Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

China Animation Characters Company Limited

華 夏 動 漫 形 象 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01566)

INSIDE INFORMATION

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RELATION TO

THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 August 2019 (after the trading hours), the Company entered into the MOU with Mr. Lam in relation to the Proposed Transactions. Pursuant to the MOU, the Company shall be entitled to carry out the Due Diligence. The MOU will be automatically terminated upon (1) the execution of both the Formal Cooperation Agreement and Formal Acquisition Agreement or (2) upon the expiry of the Effective Period (whichever is earlier).

The Board wishes to emphasize that the MOU does not create any legally binding obligations on any of the parties to the MOU in relation to the Proposed Transactions. As such, the Proposed Transactions may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. The Proposed Acquisition, if materialises, may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Company will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any material development in connection with the Proposed Transactions by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in compliance with the requirements of the Listing Rules.

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.