Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INITIAL PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF A SHARE OFFERING AND SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF THE PRELIMINARY A SHARE PROSPECTUS

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中 國 廣 核 電 力 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1816)

INITIAL PRICE CONSULTATION PERIOD OF A SHARE OFFERING

AND

SUMMARY OF PRINCIPAL PROVISIONS OF THE PRELIMINARY

A SHARE PROSPECTUS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated February 11, 2018, April 25, 2018, June 22, 2018, April 23, 2019, July 25, 2019 and July 26, 2019 and the circulars of the Company dated March 9, 2018 and March 8, 2019 in relation to (among other things) A Share Offering and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Company dated March 8, 2019.

(I) Initial Price Consultation Period of A Share Offering

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated July 26, 2019, the CSRC has officially approved our A Share Offering in a written notice on July 26, 2019. The initial price consultation date of the A Share Offering of the Company will be August 6, 2019. The quotation and enquiry through the EIPO platform of The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will be available at 9:30-15:00 on the aforesaid trading date and offline investors shall complete and submit their price and quantity for applications through the EIPO platform within such period. The Company will make further announcement(s) once the final issue size and issue price of the A Share Offering have been determined.