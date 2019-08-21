Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION - BUSINESS UPDATES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BeiGene, Ltd.

百濟神州有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06160)

INSIDE INFORMATION

BUSINESS UPDATES

This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of the Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).

On August 21, 2019, BeiGene, Ltd. ("BeiGene" or the "Company") announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) for zanubrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. The FDA granted Priority Review for the NDA and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of February 27, 2020. This follows the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation for zanubrutinib in this setting earlier this year.

Attached hereto as Schedule 1 is the full text of the press release issued by the Company on August 21, 2019 (US time) announcing the above-described business updates.

Cautionary Statement required by Rule 18A.08(3) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: BeiGene may not be able to ultimately develop and market zanubrutinib successfully.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the regulatory review and approval of the company's U.S. NDA for zanubrutinib for patients with MCL who have received at least one prior therapy and the potential for zanubrutinib to treat patients with MCL and various other B-cell malignancies. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed products and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain