 'thin.. RE 09/24 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of offer price and partial exerc.. PU 09/24 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the nomination committe.. PU 09/24 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of reference of the remuneration commit.. PU