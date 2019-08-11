Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING

-
an increase in operating losses for Suriname division of the Group for the Period of approximately HK$11 million due to the clearance sale of low grade old stock, write-down of slow moving inventories and low production of both logs and lumber caused by the temporary suspension of the harvesting activities in one of the Group's largest concession in west Suriname.
The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board of the information currently available to it, including the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group prepared by the management of the Company, which have not been finalized as at the date of this announcement. Details of the performance of the Group for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2019 will be disclosed in the consolidated interim results announcement of the Company, which is expected to be published before end of August 2019.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
