Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX to Launch Indian Rupee Currency Futures

03 Sep 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce it will launch Indian Rupee (INR) Currency Futures in the fourth quarter of this year. These new contracts will further expand HKEX's suite of derivatives products, providing additional risk management opportunities for customers worldwide.



HKEX plans to introduce two new futures contracts: the INR vs US Dollar (INR/USD) Futures; and the INR vs Renminbi traded in Hong Kong (INR/CNH) Futures. The INR/CNH Futures contract will be the first of its kind globally.



'The launch of the INR Currency Futures is part of HKEX's ongoing strategic commitment to bolster Hong Kong's role as the region's premier FX and fixed-income trading hub,' said Julien Martin, HKEX's Head of Fixed-Income and Currencies (FIC).



'We are pleased to further extend our FIC product offering and to provide market participants additional risk management tools on a broader range of currencies,' he said.



HKEX launched its first currency futures contract, the USD/CNH Futures, in 2012, and has since been expanding its currency derivatives market, with nearly 140 brokers offering its FX products to a diverse group of customers.



Trading in currency derivatives products is open during the Day Trading Session as well as the Afterhours Trading Session, which recently added two further hours of trading, to end at 3 am Hong Kong time.



In addition to the USD/CNH Futures, HKEX also offers contracts with the CNH vs the Australian dollar, the Euro, and the Japanese yen. In 2017, it also launched USD/CNH options contracts.



The launch date of INR Currency Futures will be announced in due course, and is subject to regulatory approval.



Details of the INR Currency Futures are available in this circular.





