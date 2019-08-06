Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (I) PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF THREE RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY TWO SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE; (II) APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER; AND (III) NOTICE OF EGM

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

SOUTH CHINA FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

南 華 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00619)

PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF THREE RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY TWO SHARES

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE;

APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER; AND NOTICE OF EGM

Financial Adviser to the Company

CORPORATE FINANCE CO., LIMITED

Underwriter of the Rights Issue

Uni-Spark Investments Limited

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and the Independent Shareholders

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 13 to 45 of this circular and a letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 46 to 47 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its recommendation to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 48 to 75 of this circular.

It should be noted that the Underwriting Agreement contains provisions granting the Underwriter the right in its absolute discretion to terminate the obligations of the Underwriter thereunder on the occurrence of certain events. Such events are set out in the section headed ''Termination of the Underwriting Agreement'' on pages 11 and 12 of this circular. If the Underwriting Agreement is terminated by the Underwriter or does not become unconditional, the Rights Issue will not proceed.

Shareholders should note that the Shares will be dealt with on an ex-rights basis commencing from Tuesday, 27 August 2019 and that dealings in such Shares will take place while the conditions to which the Underwriting Agreement is subject remain unfulfilled.