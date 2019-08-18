Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.* FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/18/2019 | 07:32am EDT
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED
石 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance)
(Stock Code: 1093)
INSIDE INFORMATION
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF
CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.*
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
This announcement is made by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to an announcement published by the Company on 12 July 2019 in respect of the indicative results of CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*（石藥集團新諾威製藥股份有限公 司）("CSPC XNW") for the half year ended 30 June 2019.
CSPC XNW is a subsidiary of the Company and its shares are listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300765). In compliance with the relevant requirements of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, CSPC XNW published its 2019 Half Yearly Report for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on the information disclosure webpage of Shenzhen Stock Exchange's website at http://www.szse. cn/disclosure/listed/notice/index.html.
The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the appendices of this announcement (the "Appendices") which set out the principal accounting data and financial indicators of CSPC XNW prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises for the half year ended 30 June 2019.
Please note that the information in the Appendices is an extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared by CSPC XNW in Chinese. In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version, the Chinese version shall prevail.
APPENDIX I
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS
Unit: RMB (Yuan)
Increase/decrease
compared
with the
corresponding
Corresponding reporting
reporting period
Current
period of last year
of last year
reporting period
Before adjustment
After adjustment
After adjustment
Total revenue
653,517,491.79
616,734,629.68
616,734,629.68
5.96%
Net profit attributable to listed
136,988,116.16
110,170,575.16
110,170,575.16
24.34%
company's shareholders
Net profit attributable to listed
122,746,942.28
108,946,423.62
108,946,423.62
12.67%
company's shareholders less the
non-recurring items
Net cash flows arising from
134,408,411.13
58,609,860.37
61,309,860.37
119.23%
operating activities
Basic earnings per share (RMB/
0.78
0.73
0.73
6.85%
share)
Diluted earnings per share
0.78
0.73
0.73
6.85%
(RMB/share)
Weighted average return on net
12.93%
13.40%
13.40%
-0.47%
assets
Increase/decrease
compared with
End of the
End of last year
the end of last
current reporting
year
period
Before adjustment
After adjustment
After adjustment
Total assets
2,655,257,518.47
1,390,799,205.46
1,390,799,205.46
90.92%
Net assets attributable to listed
2,270,170,086.62
990,767,205.16
990,767,205.16
129.13%
company's shareholders
APPENDIX II
NON-RECURRING GAIN/LOSS ITEMS AND AMOUNTS
Unit: RMB (Yuan)
Items
Amount
Description
Gain/loss from disposal of non-current assets (including the
-444,864.50
part offset with the provision for impairment of assets)
Government grants recognised in profit or loss of current
period (excluding those closely related to the company's
19,242,135.44
business and granted under the State's policies according to
certain quota of amount or volume)
Non-operating income and expenses other than the above
99,149.57
items
Less: Income tax impact
4,574,047.11
Minority interests impact (after tax)
81,199.52
Total
14,241,173.88
-
APPENDIX III
SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN MAJOR ASSETS
Unit: RMB (Yuan)
Major assets
Description on significant changes
Equity assets
No significant change
Fixed assets
No significant change
Intangible assets
No significant change
Construction in progress
No significant change
Bank balances and cash
Closing balance is RMB377,313,364.33 and opening balance
is RMB156,392,543.65, representing an increase of 141.26%,
mainly due to increase in sales receipts as a result of business
volume growth and proceeds received from issue of shares by the
company.
Bills receivables
Closing balance is RMB184,867,998.29 and opening balance is
RMB139,407,278.73, representing an increase of 32.61%, mainly
due to increase in bills receivables for the settlement of trade
receivables during the period.
Prepayments
Closing balance is RMB16,922,424.16 and opening balance is
RMB26,367,001.81, representing a decrease of 35.82%, mainly
due to decrease in the company's prepayment for materials.
Other receivables
Closing balance is RMB2,168,829.52 and opening balance is
RMB5,747,943.22, representing a decrease of 62.27%, mainly
due to recognition by the company of the prepaid offering
expenses of the IPO.
Other current assets
Closing balance is RMB20,987,058.57 and opening balance is
RMB14,972,694.94, representing an increase of 40.17%, mainly
due to increase in prepaid deductible valued-added tax credit.
APPENDIX IV
YEAR-ON-YEAR CHANGES IN PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA
Unit: RMB (Yuan)
Year-
Corresponding
on-year
Current
reporting period
increase/
reporting period
of last year
decrease
Reasons for changes
Mainly due to sustainable
Revenue
653,517,491.79
616,734,629.68
5.96%
stable growth of the company's
main business.
Cost of sales
315,829,320.02
313,184,798.08
0.84%
No significant change.
Selling expenses
150,328,323.39
137,290,691.35
9.50%
Mainly due to increase in
market development efforts.
Mainly due to payments for
Administrative
the listing ceremony expenses
25,199,200.63
18,636,164.29
35.22%
and wages of the company
expenses
and increase in depreciation
expenses.
Mainly due to exchange
Finance cost
-330,598.42
-1,749,485.16
-81.10%
gains or losses arising from
fluctuations in exchange rates.
Income tax expenses
33,206,069.75
26,562,878.23
25.01%
Mainly due to increase in the
company's total profits.
Research and
Mainly due to increase in
5,661,320.03
5,036,356.41
12.41%
research and development
development expenses
efforts by the company.
Net cash flows
Mainly due to business volume
arising from operating
134,408,411.13
61,309,860.37
119.23%
growth, increase in sales
activities
income and sales receipts.
Net cash flows arising
Mainly due to company's cash
from investment
-1,035,720,902.54
-8,511,147.93
-12,068.99%
management with temporary
activities
idle proceeds.
Net cash flows
Mainly due to proceeds
received from the initial
arising from financing
1,120,444,517.71
-26,072,862.68
4,397.36%
activities
offering of shares of the
company.
Mainly due to company's
Net increase in cash
business volume growth, sales
220,279,820.68
28,251,893.61
679.70%
receipts increase and proceeds
and cash equivalents
received from the offering of
shares of the company.
