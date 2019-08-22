Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE CONVENING OF THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED*
東江環保股份有限公司
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock code: 00895)
INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE CONVENING OF THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019
This announcement is made pursuant to the Articles of Association (the "Articles") of Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited* (the "Company").
References are made to the notice of the third extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company (the "Notice") dated 25 July 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Notice mentioned above.
In accordance with Article 78 of the Articles, the Company may, on the basis of the written replies received twenty (20) days before the holding of the general meeting, calculate the number of shares with voting rights represented by the shareholders who have indicated that they would attend the meeting. If the number of shares with voting rights represented by the shareholders who have indicated that they would attend the general meeting is more than one-half (1/2) of the aggregate number of the shares with voting rights of the Company, the Company may hold a general meeting; if not, the Company shall, within five (5) days, inform the Shareholders in the form of announcement the proposed matters, date and place of the meeting; after such announcement, the Company may hold the general meeting. Details of the convening of EGM are set out as follows:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the third extraordinary general meeting of the Company in 2019 will be held at 11th Floor, Dongjiang Environmental Building, No. 9 Langshan Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. The resolution on amendments to the articles of association of the Company;
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
The resolution on amendments to the Rules of Procedures of General Meeting of Shareholders;
The resolution on amendments to the Rules of Procedures of the Board of Directors Meetings;
The resolution on amendments to the Rules of Procedures of the Supervisory Committee Meetings.
By order of the Board
Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited*
Tan Kan
Chairman
Shenzhen, the PRC, 22 August 2019
Notes:
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 10 August 2019 to Tuesday, 10 September 2019 (both days inclusive) during which no transfer of shares will be effected. For the identification of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") who are qualified to attend and vote at the EGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares) not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 August 2019.
Holders of H shares whose names appear on the register of members of H shares of the Company at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 August 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.
Whether or not you are able to attend the EGM, you are requested to complete the enclosed reply slip and form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares) as soon as possible but in any event for the reply slip, before Wednesday, 21 August 2019, and for the proxy form, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should you so wish.
A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed herewith. In the case of a joint holding, the form of proxy may be signed by any joint holder, but if more than one joint holder is present at the EGM, whether in person or by proxy, that one of the joint holders whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of the relevant joint holding shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
If the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority shall be deposited at the same time as mentioned in the proxy form.
Shareholders and their proxies should produce identity proof when attending the EGM.
The EGM is not expected to last for more than half a day. Shareholders shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses for attending the EGM.
As at the date of this notice, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises two executive Directors, being Mr. Tan Kan and Mr. Yao Shu; four non-executive Directors, being Mr. Liu Boren, Mr. Huang Yiming, Mr. Lu Bei and Mr. Jin Yongfu and three independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Zhu Zhengfu, Mr. Qu Jiu Hui and Mr. Wong Hin Wing.
