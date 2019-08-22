Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE CONVENING OF THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

DONGJIANG ENVIRONMENTAL COMPANY LIMITED*

東江環保股份有限公司

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 00895)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE CONVENING OF THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN 2019

This announcement is made pursuant to the Articles of Association (the "Articles") of Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited* (the "Company").

References are made to the notice of the third extraordinary general meeting in 2019 of the Company (the "Notice") dated 25 July 2019. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Notice mentioned above.

In accordance with Article 78 of the Articles, the Company may, on the basis of the written replies received twenty (20) days before the holding of the general meeting, calculate the number of shares with voting rights represented by the shareholders who have indicated that they would attend the meeting. If the number of shares with voting rights represented by the shareholders who have indicated that they would attend the general meeting is more than one-half (1/2) of the aggregate number of the shares with voting rights of the Company, the Company may hold a general meeting; if not, the Company shall, within five (5) days, inform the Shareholders in the form of announcement the proposed matters, date and place of the meeting; after such announcement, the Company may hold the general meeting. Details of the convening of EGM are set out as follows:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the third extraordinary general meeting of the Company in 2019 will be held at 11th Floor, Dongjiang Environmental Building, No. 9 Langshan Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. The resolution on amendments to the articles of association of the Company;

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS