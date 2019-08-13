Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

08/13/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONGKONG CHINESE LIMITED

香 港 華 人 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 655)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Hongkong Chinese Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules).

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that OUE Limited, a subsidiary of a principal joint venture of the Company and listed on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") on the date of this announcement and recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of approximately S$60.9 million (equivalent to approximately HK$345 million) for the Period. The profit was mainly attributable to the gain on disposal of interests in Aquamarina Hotel Private Limited as announced in April 2019 which was partially offset by the fair value loss on investment properties during the Period. As a result, based on the information currently available to the Company, it is estimated that the Group would record a share of profit of joint ventures of not less than HK$150 million for the Period. Such share of profit of joint ventures and any subsequent adjustment thereof will be reflected in the Company's consolidated interim results for the six months ending 30 September 2019 which is expected to be announced in late November 2019.

The information contained in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment by the Company and is not based on any figures or information that has been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

HONGKONG CHINESE LIMITED

John Luen Wai Lee

Chief Executive Officer

13 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Dr Stephen Riady (Chairman) and Mr John Luen Wai Lee (Chief Executive Officer); the non-executive Director of the Company is Mr Leon Nim Leung Chan; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Messrs Victor Ha Kuk Yung, King Fai Tsui and Edwin Neo.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 14:21:03 UTC
