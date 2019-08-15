Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO FRAMEWORK SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
0
08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.
PERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
威 發 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00765)
INSIDE INFORMATION
IN RELATION TO
FRAMEWORK SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
FRAMEWORK SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that on 15 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement with SSNP, pursuant to which SSNP has conditionally agreed to sell and transfer to the Company, and the Company has conditionally agreed to buy and accept from SSNP, the Target Interests. The Consideration shall be paid by the Company to SSNP (or its designated party) through a combination of cash, the allotment and issue of new Shares of the Company and/or other forms of securities issued by the Company at a price to be agreed upon by the Parties.
Completion of the Acquisition is subject to the Conditions Precedent being fulfilled and/or waived (if applicable) by the relevant parties.
For identification purpose only
- 1 -
GENERAL
The Board wishes to emphasize that the material terms of the Acquisition are yet to be agreed and are subject to the execution of the final definitive agreement. As such, the entering into of the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement does not constitute a notifiable transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
The Acquisition, if materialized, may constitute a very substantial acquisition for the Company under the Listing Rules. The Company will perform an assessment as to whether the Acquisition will constitute a reverse takeover for the Company under the Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Acquisition may or may not proceed or materialize. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares or other securities of the Company.
This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 25 April 2019 in relation to entering into a memorandum of understanding with Hong Kong Sino-Science International Oil & Gas Investment Group Company Limited.
The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that on 15 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement with SSNP, pursuant to which SSNP has conditionally agreed to sell and transfer to the Company, and the Company has conditionally agreed to buy and accept from SSNP, the Target Interests.
THE FRAMEWORK SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement are summarized as follows:
Date
15 August 2019
- 2 -
Parties
the Company; and
SSNP.
(Each a ''Party'', and together the ''Parties'')
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, SSNP and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.
Assets to be acquired
Subject to the fulfillment and/or waiver (if applicable) of the Conditions Precedent, SSNP has conditionally agreed to sell and transfer the Target Interests, and the Company has conditionally agreed to buy and accept the Target Interests, free from any Encumbrances, together with all associated rights attaching or accruing to such Target Interests, and all dividends and distributions of the Target declared, made or paid on or after the Completion Date.
Consideration
Pursuant to the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Consideration shall be calculated in accordance with the following formula:
[A+/-B]x C
where:
= assessed value stated in the final GCA Report (provided based on the value of the natural gas reserve of the Target), subject to reasonable adjustments (if any) after the Parties having considered the reserve increase prospect of the Project and the development progress of the Project as at the signing of the Final Definitive Agreement;
= net asset value of the Target stated in the Final Completion Account (which shall exclude the Exploration and Evaluation Assets of the Target) as at a base date to be agreed by the Parties (such base date shall be no earlier than six months before the Completion Date), provided that the financial condition of the Target has not deviated significantly between the base date and the Completion Date; and
C = final percentage of Target Interests agreed by the Parties.
- 3 -
Pursuant to the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Consideration shall be paid by the Company to SSNP (or its designated party) through a combination of cash, the allotment and issue of new Shares of the Company and/or other forms of debt or equity securities to be issued by the Company at a price to be agreed upon by the Parties.
Conditions Precedent
Pursuant to the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement, completion of the Acquisition is conditional upon the fulfilment and/or waiver (if applicable) of the following Conditions Precedent:
execution of the Final Definitive Agreement;
the direct or indirect Encumbrances (if any) on the Target Interests having been duly and fully discharged by SSNP;
SSNP and the Company having completed all the necessary procedures, such as notification and filing, and obtained all the necessary permits, approvals or waivers in accordance with the applicable laws, regulations, other regulatory rules, listing rules of applicable stock exchange, articles of association, agreements or arrangements, including but without limitation to permits, approvals or waivers from governmental authority and applicable stock exchange, general meeting, board of directors and other third parties, and such permits, approvals and waivers shall be unconditional and irrevocable (if conditional, such conditions shall be reasonable and achievable within SSNP and/or the Company's control);
the Target having completed the conversion of the Exploration Contract into the Exploration and Production Contract, declaring commercial discovery and obtaining approval of reserve from the Kazakhstan Reserve Committee and having obtained all permits or approvals to enter into the production preparatory stage (if any), and the Target having been permitted to enter into the production preparatory stage;
the Target having completed its restructuring in accordance with the proposal mutually agreed by the Parties;
the Parties and the Target having reached agreement on and duly signed the shareholders' agreement in respect of the Target's corporate governance and operation management on the Completion Date;
the Acquisition having fulfilled the conditions for the exemption of capital gains tax in Kazakhstan;
the Target having obtained the consent from the MoE to disclose confidential information to third parties under the Exploration Contract;
- 4 -
SSNP and the Target having fully cooperated with the Company and the Company's representatives (including the Company's management, employee, agent, professional advisers, etc.) in their legal, financial and technical due diligences to the satisfaction of the Company;
SSNP's warranties stated in the Final Definitive Agreement remaining true, accurate, complete and not-misleading in all aspects;
SSNP having performed certain pre-Completion obligations as provided in the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement;
the Company having obtained the MoE's approval for the Company to acquire the Target Interests (if applicable);
the Company having obtained the anti-monopoly consent from the relevant authority in Kazakhstan or the letter issued by such authority confirming no anti- monopoly consent is required;
the Company having secured sufficient funds and/or capital commitments to enable the Target to implement the first phase of development plan towards a target annual production volume of 6 billion cubic meters as assessed in the GCA Report; and
there having been no change, event or circumstance which have created or may create Material Adverse Effect to the Target or the Acquisition.
Save and except for conditions (i) to (k), no other Conditions Precedent can be waived by any Party at any time prior to the Long Stop Date.
Pursuant to the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Parties shall use their best endeavours to procure the signing of the Final Definitive Agreement and the fulfillment and/or waiver (if applicable) of the Conditions Precedent on or before the Long Stop Date, or such date as mutually agreed by the Parties in writing.
Termination
SSNP shall notify the Company of any change of the direct or indirect shareholding structure of SSNP and/or the Target at least 7 working days in advance. If there is any change of the ultimate controlling shareholder(s) of the Target, the Company shall have the right to terminate the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:10 UTC