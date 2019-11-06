Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX third-quarter profit drops as trade war, HK unrest hit market sentiment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited logo is displayed at its entrance in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's stock exchange said third-quarter profit dropped 8%, as investor sentiment was hit by the Sino-U.S. trade war and more than five months of political unrest that pushed the Asian financial hub into recession for the first time in a decade.

Net profit for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to HK$2.2 billion ($281 million), the company said in a statement, while revenue dropped 6% to HK$3.3 billion.

Trading fees, which makes up the largest chunk of the bourse revenue, fell 10% during the quarter to HK$1.4 billion. Stock listing fees fell 13.6% to HK$394 million, although they were up 4% for the January-September period.

HKEX's earnings outlook, however, could be bolstered by a pick up in IPOs in the fourth quarter with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd eyeing a listing in Hong Kong as early as November to raise up to $15 billion.

A total of $18.5 billion was raised by companies via IPOs on the Hong Kong bourse from January through to mid-October, compared with $21.9 billion raised on the NYSE and $23.3 billion on Nasdaq, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Alun John and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:06aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX third-quarter profit drops as trade war,..
RE
12:36aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : & Clearing's 3Q Profit Missed Expectations --..
DJ
11/05HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : & Clearing 3Q Net Profit Fell 9.6%
DJ
11/05HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Quarterly Results for the nine months ended 3..
PU
11/05HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Global offering not to proceed
PU
11/04HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Delay in listing timetable
PU
11/04HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Full exercise of the over-allotment option
PU
11/04HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Procedures for shareholder to propose a perso..
PU
11/04HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY (the "Policy")
PU
11/04HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements ..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 351 M
EBIT 2019 11 261 M
Net income 2019 9 570 M
Finance 2019 122 B
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 32,8x
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
EV / Sales2019 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,5x
Capitalization 315 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 268,38  HKD
Last Close Price 250,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaojia Li CEO & Executive Director
Romnesh Lamba Co-President
Chi Kin Tai Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
May Lung Cha Non-Executive Chairman
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.45%40 187
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.21.03%50 768
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC71.39%31 774
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG28.78%28 011
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%25 234
NASDAQ20.64%16 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group