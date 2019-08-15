Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION IN RELATION TO FRAMEWORK SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PERFECTECH INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

威 發 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00765)

INSIDE INFORMATION

IN RELATION TO

FRAMEWORK SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that on 15 August 2019 (after trading hours), the Company entered into the Framework Sale and Purchase Agreement with SSNP, pursuant to which SSNP has conditionally agreed to sell and transfer to the Company, and the Company has conditionally agreed to buy and accept from SSNP, the Target Interests. The Consideration shall be paid by the Company to SSNP (or its designated party) through a combination of cash, the allotment and issue of new Shares of the Company and/or other forms of securities issued by the Company at a price to be agreed upon by the Parties.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to the Conditions Precedent being fulfilled and/or waived (if applicable) by the relevant parties.