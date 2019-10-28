Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Green Application Form

|
Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
|
本申請表格或招股章程所載者概不構成出售要約或要約購買的游說，而在任何作出有關要約、游說或出售即
|
buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
|
屬違法的司法權區內，概不得出售任何香港發售股份。本申請表格及招股章程不得在或向美國（包括其領土
|
or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus is not for distribution, directly or
|
及屬地、美國各州及哥倫比亞特區）境內直接或間接分發，而本申請亦並非在美國出售股份的要約。該等資
|
indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any State of the United
|
料不屬於或組成在美國購買或認購證券的任何要約或招攬的一部分。
|
States and the District of Columbia) nor is this application an offer of shares for sale in the United States.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities in the United States.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities
|
發售股份並無亦將不會根據美國證券法或美國任何州證券法登記，且僅可(a)依據美國證券法第144A條或美
|
law in the United States and may be offered and sold only (a) in the United States to "Qualified Institutional
|
國證券法的另一項登記豁免於美國向「合資格機構買家」，或在不受美國證券法登記規定所限的交易中提呈發
|
Buyer" in reliance on Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act or another exemption from, or in a transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
版
|
售及出售及(b)根據美國證券法S規例於美國境外以離岸交易方式提呈發售及出售。概不會在美國或香港以外
|
not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and (b) outside the United States in an offshore
|
的任何其他司法權區提呈發售香港發售股份及公開發售發售股份。
|
transaction in accordance with Regulation S under the US Securities Act. No offering of the Hong Kong Offer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares and no public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States or any other jurisdiction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other than Hong Kong.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or
|
在任何根據有關司法權區法律不得發送、派發或複製本申請表格及招股章程之司法權區內，本申請表格及招
|
in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is
|
股章程概不得以任何方式發送或派發或複製（全部或部分）。本申請表格及招股章程僅致予 閣下本人。概不
|
not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to
|
得發送或派發或複製本申請表格或招股章程的全部或部分。如未能遵守此項指令，可能違反美國證券法或其
|
you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus
|
他司法權區的適用法律。
|
|
|
|
|
|
in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The
|
allocation of Offer Shares
|
between the Hong Kong
|
Public Offering and the International Offering is
|
發售股份在香港公開發售與國際發售之間的分配可如招股章程「全球發售的架構－香港公開發售－重新分配」
|
subject to adjustment as detailed in the subsection headed "Structure of the Global Offering - The Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
|
樣
|
|
|
|
分節所述調整。特別是，工銀國際融資有限公司（「工銀國際融資」）可將發售股份由國際發售重新分配至香港
|
Public Offering - Reallocation" in the Prospectus. In particular, ICBC International Capital Limited ("ICBCI
|
公開發售，以滿足香港公開發售項下的有效申請。根據聯交所發表的指引信HKEX-GL91-18，倘有關重新分
|
Capital") may reallocate Offer
|
Shares from the International Offering to the Hong Kong Public Offering
|
配並非根據上市規則第18項應用指引完成，發售股份可能重新分配至香港公開發售的最大總數為18,000,000
|
to satisfy valid applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. In accordance with Guidance Letter
|
股發售股份，相當於初步分配至香港公開發售股份數目的兩倍，而最終發售價將為指示性發售價範圍的下限
|
HKEX-GL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice
|
（即每股發售股份6.55港元）。
|
|
|
|
|
Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Hong
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kong Public Offering will be 18,000,000 Offer Shares, representing double of the initial allocation to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong Public Offering, and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at the low-end of the indicative offer price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
range (i.e. HK$6.55 per Offer Share).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To: TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited
|
|
|
|
|
致：
|
|
東曜藥業股份有限公司
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sole Sponsor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
獨家保薦人
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint Global Coordinators
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
聯席全球協調人
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint Bookrunners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
聯席賬簿管理人
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint Lead Managers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
聯席牽頭經辦人
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong Underwriters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
香港包銷商
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Sample
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the
|
|
吾等確認，吾等已(i)遵守《電子公開發售指引》及透過銀行╱股票經紀遞交網上白表申請的運作程序以及與
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operational Procedures for HK eIPO White Form applications submitted via Banks/Stockbrokers and
|
|
吾等就香港公開發售提供網上白表服務有關的所有適用法例及規例（不論法定或其他）；及(ii)閱讀招股章程
|
|
|
|
|
|
all applicable laws and regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our
|
|
及本申請表格所載條款及條件以及申請手續，並同意受其約束。為了代表與本申請有關的每名相關申請人
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK eIPO White Form services in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) r ad the
|
|
作出申請，吾等：
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
terms and conditions and application procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
application relates, we:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the
|
|
•
|
按照招股章程及本申請表格的條款及條件，並在
|
貴公司的組織章程細則規限下，申請以下數目的
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Articles of Association of the Company;
|
|
|
香港發售股份；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including 1% brokerage f , 0.0027%
|
|
•
|
夾附申請認購香港發售股份所需的全數款項（包括1%經紀佣金、0.0027%證監會交易徵費及0.005%聯
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Stock Exchange trading fee;
|
|
|
交所交易費）；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong
|
|
•
|
確認相關申請人已承諾及同意接納所申請認購的香港發售股份，或該等相關申請人根據本申請獲分
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offer Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such under ying app icants on this
|
|
|
配的任何較少數目的香港發售股份；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
application;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the erson for whose benefit
|
|
•
|
承諾及確認相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益而提出申請的人士並無申請或接納或表示有意認購或
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the underlying
|
applicant(s) is/are
|
applying has/have not a lied for or taken u , or indicated
|
|
|
收取或獲配售或分配（包括有條件及╱或暫定），並將不會申請或接納或表示有意認購國際發售的任
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
an interest for, or received or
|
been placed or allocated (including conditiona y and/or
|
|
|
何發售股份，亦不會以其他方式參與國際發售；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provisionally), and will not apply for or take up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under the International Offering nor otherwise partici ate in the International Offering;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
understand that these declarations and representations will be relied u on by the Com any and
|
|
•
|
明白 貴公司及工銀國際融資將依賴此等聲明及陳述，以決定是否就本申請配發任何香港發售股
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ICBCI Capital in deciding whether or not to make any allotment of Hong Kong Offer Shares in
|
|
|
份，及相關申請人如作出虛假聲明，可能會遭受檢控；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
response to this application, and that the underlying a licants may be rosecuted if they made a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
false declaration;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying a licant(s) on the register of
|
|
•
|
授權 貴公司將相關申請人的姓名╱名稱列入
|
貴公司股東名冊內，作為任何將配發予相關申請人
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
members of the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted to them,
|
|
|
的香港發售股份的持有人，且 貴公司及╱或其代理可根據本申請表格及招股章程所載程序按相關
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and the Company and/or its agents to send any share certificate(s) (where a licable) by ordinary
|
|
|
申請人的申請指示所指定地址以普通郵遞方式寄發任何股票（如適用），郵誤風險概由該相關申請人
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
post at that underlying applicant's own risk to the address specified in the application instruction
|
|
|
承擔；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of that underlying applicant in accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form and in the Prospectus;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
request that any e-Auto Refund pay ent instructions be despatched to the application payment
|
|
•
|
倘申請人使用單一銀行賬戶支付申請股款，要求任何電子自動退款指示將發送至申請付款賬戶內；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
account where the applicants had paid the application onies from a single bank account;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
request that any refund cheque(s) be ade payable to the underlying applicant(s) who had used
|
|
•
|
要求任何退款支票以使用多個銀行賬戶支付申請股款的相關申請人為抬頭人，並根據本申請表格及
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
multiple b nk
|
ccounts to p y the
|
pplic tion onies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by
|
|
|
招股章程所述程序將任何有關退款支票以普通郵遞方式寄發到申請所列的地址，郵誤風險概由該相
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ordin ry post
|
t th
|
t underlying
|
pplic nt's own risk to the address stated on the application in
|
|
|
關申請人承擔；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accord
|
nce with the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
confirm th t e ch
|
underlying pplic nt h
|
s re d the ter s and conditions and application
|
|
•
|
確認各相關申請人已閱讀本申請表格及招股章程以及指定網站www.hkeipo.hk所載條款及條件以及申
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
procedures set out in this Applic tion Form
|
nd in the Prospectus and in the designated website
|
|
|
請手續，並同意受其約束；
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at www.hkeipo.hk,
|
nd
|
gree to be bound by them;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
represent, w rr nt nd
|
undert
|
ke ( ) th t the underlying applicant(s) and any persons for
|
|
•
|
聲明、保證及承諾(a)相關申請人及相關申請人為其利益提出申請的任何人士並不受香港或其他地方
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
whose
|
benefit
|
the
|
underlying pplic nt(s) is/ re pplying is not restricted by any applicable
|
|
|
之任何適用法律限制提出本申請、支付任何申請股款或獲配發或接納任何香港發售股份；及(b)向
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
l ws of Hong Kong or elsewhere from m king this application, paying any application monies
|
|
|
相關申請人或由相關申請人或為其利益而提出本申請的人士配發或申請認購香港發售股份，不會引
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for, or being
|
lloc
|
ted or t king up, ny Hong Kong Offer Shares; and (b) that the allocation
|
|
|
致 貴公司、獨家保薦人、聯席全球協調人、聯席賬簿管理人、聯席牽頭經辦人及香港包銷商或彼
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of or
|
pplic tion for the Hong Kong Offer Sh res to the underlying applicant or by underlying
|
|
|
等各自的任何高級職員或顧問須遵從香港以外任何地區的法律或規例（不論是否具法律效力）的任何
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applic
|
nt or for whose benefit this pplic tion is m de would not require the Company, the Sole
|
|
|
規定；及
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ponsor, Joint Glob l Coordin tors, Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers and the Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriters or their respective officers or advisers to comply with any requirements under any
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
law or regulation (whether or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• agree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by
|
|
•
|
同意本申請、任何對本申請的接納以及因而訂立的合約，將受香港法律管轄及按其詮釋。
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ignature
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
簽名：
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
日期：
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of applicant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
申請人姓名：
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
身份：
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
We, on behalf of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
underlying applicants,
|
|
|
only CD-ROM submitted with this application form.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
股份總數
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
offer to purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
代表相關申請人提出認購的香港發售股份（申請人的詳細資料載於連同本申請表格遞交的唯讀光碟）。
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
吾等（代表相關申請人）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
要約購買
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheque(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheque Number(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
現夾附合共
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
張支票
|
|
|
|
支票號碼
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
are enclosed for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a total sum of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
總金額為
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
港元
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|