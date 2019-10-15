Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Green Application Form

Hong Kong Public Offering - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格
Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants.
Number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering
12,180,900 Shares (subject to the Over-Allotment Option, if any)
Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares
1,218,200 Shares (subject to adjustment)
Number of International Offer Shares
10,962,700 Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-Allotment
Maximum Offer Price
HK$34.20 per Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of
(subject to a Downward Offer Price Adjustment)
application in Hong Kong Dollars and subject to refund) (If the Offer
Price is set at 10% below the bottom end of the indicative Offer Price
range after making a Downward Offer Price Adjustment, the Offer
Price will be HK$29.00 per Offer Share)
Nominal Value
US$0.0001 per Share
Stock Code
6855
全球發售的發售股份數目
|
12,180,900 股股份（視乎超額配股權（如有）行使與否而定）
香港發售股份數目
|
10,962,700 股股份（可予調整及視乎超額配股權（如有）行使與否而
最高發售價（可視乎下調發售價調整予以調整） :
每股34.20 港元，另加1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費
及0.005% 聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足且多繳股款將予
退還）（倘作出下調發售價調整後，發售價定於指示性發售價範圍
下限10% 以下，每股發售股份發售價將為29.00 港元）
面值
每股股份0.0001 美元
股份代號
6855
Please read carefully the prospectus of Ascentage Pharma Group International (the "Company") dated October 16, 2019 (the
在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱亞盛醫藥集團（「本公司」）日期為二零一九年十月十六日的招股章程（「招股章程」），尤其是招
"Prospectus") (in particular, the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the
股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節，及本申請表格背面的指引。除非另有界定，否則本申請表格所用詞語與招股章程所
guidelines on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms used in this Application
|
香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）及香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）對本申請表格的
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this Application
內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示概不就因本申請表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因
Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss
|
本申請表格連同白色及黃色申請表格各一份、招股章程及招股章程「附錄五－送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」一節所列的
A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the
Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Appendix V - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of
其他文件，已遵照香港法例第32 章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C 條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。證券及
Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies as required
期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對任何該等文件的內容概不負責。
閣下謹請留意「個人資料收集聲明」一段，當中載有本公司及香港證券登記處有關個人資料及遵守香港法例第486 章《個人
Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which sets out the policies and
practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal
資料（私隱）條例》的政策及常規。
本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而在任何作出有關要約、游說或出售即屬違法的司法
Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there
be any sale of Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form
轄區內，概不得出售任何發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在美國境內或向美國直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦並非
and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of
在美國出售股份的要約。發售股份並無亦將不會根據美國證券法或美國任何州證券法登記，且不得在美國境內發售、出
Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or
售、抵押或轉讓，惟根據美國證券法及適用美國州證券法獲豁免登記規定或並非受該等登記規定規限的交易除外。將不會
any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, except
於美國進行發售股份的公開發售。
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocation of Offer Shares
|
The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering is subject to reallocation
發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配視乎招股章程「全球發售的架構及條件」一節所述的重新分配而定。特別
as described in the section headed "Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Joint
是，聯席代表（為彼等本身及代表包銷商）及聯席保薦人有權將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售。根據聯交所
Representatives (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) and the Joint Sponsors shall have the right to reallocate
發佈的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘並非根據上市規則第18 項應用指引進行重新分配，則於有關重新分配後香港公開發售的
Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx-
發售股份總數最多不得超過2,436,400 股發售股份。有關以上指引信將適用的情況的進一步詳情載於招股章程「全球發售的
GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing
架構及條件」一節。
To:
致：
|
The Joint Sponsors
聯席保薦人
The Joint Representatives
聯席代表
The Hong Kong Underwriters
香港包銷商
1
We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the Operational
吾等確認，吾等已(i) 遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交網上白表申請的運作程序以
Procedures for HK eIPO White Form Applications submitted via banks/stock brokers and all applicable
及與吾等就香港公開發售提供網上白表服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（法定或其他）；及(ii) 細閱
Form services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the terms and conditions and
一相關申請人作出申請，吾等：
Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we:
‧ apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the
‧
‧ enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including brokerage of 1.0%,
‧
隨附申請香港發售股份所需的全數付款（包括1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及
SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%;
0.005% 聯交所交易費）；
‧ confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares
‧
applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on this application;
|
|
|
applicant(s) to be made whether on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, or by giving electronic
|
application instructions to HKSCC or through the designated HK eIPO White Form S rvice Provid r
under the HK eIPO White Form service (www.hkeipo.hk), to benefit the underlying applicant(s) or the
‧
person for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying;
‧
undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose b n fit the
underlying applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicat d an int r st
for, or received or been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or provisiona y), and wi
not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International P acing
明白
‧ understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by the Company and the
‧
Joint Representatives in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Hong Kong Off r Shar s
份；
‧
|
‧
authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying a licants(s) on the regist r of m mb rs
of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted to them, and (subj ct to
the terms and conditions set out in this Application Form) to send any share certificate(s) and/or e-Refund
payment instructions (where applicable) and/or any refund cheque(s) (where a icab e) by ordinary
at that underlying applicant's own risk to the address stated on this A lication Form in accordance with
承擔；
‧
‧
instruct and authorize the Company and/or Joint Representatives (or their res ective agents or nominees), as
agents of the Company, to execute any documents on behalf of the underlying a
of the underlying applicant(s) all things necessary to effect the registration of any Hong Kong Offer Shares
allocated to the underlying applicant(s) in the name(s) of the underlying a licant(s) as required by the Articles
of Association, and otherwise to give effect to the arrangements described in the Pros ectus and this A lication
Form except where the underlying applicant has applied for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and
‧
|
‧
request that any e-Auto Refund pay ent instructions be despatched to the application payment bank
account where the applicants had paid the application onies from a single bank account;
賬戶內；
‧
multiple bank accounts to pay the application onies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by
ordin ry post
accord nce with the procedures
|
confirm th t e ch underlying
|
‧
‧
represent, w rr nt nd undert ke ( ) th t the underlying pplicant(s) and any persons for whose benefit
pplying is not restricted by any applicable laws of Hong Kong or
|
up, any Hong Kong Offer h res
underlying pplic nt(s) is/ re pplying is/ re outside the United States when completing and submitting
the applic tion
underlying pplic nt(s) nd ny persons for whose benefit nd the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying
will acquire the Hong Kong Offer
|
); and (b) the allocation of or application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares to or by whom or for whose
benefit this application is made would not require the Company, the Joint Representatives and the Hong
Kong Underwriters to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or not having
the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong;
同意本申請、對本申請的任何接納及據此訂立的合約，將受香港法例管轄及按其詮釋；及
‧ agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by and
‧
‧
‧
agree that the Company, the Joint Representatives, the Underwriters, their respective directors,
參與全球發售的任何其他各方有權倚賴我們或相關申請人作出的保證或陳述。
|
Signature
Date
|
日期
|
Name of applicant
Capacity
申請人姓名
身份
2
We, on behalf of the
Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read-only
Total number of Shares
underlying applicants,
股份總數
CD-ROM submitted with this Application Form.
offer to purchase
代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。
|
3
A total of
cheque(s)
Cheque number(s)
隨附合共
|
支票編號
are enclosed for
總金額為
4
Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫
Name of HK eIPO White Form Service Provider
網上白表服務供應商名稱
|
|
HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID
中文名稱
網上白表服務供應商身份證明號碼
Name of contact person
Contact number
|
聯絡電話號碼
|
Address
For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫
地址
Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交
Broker No.
經紀號碼
Broker's Chop
經紀印章
