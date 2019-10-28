Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Green Application Form 0 10/28/2019 | 07:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Public Offering - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this application form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited 東曜藥業股份有限公司 (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立的有限公司） GLOBAL OFFERING 全球發售 Total number of Offer Shares : 90,000,000 Shares (subject to the Over-Allotment Option) 發售股份總數 90,000,000股股份（視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 9,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment) 香港發售股份數目 9,000,000股股份（可予調整） Number of International Offer Shares : 81,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-Allotment Option) 國際發售股份數目 81,000,000股股份（可予調整並視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） Offer Price : Not more than HK$7.55 per Offer Share and expected to be not less than HK$6.55 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application and subject to refund on final pricing) 發售價 不高於每股發售股份7.55港元並預期不低於每股發售股份6.55港元，另加 1%經紀佣金、 0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯交所交易費（須於申請時繳足，並視乎最終定價可予退回） Stock code : 1875 股份代號 1875 Please read carefully the prospectus of TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited (the "Company") dated October 29, 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein. 在填寫本申請表格前，請細閱東曜藥業股份有限公司（「本公司」）於2019年10月29日刊發的招股章程（「招股章 程」）（尤其是招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份」一節）及刊於本申請表格背面的指引。除非本申請表格另有定 義，否則本申請表格所使用的詞語與招股章程所界定者具相同涵義。 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. 香港交易及結算所有限公司、香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）、香港中央結算有限公司（「香港結算」）、 香港證券及期貨事務監察委員會（「證監會」）及香港公司註冊處處長對本申請表格的內容概不負責，對其準確 性或完整性亦不發表任何聲明，並明確表示概不就因本申請表格全部或任何部分內容而產生或因依賴該等內 容而引致的任何損失承擔任何責任。 A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection" in Appendix VI to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The SFC and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. 本申請表格連同白色及黃色申請表格、招股章程及招股章程附錄六「送呈公司註冊處處長及備查文件」一節所 列的其他文件，已遵照香港法例第32章公司（清盤及雜項條文）條例第38D條的規定，送呈香港公司註冊處處 長登記。證監會及香港公司註冊處處長對任何此等文件的內容概不負責。 Your attention is drawn to the section headed "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares - 14. Dispatch/ Collection of Share Certificates and Refund Monies - Personal Collection" in the Prospectus which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Share Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong). 閣下敬請留意招股章程「如何申請香港發售股份－14.寄發╱領取股票及退還股款－個人資料」一節，當中載有 本公司及其股份過戶登記處有關個人資料及遵守香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》的政策及措施。 Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to 本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而在任何作出有關要約、游說或出售即 buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation 屬違法的司法權區內，概不得出售任何香港發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在或向美國（包括其領土 or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus is not for distribution, directly or 及屬地、美國各州及哥倫比亞特區）境內直接或間接分發，而本申請亦並非在美國出售股份的要約。該等資 indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any State of the United 料不屬於或組成在美國購買或認購證券的任何要約或招攬的一部分。 States and the District of Columbia) nor is this application an offer of shares for sale in the United States. These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities 發售股份並無亦將不會根據美國證券法或美國任何州證券法登記，且僅可(a)依據美國證券法第144A條或美 law in the United States and may be offered and sold only (a) in the United States to "Qualified Institutional 國證券法的另一項登記豁免於美國向「合資格機構買家」，或在不受美國證券法登記規定所限的交易中提呈發 Buyer" in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act or another exemption from, or in a transaction 版 售及出售及(b)根據美國證券法S規例於美國境外以離岸交易方式提呈發售及出售。概不會在美國或香港以外 not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and (b) outside the United States in an offshore 的任何其他司法權區提呈發售香港發售股份及公開發售發售股份。 transaction in accordance with Regulation S under the US Securities Act. No offering of the Hong Kong Offer Shares and no public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States or any other jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or 在任何根據有關司法權區法律不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程之司法權區內，本申請表格及招 in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is 股章程概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複製（全部或部分）。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予 閣下本人。概不 not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to 得發送或派發或複製本申請表格或招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能違反美國證券法或其 you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus 他司法權區的適用法律。 in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. The allocation of Offer Shares between the Hong Kong Public Offering and the International Offering is 發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配可如招股章程「全球發售的架構－香港公開發售－重新分配」 subject to adjustment as detailed in the subsection headed "Structure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong 樣 分節所述調整。特別是，工銀國際融資有限公司（「工銀國際融資」）可將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香港 Public Offering - Reallocation" in the Prospectus. In particular, ICBC International Capital Limited ("ICBCI 公開發售，以滿足香港公開發售項下的有效申請。根據聯交所發表的指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘有關重新分 Capital") may reallocate Offer Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering 配並非根據上市規則第18項應用指引完成，發售股份可能重新分配至香港公開發售的最大總數為18,000,000 to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter 股發售股份，相當於初步分配至香港公開發售股份數目的兩倍，而最終發售價將為指示性發售價範圍的下限 HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice （即每股發售股份6.55港元）。 Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong Kong Public Offering will be 18,000,000 Offer Shares, representing double of the initial allocation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative offer price range (i.e. HK$6.55 per Offer Share). To: TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited 致： 東曜藥業股份有限公司 Sole Sponsor 獨家保薦人 Joint Global Coordinators 聯席全球協調人 Joint Bookrunners 聯席賬簿管理人 Joint Lead Managers 聯席牽頭經辦人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香港包銷商 1 Sample We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the 吾等確認，吾等已(i)遵守《電子公開發售指引》及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交網上白表申請的運作程序以及與 Operational Procedures for HK eIPO White Form applications submitted via Banks/Stockbrokers and 吾等就香港公開發售提供網上白表服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（不論法定或其他）；及(ii)閱讀招股章程 all applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our 及本申請表格所載條款及條件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束。為了代表與本申請有關的每名相關申請人 HK eIPO White Form services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) r ad the 作出申請，吾等： terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: • apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the • 按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在 貴公司的組織章程細則規限下，申請以下數目的 Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Articles of Association of the Company; 香港發售股份； • enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including 1% brokerage f , 0.0027% • 夾附申請認購香港發售股份所需的全數款項（包括1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯 SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee; 交所交易費）； • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong • 確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納所申請認購的香港發售股份，或該等相關申請人根據本申請獲分 Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such under ying app icants on this 配的任何較少數目的香港發售股份； application; • undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the erson for whose benefit • 承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購或 the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not a lied for or taken u , or indicated 收取或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），並將不會申請或接納或表示有意認購國際發售的任 an interest for, or received or been placed or allocated (including conditiona y and/or 何發售股份，亦不會以其他方式參與國際發售； provisionally), and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Offering nor otherwise partici ate in the International Offering; • understand that these declarations and representations will be relied u on by the Com any and • 明白 貴公司及工銀國際融資將依賴此等聲明及陳述，以決定是否就本申請配發任何香港發售股 ICBCI Capital in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Hong Kong Offer Shares in 份，及相關申請人如作出虛假聲明，可能會遭受檢控； response to this application, and that the underlying a licants may be rosecuted if they made a false declaration; • authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying a licant(s) on the register of • 授權 貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入 貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請人 members of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted to them, 的香港發售股份的持有人，且 貴公司及╱或其代理可根據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序按相關 and the Company and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) (where a licable) by ordinary 申請人的申請指示所指定地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票（如適用），郵誤風險概由該相關申請人 post at that underlying applicant's own risk to the address specified in the application instruction 承擔； of that underlying applicant in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; • request that any e-Auto Refund pay ent instructions be despatched to the application payment • 倘申請人使用單一銀行賬戶支付申請股款，要求任何電子自動退款指示將發送至申請付款賬戶內； account where the applicants had paid the application onies from a single bank account; • request that any refund cheque(s) be ade payable to the underlying applicant(s) who had used • 要求任何退款支票以使用多個銀行賬戶支付申請股款的相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據本申請表格及 multiple b nk ccounts to p y the pplic tion onies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by 招股章程所述程序將任何有關退款支票以普通郵遞方式寄發到申請所列的地址，郵誤風險概由該相 ordin ry post t th t underlying pplic nt's own risk to the address stated on the application in 關申請人承擔； accord nce with the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; • confirm th t e ch underlying pplic nt h s re d the ter s and conditions and application • 確認各相關申請人已閱讀本申請表格及招股章程以及指定網站www.hkeipo.hk所載條款及條件以及申 procedures set out in this Applic tion Form nd in the Prospectus and in the designated website 請手續，並同意受其約束； at www.hkeipo.hk, nd gree to be bound by them; • represent, w rr nt nd undert ke ( ) th t the underlying applicant(s) and any persons for • 聲明、保證及承諾(a)相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的任何人士並不受香港或其他地方 whose benefit the underlying pplic nt(s) is/ re pplying is not restricted by any applicable 之任何適用法律限制提出本申請、支付任何申請股款或獲配發或接納任何香港發售股份；及(b)向 l ws of Hong Kong or elsewhere from m king this application, paying any application monies 相關申請人或由相關申請人或為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申請認購香港發售股份，不會引 for, or being lloc ted or t king up, ny Hong Kong Offer Shares; and (b) that the allocation 致 貴公司、獨家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人及香港包銷商或彼 of or pplic tion for the Hong Kong Offer Sh res to the underlying applicant or by underlying 等各自的任何高級職員或顧問須遵從香港以外任何地區的法律或規例（不論是否具法律效力）的任何 applic nt or for whose benefit this pplic tion is m de would not require the Company, the Sole 規定；及 ponsor, Joint Glob l Coordin tors, Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers and the Hong Kong Underwriters or their respective officers or advisers to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; and • agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by • 同意本申請、任何對本申請的接納以及因而訂立的合約，將受香港法律管轄及按其詮釋。 and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong. ignature Date 簽名： 日期： Name of applicant Capacity 申請人姓名： 身份： 2 We, on behalf of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read Total number of Shares underlying applicants, only CD-ROM submitted with this application form. 股份總數 offer to purchase 代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。 吾等（代表相關申請人） 要約購買 3 Total of Cheque(s) Cheque Number(s) 現夾附合共 張支票 支票號碼 are enclosed for HK$ a total sum of 總金額為 港元 Please use BLOCK letters 請用 正楷 填寫 Name of HK eIPO White Form Service Provider 網上白表服務供應商名稱 Chinese Name HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID 中文名稱 網上白表服務供應商身份證明號碼 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯絡人姓名 聯絡電話號碼 傳真號碼 Address For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 地址 Lodged by 申請由以下經紀遞交 Broker no. 經紀號碼 Broker's Chop 經紀印章 For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫 3. 2. 4 2 3 Hong Kong Public Offering - HK eIPO White Form Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售－網上白表服務供應商申請表格 Please use this Application Form if you are a HK eIPO White Form Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Public Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為網上白表服務供應商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM 填寫本申請表格的指引 References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. 下文提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 1 Sign and date the application form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. 1 在申請表格欄1簽署及填上日期。僅接受親筆簽名。 The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated. To 簽署人的姓名及代表身份亦必須註明。如要使用本申請表格申請香港發售股份， 閣下 apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in 必須為名列於證監會公佈的網上白表服務供應商名單內可以就香港公開發售提供網上 the list of HK eIPO White Form Service Providers who may provide HK eIPO White 白表服務的人士。 Form services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC. Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on behalf of the underlying applicants. Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. Complete your payment details in Box 3. You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this Application Form; and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your HK eIPO White Form Service Provider ID and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s). The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD- ROM, if any, must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. For payments by cheque, the cheque must: be in Hong Kong dollars;

be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong;

show your (or your nominee's) account name;

be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED -

TOT BIOPHARM PUBLIC OFFER";

TOT BIOPHARM PUBLIC OFFER"; be crossed "Account Payee Only";

not be post dated; and

be signed by the unauthorized signatories of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider. 在欄 2 填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（請填寫數字）。 閣下代其作出申請的相關申請人資料，必須載於連同本申請表格遞交的一個唯讀光碟 格式資料檔案內。 在欄 3 填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。

閣下必須在此欄註明 閣下連同本申請表格夾附的支票數目；並在每張支票的背面註 明 (i) 閣下的 網上白表 服務供應商身份證明號碼及 (ii) 載有相關申請人申請詳細資料的 資料檔案的檔案編號。 此欄所註明的金額必須與欄2所申請認購的香港發售股份總數應付的總金額相同。 所有支票及本申請表格，連同載有該唯讀光碟的密封信封（如有）必須放進蓋上 閣下 公司印章的信封內。 如以支票繳付股款，該支票必須： 為港元支票；

以在香港開設的港元銀行賬戶開出；

顯示 閣下（或 閣下代名人）的賬戶名稱；

註明抬頭人為「 中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－東曜藥業公開發售 」；

中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司－東曜藥業公開發售 以「只准入抬頭人賬戶」劃線方式開出；

不得為期票；及

由 網上白表 服務供應商的授權簽署人簽署。 Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque 倘未能符合任何此等規定或倘支票首次過戶不獲兌現， 閣下的申請可遭拒絕受理。 is dishonoured on its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with 閣下有責任確保所遞交的支票上的詳細資料與就本申請遞交的光碟或資料檔案所載的 the application details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this 申請詳細資料相同。 application. The Company and ICBCI Capital have full discretion to reject any applications in the 倘出現差異，本公司及工銀國際融資有絕對酌情權拒絕任何申請。 case of discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 申請時繳付的款項將不會獲發收據。 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). 4 在欄4填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 You should write the name, ID and address of the HK eIPO White Form Service 閣下必須在此欄填上網上白表服務供應商的名稱、身份證明號碼及地址。 閣下亦必須 Provider in this box. You should also include the name and telephone number of the 填寫 閣下營業地點的聯絡人士的姓名及電話號碼及（如適用）經紀號碼及加蓋經紀印 contact person at your place of business and where applicable, the Broker No. and 章。 Broker's Chop. Personal Data 個人資料 Personal Information Collection Statement 個人資料收集聲明 The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of 香港法例第486章《個人資料（私隱）條例》（「條例」）中的主要條文於1996年12月20日在香港生 Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on December 20, 1996. This 效。此項個人資料收集聲明是向股份申請人及持有人說明本公司及其股份過戶登記處有關個 Personal Information Collection Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares 人資料及條例方面的政策及措施。 of the policies and practices of the Company and its Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of 證券申請人或證券登記持有人申請證券或將證券轉往其名下，或將名下證券轉讓予他 securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or 人，或要求股份過戶登記處提供服務時，須不時向本公司或其代理及╱或其股份過戶 its Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of 登記處提供其最新的準確個人資料。 版 their names or in procuring the services of the Share Registrar. Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being 未能提供所要求的資料可能導致 閣下的證券申請被拒絕或延遲，或本公司及╱或股 rejected or in delay or inability of the Company and/or the Share Registrars to effect 份過戶登記處無法落實證券轉讓或提供服務。此舉亦可能妨礙或延遲登記或轉讓 閣 transfers or otherwise render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or 下獲接納申請的香港發售股份及╱或寄發股票及╱或發送電子自動退款指示及╱或寄 transfer of the Hong Kong Offer Shares which you have successfully appli d for and/ 發 閣下應得的退款支票。 or the despatch of share certificate(s), and/or the despatch of e-Auto Refund paym nt instructions, and/or the despatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. It is important that holders of securities inform the Company and the Share R gistrar 證券持有人所提供的個人資料如有任何錯誤，須立即通知本公司及股份過戶登記處。 immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 樣 Purposes 2. 用途 The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be us d, h d and/ 證券申請人及持有人的個人資料可作以下用途使用、持有及╱或保存（不論何種方式）： or stored (by whatever means) for the following pur oses: • processing of your application and e-Auto Refund ayment instructions/ refund • 處理 閣下的申請及電子自動退款指示╱退款支票（如適用）及核實是否符合本表 cheque, where applicable, and verification of com liance with the terms and 格及招股章程所載條款及申請手續及公佈香港發售股份的分配結果； application procedures set out in this form and the Pros ectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; • enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and • 使香港及其他地區的所有適用法律及法規得到遵守； elsewhere; • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securities • 以證券持有人（包括以香港結算代理人（如適用））的名義登記新發行證券或轉讓或 including, where applicable, in the na e of HKSCC No inees; 受讓證券； • maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Co pany; • 存置或更新本公司證券持有人的名冊； • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or • 進行或協助進行簽名核對、任何其他核對或交換資料； exchange of information; • est blishing benefit entitle ents of holders of securities of the Co pany, such as • 確定本公司證券持有人的受益權利，如股息、供股及紅股等； dividends, rights issues nd bonus issues, etc; • distributing communic tions from the Co p ny and its subsidiaries; • 分發本公司及其附屬公司的公司通訊； • compiling st tistic l inform tion nd Sh reholder profiles; • 編製統計資料及股東資料； • making disclosures s required by l ws, rules or regulations; • 遵照法例、規則或規例的要求作出披露； • disclosing identities of successful pplic nts by way of press announcement(s) or • 透過報章公告或其他方式披露獲接納申請人士的身份； otherwise; • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and • 披露有關資料以便就權益提出申索；及 • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/ or to enable • 與上述者有關的任何其他附帶或相關用途及╱或使本公司及股份過戶登記處能履 the Company and the hare Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders 行對證券持有人及╱或監管機構承擔的責任及╱或證券持有人不時同意的任何其 of securities and/or regulators and/or any other purpose to which the holders of 他用途。 securities may from time to time agree. Transfer of personal data 3. 轉交個人資料 Personal data held by the Company and the Share Registrar relating to the holders of 本公司及股份過戶登記處會對證券持有人的個人資料保密，但本公司及其股份過戶登 securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Share Registrar may, to the Sample記處可在將資料用作上述用途的必要情況下作出彼等認為必要之查詢以確定個人資料 extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries 的準確性，尤其可能會向下列任何及所有人士及實體披露、獲取或轉交證券持有人的 as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, 個人資料（無論在香港境內或境外）： they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving bankers and overseas principal registrars;

where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC or HKSCC Nominees, who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS;

any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses;

third-party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental bodies; and

any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc. Retention of personal data

The Company and its Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. Access and correction of personal data 本公司或其委任的代理，如財務顧問、收款銀行及海外主要過戶登記處；

如證券申請人要求將證券存於中央結算系統、香港結算或香港結算代理人；彼等 將會就中央結算系統的運作使用有關個人資料；

向本公司及 ╱ 或股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電 腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理、承辦商或第三方服務供應商；

或股份過戶登記處提供與其各自業務運作有關的行政、電訊、電 腦、付款或其他服務的任何代理、承辦商或第三方服務供應商； 聯交所、證監會及任何其他法定、監管或政府機關；及

證券持有人與其進行或擬進行交易的任何其他人士或機構，如其銀行、律師、會 計師或股票經紀等。 個人資料的保留

本公司及其股份過戶登記處將按收集個人資料所需的用途保留證券申請人及持有人的 個人資料。無需保留的個人資料將會根據條例銷毀或處理。 查閱及更正個人資料 ✄ The Ordinance provides the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the 條例賦予證券持有人權利以確定本公司或股份過戶登記處是否持有其個人資料、索取 Company or the Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, 有關資料副本及更正任何不準確之資料。根據條例規定，本公司及股份過戶登記處有 and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company 權就處理任何查閱資料的要求收取合理費用。所有關於查閱資料或更正資料或查詢有 and the Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any 關政策及措施的資料及所持有資料類別的要求，應按照招股章程「公司資料」一節中披 data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information 露的本公司註冊辦事處或根據適用法律不時通知的地址，向本公司的公司秘書或股份 regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the 過戶登記處屬下就條例所指的私隱事務主任（視乎情況而定）提出。 Company at its registered office disclosed in the section headed "Corporate Information" in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time in accordance with applicable law, for the attention of the company secretaries or (as the case may be) the Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing this form, you agree to all of the above 閣下簽署本表格，即表示同意上述所有規定。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 遞交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) and a sealed 經填妥的本申請表格，連同相關支票及載有唯讀光碟的密封信封，必須於2019年11月 envelope containing the CD-ROM, must be submitted to the following receiving banks 1日（星期五）下午四時正前，送達下列收款銀行： by 4:00 p.m. on Friday November 1, 2019: Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 CP2, Bank of China Tower, 香港花園道1號 1 Garden Road, Hong Kong 中銀大廈CP2層 Attachments Original document

