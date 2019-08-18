Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.* FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/18/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

石 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 1093)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF

CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.*

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to an announcement published by the Company on 12 July 2019 in respect of the indicative results of CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*（石藥集團新諾威製藥股份有限公 司）("CSPC XNW") for the half year ended 30 June 2019.

CSPC XNW is a subsidiary of the Company and its shares are listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300765). In compliance with the relevant requirements of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, CSPC XNW published its 2019 Half Yearly Report for the half year ended 30 June 2019 on the information disclosure webpage of Shenzhen Stock Exchange's website at http://www.szse. cn/disclosure/listed/notice/index.html.

The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the appendices of this announcement (the "Appendices") which set out the principal accounting data and financial indicators of CSPC XNW prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises for the half year ended 30 June 2019.

Please note that the information in the Appendices is an extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared by CSPC XNW in Chinese. In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version, the Chinese version shall prevail.

By Order of the Board

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

CAI Dongchen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CAI Dongchen, Mr. ZHANG Cuilong, Mr. WANG Zhenguo, Mr. PAN Weidong, Mr. WANG Huaiyu, Dr. LU Hua, Dr. LI Chunlei, Dr. WANG Qingxi and Mr. CHAK Kin Man as executive directors; Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo as non-executive director; and Mr. CHAN Siu Keung, Leonard, Mr. WANG Bo, Prof. LO Yuk Lam, Dr. YU Jinming and Mr. CHEN Chuan as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purposes only

APPENDIX I

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Increase/decrease

compared

with the

corresponding

Corresponding reporting

reporting period

Current

period of last year

of last year

reporting period

Before adjustment

After adjustment

After adjustment

Total revenue

653,517,491.79

616,734,629.68

616,734,629.68

5.96%

Net profit attributable to listed

136,988,116.16

110,170,575.16

110,170,575.16

24.34%

company's shareholders

Net profit attributable to listed

122,746,942.28

108,946,423.62

108,946,423.62

12.67%

company's shareholders less the

non-recurring items

Net cash flows arising from

134,408,411.13

58,609,860.37

61,309,860.37

119.23%

operating activities

Basic earnings per share (RMB/

0.78

0.73

0.73

6.85%

share)

Diluted earnings per share

0.78

0.73

0.73

6.85%

(RMB/share)

Weighted average return on net

12.93%

13.40%

13.40%

-0.47%

assets

Increase/decrease

compared with

End of the

End of last year

the end of last

current reporting

year

period

Before adjustment

After adjustment

After adjustment

Total assets

2,655,257,518.47

1,390,799,205.46

1,390,799,205.46

90.92%

Net assets attributable to listed

2,270,170,086.62

990,767,205.16

990,767,205.16

129.13%

company's shareholders

APPENDIX II

NON-RECURRING GAIN/LOSS ITEMS AND AMOUNTS

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Items

Amount

Description

Gain/loss from disposal of non-current assets (including the

-444,864.50

part offset with the provision for impairment of assets)

Government grants recognised in profit or loss of current

period (excluding those closely related to the company's

19,242,135.44

business and granted under the State's policies according to

certain quota of amount or volume)

Non-operating income and expenses other than the above

99,149.57

items

Less: Income tax impact

4,574,047.11

Minority interests impact (after tax)

81,199.52

Total

14,241,173.88

-

APPENDIX III

SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN MAJOR ASSETS

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Major assets

Description on significant changes

Equity assets

No significant change

Fixed assets

No significant change

Intangible assets

No significant change

Construction in progress

No significant change

Bank balances and cash

Closing balance is RMB377,313,364.33 and opening balance

is RMB156,392,543.65, representing an increase of 141.26%,

mainly due to increase in sales receipts as a result of business

volume growth and proceeds received from issue of shares by the

company.

Bills receivables

Closing balance is RMB184,867,998.29 and opening balance is

RMB139,407,278.73, representing an increase of 32.61%, mainly

due to increase in bills receivables for the settlement of trade

receivables during the period.

Prepayments

Closing balance is RMB16,922,424.16 and opening balance is

RMB26,367,001.81, representing a decrease of 35.82%, mainly

due to decrease in the company's prepayment for materials.

Other receivables

Closing balance is RMB2,168,829.52 and opening balance is

RMB5,747,943.22, representing a decrease of 62.27%, mainly

due to recognition by the company of the prepaid offering

expenses of the IPO.

Other current assets

Closing balance is RMB20,987,058.57 and opening balance is

RMB14,972,694.94, representing an increase of 40.17%, mainly

due to increase in prepaid deductible valued-added tax credit.

APPENDIX IV

YEAR-ON-YEAR CHANGES IN PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Year-

Corresponding

on-year

Current

reporting period

increase/

reporting period

of last year

decrease

Reasons for changes

Mainly due to sustainable

Revenue

653,517,491.79

616,734,629.68

5.96%

stable growth of the company's

main business.

Cost of sales

315,829,320.02

313,184,798.08

0.84%

No significant change.

Selling expenses

150,328,323.39

137,290,691.35

9.50%

Mainly due to increase in

market development efforts.

Mainly due to payments for

Administrative

the listing ceremony expenses

25,199,200.63

18,636,164.29

35.22%

and wages of the company

expenses

and increase in depreciation

expenses.

Mainly due to exchange

Finance cost

-330,598.42

-1,749,485.16

-81.10%

gains or losses arising from

fluctuations in exchange rates.

Income tax expenses

33,206,069.75

26,562,878.23

25.01%

Mainly due to increase in the

company's total profits.

Research and

Mainly due to increase in

5,661,320.03

5,036,356.41

12.41%

research and development

development expenses

efforts by the company.

Net cash flows

Mainly due to business volume

arising from operating

134,408,411.13

61,309,860.37

119.23%

growth, increase in sales

activities

income and sales receipts.

Net cash flows arising

Mainly due to company's cash

from investment

-1,035,720,902.54

-8,511,147.93

-12,068.99%

management with temporary

activities

idle proceeds.

Net cash flows

Mainly due to proceeds

received from the initial

arising from financing

1,120,444,517.71

-26,072,862.68

4,397.36%

activities

offering of shares of the

company.

Mainly due to company's

Net increase in cash

business volume growth, sales

220,279,820.68

28,251,893.61

679.70%

receipts increase and proceeds

and cash equivalents

received from the offering of

shares of the company.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 11:31:05 UTC
