MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HKEX to Launch Indian Rupee Currency Futures

0
09/03/2019 | 01:36am EDT
Products
03 Sep 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce it will launch Indian Rupee (INR) Currency Futures in the fourth quarter of this year. These new contracts will further expand HKEX's suite of derivatives products, providing additional risk management opportunities for customers worldwide.

HKEX plans to introduce two new futures contracts: the INR vs US Dollar (INR/USD) Futures; and the INR vs Renminbi traded in Hong Kong (INR/CNH) Futures. The INR/CNH Futures contract will be the first of its kind globally.

'The launch of the INR Currency Futures is part of HKEX's ongoing strategic commitment to bolster Hong Kong's role as the region's premier FX and fixed-income trading hub,' said Julien Martin, HKEX's Head of Fixed-Income and Currencies (FIC).

'We are pleased to further extend our FIC product offering and to provide market participants additional risk management tools on a broader range of currencies,' he said.

HKEX launched its first currency futures contract, the USD/CNH Futures, in 2012, and has since been expanding its currency derivatives market, with nearly 140 brokers offering its FX products to a diverse group of customers.

Trading in currency derivatives products is open during the Day Trading Session as well as the Afterhours Trading Session, which recently added two further hours of trading, to end at 3 am Hong Kong time.

In addition to the USD/CNH Futures, HKEX also offers contracts with the CNH vs the Australian dollar, the Euro, and the Japanese yen. In 2017, it also launched USD/CNH options contracts.

The launch date of INR Currency Futures will be announced in due course, and is subject to regulatory approval.

Details of the INR Currency Futures are available in this circular.


About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is one of the world's major exchange groups, and operates a range of equity, commodity, fixed income and currency markets. HKEX is the world's leading IPO market and as Hong Kong's only securities and derivatives exchange and sole operator of its clearing houses, it is uniquely placed to offer regional and international investors access to Asia's most vibrant markets.

HKEX is also the global leader in metals trading, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear Limited. This commodity franchise was further enhanced with the launch of Qianhai Mercantile Exchange, in China, in 2018.

HKEX launched the pioneering Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme in 2014, further expanded with the launch of Shenzhen Connect in 2016, and the launch of Bond Connect in 2017.

www.hkexgroup.com

Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 05:34:03 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
P/E ratio 2020 27,5x
EV / Sales2019 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 237,60  HKD
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.94%38 023
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.09%52 388
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE72.82%29 551
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG30.73%26 965
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 187
NASDAQ22.40%16 442
