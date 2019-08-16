Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HALF-YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 10:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

浪 潮 國 際 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 596)

HALF-YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of Directors (the "Board") of Inspur International Limited (the "Company") present the unaudited consolidated results (the "Unaudited Consolidated Results") of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2018. These interim results have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company, but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the company.

Financial highlights for the six months ended 30 June 2019:

  • Turnover increased by 24.7% compared with the corresponding period in 2018 to approximately HKD 1,391,174,000 (2018 restated: HKD 1,115,311,000).
  • Profit attributable to owners of the Company during the period was approximately HKD 113,236,000 (2018 restated: HKD 135,491,000).
  • Basic profit per share attributable to owners of the Company during the period was approximately HK 9.94 cents(2018 restated: HK 12.40 cents).

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED)

NOTES

Six months ended

30/06/2019

30/06/2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

Revenue

3

1,391,174

1,115,311

Cost of sales

(878,014)

(706,955)

Gross profit

513,160

408,356

Other income

4

70,802

92,374

Other gains and losses

23

(87)

Impairment losses, net of reversal

11

(18,063)

(2,750)

Administrative expenses

(277,134)

(241,519)

Selling and distribution expenses

(198,051)

(159,470)

Financial costs

(1,027)

(13,504)

Change in fair value of investment properties

424

8,702

Share of profit of an associate

21,256

65,861

Share of (loss) profit of a joint venture

1,931

(4,467)

Profit before tax

113,321

153,496

Income tax expenses

5

(1,639)

(3,171)

Profit for the year

6

111,682

150,325

Profit for the year attributable to owners

of the Company

113,236

135,491

Profit for the year attributable to

non-controlling interests

(1,554)

14,834

Earnings per share

- Basic (HK cents)

8

9.94

12.40

- Diluted (HK cents)

9.77

12.38

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended

30/06/2019

30/06/2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

Profit for the year

111,682

150,325

Other comprehensive income (expense):

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Gain on revaluation upon transfer from property,

plant and equipment to investment properties

17,323

-

Share of other comprehensive (expense) income of an associate

and a joint venture

(695)

-

Exchange differences arising on translation

to presentation currency

2,482

(57,314)

130,792

93,011

Total comprehensive income for the year

130,792

93,011

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

128,569

79,460

- Non-controlling interests

2,223

13,551

130,792

93,011

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

NOTES

30/06/2019

31/12/2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

475,870

505,430

Investment properties

895,787

826,697

Prepaid lease payments

-

56,773

Right-of-use assets

66,538

-

Other intangible assets

41,576

19,986

Equity instrument at FVTOCI

40,815

40,849

Interest in an associate

320,387

299,715

Interest in a joint venture

98,616

96,796

Advance payment for interest in a subsidiary

-

19,358

Deferred tax assets

1,132

-

Goodwill

10,242

-

1,950,963

1,865,604

Current assets

Inventories

13,140

16,194

Trade and bills receivables

9

344,273

281,149

Debt instruments at FVTOCI

18,076

32,129

Prepaid lease payments

-

1,445

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

124,547

76,556

Contract assets

10

263,398

191,885

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss ("FVTPL")

33

34

Amount due from ultimate holding company

9

7,813

5,368

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries

9

281,596

323,562

Pledged bank deposits

9,008

22,589

Bank balances and cash

758,172

865,181

1,820,056

1,816,092

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

NOTES

30/06/2019

31/12/2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current liabilities

Trade payables

12

260,343

180,653

Other payables, deposits received and

accrued expenses

386,261

482,274

Contract liabilities

478,100

511,281

Amount due to ultimate holding company

12

1,461

1,079

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

12

50,354

76,132

Deferred income - government grants

94,282

45,317

Tax liability

26,594

20,986

Lease liabilities - curent

6,015

-

1,303,410

1,317,722

Net current assets

516,646

498,370

Total assets less current liabilities

2,467,609

2,363,974

Non-current liabilities

Deferred income - government grants

31,006

79,307

Deferred tax liabilities

222,923

231,570

Lease liabilities

8,683

-

262,612

310,877

2,204,997

2,053,097

Capital and reserves

Share capital

13

11,389

11,389

Reserves

2,138,804

2,042,552

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,150,193

2,053,941

Non-controlling interests

54,804

(844)

Total equity

2,204,997

2,053,097

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Half-year results announcement for the six mo..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information profit warning
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit warning announcement additional inform..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of auditor
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) re-designation of independent non-executi..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) fulfillment of performance guarantee in r..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for th..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Positions held by current directors at the bo..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update announcement in relation to interest p..
PU
10:12aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change in composition of the board committee ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 547 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 793 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 30,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 281,46  HKD
Last Close Price 238,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.11%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.14%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE65.49%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.25%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ16.86%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group