Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : HY 2019 Pillar 3 Disclosures

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

1 August 2019

HY 2019 Pillar 3 Disclosures

The 2019 Pillar 3 Disclosures has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection at the UK Listing Authority's National Storage Mechanism, which can be accessed at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The document can also be viewed on the Company's website,

https://www.sc.com/en/investors/financial-results/#halfyear

Contact name for enquiries

Mark Stride - Investor queries mark.stride@sc.com+44 20 7885 8596

Jonathan Tracey - Media queries jonathan.tracey@sc.com+44 20 7885 7613

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; David Tang; Carlson Tong and Jasmine Mary Whitbread