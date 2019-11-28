Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Green Application Form 0 11/28/2019 | 06:18pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Public Offering - White Form eIPO Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售 - 白表eIPO服務提供商申請表格 Please use this application form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為白表eIPO服務提供商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 XD Inc. 心动有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) （於 開 曼 群 島 註 冊 成 立 的 有 限 公 司） GLOBAL OFFERING Number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering : 63,600,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option) Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 6,360,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) Number of International Offer Shares : 57,240,000 Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option) Maximum Offer Price : HK$15.80 per Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application, subject to refund) Nominal value : US$0.0001 per Share Stock code : 2400 全球發售 全球發售的發售股份數目 香港發售股份數目 國際發售股份數目 最高發售價 面值 股份代號 Please read carefully the prospectus of XD Inc. (the "Company") dated November 29, 2019 (the "Prospectus") (in particular, the section on "How to Apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares" in the Prospectus) and the guide on the back of this Application Form before completing this Application Form. Terms defined in the Prospectus have the same meaning when used in this Application Form unless defined herein. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Hong Kong Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC"), the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of this Application Form, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of this Application Form. A copy of this Application Form, together with a copy of each of the WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms, the Prospectus and the other documents specified in the section headed "Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong and Available for Inspection - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix V to the Prospectus have been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by Section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The SFC and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of any of these documents. 63,600,000 股股份（視乎超額配股權行使與否而定）

股股份（視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） 6,360,000 股股份（可予重新分配）

股股份（可予重新分配） 57,240,000 股股份（可予重新分配及視乎超額配股權行使與否而定）

股股份（可予重新分配及視乎超額配股權行使與否而定） 每股股份 15.80 港元，另加 1.0% 經紀佣金、 0.0027% 證監會交易徵費及 0.005% 香港聯交所交易費（須於申請時繳足，多繳股款可予退還）

港元，另加 經紀佣金、 證監會交易徵費及 香港聯交所交易費（須於申請時繳足，多繳股款可予退還） 每股股份 0.0001 美元

美元 2400 在 填 寫 本 申 請 表 格 前， 請 細 閱 心 動有 限 公 司（「 本公司」）於2019年11月29日 刊 發 的 招 股 章 程（「 招股章 程」）（尤 其 是 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 」一 節 ）及 刊 於 本 申 請 表 格 背 面 的 指 引。除 非 本 申 請 表 格 另 有 定 義，否 則 本 申 請 表 格 所 使 用 的 詞 語 與 招 股 章 程 所 界 定 者 具 相 同 涵 義。 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司、 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司（「 香港聯交所」）、 香 港 中 央 結 算 有 限 公 司 （「香港結算」）、香 港 證 券 及 期 貨 事 務 監 察 委 員 會（「證監會」）及 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 對 本 申 請 表 格 的 內 容 概 不 負 責，對 其 準 確 性 或 完 整 性 亦 不 發 表 任 何 聲 明，並 明 確 表 示 概 不 就 因 本 申 請 表 格 全 部 或 任 何 部 分 內 容 而 產 生 或 因 依 賴 該 等 內 容 而 引 致 的 任 何 損 失 承 擔 任 何 責 任。 本 申 請 表 格 副 本 連 同 白色及 黃色申 請 表 格 副 本、 招 股 章 程 及 招 股 章 程 附 錄 五「 送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 及 備 查 文 件－送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 文 件 」一 節 所 列 的 其 他 文 件，已 遵 照 香 港 法 例 第32章 公 司 （清 盤 及 雜 項 條 文 ）條 例 第342C條 的 規 定，送 呈 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 登 記。證 監 會 及 香 港 公 司 註 冊 處 處 長 對 任 何 此 等 文 件 的 內 容 概 不 負 責。 Your attention is drawn to the paragraph headed "Personal Data" in the section "How to Apply for Hong Kong 閣 下 敬 請 留 意 招 股 章 程「如 何 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 」一 節「個 人 資 料 」一 段，當 中 載 有 本 公 司 及 其 香 港 證 Offer Shares" in the Prospectus which sets out the policies and practices of the Company and its Hong Kong Share 券 登 記 處 有 關 個 人 資 料 及 遵 守 香 港 法 例 第486章《個 人 資 料（私 隱 ）條 例 》的 政 策 及 措 施。 Registrar in relation to personal data and compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Nothing in this Application Form or the Prospectus constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of Hong Kong Offer Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful. This Application Form and the Prospectus are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, nor is this application an offer of Shares for sale in the United States. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. No public offering of the Offer Shares will be made in the United States. 本 申 請 表 格 或 招 股 章 程 所 載 者 概 不 構 成 出 售 要 約 或 要 約 購 買 的 游 說，而 在 任 何 作 出 有 關 要 約、游 說 或 出 售 即 屬 違 法 的 司 法 權 區 內，概 不 得 出 售 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份。本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 不 會 直 接 或 間 接 於 或 向 美 國 分 派，而 此 項 申 請 亦 非 在 美 國 出 售 股 份 的 要 約。發 售 股 份 並 無 亦 不 會 根 據 美 國 證 券 法 或 美 國 任 何 州 的 證 券 法 登 記，且 不 得 於 美 國 發 售、出 售、質 押 或 轉 讓，惟 獲 豁 免 遵 守 美 國 證 券 法 及 適 用 美 國 州 證 券 法 項 下 之 登 記 規 定 或 不 受 其 規 限 之 交 易 除 外。發 售 股 份 不 會 在 美 國 公 開 發 售。 This Application Form and the Prospectus may not be forwarded or distributed or reproduced (in whole or in part) in any manner whatsoever in any jurisdiction where such forwarding, distribution or reproduction is not permitted under the law of that jurisdiction. This Application Form and the Prospectus are addressed to you personally. Any forwarding or distribution or reproduction of this Application Form or the Prospectus in whole or in part is unauthorized. Failure to comply with this directive may result in a violation of the U.S. Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. 在 任 何 根 據 有 關 司 法 權 區 法 律 不 得 發 送、派 發 或 複 製 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 之 司 法 權 區 內，本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 概 不 得 以 任 何 方 式 發 送 或 派 發 或 複 製（ 全 部 或 部 分 ）。 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 僅 致 予 閣 下 本 人。 概 不 得 發 送 或 派 發 或 複 製 本 申 請 表 格 或 招 股 章 程 的 全 部 或 部 分。 如 未 能 遵 守 此 項 指 令，可 能 違 反 美 國 證 券 法 或 其 他 司 法 權 區 的 適 用 法 律。 To: XD Inc. 致： 心 動有 限 公 司 Sole Sponsor 獨 家 保 薦 人 Sole Global Coordinator 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 Joint Bookrunners 聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人 Joint Lead Managers 聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 Hong Kong Underwriters 香 港 包 銷 商 1 We confirm that we have (i) complied with the Guidelines for Electronic Public Offerings and the Operational 吾 等 確 認，吾 等 已(i)遵 守《電 子 公 開 發 售 指 引 》及 透 過 銀 行 ╱ 股 票 經 紀 遞 交 白表eIPO申 請 的 運 作 程 Procedures for White Form eIPO applications submitted via Banks/Stockbrokers and all applicable laws and 序 以 及 與 吾 等 就 香 港 公 開 發 售 提 供 白表eIPO服 務 有 關 的 所 有 適 用 法 例 及 規 例（不 論 法 定 或 其 他 ）； regulations (whether statutory or otherwise) in relation to the provision of our White Form eIPO services 及(ii)閱 讀 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 所 載 條 款 及 條 件 以 及 申 請 手 續，並 同 意 受 其 約 束。 為 了 代 表 與 本 in connection with the Hong Kong Public Offering; and (ii) read the terms and conditions and application 申 請 有 關 的 每 名 相 關 申 請 人 作 出 申 請，吾 等： procedures set out in the Prospectus and this Application Form and agree to be bound by them. Applying on behalf of each of the underlying applicants to whom this application relates, we: Sample • apply for the number of Hong Kong Offer Shares set out below, on the terms and conditions of the ‧ 按 照 招 股 章 程 及 本 申 請 表 格 的 條 款 及 條 件，並 在 貴 公 司 組 織 章 程 細 則 規 限 下，申請以 下 數 目 Prospectus and this Application Form, and subject to the Articles of Association of the Company; 的 香 港 發 售 股 份； • enclose payment in full for the Hong Kong Offer Shares applied for, including 1.0% brok rag , 0.0027% ‧ 夾附申 請 認 購 香 港 發 售 股 份 所 需 的 全 數 款 項（ 包 括1.0%經 紀 佣 金、0.0027%證 監 會 交 易 徵 費 及 SFC transaction levy and 0.005% Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee; 0.005%香 港 聯 交 所 交 易 費 ）； • confirm that the underlying applicants have undertaken and agreed to accept the Hong Kong Off r ‧ 確認相 關 申 請 人 已 承 諾 及 同 意 接 納 所 申 請 認 購 的 香 港 發 售 股 份，或 該 等 相 關 申 請 人 根 據 本 申 Shares applied for, or any lesser number allocated to such underlying applicants on this app ication; 請 獲 分 配 的 任 何 較 少 數 目 的 香 港 發 售 股 份； • undertake and confirm that the underlying applicant(s) and the person for whose ben fit the und r ying ‧ 承諾及 確認相 關 申 請 人 及 相 關 申 請 人 為 其 利 益 而 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 並 無 申 請 或 承 購 或 表 示 有 意 applicant(s) is/are applying has/have not applied for or taken up, or indicated an inter st for, or r c iv d 認 購 或 收 取 或 獲 配 售 或 分 配（包 括 有 條 件 及 ╱ 或 暫 定 ），並 將 不 會 申 請 或 承 購 或 表 示 有 意 認 購 or been placed or allocated (including conditionally and/or provisionally), and wi not app y for or take 國 際 發 售 的 任 何 發 售 股 份，亦 不 會 以 其 他 方 式 參 與 國 際 發 售； up, or indicate an interest for, any Offer Shares under the International Offering nor oth rwise participate in the International Offering; • understand that these declarations and representations will be relied u on by the Com any, the So ‧ 明白 貴 公 司、獨 家 保 薦 人 及 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 將 依 賴 此 等 聲 明 及 陳 述，以 決 定 是 否 就 本 申 請 配 Sponsor and the Sole Global Coordinator in deciding whether or not to make any a otm nt of Hong 發 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份，及 相 關 申 請 人 如 作 出 虛 假 聲 明，可 能 會 遭 受 檢 控； Kong Offer Shares in response to this application, and that the underlying a icants may be ros cut d if they made a false declaration; • authorize the Company to place the name(s) of the underlying a licant(s) on the register of members of ‧ 授權 貴 公 司 將 相 關 申 請 人 的 姓 名 ╱ 名 稱 列 入 貴 公 司 股 東 名 冊 內，作 為 任 何 將 配 發 予 相 關 申 the Company as the holder(s) of any Hong Kong Offer Shares to be allotted to them, and the Com any 請 人 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 持 有 人， 且 貴 公 司 及 ╱ 或 其 代 理 可 根 據 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 所 載 and/or its agents to send any Share certificate(s) (where a licable) by ordinary ost at that underlying 程 序 按 相 關 申 請 人 的 申 請 指 示 所 指 定 地 址 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 寄 發 任 何 股 票（如 適 用 ），郵 誤 風 險 applicant's own risk to the address specified in the application instruction of that underlying a licant in 概 由 該 相 關 申 請 人 承 擔； accordance with the procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Pros ectus; • request that any e-Refund payment instructions be dispatched to the a lication ayment account where ‧ 倘 申 請 人 使 用 單 一 銀 行 賬 戶 支 付 申 請 股 款， 要求任 何 電 子 退 款 指 示 將 發 送 至 申 請 付 款 賬 戶 the applicants had paid the application onies from a single bank account; 內； • request that any refund cheque(s) be ade payable to the underlying a licant(s) who had used multi le ‧ 要求任 何 退 款 支 票 以 使 用 多 個 銀 行 賬 戶 支 付 申 請 股 款 的 相 關 申 請 人 為 抬 頭 人，並 根 據 本 申 請 bank accounts to pay the application onies and to send any such refund cheque(s) by ordinary post 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 所 述 程 序 將 任 何 有 關 退 款 支 票 以 普 通 郵 遞 方 式 寄 發 到 申 請 所 列 的 地 址，郵 誤 at that underlying applicant's own risk to the address stated on the application in accordance with the 風 險 概 由 該 相 關 申 請 人 承 擔； procedures prescribed in this Application Form and in the Prospectus; • confirm that each underlying applicant has read the ter s and conditions and application procedures set ‧ 確認各 相 關 申 請 人 已 閱 讀 本 申 請 表 格 及 招 股 章 程 以 及 指 定 網 站www.eipo.com.hk所 載 條 款 及 條 out in this Applic tion Form nd in the Prospectus nd in the designated website at www.eipo.com.hk, 件 以 及 申 請 手 續，並 同 意 受 其 約 束； and agree to be bound by them; • represent, w rr nt nd undert ke ( ) th t the underlying pplic nt(s) and any persons for whose benefit ‧ 聲明、保證及 承諾(a)相 關 申 請 人 及 相 關 申 請 人 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 並 不 受 香 港 或 其 他 地 the underlying pplic nt(s) is/ re pplying is not restricted by any applicable laws of Hong Kong or 方 之 任 何 適 用 法 律 限 制 提 出 本 申 請、支 付 任 何 申 請 股 款 或 獲 分 配 或 接 納 任 何 香 港 發 售 股 份 及 elsewhere from m king this pplic tion, p ying ny pplic tion onies for, or being allocated or taking 相 關 申 請 人 及 相 關 申 請 人 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 在 填 寫 及 提 交 申 請 時 身 處 美 國 境 外 及 屬S up, any Hong Kong Offer Sh res nd the underlying pplic nt(s) and any persons for whose benefit the 規 例 第902條 第(h)(3)段 所 述 的 人 士 且 相 關 申 請 人 及 相 關 申 請 人 為 其 利 益 提 出 申 請 的 人 士 會 於 underlying pplic nt(s) is/ re pplying is/ re outside the United States when completing and submitting 離 岸 交 易（ 定 義 見S規 例 ）中 認 購 香 港 發 售 股 份； 及(b)向 相 關 申 請 人 或 由 相 關 申 請 人 或 為 其 利 the application nd is/ re person described in p r gr ph (h)(3) of Rule 902 of Regulation S) and the 益 而 提 出 本 申 請 的 人 士 分 配 或 申 請 認 購 香 港 發 售 股 份，不 會 引 致 貴 公 司、獨 家 保 薦 人、獨 家 underlying pplic nt(s) nd ny persons for whose benefit nd the underlying applicant(s) is/are applying 全 球 協 調 人、 聯 席 賬 簿 管 理 人、 聯 席 牽 頭 經 辦 人 及 香 港 包 銷 商 或 彼 等 各 自 的 任 何 高 級 職 員 或 will acquire the Hong Kong Offer h res in n offshore tr ns ction (within the meaning of Regulation S); 顧 問 須 遵 從 香 港 以 外 任 何 地 區 的 法 律 或 規 例（不 論 是 否 具 法 律 效 力 ）的 任 何 規 定；及 and (b) that the lloc tion of or pplic tion for the Hong Kong Offer Shares to the underlying applicant or by underlying pplic nt or for whose benefit this pplic tion is made would not require the Company, the ole ponsor, ole Glob l Coordin tor, Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers and the Hong Kong Underwriters or their respective officers or dvisers to comply with any requirements under any law or regulation (whether or not having the force of law) of any territory outside Hong Kong; and • gree that this application, any acceptance of it and the resulting contract, will be governed by and ‧ 同意本 申 請、任 何 對 本 申 請 的 接 納 以 及 因 而 訂 立 的 合 約，將 受 香 港 法 律 管 轄 及 按 其 詮 釋。 construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong. ignature Date 簽 名 日 期 Name of signatory Capacity 簽 署 人 姓 名 身 份 2 3 We, on behalf of the Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of the underlying applicants whose details are contained in the read only CD-ROM submitted with Total number of Shares underlying applicants, this application form. 股 份 總 數 offer to purchase 代 表 相 關 申 請 人 提 出 認 購 的 香 港 發 售 股 份（申 請 人 的 詳 細 資 料 載 於 連 同 本 申 請 表 格 遞 交 的 唯 讀 光 碟 ）。 吾 等（代 表 相 關 申 請 人 ）要 約 購 買 Total of cheques Cheque number(s) 現夾附合共 張支票 支票號碼 are enclosed for HK$ a total sum of 總金額為 港元 4 Please use BLOCK letters 請 用 正楷填 寫 Name of White Form eIPO Service Provider 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 名 稱 Chinese Name White Form eIPO Service Provider ID 中 文 名 稱 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 身 份 證 明 號 碼 Name of contact person Contact number Fax number 聯 絡 人 姓 名 聯 絡 電 話 號 碼 傳 真 號 碼 Address 地 址 For Broker use 此欄供經紀填寫 Lodged by 申 請 由 以 下 經 紀 遞 交 Broker No. 經 紀 號 碼 Broker's Chop 經 紀 印 章 For bank use 此欄供銀行填寫 Hong Kong Public Offering - White Form eIPO Service Provider Application Form 香港公開發售 - 白表eIPO服務提供商申請表格 Please use this application form if you are a White Form eIPO Service Provider and are applying for Hong Kong Offer Shares on behalf of underlying applicants. 倘 閣下為白表eIPO服務提供商並代表相關申請人申請認購香港發售股份，請使用本申請表格。 GUIDE TO COMPLETING THIS APPLICATION FORM 填寫本申請表格的指引 References to boxes below are to the numbered boxes on this Application Form. 下文提述的號碼乃本申請表格中各欄的編號。 1 Sign and date the application form in Box 1. Only a written signature will be accepted. 1 在申請表格欄1簽署及填上日期。僅接受親筆簽名。 The name and the representative capacity of the signatory should also be stated. To apply for Hong Kong 簽 署 人 的 姓 名 及 代 表 身 份 亦 必 須 註 明 。如 要 使 用 本 申 請 表 格 申 請 香 港 發 售 股 份 ， 閣 下 必 須 為 Offer Shares using this Application Form, you must be named in the list of White Form eIPO Service 名 列 於 證 監 會 公 佈 的 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 名 單 內 可 以 就 香 港 公 開 發 售 提 供 白表eIPO服 務 的 人 士 。 Providers who may provide White Form eIPO services in relation to the Hong Kong Public Offering, which was released by the SFC. 2 Put in Box 2 (in figures) the total number of Hong Kong Offer Shares for which you wish to apply on 2 在欄2填上 閣下欲代表相關申請人申請認購的香港發售股份總數（請填寫數字）。 behalf of the underlying applicants. Applicant details of the underlying applicants on whose behalf you are applying must be contained in one 閣 下 代 其 作 出 申 請 的 相 關 申 請 人 資 料，必 須 載 於 連 同 本 申 請 表 格 遞 交 的 一 個 唯 讀 光 碟 格 式 資 料 data file in read-onlyCD-ROM format submitted together with this Application Form. 檔 案 內。 3 Complete your payment details in Box 3. 3 在欄3填上 閣下付款的詳細資料。 You must state in this box the number of cheque(s) you are enclosing together with this Application Form; 閣 下 必 須 在 此 欄 註 明 閣 下 連 同 本 申 請 表 格 夾 附 的 支 票 數 目； 並 在 每 張 支 票 的 背 面 註 明(i) 閣 and you must state on the reverse of each of those cheque(s) (i) your White Form eIPO Service Provider ID 下 的 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 身 份 證 明 號 碼 及(ii)載 有 相 關 申 請 人 申 請 詳 細 資 料 的 資 料 檔 案 的 檔 案 編 and (ii) the file number of the data file containing application details of the underlying applicant(s). 號。 The dollar amount(s) stated in this box must be equal to the amount payable for the total number of Hong 此 欄 所 註 明 的 金 額 必 須 與 欄2所 申 請 認 購 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 總 數 應 付 的 金 額 相 同。 Kong Offer Shares applied for in Box 2. All cheque(s) and this Application Form together with a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, if any, 所 有 支 票 及 本 申 請 表 格，連 同 載 有 該 唯 讀 光 碟 的 密 封 信 封（如 有 ）必 須 放 進 蓋 上 閣 下 公 司 印 章 must be placed in the envelope bearing your company chop. 的 信 封 內。 For payments by cheque, the cheque must: 如 以 支 票 繳 付 股 款，該 支 票 必 須： • be in Hong Kong dollars; ‧ 為 港 元 支 票； • be drawn on a Hong Kong dollar bank account in Hong Kong; ‧ 以 在 香 港 開 設 的 港 元 銀 行 賬 戶 開 出； • show your (or your nominee's) account name; ‧ 顯 示 閣 下（或 閣 下 代 名 人 ）的 賬 戶 名 稱； • be made payable to "BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) NOMINEES LIMITED - XD INC ‧ 註 明 抬 頭 人 為「中國銀行（香港）代理人有限公司 - 心動有限公司公開發售」； PUBLIC OFFER"; • be crossed "Account Payee Only"; ‧ 以「只 准 入 抬 頭 人 賬 戶 」劃 線 方 式 開 出； • not be post dated; and ‧ 不 得 為 期 票；及 • be signed by the authorized signatories of the White Form eIPO Service Provider. ‧ 由 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 的 授 權 簽 署 人 簽 署。 Your application may be rejected if any of these requirements is not met or if the cheque is dishonoured on 倘 未 能 符 合 任 何 此 等 規 定 或 倘 支 票 首 次 過 戶 不 獲 兌 現 ， 閣 下 的 申 請 可 遭 拒 絕 受 理 。 its first presentation. It is your responsibility to ensure that details on the cheque(s) submitted correspond with the application 閣 下 有 責 任 確 保 所 遞 交 的 支 票 上 的 詳 細 資 料 與 就 本 申 請 遞 交 的 唯 讀 光 碟 或 資 料 檔 案 所 載 的 申 請 details contained in the CD-ROM or data file submitted in respect of this application. 詳 細 資 料 相 同。 The Company and the Sole Global Coordinator have full discretion to reject any applications in the case of 倘 出 現 差 異，本 公 司 及 獨 家 全 球 協 調 人 有 絕 對 酌 情 權 拒 絕 任 何 申 請。 discrepancies. No receipt will be issued for sums paid on application. 申 請 時 繳 付 的 款 項 將 不 會 獲 發 收 據。 4 Insert your details in Box 4 (using BLOCK letters). 4 在欄4填上 閣下的詳細資料（用正楷填寫）。 You should write the name, ID and address of the White Form eIPO Service Provider in this box. You 閣 下 必 須 在 此 欄 填 上 白表eIPO服 務 提 供 商 的 名 稱、 身 份 證 明 號 碼 及 地 址。 閣 下 亦 必 須 填 寫 should also include the name and telephone number of the contact person at your place of business and where 閣 下 營 業 地 點 的 聯 絡 人 士 的 姓 名 及 電 話 號 碼 及（如 適 用 ）經 紀 號 碼 及 加 蓋 經 紀 印 章。 applicable, the Broker No. and Broker's Chop. Personal Data 個人資料 Personal Information Collection Statement 個人資料收集聲明 The main provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the 香 港 法 例 第486章《 個 人 資 料（ 私 隱 ）條 例 》（「 條 例 」）中 的 主 要 條 文 於1996年12月20日 在 香 港 生 效。 "Ordinance") came into effect in Hong Kong on December 20, 1996. This Personal Information Collection 此 項 個 人 資 料 收 集 聲 明 是 向 股 份 申 請 人 及 持 有 人 說 明 本 公 司 及 其 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 有 關 個 人 資 料 Statement informs the applicant for and holder of the Shares of the policies and practices of the Company and 及 條 例 方 面 的 政 策 及 措 施。 its Hong Kong Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Ordinance. 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 From time to time it is necessary for applicants for securities or registered holders of securities to supply their latest correct personal data to the Company or its agents and/or its Hong Kong Share Registrar when applying for securities or transferring securities into or out of their names or in procuring the services of the Hong Kong Share Registrar. 證 券 申 請 人 或 證 券 登 記 持 有 人 申 請 證 券 或 將 證 券 轉 往 其 名 下，或 將 名 下 證 券 轉 讓 予 他 人， 或 要 求 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 提 供 服 務 時，須 不 時 向 本 公 司 或 其 代 理 及 ╱ 或 其 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 提 供 其 最 新 的 準 確 個 人 資 料。 Failure to supply the requested data may result in your application for securities being rejected or in 未 能 提 供 所 要 求 的 資 料 可 能 導 致 閣 下 的 證 券 申 請 被 拒 絕 或 延 遲，或 本 公 司 及 ╱ 或 香 港 證 Sample delay or inability of the Company and/or the Hong Kong Share Registrar to effect transfers or otherwise 券 登 記 處 無 法 落 實 證 券 轉 讓 或 提 供 服 務。此 舉 亦 可 能 妨 礙 或 延 遲 登 記 或 轉 讓 閣 下 成 功 申 render their services. It may also prevent or delay registration or transfer of the Hong Kong Offer 請 的 香 港 發 售 股 份 及 ╱ 或 寄 發 股 票 及 ╱ 或 發 送 電 子 退 款 指 示 及 ╱ 或 寄 發 閣 下 應 得 的 退 款 Shares which you have successfully applied for and/or the dispatch of Share certificate(s), and/ or the 支 票。 dispatch of e-Refund payment instructions, and/or the dispatch of refund cheque(s) to which you are entitled. It is important that holders of securities inform the Company and the Hong Kong Share R gistrar 證 券 持 有 人 所 提 供 的 個 人 資 料 如 有 任 何 錯 誤，須 立 即 通 知 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處。 immediately of any inaccuracies in the personal data supplied. 2. Purposes 2. 用途 The personal data of the applicants and the holders of securities may be used, he d and/or stor d (by 證 券 申 請 人 及 持 有 人 的 個 人 資 料 可 作 以 下 用 途 使 用、持 有 及 ╱ 或 保 存（不 論 何 種 方 式 ）： whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing of your application and e-Refund payment instructions/refund cheque, where ‧ 處 理 閣 下 的 申 請 及 電 子 退 款 指 示 ╱ 退 款 支 票（如 適 用 ）及 核 實 是 否 符 合 本 表 格 及 招 股 applicable, and verification of compliance with the terms and a lication rocedures set out in this 章 程 所 載 條 款 及 申 請 手 續 及 公 佈 香 港 發 售 股 份 的 分 配 結 果； form and the Prospectus and announcing results of allocation of the Hong Kong Offer Shares; • enabling compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong and elsewhere; ‧ 使 香 港 及 其 他 地 區 的 所 有 適 用 法 律 及 法 規 得 到 遵 守； • registering new issues or transfers into or out of the names of holders of securities including, ‧ 以 證 券 持 有 人（包 括 以 香 港 結 算 代 理 人（如 適 用 ））的 名 義 登 記 新 發 行 證 券 或 轉 讓 或 受 讓 where applicable, in the na e of HKSCC No inees; 證 券； • maintaining or updating the registers of holders of securities of the Co pany; ‧ 存 置 或 更 新 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 名 冊； • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, any other verification or exchange of ‧ 進 行 或 協 助 進 行 簽 名 核 對、任 何 其 他 核 對 或 交 換 資 料； information; • establishing benefit entitle ents of holders of securities of the Co pany, such as dividends, rights ‧ 確 定 本 公 司 證 券 持 有 人 的 受 益 權 利，如 股 息、供 股 及 紅 股 等； issues nd bonus issues, etc; • distributing communic tions from the Co p ny nd its subsidiaries; ‧ 分 發 本 公 司 及 其 附 屬 公 司 的 通 訊； • compiling st tistic l inform tion nd Sh reholder profiles; ‧ 編 製 統 計 資 料 及 股 東 資 料； • making disclosures s required by l ws, rules or regul tions; ‧ 遵 照 法 例、規 則 或 規 例 的 要 求 作 出 披 露； • disclosing identities of successful pplic nts by w y of press announcement(s) or otherwise; ‧ 透 過 報 章 公 告 或 其 他 方 式 披 露 獲 接 納 申 請 人 的 身 份； • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; and ‧ 披 露 有 關 資 料 以 便 就 權 益 提 出 申 索；及 • ny other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Company ‧ 與 上 述 者 有 關 的 任 何 其 他 附 帶 或 相 關 用 途 及 ╱ 或 使 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 能 履 行 對 and the Hong Kong hare Registrar to discharge their obligations to holders of securities and/ 證 券 持 有 人 及 ╱ 或 監 管 機 構 承 擔 的 責 任 及 ╱ 或 證 券 持 有 人 不 時 同 意 的 任 何 其 他 用 途。 or regulators and/or any other purpose to which the holders of securities may from time to time agree. 3. Transfer of personal data 3. 轉交個人資料 Personal data held by the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar relating to the holders of 本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 會 對 證 券 持 有 人 的 個 人 資 料 保 密，但 本 公 司 及 其 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 securities will be kept confidential but the Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar may, to the 可 在 將 資 料 用 作 上 述 用 途 的 必 要 情 況 下 作 出 彼 等 認 為 必 要 之 查 詢 以 確 定 個 人 資 料 的 準 確 extent necessary for achieving the above purposes or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider 性，尤 其 可 能 會 向 下 列 任 何 及 所 有 人 士 及 實 體 披 露、獲 取 或 轉 交 證 券 持 有 人 的 個 人 資 料（無 necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and in particular, they may disclose, obtain, 論 在 香 港 境 內 或 境 外 ）： transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) the personal data of the holders of securities to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Company or its appointed agents such as financial advisers, receiving bankers and overseas ‧ 本 公 司 或 其 委 任 的 代 理，如 財 務 顧 問、收 款 銀 行 及 主 要 海 外 過 戶 登 記 處； principal registrars; • where applicants for securities request deposit into CCASS, to HKSCC and HKSCC Nominees, ‧ （如 證 券 申 請 人 要 求 將 證 券 存 於 中 央 結 算 系 統 ）香 港 結 算 及 香 港 結 算 代 理 人，彼 等 將 會 who will use the personal data for the purposes of operating CCASS; 就 中 央 結 算 系 統 的 運 作 使 用 有 關 個 人 資 料； • any agents, contractors or third-party service providers who offer administrative, ‧ 向 本 公 司 及 ╱ 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 提 供 與 其 各 自 業 務 運 作 有 關 的 行 政、電 訊、電 腦、付 telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Company and/or the Hong Kong 款 或 其 他 服 務 的 任 何 代 理、承 辦 商 或 第 三 方 服 務 供 應 商； Share Registrar in connection with the operation of their respective businesses; • the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the SFC and any other statutory, regulatory or governmental ‧ 香 港 聯 交 所、證 監 會 及 任 何 其 他 法 定、監 管 或 政 府 機 關；及 bodies; and • any other persons or institutions with which the holders of securities have or propose to have ‧ 證 券 持 有 人 與 其 進 行 或 擬 進 行 交 易 的 任 何 其 他 人 士 或 機 構，如 其 銀 行、律 師、會 計 師 dealings, such as their bankers, solicitors, accountants or stockbrokers, etc. 或 股 票 經 紀 等。 4. Retention of personal data 4. 個人資料的保留 The Company and its Hong Kong Share Registrar will keep the personal data of the applicants and 本 公 司 及 其 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 將 按 收 集 個 人 資 料 所 需 的 用 途 保 留 證 券 申 請 人 及 持 有 人 的 個 人 holders of securities for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were 資 料。無 需 保 留 的 個 人 資 料 將 會 根 據 條 例 銷 毀 或 處 理。 collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance. 5. Access and correction of personal data 5. 查閱及更正個人資料 The Ordinance provides the holders of securities with rights to ascertain whether the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar hold their personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is inaccurate. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Company and the Hong Kong Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Company at its registered office disclosed in the "Corporate Information" section in the Prospectus or as notified from time to time in accordance with applicable law, for the attention of the Company secretary or (as the case may be) the Hong Kong Share Registrar for the attention of the Privacy Compliance Officer for the purposes of the Ordinance. By signing this form, you agree to all of the above. 條 例 賦 予 證 券 持 有 人 權 利 以 確 定 本 公 司 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 是 否 持 有 其 個 人 資 料、索 取 有 關 資 料 副 本 及 更 正 任 何 不 準 確 之 資 料。根 據 條 例 規 定，本 公 司 及 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 有 權 就 處 理 任 何 查 閱 資 料 的 要 求 收 取 合 理 費 用。所 有 關 於 查 閱 資 料 或 更 正 資 料 或 查 詢 有 關 政 策 及 措 施 的 資 料 及 所 持 有 資 料 類 別 的 要 求，應 按 照 招 股 章 程「公 司 資 料 」一 節 中 披 露 的 本 公 司 註 冊 辦 事 處 或 根 據 適 用 法 律 不 時 通 知 的 地 址，向 本 公 司 的 秘 書 或 香 港 證 券 登 記 處 屬 下 就 條 例 所 指 的 私 隱 事 務 主 任（視 乎 情 況 而 定 ）提 出。 閣下簽署本表格，即表示同意上述所有規定。 DELIVERY OF THIS APPLICATION FORM 遞交本申請表格 This completed Application Form, together with the appropriate cheque(s) and a sealed envelope containing the CD-ROM, must be 經 填 妥 的 本 申 請 表 格，連 同 相 關 支 票 及 載 有 唯 讀 光 碟 的 密 封 信 封，必 須 於2019年12月5日（星 期 四 ）下 午 四 時 正 前，送 達 下 submitted to the following receiving bank by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019: 列 收 款 銀 行： Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited 中國銀行（香港）有限公司 CP2, Bank of China Tower 香 港 1 Garden Road 花 園 道1號 Hong Kong 中 銀 大 廈 CP2層 Attachments Original document

