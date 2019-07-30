Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

This announcement is made at the request of the Stock Exchange in respect of the concentration of the shareholding of the Company in the hands of a limited number of Shareholders as at 17 July 2019.

In view of the high concentration of shareholding in a small number of Shareholders, Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that the price of the shares of the Company could fluctuate substantially even with a small number of Shares traded, and should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares.

This announcement is made by Weiye Holdings Limited (the "Company") at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in respect of the concentration of the shareholding of the Company in the hands of a limited number of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as at 17 July 2019.

The Company noted that an announcement (the "SFC Announcement") has been published by the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") on 30 July 2019.

As disclosed in the SFC Announcement, the SFC has recently completed an enquiry into the shareholding of the Company. The SFC's findings suggested that as at 17 July 2019, 18 Shareholders held an aggregate of 41,409,268 Shares, representing 21.1% of the issued Shares. Such shareholding, together with 147,062,194 Shares (representing 75.0% of the issued Shares) held by two substantial Shareholders, represented 96.1% of the issued Shares as at 17 July 2019. As such, only 7,661,690 Shares (representing 3.9% of the issued Shares) were held by other Shareholders.