HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INITIAL PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF A SHARE OFFERING AND SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF THE PRELIMINARY A SHARE PROSPECTUS

07/30/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中 國 廣 核 電 力 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1816)

INITIAL PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF A SHARE OFFERING

AND

SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF THE PRELIMINARY

A SHARE PROSPECTUS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated February 11, 2018, April 25, 2018, June 22, 2018, April 23, 2019, July 25, 2019 and July 26, 2019 and the circulars of the Company dated March 9, 2018 and March 8, 2019 in relation to (among other things) A Share Offering and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated March 8, 2019.

(I) Initial Price Consultation Period of A Share Offering

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated July 26, 2019, the CSRC has officially approved our A Share Offering in a written notice on July 26, 2019. The initial price consultation date of the A Share Offering of the Company will be August 6, 2019. The quotation and enquiry through the EIPO platform of The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will be available at 9:30-15:00 on the aforesaid trading date and offline investors shall complete and submit their price and quantity for applications through the EIPO platform within such period. The Company will make further announcement(s) once the final issue size and issue price of the A Share Offering have been determined.

(II) Principal Provisions of the Preliminary A Share Prospectus

The full text of the preliminary A Share prospectus of the Company in connection with the A Share Offering (the "Preliminary A Share Prospectus"), a summary of the Preliminary A Share Prospectus and the relevant documents were published by the Company in Chinese only on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn) and the HKEX news website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on July 31, 2019. The summary of the Preliminary A Share Prospectus was also published in various PRC newspapers, including China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times and Securities Daily, on the same date.

The summary of the principal provisions of the Preliminary A Share Prospectus is as follows:

1. Summary of A Share Offering

Class of Shares:

Ordinary shares denominated in RMB(A Shares)

Par value per Share:

RMB1.00

Number of Shares to be

Subject to the regulatory requirements regarding the

issued:

minimum issuance size of the place of listing, the

number of Shares to be issued shall not exceed

5,049,861,100 Shares (namely not exceeding 10% of

the total share capital of the Company after the

Offering). The number of Shares to be issued will be

adjusted accordingly upon the occurrence of events

including bonus issue and the conversion of capital

reserve to share capital by the Company prior to the

Offering. The Offering will be conducted by way of

issuing new share. The final offering size will be

determined according to the market condition and

communications with the regulatory authorities and

the negotiation between sponsors and the lead

underwriter.

Offer price per share:

RMB[

]

Earnings per Share

RMB0.19 per Share (calculated by dividing the

before the Offering:

audited net profit attributable to shareholders of the

parent company in 2018 (before or after the

deduction

of the non-recurring profit or loss,

whichever is lower) by the total share capital before the Offering)

Earnings per Share after

RMB[

] per Share (calculated by dividing the

the Offering:

audited net profit attributable to shareholders of the

parent

company in [

] (before or after the

deduction of the non-recurring profit or loss,

whichever is lower) by the total share capital after

the Offering)

Price-to-earnings (P/E)

ratio before the

Offering

Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio after the Offering

Net asset value per Share before the Offering:

Net asset value per Share after the Offering:

[

] times (dividing offer price by earnings per

Share before the Offering)

[

] times (dividing offer price by earnings per

Share after the Offering)

RMB1.56 per Share (calculated by dividing the audited equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company as at December 31, 2018 by the total share capital before the Offering)

RMB[ ] per Share (calculated by dividing the sum of audited equity attributable to shareholders of

the parent company as at [ ] and the net proceeds raised from the Offering by the total share capital after the Offering)

Price-to-book (P/B) ratio

[

] times (calculated by dividing the offer

before the Offering:

price by the net asset value per Share before the

Offering)

Price-to-book (P/B) ratio

[

] times (calculated by dividing the offer

after the Offering:

price by the net asset value per Share after the

Offering)

Method of Offering:

By a combination of placing shares to investors

through offline price consultation and public

offering to general investors at fixed price through

online subscription or other methods recognized by the CSRC

Target of the Offering:

The target of the Offering are qualified price

consultation targets and natural persons, corporate

legal persons and other institutions in the PRC

(unless prohibited by national laws, administrative

regulations,

departmental

rules,

normative

documents and other regulatory requirements that

must be complied by the Company) who are holders

of securities accounts for RMB Ordinary Shares (A

Shares) in the Shenzhen Branch of the China

Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation

Limited

Underwriting method:

An underwriting syndicate will be organized and led

by the lead underwriter(s) to underwrite the shares in

the Offering by way of standby underwriting of

remaining shares

Gross proceeds:

RMB[

] million

Net proceeds:

RMB[

] million

Estimated expenses of

RMB[

] million in total, including:

the Offering:

Sponsor(s) and underwriter(s) fees: determined by

calculation based on 1.23% of the actual amount of

the gross proceeds raised;

Auditing and capital verification fees: RMB8.09

million;

Legal expenses: RMB11.33 million;

Handling fees of the Offering: RMB4.20 million;

Information disclosure expenses: RMB3.44 million;

and

Stamp duty: determined by calculation based on

0.025% of the actual amount of the net proceeds

raised

The stock exchange for

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange

the listing:

2. Use of Proceeds

As approved by the 2018 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on April 25, 2018, the Company intends to issue no more than 5,049,861,100 A Shares. The proceeds raised from the A Share Offering, after deducting expenses of the Offering, will be invested in the following projects:

Estimated

Amount of

Proceeds

Proposed to

Be Used

No.

Name of Project

(RMB100

million)

1

Generating units 5 and 6 of Yangjiang Nuclear Power

30

Plant

2

Generating units 3 and 4 of Fangchenggang Nuclear

Power Plant

80

3

Replenishing working capital

-

If the actual proceeds raised exceed the financing needs of such projects, the excess shall be used to replenish the working capital. If the actual net proceeds raised, after deducting issuance expenses, fail to meet the financing needs of the projects above, the shortage shall be settled by the Company through bank loans or its own fund.

3. Share Capital Before and After A Share Offering

The total share capital of the Company before the A Share Offering is 45,448,750,000 Shares. Assuming all of the 5,049,861,100 A Shares under the A Share Offering are approved to be issued, the shareholdings of our Shareholders are as follows:

Before A Share Offering

After A Share Offering

Number of

Shareholding

Number of

Shareholding

Shareholder

Class of Shares

Shares

percentage

Class of Shares

Shares

percentage

China General Nuclear Power

Domestic

29,176,641,375

64.20%

A Shares

29,176,641,375

57.78%

Corporation

Shares

Guangdong Hengjian Investment

Domestic

3,428,512,500

7.54%

A Shares

3,428,512,500

6.79%

Holdings

Shares

Co., Ltd.

China National Nuclear

Domestic

1,679,971,125

3.70%

A Shares

1,679,971,125

3.33%

Corporation Limited

Shares

Shares of the A Share Offering

Domestic

-

-

A Shares

5,049,861,100

10.00%

Shares

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 23:24:04 UTC
