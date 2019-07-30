Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Singapore Company Registration Number: 198402850E) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1570)
HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING
This announcement is made at the request of the Stock Exchange in respect of the concentration of the shareholding of the Company in the hands of a limited number of Shareholders as at 17 July 2019.
In view of the high concentration of shareholding in a small number of Shareholders, Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that the price of the shares of the Company could fluctuate substantially even with a small number of Shares traded, and should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares.
This announcement is made by Weiye Holdings Limited (the "Company") at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in respect of the concentration of the shareholding of the Company in the hands of a limited number of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as at 17 July 2019.
HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING
The Company noted that an announcement (the "SFC Announcement") has been published by the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") on 30 July 2019.
As disclosed in the SFC Announcement, the SFC has recently completed an enquiry into the shareholding of the Company. The SFC's findings suggested that as at 17 July 2019, 18 Shareholders held an aggregate of 41,409,268 Shares, representing 21.1% of the issued Shares. Such shareholding, together with 147,062,194 Shares (representing 75.0% of the issued Shares) held by two substantial Shareholders, represented 96.1% of the issued Shares as at 17 July 2019. As such, only 7,661,690 Shares (representing 3.9% of the issued Shares) were held by other Shareholders.
According to the SFC Announcement, as at 17 July 2019, the shareholding structure of the Company was as follows:
|
|
Number of
|
|
% of total number
|
|
Shares held
|
|
of issued Shares
|
|
(Shares)
|
(%)
|
Zhang Wei (Note 1)
|
106,821,938
|
54.5
|
|
Chen Zhiyong (Note 2)
|
40,240,256
|
20.5
|
|
A group of 18 Shareholders
|
41,409,268
|
21.1
|
|
Other Shareholders
|
7,661,690
|
|
3.9
|
|
Total
|
196,133,152
|
100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1: 91,029,648 Shares are directly held by Mr. Zhang Wei, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and 15,792,290 Shares are indirectly held via Fine Skill Holdings Limited which is wholly-owned by Mr. Zhang.
Note 2: Mr. Chen Zhiyong is an Executive Director of the Company.
As stated in the SFC Announcement:
-
On 7 August 2018, the Company announced the close of a conditional cash exit offer from Fine Skill Holdings Limited at the offer price of HK$3.88 per share. At the close of the exit offer, only 16,006,266 Shares, or 8.2% of the issued Shares, were held by the public. As a result, trading of the Shares was suspended during 8 August 2018 to 28 September 2018 pending the restoration of the Company's public float to the minimum requirement of 25.0% of the issued Shares.
-
Before market open on 2 October 2018, the Company announced that the offeror has completed the sale and placing of 33,064,692 Shares (representing 16.9% of the issued Shares), and the public float of the Company has been restored to 25.0% of the issued Shares. Trading of the Shares was resumed on 2 October 2018. Subsequently the closing price of the Shares increased 81.1% from HK$3.80 on 2 October 2018 to HK$6.88 on 10 July 2019.
-
As at 29 July 2019, the Shares closed at HK$6.45, representing an increase of 69.7% from the closing price of HK$3.80 per share on 2 October 2018.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to clarify that the above information is extracted from the SFC Announcement and the Board has not independently verified such information. Accordingly, the Board is not in a position to comment on the accuracy of the above information except for (i) the number of Shares held by Zhang Wei and Chen Zhiyong; and (ii) the information set out in paragraphs (a) to (c) above. Please refer to the SFC Announcement for more information.
PUBLIC FLOAT
Based on the information available and to the Directors' best knowledge after making all reasonable enquiries, the Company confirms that not less than 25% of the issued Shares were and are in the hands of the public as at 17 July 2019 and the date of this announcement, and the Company is able to comply with the public float requirement under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.
In view of the high concentration of shareholding in a small number of Shareholders, Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that the price of the Shares could fluctuate substantially even with a small number of shares traded, and should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares.
By Order of the Board
WEIYE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Zhang Wei
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 31 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Zhang Wei and Chen Zhiyong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Liu Ning, Lam Ying Hung Andy and Dong Xincheng.
* For identification purpose only
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 00:59:02 UTC