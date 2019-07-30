Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION EXPLANATIONS ON CERTAIN MEDIA REPORTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

青 島 港 國 際 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06198)

INSIDE INFORMATION

EXPLANATIONS ON CERTAIN MEDIA REPORTS

This announcement is made by Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company noticed certain recent media reports concerning the consolidation of certain ports in Shandong province and hereby explains below.

I. BRIEF OF CERTAIN MEDIA REPORTS

Recently, it came to the notice of the Company that recently there were certain media reports concerning the consolidation of certain ports in Shandong province, which reported that (a) the composition of the senior management team of Shandong Port Group (山東省港口集團); (b) the establishment of Shandong Port Group, among which, (i) Qingdao Port (Group) Co., Ltd. (青島港 （集團）有限公司, "QDP"), Yantai Port Group Co., Ltd. (煙臺港集團有限公司), and Rizhao Port Group Co., Ltd. (日照港集團有限公司) will be injected into Shandong Port Group at their respective book value, and (ii) Shandong Bohai Bay Port Group Co., Ltd. (山東渤海灣港口集團有限公司), at its book value, and the appraised assets of the integrated port enterprises approved by the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of Shandong Provincial Government will be injected into Shandong Port Group; and (c) a "three-step" consolidation plan of certain ports in Shandong province.