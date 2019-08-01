Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AOWEI HOLDING LIMITED

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and continued in the Caymans Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1370)

INSIDE INFORMATION POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Aowei Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the Company's preliminary review of the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, it is expected that the Group will record a net profit after tax of approximately RMB60.0 million to RMB80.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Reporting Period"), representing an increase of approximately 20.2% to 60.3% as compared to that of the corresponding period in last year. The major reasons for the increase in net profit after tax of the Group for the Reporting Period are that the average selling price of iron ore concentrates of the Group during the Reporting Period increased as compared to that of the corresponding period in last year, and the decrease in the asset impairment loss recorded by the Group during the Reporting Period as compared to that of the corresponding period in last year.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available including the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. As at the date of this announcement, the Group's consolidated results for the Reporting Period have not yet been finalised, and are subject to necessary adjustments. Further details of the Group's financial results for the Reporting Period together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in last year will be disclosed in the Company's forthcoming interim results announcement which will be published before the end of August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Aowei Holding Limited

Mr. Li Yanjun

Chairman

Beijing, the People's Republic of China, 1 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Yanjun, Mr.

Li Ziwei, Mr. Sun Jianhua, Mr. Jin Jiangsheng and Mr. Tu Quanping and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ge Xinjian, Mr. Meng Likun and Mr. Kong Chi Mo.