Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX suspends trading in derivatives market

The suspension began at 1400 hours (0600 GMT) and was "due to prolonged connectivity issues on the Hong Kong Futures Automatic Trading System", the exchange operator said.

It said all other markets remained fully operational, and that the clearing system for derivatives would remain open for the afternoon session only.

Earlier in the day, HKEX said it was looking into some derivatives trading connectivity issues.

