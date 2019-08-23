Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

08/23/2019 | 11:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Animation Characters Company Limited

華 夏 動 漫 形 象 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01566)

INSIDE INFORMATION

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RELATION TO

THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (after the trading hours), the Company entered into the MOU with Mr. Lam in relation to the Proposed Transactions. Pursuant to the MOU, the Company shall be entitled to carry out the Due Diligence. The MOU will be automatically terminated upon (1) the execution of both the Formal Cooperation Agreement and Formal Acquisition Agreement or (2) upon the expiry of the Effective Period (whichever is earlier).

The Board wishes to emphasize that the MOU does not create any legally binding obligations on any of the parties to the MOU in relation to the Proposed Transactions. As such, the Proposed Transactions may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. The Proposed Acquisition, if materialises, may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Company will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any material development in connection with the Proposed Transactions by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

- 1 -

THE MOU

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (after the trading hours), the Company entered into the MOU with Mr. Lam in relation to the Proposed Transactions. Principal terms of the MOU are set out as follows:

Date

23 August 2019 (after trading hours)

Parties

  1. the Company (as the prospective purchaser in the Proposed Acquisition and as a prospective party in the Proposed Cooperation); and
  2. Mr. Lam (as the prospective vendor in the Proposed Acquisition and as a prospective party in the Proposed Cooperation)

Subject matter

The subject matter of the MOU consists of the Proposed Cooperation and Proposed Acquisition (i.e. together the Proposed Transactions).

The Proposed Cooperation

The Company and Mr. Lam intend to commence cooperation. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Formal Cooperation Agreement, Mr. Lam shall procure the Target Company and its subsidiaries to provide the Company with appropriate time slots for anime and e-gaming and the Company shall be the content provider (such content shall include but not limited to IP animation broadcasting, live broadcast of VR eSport competition and anime singing concert). The Company and Mr. Lam shall share the corresponding after-tax-profit based on the audited accounts at a 50%-50% ratio.

The terms and conditions of the Proposed Cooperation are subject to further negotiation and execution of the Formal Cooperation Agreement.

The Proposed Acquisition

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Formal Acquisition Agreement, Mr. Lam shall sell and the Company shall acquire 5% of equity interest in the Target Company.

- 2 -

Pursuant to the MOU, the Company shall be entitled to carry out the Due Diligence and the Proposed Acquisition will complete subject to the following conditions:

  1. the Company completed the Due Diligence and the result of the Due Diligence is satisfactory to the Company;
  2. both the Company and Mr. Lam provide their respective latest audited financial statements, and the Valuation Report is acceptable to the Stock Exchange and satisfactory to the Company; and
  3. the Company have obtained necessary approvals and made the necessary disclosure and/ or completed the necessary procedures that are required under the applicable laws, the Company's Articles of Association and the Listing Rules.

The terms and conditions of the Proposed Acquisition are subject to further negotiation and execution of the Formal Acquisition Agreement.

Consideration of the Proposed Acquisition

The consideration of the Proposed Acquisition shall be RMB60 million, which shall subject to further negotiation and execution of the Formal Acquisition Agreement. The consideration will be determined based on normal business terms and shall subject to adjustment based on the result of the Due Diligence.

Termination of the MOU

The MOU will be automatically terminated upon (1) the execution of both the Formal Cooperation Agreement and Formal Acquisition Agreement or (2) upon the expiry of the Effective Period (whichever is earlier).

INFORMATION OF PARTIES TO THE MOU

The Company

The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Group are engaged in the sales of animation derivative products, establishment and operation of indoor theme parks and multimedia animation entertainment.

Mr. Lam

Mr. Lam is a Macau permanent resident who holds the entire equity interest of the Target Company.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, Mr. Lam is an Independent Third Party.

- 3 -

INFORMATION OF THE TARGET COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

The Target Company is an investment holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. According to the Target Company's website, the principal activities of the Target Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in news media as their core business, along with industries such as internet smart city application platform, internet finance platform and cloud-based data center.

REASON FOR ENTERING INTO THE MOU

The Directors consider that the entering into the MOU and the Proposed Transactions, if materialises, could enable the Group to be benefited from promoting the contents of the Group including cloud VR, eSport, IP, theme parks and violet concert by having broadcasting channels that can cover Macau, the PRC and South East Asia region which is expected to increase the Shareholders' value. Therefore, the Directors are of the view that the entering into the MOU and proceeding with the Proposed Transactions are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

GENERAL

The Board wishes to emphasize that the MOU does not create any legally binding obligations on any of the parties to the MOU in relation to the Proposed Transactions. As such, the Proposed Transactions may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. The Proposed Acquisition, if materialises, may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Company will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any material development in connection with the Proposed Transactions by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

- 4 -

DEFINITIONS

Unless otherwise specified, the following terms have the following meanings in this announcement:

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"Company"

China Animation Characters Company Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and

the Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Due Diligence"

the due diligence review of the assets, liabilities, business,

financial, legal and other affairs of the Target Company and the

Target Company's subsidiaries conducted by the Company

"Effective Period"

the period from the date of the MOU (i.e. 23 August 2019) and

up to 31 December 2019

"Formal Acquisition

the formal sale and purchase agreement to be entered into, and

Agreement"

shall subject to the further negotiation, between the Company

and Mr. Lam in relation to the Proposed Acquisition

"Formal Cooperation

the formal cooperation agreement to be entered into, and shall

Agreement"

subject to the further negotiation, between the Company and

Mr. Lam in relation to the Proposed Cooperation

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third

any persons or company(ies) and their respective ultimate

Party(ies)"

beneficial owners, to the best of the Directors' knowledge,

information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries,

are not connected persons of the Group and are third parties

independent of the Group and its connected persons in

accordance with the Listing Rules

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Macau"

the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"MOU"

a memorandum of understanding dated 23 August 2019 entered

into between the Company and Mr. Lam in relation to the

Proposed Transactions

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:02:11 UTC
