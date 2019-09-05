Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX suspends trading in derivatives market

09/05/2019 | 02:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The name of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is displayed at the entrance in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said on Thursday it has suspended trading in its derivatives market for the afternoon and after hours sessions.

The suspension began at 1400 hours (0600 GMT) and was "due to prolonged connectivity issues on the Hong Kong Futures Automatic Trading System", the exchange operator said.

It said all other markets remained fully operational, and that the clearing system for derivatives would remain open for the afternoon session only.

Earlier in the day, HKEX said it was looking into some derivatives trading connectivity issues.

(Reporting By Noah Sin, Jennifer Hughes and Alun John, Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Himani Sarkar)

