Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INITIAL PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF A SHARE OFFERING AND SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF THE PRELIMINARY A SHARE PROSPECTUS
07/30/2019 | 07:25pm EDT
CGN Power Co., Ltd.*
中 國 廣 核 電 力 股 份 有 限 公 司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1816)
INITIAL PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF A SHARE OFFERING
AND
SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF THE PRELIMINARY
A SHARE PROSPECTUS
This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
References are made to the announcements of the Company dated February 11, 2018, April 25, 2018, June 22, 2018, April 23, 2019, July 25, 2019 and July 26, 2019 and the circulars of the Company dated March 9, 2018 and March 8, 2019 in relation to (among other things) A Share Offering and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated March 8, 2019.
(I) Initial Price Consultation Period of A Share Offering
As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated July 26, 2019, the CSRC has officially approved our A Share Offering in a written notice on July 26, 2019. The initial price consultation date of the A Share Offering of the Company will be August 6, 2019. The quotation and enquiry through the EIPO platform of The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will be available at 9:30-15:00 on the aforesaid trading date and offline investors shall complete and submit their price and quantity for applications through the EIPO platform within such period. The Company will make further announcement(s) once the final issue size and issue price of the A Share Offering have been determined.
(II) Principal Provisions of the Preliminary A Share Prospectus
The full text of the preliminary A Share prospectus of the Company in connection with the A Share Offering (the "Preliminary A Share Prospectus"), a summary of the Preliminary A Share Prospectus and the relevant documents were published by the Company in Chinese only on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn) and the HKEX news website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) on July 31, 2019. The summary of the Preliminary A Share Prospectus was also published in various PRC newspapers, including China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, Securities Times and Securities Daily, on the same date.
The summary of the principal provisions of the Preliminary A Share Prospectus is as follows:
1. Summary of A Share Offering
Class of Shares:
Ordinary shares denominated in RMB(A Shares)
Par value per Share:
RMB1.00
Number of Shares to be
Subject to the regulatory requirements regarding the
issued:
minimum issuance size of the place of listing, the
number of Shares to be issued shall not exceed
5,049,861,100 Shares (namely not exceeding 10% of
the total share capital of the Company after the
Offering). The number of Shares to be issued will be
adjusted accordingly upon the occurrence of events
including bonus issue and the conversion of capital
reserve to share capital by the Company prior to the
Offering. The Offering will be conducted by way of
issuing new share. The final offering size will be
determined according to the market condition and
communications with the regulatory authorities and
the negotiation between sponsors and the lead
underwriter.
Offer price per share:
RMB[
]
Earnings per Share
RMB0.19 per Share (calculated by dividing the
before the Offering:
audited net profit attributable to shareholders of the
parent company in 2018 (before or after the
deduction
of the non-recurring profit or loss,
whichever is lower) by the total share capital before the Offering)
Earnings per Share after
RMB[
] per Share (calculated by dividing the
the Offering:
audited net profit attributable to shareholders of the
parent
company in [
] (before or after the
deduction of the non-recurring profit or loss,
whichever is lower) by the total share capital after
the Offering)
Price-to-earnings (P/E)
ratio before the
Offering
Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio after the Offering
Net asset value per Share before the Offering:
Net asset value per Share after the Offering:
[
] times (dividing offer price by earnings per
Share before the Offering)
[
] times (dividing offer price by earnings per
Share after the Offering)
RMB1.56 per Share (calculated by dividing the audited equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company as at December 31, 2018 by the total share capital before the Offering)
RMB[ ] per Share (calculated by dividing the sum of audited equity attributable to shareholders of
the parent company as at [ ] and the net proceeds raised from the Offering by the total share capital after the Offering)
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio
[
] times (calculated by dividing the offer
before the Offering:
price by the net asset value per Share before the
Offering)
Price-to-book (P/B) ratio
[
] times (calculated by dividing the offer
after the Offering:
price by the net asset value per Share after the
Offering)
Method of Offering:
By a combination of placing shares to investors
through offline price consultation and public
offering to general investors at fixed price through
online subscription or other methods recognized by the CSRC
Target of the Offering:
The target of the Offering are qualified price
consultation targets and natural persons, corporate
legal persons and other institutions in the PRC
(unless prohibited by national laws, administrative
regulations,
departmental
rules,
normative
documents and other regulatory requirements that
must be complied by the Company) who are holders
of securities accounts for RMB Ordinary Shares (A
Shares) in the Shenzhen Branch of the China
Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation
Limited
Underwriting method:
An underwriting syndicate will be organized and led
by the lead underwriter(s) to underwrite the shares in
the Offering by way of standby underwriting of
remaining shares
Gross proceeds:
RMB[
] million
Net proceeds:
RMB[
] million
Estimated expenses of
RMB[
] million in total, including:
the Offering:
Sponsor(s) and underwriter(s) fees: determined by
calculation based on 1.23% of the actual amount of
the gross proceeds raised;
Auditing and capital verification fees: RMB8.09
million;
Legal expenses: RMB11.33 million;
Handling fees of the Offering: RMB4.20 million;
Information disclosure expenses: RMB3.44 million;
and
Stamp duty: determined by calculation based on
0.025% of the actual amount of the net proceeds
raised
The stock exchange for
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange
the listing:
2. Use of Proceeds
As approved by the 2018 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on April 25, 2018, the Company intends to issue no more than 5,049,861,100 A Shares. The proceeds raised from the A Share Offering, after deducting expenses of the Offering, will be invested in the following projects:
Estimated
Amount of
Proceeds
Proposed to
Be Used
No.
Name of Project
(RMB100
million)
1
Generating units 5 and 6 of Yangjiang Nuclear Power
30
Plant
2
Generating units 3 and 4 of Fangchenggang Nuclear
Power Plant
80
3
Replenishing working capital
-
If the actual proceeds raised exceed the financing needs of such projects, the excess shall be used to replenish the working capital. If the actual net proceeds raised, after deducting issuance expenses, fail to meet the financing needs of the projects above, the shortage shall be settled by the Company through bank loans or its own fund.
3. Share Capital Before and After A Share Offering
The total share capital of the Company before the A Share Offering is 45,448,750,000 Shares. Assuming all of the 5,049,861,100 A Shares under the A Share Offering are approved to be issued, the shareholdings of our Shareholders are as follows:
Before A Share Offering
After A Share Offering
Number of
Shareholding
Number of
Shareholding
Shareholder
Class of Shares
Shares
percentage
Class of Shares
Shares
percentage
China General Nuclear Power
Domestic
29,176,641,375
64.20%
A Shares
29,176,641,375
57.78%
Corporation
Shares
Guangdong Hengjian Investment
Domestic
3,428,512,500
7.54%
A Shares
3,428,512,500
6.79%
Holdings
Shares
Co., Ltd.
China National Nuclear
Domestic
1,679,971,125
3.70%
A Shares
1,679,971,125
3.33%
Corporation Limited
Shares
Shares of the A Share Offering
Domestic
-
-
A Shares
5,049,861,100
10.00%
Shares
