Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Green Application Form 0 10/15/2019 | 07:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Public Offering - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 Ascentage Pharma Group International 亞 盛 醫 藥 集 團 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司） GLOBAL OFFERING 全 球 發 售 Number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering : 12,180,900 Shares (subject to the Over-Allotment Option, if any) Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 1,218,200 Shares (subject to adjustment) Number of International Offer Shares : 10,962,700 Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-Allotment Option, if any) Maximum Offer Price : HK$34.20 per Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of (subject to a Downward Offer Price Adjustment) 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong Dollars and subject to refund) (If the Offer Price is set at 10% below the bottom end of the indicative Offer Price range after making a Downward Offer Price Adjustment, the Offer Price will be HK$29.00 per Offer Share) Nominal Value : US$0.0001 per Share Stock Code : 6855 全球發售的發售股份數目 : 12,180,900 股股份（視乎超額配股權（如有）行使與否而定） 香港發售股份數目 : 1,218,200 股股份（可予調整） 國際發售股份數目 : 10,962,700 股股份（可予調整及視乎超額配股權（如有）行使與否而 定） 最高發售價（可視乎下調發售價調整予以調整） : 每股34.20 港元，另加1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費 及0.005% 聯交所交易費（須於申請時以港元繳足且多繳股款將予 退還）（倘作出下調發售價調整後，發售價定於指示性發售價範圍 下限10% 以下，每股發售股份發售價將為29.00 港元） 面值 : 每股股份0.0001 美元 股份代號 : 6855 Please read carefully the prospectus of Ascentage Pharma Group International (the "Company") dated October 16, 2019 (the 在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱亞盛醫藥集團（「本公司」）日期為二零一九年十月十六日的招股章程（「招股章程」），尤其是招 "Prospectus") (in particular, the section headed "How to Apply for the Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the 股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節，及本申請表格背面的指引。除非另有界定，否則本申請表格所用詞語與招股章程所 guidelines on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms used in this Application 界定者具相同涵義。 Form shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus unless defined herein. 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）及香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）對本申請表格的 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this Application 內容概不負責，對其準確性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示概不就因本申請表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因 Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss 依賴該等內容而引致的任何損失承擔任何責任。 howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. 本申請表格連同白色及黃色申請表格各一份、招股章程及招股章程「附錄五－送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」一節所列的 A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Appendix V - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of 其他文件，已遵照香港法例第32 章《公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例》第342C 條的規定送呈香港公司註冊處處長登記。證券及 Companies and Available for Inspection" to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies as required 期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對任何該等文件的內容概不負責。 by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. 閣下謹請留意「個人資料收集聲明」一段，當中載有本公司及香港證券登記處有關個人資料及遵守香港法例第486 章《個人 Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Information Collection Statement" which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal 資料（私隱）條例》的政策及常規。 Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong). 本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而在任何作出有關要約、游說或出售即屬違法的司法 Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form 轄區內，概不得出售任何發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在美國境內或向美國直接或間接派發，而此項申請亦並非 and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of 在美國出售股份的要約。發售股份並無亦將不會根據美國證券法或美國任何州證券法登記，且不得在美國境內發售、出 Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or 售、抵押或轉讓，惟根據美國證券法及適用美國州證券法獲豁免登記規定或並非受該等登記規定規限的交易除外。將不會 any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, except 於美國進行發售股份的公開發售。 pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. No public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States. 在任何根據有關司法轄區法律不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程之司法轄區內，本申請表格及招股章程概不得 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of 以任何方式發送或派發或複製（全部或部分）。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予閣下本人。概不得發送或派發或複製本申請表 that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution 格或招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能違反美國證券法或其他司法轄區的適用法律。 or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. 版 Allocation of Offer Shares 分配發售股份 The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering is subject to reallocation 發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配視乎招股章程「全球發售的架構及條件」一節所述的重新分配而定。特別 as described in the section headed "Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. In particular, the Joint 是，聯席代表（為彼等本身及代表包銷商）及聯席保薦人有權將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香港公開發售。根據聯交所 Representatives (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) and the Joint Sponsors shall have the right to reallocate 發佈的指引信HKEx-GL91-18，倘並非根據上市規則第18 項應用指引進行重新分配，則於有關重新分配後香港公開發售的 Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEx- 發售股份總數最多不得超過2,436,400 股發售股份。有關以上指引信將適用的情況的進一步詳情載於招股章程「全球發售的 GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing 架構及條件」一節。 Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering following such reallocation shall be not more than 2,436,400 Offer Shares. Further details on the circumstances under which the above guidance letter would apply are set out in the section titled "Structure and Conditions of the Global Offering" in the Prospectus. To: Ascentage Pharma Group International 致： 亞盛醫藥集團 The Joint Sponsors 聯席保薦人 The Joint Representatives 聯席代表 The Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 1 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the Operational 吾等確認，吾等已(i) 遵守電子公開發售指引及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交網上白表申請的運作程序以 Procedures for HK eIPO White Form Applications submitted via banks/stock brokers and all applicable 及與吾等就香港公開發售提供網上白表服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（法定或其他）；及(ii) 細閱 laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our HK eIPO White 招股章程及本申請表格所載的條款及條件及申請手續，並同意受其約束。為代表與本申請有關的每 Form services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the terms and conditions and 一相關申請人作出申請，吾等： application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: ‧ apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the ‧ 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在組織章程大綱及細則的規限下，申請以下 Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Memorandum and the Articles of Association; 數目的香港發售股份； ‧ enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including brokerage of 1.0%, ‧ 隨附申請香港發售股份所需的全數付款（包括1.0% 經紀佣金、0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%; 0.005% 聯交所交易費）； ‧ confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong Offer Shares ‧ 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納彼等根據本申請所申請的香港發售股份，或彼等根據本 Sample applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on this application; 申請獲分配的任何較少數目香港發售股份； ‧ declare that this is the only application made and the only application intended by the underlying ‧ 聲明是項申請乃相關申請人以相關申請人或相關申請人代為申請的人士為受益人以白色或 applicant(s) to be made whether on a WHITE or YELLOW Application Form, or by giving electronic 黃色申請表格或透過網上白表服務(www.hkeipo.hk) 向香港結算或透過指定網上白表服務供 application instructions to HKSCC or through the designated HK eIPO White Form S rvice Provid r 應商發出電子認購指示所作出及擬作出的唯一申請； under the HK eIPO White Form service (www.hkeipo.hk), to benefit the underlying applicant(s) or the ‧ person for whose benefit the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying; ‧ 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或認購或表示有 undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose b n fit the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicat d an int r st 意認購或收取或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），並將不會申請或認購或表示有意 for, or received or been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or provisiona y), and wi 認購國際配售的任何發售股份，亦不會以其他方式參與國際配售； not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International P acing nor otherwise participate in the International Placing; 明白 ‧ understand that these declarations and representations will be relied upon by the Company and the ‧ 貴公司及聯席代表將依賴此等聲明及陳述決定是否就是項申請配發任何香港發售股 Joint Representatives in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Hong Kong Off r Shar s 份； ‧ in response to this application; ‧ 授權 貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相 authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying a licants(s) on the regist r of m mb rs of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted to them, and (subj ct to 關申請人的香港發售股份的持有人，並（在符合本申請表格所載的條款及條件的情況下）根樣 the terms and conditions set out in this Application Form) to send any share certificate(s) and/or e-Refund 據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序按本申請表格上所示地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票 payment instructions (where applicable) and/or any refund cheque(s) (where a icab e) by ordinary ost 及╱或電子退款指示（如適用）及╱或任何退款支票（如適用），郵誤風險概由該相關申請人 at that underlying applicant's own risk to the address stated on this A lication Form in accordance with 承擔； ‧ the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Pros ectus; ‧ 指示及授權 貴公司及╱或作為 貴公司代理的聯席代表（或彼等的代理或代名人），代表 instruct and authorize the Company and/or Joint Representatives (or their res ective agents or nominees), as agents of the Company, to execute any documents on behalf of the underlying a licant(s) and to do on behalf 相關申請人簽立任何文件，並代表相關申請人處理一切必要事務，以便根據組織章程細則 of the underlying applicant(s) all things necessary to effect the registration of any Hong Kong Offer Shares 的規定，以相關申請人名義登記相關申請人獲分配的任何香港發售股份，並以其他方式令 allocated to the underlying applicant(s) in the name(s) of the underlying a licant(s) as required by the Articles 招股章程及本申請表格所述之安排生效，惟相關申請人已申請1,000,000 股或以上香港發售 of Association, and otherwise to give effect to the arrangements described in the Pros ectus and this A lication 股份及相關申請人根據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序親身領取任何股票的情況則除外； Form except where the underlying applicant has applied for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and that underlying applicant collects any Share certificate(s) in erson in accordance with the rocedures rescribed ‧ in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; ‧ 要求將任何電子自動退款指示發送到申請人以單一銀行賬戶繳交申請股款的申請付款銀行 request that any e-Auto Refund pay ent instructions be despatched to the application payment bank account where the applicants had paid the application onies from a single bank account; 賬戶內； ‧ request that any refund cheque(s) be ade payable to the underlying applicant(s) who had used ‧ 要求任何以多個銀行賬戶繳交申請股款的申請人的退款支票以相關申請人為抬頭人，並根 multiple bank accounts to pay the application onies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by 據本申請表格、網上白表指定網站(www.hkeipo.hk) 及招股章程所述程序將任何有關退款支 ordin ry post t th t underlying pplic nt's own risk to the address stated on the application in 票以普通郵遞方式寄發到申請所列的地址，郵誤風險概由相關申請人承擔； accord nce with the procedures prescribed in this Application For , the designated HK eIPO ‧ White Form website t www.hkeipo.hknd in the Prospectus; ‧ 確認各相關申請人已細閱本申請表格、網上白表指定網站(www.hkeipo.hk) 及招股章程所載 confirm th t e ch underlying pplic nt h s re d the ter s and conditions and application procedures set out in this Applic tion For , the design ted HK eIPO White Form website at www. 的條款、條件及申請手續，並同意受其約束； ‧ hkeipo.hknd in the Prospectus nd grees to be bound by the ; ‧ 聲明、保證及承諾(a) 相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士並不受香港或其他 represent, w rr nt nd undert ke ( ) th t the underlying pplicant(s) and any persons for whose benefit the underlying pplic nt(s) is/ re pplying is not restricted by any applicable laws of Hong Kong or 地方之任何適用法律限制提出本申請、支付任何申請股款或獲配發或接納任何香港發售股 elsewhere from m king this pplic tion, p ying ny pplic tion monies for, or being allocated or taking 份及相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的人士在填寫及提交申請時身處美國境外 up, any Hong Kong Offer h res nd the underlying pplicant(s) and any persons for whose benefit the 及屬S 規例第902 條第(h)(3) 段所述的人士且相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的 underlying pplic nt(s) is/ re pplying is/ re outside the United States when completing and submitting 人士會於離岸交易（定義見S 規例）中認購香港發售股份；及(b) 貴公司、聯席代表及香港 the applic tion nd is/ re person described in p r gr ph (h) (3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S) and the 包銷商毋須因提出本申請的人士或為其利益提出本申請的人士獲配發或申請香港發售股份 underlying pplic nt(s) nd ny persons for whose benefit nd the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying 而須遵守香港以外任何地區的法律或法規的任何規定（不論是否具法律效力）； will acquire the Hong Kong Offer hares in an offshore transaction (within the meaning of Regulation ); and (b) the allocation of or application for the Hong Kong Offer Shares to or by whom or for whose benefit this application is made would not require the Company, the Joint Representatives and the Hong Kong Underwriters to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; 同意本申請、對本申請的任何接納及據此訂立的合約，將受香港法例管轄及按其詮釋；及 ‧ agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by and ‧ ‧ construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong; and ‧ 同意本公司、聯席代表、包銷商、其各自董事、高級職員、僱員、合夥人、代理、顧問及 agree that the Company, the Joint Representatives, the Underwriters, their respective directors, officers, employees, partners, agents, advisers and any other parties involved in the Global Offering 參與全球發售的任何其他各方有權倚賴我們或相關申請人作出的保證或陳述。 are entitled to rely on any warranty or representation made by us or the underlying applicants. Signature Date 簽名 日期 Name of applicant Capacity 申請人姓名 身份 2 We, on behalf of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read-only Total number of Shares underlying applicants, 股份總數 CD-ROM submitted with this Application Form. offer to purchase 代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。 吾等（代表相關申請人） 提出認購 3 A total of cheque(s) Cheque number(s) 隨附合共 張支票 支票編號 are enclosed for HK$ a total sum of 總金額為 港元 4 Please use BLOCK letters 請用正楷填寫 Name of HK eIPO White Form Service Provider 網上白表服務供應商名稱 Chinese Name HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID 中文名稱 網上白表服務供應商身份證明號碼 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 Broker No. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 For bank use 此 欄 供 銀 行 填 寫 Hong Kong Public Offering - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商，並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDELINES TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. Sign and date the Application Form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted.

The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated.

To apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of HK eIPO White Form Service Providers who may provide HK eIPO White Form services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC. Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants.

Application details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. Complete your payment details in Box 3.

You must state in this box the number of cheques you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheques (i) your HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID; and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s).

The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. 填寫本申請表格的指引 下文各欄提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 申請表格欄 1 簽署及填上日期。只接受親筆簽名。

亦必須註明簽署人的姓名 ╱ 名稱及代表身份。

如欲使用本申請表格申請香港發售股份， 閣下必須為名列於證監會公佈的 網上 白表 服務供應商名單內可以就香港公開發售提供 網上白表 服務的供應商。 在欄 2 填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（以數字填 寫）。

閣下代相關申請人作出申請的申請資料，必須包含於連同本申請表格一併遞交 的唯讀光碟格式的一個資料檔案內。 在欄 3 填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。

閣下必須在本欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格隨附的支票數目；及 閣下必須在 每張支票的背面註明 (i) 閣下的 網上白表 服務供應商身份證明號碼；及 (ii) 載有 相關申請人的申請詳細資料的資料檔案的檔案編號。

本欄所註明的金額必須與欄 2 所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的金額相同。 所有支票及本申請表格連同裝有唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣 下公司印章的信封內。 For payments by cheque, the cheque must: be in Hong Kong dollars;

not be post dated;

be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;

show your (or your nominee's) account name;

be made payable to " BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED － ASCENTAGE PHARMA PUBLIC OFFER ";

BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED ASCENTAGE PHARMA PUBLIC OFFER be crossed "Account Payee Only"; and

be signed by the authorized signatories of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider. Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonored on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. The Company and the Joint Representatives have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of discrepancies. 如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須： ‧ 為港元支票； ‧ 不得為期票； ‧ 由在香港開設的港元銀行賬戶付款； ‧ 顯示 閣下（或 閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱； ‧ 註明抬頭人為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－亞盛醫藥公開發售」； ‧ 劃線註明「只准入抬頭人賬戶」；及 ‧ 由網上白表服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。 倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現， 閣下的申請可能將不獲 受理。 閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的唯讀光碟或資料 檔案所載的申請詳細資料相同。倘出現差異，本公司及聯席代表有絕對酌情權 拒絕接受任何申請。 No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 申請時繳付的金額將不會獲發收據。 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). 4 在欄4 填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 You should write the name, Hong Kong identity card number and address of the HK eIPO 閣下必須在本欄填上網上白表服務供應商的名稱、香港身份證號碼及地址。 閣 White Form Service Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone 下亦必須填寫閣下營業地點的聯絡人士的姓名及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼 number of the contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker 及加蓋經紀印章。 版 No. and Broker's Chop. Personal Information Collection Statement 個人資料收集聲明 The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong 香港法例第486 章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「條例」）中的主要條文於一九九六年十二月 Kong) (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on December 20, 1996. This Personal 二十日在香港生效。此份個人資料收集聲明向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及香港證 Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies 券登記處有關個人資料及條例的政策及常規。 and practices of the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. 1 Reasons for the collection of your personal data 1 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of 證券申請人或登記持有人以本身名義申請證券或轉讓或受讓證券時或尋求香港 securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company and/or the Hong Kong 證券登記處的服務時，必須不時向本公司及╱或香港證券登記處提供其最新的 Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their 正確個人資料。 names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being 若未能提供所需資料，可能會導致 閣下的證券申請遭拒絕受理或本公司及╱ rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrar to 或香港證券登記處延遲或無法進行過戶或提供服務，亦可能妨礙或延誤 閣下 effect transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration 成功申請的香港發售股份的登記或過戶及╱或妨礙或延誤寄發股票，及╱或發 or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or 送電子退款指示，及╱或寄發 閣下應得的退款支票。 Sample the dispatch of share certificate(s), and/or the dispatch of e-Refund payment instructions, and/or the dispatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. It is important that the applicants and the holders of securities inform the Company and the 證券申請人及持有人提供的個人資料如有任何不確，必須即時知會本公司及香 Hong Kong Share Registrar immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data suppli d. 港證券登記處。 2 Purposes 2 用途 The personal data of the applicants and holders of securities may be used, h d and/or 證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可以任何方式被採用、持有及╱或保存，以作 stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: 下列用途： 閣下的申請及退款支票（如適用）、核實是否遵守本申請表格及招 ‧ processing of your application and refund cheque, where app icab e, v rification of ‧ 處理 股章程載列條款及申請手續以及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； compliance with the terms and application rocedures set out in this A ication 樣 Form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; ‧ enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and ‧ 確保遵守香港及其他地區的一切適用法例及法規； elsewhere; ‧ registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securities ‧ 以證券持有人（包括香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或 including, where applicable, in the name of HKSCC Nominees; 轉讓或受讓證券； ‧ maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Co pany; ‧ 存置或更新本公司證券持有人名冊； ‧ conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or ‧ 核實或協助核實簽名、核實或交換任何其他資料； exchange of infor ation; ‧ est blishing benefit entitle ents of holders of securities of the Co pany, such as ‧ 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，例如股息、供股及紅股等； dividends, rights issues nd bonus issues, etc; ‧ distributing com unic tions from the Co p ny and its subsidiaries; ‧ 分發本公司及其附屬公司的通訊； ‧ compiling st tistic l inform tion nd Sh reholder profiles; ‧ 編製統計數據及股東資料； ‧ m king disclosures s required by l ws, rules or regulations; ‧ 遵照法例、規則或規例的要求作出披露； ‧ disclosing identities of successful pplic nts by way of press announcement(s) or ‧ 透過報章公佈或其他方式披露成功申請人士的身份； otherwise; ‧ disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and ‧ 披露有關資料以便作出權益索償；及 ‧ any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable ‧ 與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及╱或致使本公司及香港證券 the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar to discharge their obligations to 登記處能夠履行彼等對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及證券持 holders of securities and/or regulators and any other purpose to which the holders 有人不時同意的任何其他用途。 of securities may from time to time agree. 轉交個人資料 3 Transfer of personal data 3 Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the 本公司及香港證券登記處將會對所持有有關證券申請人及持有人的個人資料保 applicants and the holders of securities will be kept confidential but the Company and the 密，但本公司及香港證券登記處可能會就上述用途或上述任何用途作出彼等認 Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the above purposes 為必要的查詢以確認個人資料的準確性，尤其可能會向下列任何及所有人士及 or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy 實體披露、索取或轉交證券申請人及持有人的個人資料（不論在香港境內或境 of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within 外）： or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: ‧ the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving bank and ‧ 本公司或其委任的代理，例如財務顧問、收款銀行及海外證券登記總 overseas principal registrars; 處； ‧ where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and ‧ （倘證券申請人要求將證券存入中央結算系統）香港結算及香港結算代理 HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating 人，彼等將會就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料； CCASS; ‧ any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, ‧ 向本公司及╱或香港證券登記處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電 telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or 訊、電腦、付款或其他服務的代理、承辦商或第三方服務供應商； the Hong Kong Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; ‧ the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory regulatory or governmental ‧ 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定監管機關或政府部門或法例、規則或法 bodies or otherwise as required by laws, rules or regulations; and 規另行規定者；及 ‧ any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have ‧ 證券持有人與之有業務往來或擬有業務往來的任何其他人士或機構，例 or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or 如彼等的銀行、律師、會計師或股票經紀等。 stockbrokers, etc. 4 Retention of personal data 4 保留個人資料 The Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the 本公司及香港證券登記處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有 applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for 人的個人資料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. 5 Access and correction of personal data 5 查閱及更正個人資料 The Ordinance provides the applicants and the holders of securities with rights to ascertain 條例賦予證券申請人及持有人權利以確定本公司及╱或香港證券登記處是否持 whether the Company and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to 有其個人資料、索取有關資料的副本及更正任何不準確的資料。根據條例規 obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the 定，本公司及香港證券登記處有權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。 Ordinance, the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a 根據條例，所有關於查閱資料或更正資料或索取關於政策及常規的資料及所持 reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data 資料類別的要求，應向本公司的公司秘書或（視情況而定）香港證券登記處的私 or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of 隱事務主任提出。 data held should be addressed to the Company for the attention of the Company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the privacy compliance officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing an Application Form, you agree to all of the above 閣下簽署申請表格，即表示同意上述各項。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 遞交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) together with a sealed 經填妥的本申請表格，連同相關支票及裝有相關唯讀光碟的密封信封，必須於二零一九 envelope containing the CD-ROM, must be submitted to the following receiving bank by Monday, 年十月二十一日（星期一）下午四時正之前，送達下列收款銀行： October 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 CP2 香港 Bank of China Tower 花園道1 號 1 Garden Road 中銀大廈 Hong Kong CP2 層 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 23:07:02 UTC 0 Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL 07:18p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of Directors and their Roles and Functio.. PU 07:08p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Green Application Form PU 06:13p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global Offering PU 06:42a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Listing of warrants on the main board of the .. PU 10/14 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : List of directors and their roles and functio.. PU 10/14 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Yellow application form PU 10/14 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Nomination committee - Terms of reference PU 10/14 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Audit committee - Terms of reference PU 10/14 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Remuneration committee - Terms of reference PU 10/14 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : White application form PU