Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION AND POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APAC RESOURCES LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1104)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the 2019 Year and the information currently available, it is expected to record a profit attributable to the Shareholders of not less than HK$550 million as compared to the profit attributable to the Shareholders of approximately HK$328 million for the 2018 Year.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by APAC Resources Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Year") and the information currently available, the annual results of the Group for the 2019 Year are expected to record a profit attributable to the Shareholders of not less than HK$550 million as compared to the profit attributable to the Shareholders of approximately HK$328 million for the year ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Year").

1

The expected profit attributable to the Shareholders for the 2019 Year is mainly attributable to the reversal of impairment loss on the carrying value of the Group's investment in one of its associates.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the Board with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the 2019 Year and the information currently available, which are still under finalisation and subject to the review by the auditor of the Company. The annual results announcement of the Company for the 2019 Year will be published by the Company within the timeframe stipulated under the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

APAC Resources Limited

Andrew Ferguson

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Mr. Brett Robert Smith (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Andrew Ferguson (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Arthur George Dew (Chairman) (Mr. Wong Tai Chun, Mark as his alternate), Mr. Lee Seng Hui and Mr. So Kwok Hoo

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert, Mr. Chang Chu Fai, Johnson Francis, Mr. Robert Moyse Willcocks and Mr. Wang Hongqian

* For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:02:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:28aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Change Request Form t..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Re-election of Chairman and Deputy Chairmen
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information and positive profit alert
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The Rank Group Plc - Preliminary results for ..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement delay in despatch of circular re..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for th..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting he..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insur..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Indicative announcement regarding the conveni..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company name; change of stock short..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 254,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.29%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group