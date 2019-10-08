Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX Successfully Expands Coverage of Closing Auction Session for its Securities Market

Log in
Market Operations
08 Oct 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce that Closing Auction Session (CAS) has successfully expanded to cover all equities and funds in its securities market today (Tuesday).

The list of CAS securities now covers all equities (including depository receipts, investment companies, preference shares and stapled securities) and funds including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts. Meanwhile, structured products, leveraged and inverse products, equity warrants, rights and debt securities are not included in CAS. The newly-included securities also use the existing CAS model, including the price limit of five per cent during CAS.

Previously, CAS only covered constituents of Hang Seng Composite LargeCap, MidCap and SmallCap indices, as well as H shares that have corresponding A shares listed on a Mainland exchange, and all ETFs.

Key Statistics from Today's CAS

CAS turnover: $5.5 billion
Today's total turnover: $83.3 billion
Number of securities traded during CAS/ number of CAS securities: 736/ 2,635

Further details of CAS are available on the HKEX website.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is one of the world's major exchange groups, and operates a range of equity, commodity, fixed income and currency markets. HKEX is the world's leading IPO market and as Hong Kong's only securities and derivatives exchange and sole operator of its clearing houses, it is uniquely placed to offer regional and international investors access to Asia's most vibrant markets.

HKEX is also the global leader in metals trading, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME ClearLimited. This commodity franchise was further enhanced with the launch of Qianhai Mercantile Exchange, in China, in 2018.

HKEX launched the pioneering Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme in 2014, further expanded with the launch of Shenzhen Connect in 2016, and the launch of Bond Connect in 2017.

www.hkexgroup.com

Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 10:19:10 UTC
