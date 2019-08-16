Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HALF-YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
浪 潮 國 際 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 596)
HALF-YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board of Directors (the "Board") of Inspur International Limited (the "Company") present the unaudited consolidated results (the "Unaudited Consolidated Results") of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative unaudited figures for the corresponding period in 2018. These interim results have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company, but have been reviewed by the audit committee of the company.
Financial highlights for the six months ended 30 June 2019:
Turnover increased by 24.7% compared with the corresponding period in 2018 to approximately HKD 1,391,174,000 (2018 restated: HKD 1,115,311,000).
Profit attributable to owners of the Company during the period was approximately HKD 113,236,000 (2018 restated: HKD 135,491,000).
Basic profit per share attributable to owners of the Company during the period was approximately HK 9.94 cents(2018 restated: HK 12.40 cents).
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED)
NOTES
Six months ended
30/06/2019
30/06/2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
Revenue
3
1,391,174
1,115,311
Cost of sales
(878,014)
(706,955)
Gross profit
513,160
408,356
Other income
4
70,802
92,374
Other gains and losses
23
(87)
Impairment losses, net of reversal
11
(18,063)
(2,750)
Administrative expenses
(277,134)
(241,519)
Selling and distribution expenses
(198,051)
(159,470)
Financial costs
(1,027)
(13,504)
Change in fair value of investment properties
424
8,702
Share of profit of an associate
21,256
65,861
Share of (loss) profit of a joint venture
1,931
(4,467)
Profit before tax
113,321
153,496
Income tax expenses
5
(1,639)
(3,171)
Profit for the year
6
111,682
150,325
Profit for the year attributable to owners
of the Company
113,236
135,491
Profit for the year attributable to
non-controlling interests
(1,554)
14,834
Earnings per share
- Basic (HK cents)
8
9.94
12.40
- Diluted (HK cents)
9.77
12.38
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Six months ended
30/06/2019
30/06/2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
Profit for the year
111,682
150,325
Other comprehensive income (expense):
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Gain on revaluation upon transfer from property,
plant and equipment to investment properties
17,323
-
Share of other comprehensive (expense) income of an associate
and a joint venture
(695)
-
Exchange differences arising on translation
to presentation currency
2,482
(57,314)
130,792
93,011
Total comprehensive income for the year
130,792
93,011
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
128,569
79,460
- Non-controlling interests
2,223
13,551
130,792
93,011
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
NOTES
30/06/2019
31/12/2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
475,870
505,430
Investment properties
895,787
826,697
Prepaid lease payments
-
56,773
Right-of-use assets
66,538
-
Other intangible assets
41,576
19,986
Equity instrument at FVTOCI
40,815
40,849
Interest in an associate
320,387
299,715
Interest in a joint venture
98,616
96,796
Advance payment for interest in a subsidiary
-
19,358
Deferred tax assets
1,132
-
Goodwill
10,242
-
1,950,963
1,865,604
Current assets
Inventories
13,140
16,194
Trade and bills receivables
9
344,273
281,149
Debt instruments at FVTOCI
18,076
32,129
Prepaid lease payments
-
1,445
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
124,547
76,556
Contract assets
10
263,398
191,885
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss ("FVTPL")
33
34
Amount due from ultimate holding company
9
7,813
5,368
Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries
9
281,596
323,562
Pledged bank deposits
9,008
22,589
Bank balances and cash
758,172
865,181
1,820,056
1,816,092
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
NOTES
30/06/2019
31/12/2018
HK$'000
HK$'000
Current liabilities
Trade payables
12
260,343
180,653
Other payables, deposits received and
accrued expenses
386,261
482,274
Contract liabilities
478,100
511,281
Amount due to ultimate holding company
12
1,461
1,079
Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries
12
50,354
76,132
Deferred income - government grants
94,282
45,317
Tax liability
26,594
20,986
Lease liabilities - curent
6,015
-
1,303,410
1,317,722
Net current assets
516,646
498,370
Total assets less current liabilities
2,467,609
2,363,974
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income - government grants
31,006
79,307
Deferred tax liabilities
222,923
231,570
Lease liabilities
8,683
-
262,612
310,877
2,204,997
2,053,097
Capital and reserves
Share capital
13
11,389
11,389
Reserves
2,138,804
2,042,552
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
2,150,193
2,053,941
Non-controlling interests
54,804
(844)
Total equity
2,204,997
2,053,097
