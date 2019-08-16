Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (I) DELAY IN DATE OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION AND (II) EXTENSION OF THE LATEST TIME FOR RETURN OF THE ELECTION FORM

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

XIWANG SPECIAL STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

西王特鋼有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1266)

DELAY IN DATE OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION AND EXTENSION OF THE LATEST TIME FOR RETURN OF THE ELECTION FORM

References are made to a circular of Xiwang Special Steel Company Limited (the "Company") dated 30 April 2019, an announcement of the Company dated 3 June 2019 (the "June Announcement"), an supplementary circular of the Company dated 13 June 2019 (the "Supplementary AGM Circular"), a circular of the Company dated 30 July 2019 (the "Scrip Dividend Circular") and the relevant Election Form. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised term used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Scrip Dividend Circular.

DELAY IN DATE OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

As disclosed in the June Announcement, Supplementary AGM Circular and the Scrip Dividend Circular, the dividend and the share certificates for the scrip shares were expected to be sent to the shareholders on or around Friday, 6 September 2019 and the dealing in the scrip shares on the Stock Exchange is expected to commence on or around Monday, 9 September 2019.

Since further time is required for arranging remittance from the PRC to Hong Kong, the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company has resolved that the payment of the dividend and the despatch of the share certificates to the shareholders of the Company will be delayed. As a result of the postponement, the dividend and the share certificates for the scrip shares are expected to be sent to the shareholders on or around Monday, 14 October 2019 and the dealing in the scrip shares on the Stock Exchange is expected to commence on or around Tuesday, 15 October 2019.