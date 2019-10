By Justina Lee



Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK) won't be proceeding with its $36.6 billion bid to acquire the London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.LN).

The board of HKEX said it has been unable to engage with the management of LSEG, according to a press statement on Tuesday.

HKEX made a surprise offer to acquire its London competitor in September, but its approach was rejected.

