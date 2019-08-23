Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION DISRUPTION OF OPERATIONS OF MINE IN WENCHUAN COUNTY, ABA PREFECTURE, SICHUAN PROVINCE DUE TO NATURAL DISASTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited

中 國 釩 鈦 磁 鐵 礦 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00893)

INSIDE INFORMATION

DISRUPTION OF OPERATIONS OF MINE IN

WENCHUAN COUNTY, ABA PREFECTURE,

SICHUAN PROVINCE

DUE TO NATURAL DISASTERS

This announcement is made by China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors" and each a "Director") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that on

20 August 2019, a series of multiple mudslides (the "Mudslides") following heavy rainfall struck the Wenchuan County, Aba Prefecture, Sichuan Province*（汶川縣，阿壩州，四

川省）(the "Wenchuan County"), which caused road closures and major disruptions to telecommunication, water, electricity and material supply in the affected regions.

The Mudslides and the torrential rainfall have also caused major disruptions to the Group's operations at the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine, which is located in the Wenchuan County. The provincial emergency management bureau has since initiated several rounds of evacuation and some of which are still underway. Meanwhile, the Group has also evacuated its employees working at or near the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine for safety reasons and temporarily suspended the operations of the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine.

As at the time of this announcement, the rain-triggered disasters have not resulted in any material damage to the Group's assets at the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine.