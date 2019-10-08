Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX Successfully Expands Coverage of Closing Auction Session for its Securities Market

Market Operations

08 Oct 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that Closing Auction Session (CAS) has successfully expanded to cover all equities and funds in its securities market today (Tuesday).

The list of CAS securities now covers all equities (including depository receipts, investment companies, preference shares and stapled securities) and funds including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts. Meanwhile, structured products, leveraged and inverse products, equity warrants, rights and debt securities are not included in CAS. The newly-included securities also use the existing CAS model, including the price limit of five per cent during CAS.

Previously, CAS only covered constituents of Hang Seng Composite LargeCap, MidCap and SmallCap indices, as well as H shares that have corresponding A shares listed on a Mainland exchange, and all ETFs.

Key Statistics from Today's CAS

CAS turnover: $5.5 billion

Today's total turnover: $83.3 billion

Number of securities traded during CAS/ number of CAS securities: 736/ 2,635

Further details of CAS are available on the HKEX website.

