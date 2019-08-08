Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Holding Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HOLDING ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of Victory Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") dated 12 July 2019.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that on 7 August 2019, the Company as purchaser, entered into a sale and purchase agreement (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") with an independent third party as vendor (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the entire issued share capital of a target company (the "Target Company") incorporated in the British Virgin Islands for the total consideration of HK$350,000,000 which shall be settled as to HK$250,000,000 in cash and HK$100,000,000 by the Company allotting and issuing new shares of HK$0.001 each in its share capital to the Vendor.

The Target Company is the holding company of a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and principally engaged in the provision of construction services in Hong Kong. Immediately prior to the entering into of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Target Company is wholly owned by the Vendor. Upon completion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Target Company will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial statements of the Target Company will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Group.

As some of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange")) in respect of the acquisition contemplated under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (the "Acquisition") exceeds 100%, the Acquisition, if materialised, will constitute a very substantial acquisition of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to, among others, the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

An announcement setting out the details of the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the Acquisition will be published by the Company in compliance with Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.