Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (I) PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF THREE RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY TWO SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE; (II) APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER; AND (III) NOTICE OF EGM

08/06/2019 | 11:00am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in South China Financial Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

This circular appears for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to Shareholders or any other persons to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for securities of the Company.

SOUTH CHINA FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

南 華 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00619)

  1. PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF THREE RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY TWO SHARES
    HELD ON THE RECORD DATE;
  1. APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER; AND
    1. NOTICE OF EGM

Financial Adviser to the Company

CORPORATE FINANCE CO., LIMITED

Underwriter of the Rights Issue

Uni-Spark Investments Limited

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

and the Independent Shareholders

Capitalised terms used in this cover page have the same meanings as defined in this circular.

A letter from the Board is set out on pages 13 to 45 of this circular and a letter from the Independent Board Committee containing its recommendation to the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 46 to 47 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing its recommendation to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 48 to 75 of this circular.

A notice convening the EGM to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 28th Floor, Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-4 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Registrar, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours (i.e. 9:00 a.m. on 21 August 2019 (Hong Kong time)) before the time scheduled for the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending or voting in person at the EGM or any adjourned meeting thereof should you so wish.

It should be noted that the Underwriting Agreement contains provisions granting the Underwriter the right in its absolute discretion to terminate the obligations of the Underwriter thereunder on the occurrence of certain events. Such events are set out in the section headed ''Termination of the Underwriting Agreement'' on pages 11 and 12 of this circular. If the Underwriting Agreement is terminated by the Underwriter or does not become unconditional, the Rights Issue will not proceed.

Shareholders should note that the Shares will be dealt with on an ex-rights basis commencing from Tuesday, 27 August 2019 and that dealings in such Shares will take place while the conditions to which the Underwriting Agreement is subject remain unfulfilled. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.

2 August 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Expected timetable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Termination of the Underwriting Agreement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Letter from the Independent Board Committee . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

46

Letter from the Independent Financial Adviser . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

48

Appendix IA

- Financial information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IA-1

Appendix IB

- Letter from Ernst & Young

on the Positive Profit Alert Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IB-1

Appendix IC

- Letter from Lego Corporate Finance

on the Positive Profit Alert Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IC-1

Appendix II

- Unaudited pro forma financial information of the Group . . . . .

II-1

Appendix III

- Valuation report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

III-1

Appendix IV

- General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

Notice of EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

EGM-1

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''2016 Rights Issue''

the rights issue of the Company completed on 11 August

2016

''acting in concert''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Takeovers Code

''Announcement''

the announcement of the Company dated 3 July 2019 in

relation to, among other things, the Rights Issue, the

Underwriting Agreement and the Whitewash Waiver

''associate(s)'' ''Board'' ''Bookrunner''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

the board of Directors

Opus Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, being the bookrunner appointed by the Company to place any Unsubscribed Rights Shares and the NQS Unsold Rights Shares under the Compensatory Arrangements in accordance with Rule 7.21(1)(b) of the Listing Rules

''Business Day(s)''

a day (excluding Saturday and Sunday and any day on

which a tropical cyclone warning signal no. 8 or above is

hoisted or remains hoisted between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00

noon and is not lowered at or before 12:00 noon or on

which a ''black'' rainstorm warning is hoisted or remains in

effect between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and is not

discontinued at or before 12:00 noon) on which licensed

banks in Hong Kong are open for general business

''CCASS''

the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and

operated by HKSCC

''close associate(s)''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

''Company''

South China Financial Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the

ordinary shares of which are listed on Main Board of the

Stock Exchange

''Compensatory Arrangements''

placing of the Unsubscribed Rights Shares and the NQS

Unsold Rights Shares by the Bookrunner on a best effort

basis pursuant to the Placing Agreement in accordance with

Rule 7.21(1)(b) of the Listing Rules

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''connected person(s)'' ''Director(s)'' ''EGM''

''Executive''

''Group'' ''HKSCC'' ''HK$'' ''Hong Kong''

''Independent Board Committee''

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

director(s) of the Company

the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 23 August 2019 to consider, among others, the Rights Issue, the Underwriting Agreement and the Whitewash Waiver

the Executive Director of the Corporate Finance Division of the SFC or any of his delegate(s)

the Company and its subsidiaries

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

the independent board committee of the Company comprising all the independent non-executive Directors formed for the purpose of giving a recommendation to the Independent Shareholders as to whether the Underwriting Agreement, the Rights Issue and the Whitewash Waiver are fair and reasonable and as to voting after taking into account the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser

''Independent Financial

Lego Corporate Finance Limited, a corporation licensed to

Adviser'' or ''Lego

carry out Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated

Corporate Finance''

activity under the SFO, being the independent financial

adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the

Independent Shareholders with regard to the Rights Issue,

the Underwriting Agreement and the Whitewash Waiver,

and as to voting

''Independent Shareholders''

the Shareholders other than: (i) the Directors (excluding

members of the Independent Board Committee), the chief

executive of the Company and their respective associates;

(ii) the Underwriter and parties acting in concert with it;

and (iii) any Shareholders who are involved in, or interested

in, or have a material interest in the Underwriting

Agreement, the Rights Issue and/or the Whitewash Waiver

''Independent Third Party(ies)''

third party(ies) independent of and not connected (as

defined under the Listing Rules) with the Company and

connected person(s) of the Company

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

''Irrevocable Undertakings''

the irrevocable undertakings referred to in the sub-section

headed ''The Irrevocable Undertakings'' under the section

headed ''The Underwriting Agreement'' in the Letter from

the Board of this circular and executed by each of Mr. Ng,

Mr. Paul Ng, Fung Shing Group Limited, Parkfield

Holdings Limited, Ronastar Investments Limited and the

Underwriter in favour of the Company and the Underwriter

''Latest Placing Day''

25 September 2019 or such later date as the Company and

the Bookrunner may agree in writing, being the latest date

for the Bookrunner to place the Unsubscribed Rights Shares

and/or the NQS Unsold Rights Shares

''Latest Practicable Date''

30 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

publication of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining

certain information contained in this circular

''Last Trading Day''

3 July 2019, being the last trading day of the Shares on the

Stock Exchange before the release of the Announcement

''Latest Time for Acceptance''

4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 19 September 2019 or such other

time as may be agreed between the Company and the

Underwriter, being the latest time for acceptance of the

offer of and payment for the Rights Shares

''Latest Time for Termination''

4:00 p.m. on Friday, 20 September 2019, being the first

Business Day after the Latest Time for Acceptance, or such

other time as may be agreed between the Company and the

Underwriter

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

''Mr. Gorges''

Mr. Richard Howard Gorges, a director of the Underwriter

''Mr. Ng''

Mr. Ng Hung Sang, the Chairman of the Board, an

executive Director and Substantial Shareholder of the

Company and the beneficial owner of the entire interests in

the Underwriter

''Mr. Paul Ng''

Mr. Ng Yuk Yeung Paul, the son of Mr. Ng

''Ms. Cheung''

Ms. Cheung Choi Ngor, an executive Director, the vice

chairman of the Company and a director of the Underwriter

''Ms. Jessica Ng''

Ms. Ng Yuk Mui Jessica, the executive vice chairman and

chief executive officer of the Company, an executive

Director and the daughter of Mr. Ng

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
