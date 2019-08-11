Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENHEART GROUP LIMITED

綠心集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 94)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Greenheart Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the information currently available, the Group expects to record a significant increase in its net loss for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") as compared to that for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2018.

The Group considers the significant increase in its net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company was due to the following:

  1. a decrease in profit contributed by New Zealand division of the Group for the Period due to the reduction of sales volume by approximately 23%, reflecting the weakening market demand from China caused possibly by the intensified trade war between China and the United States;
  2. a substantial decrease in non-cash fair value gain on plantation forest assets located in New Zealand by approximately HK$28 million for the Period, calculated based on the preliminary valuation report as at 30 June 2019 prepared by an independent valuer (the "2019 Valuation Report"). The decrease in the fair value gain was primarily

attributable to the lower level of increase in near term forecasted selling price of logs and higher harvesting and cartage rates and roading cost. In addition, there is no increment of the fair value caused by any adjustment on the discount rates in the 2019 Valuation Report as compared to that for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2018 in which the discount rates were changed from 8.5% in 2017 to 8% in 2018; and

1

  1. an increase in operating losses for Suriname division of the Group for the Period of approximately HK$11 million due to the clearance sale of low grade old stock, write-down of slow moving inventories and low production of both logs and lumber caused by the temporary suspension of the harvesting activities in one of the Group's largest concession in west Suriname.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board of the information currently available to it, including the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group prepared by the management of the Company, which have not been finalized as at the date of this announcement. Details of the performance of the Group for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2019 will be disclosed in the consolidated interim results announcement of the Company, which is expected to be published before end of August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Greenheart Group Limited

Ding Wai Chuen

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 11 August 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Messrs. Ding Wai Chuen and Lim Hoe Pin, four non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Cheng Chi-Him Conrad, Tsang On-Yip Patrick, Simon Murray and Cheng Yang, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Nguyen Van Tu Peter, Wong Man Chung Francis and Cheung Pak To Patrick.

Website: http://www.greenheartgroup.com

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 11:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of the proposed spin-off and the t..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions provision of financ..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the results for the first half of 2..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement proposed joint establi..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary s..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Very substantial disposal in relation to the ..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the operating data for the fi..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of executive director and change ..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 304 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 242,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.95%38 756
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.30%52 051
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.39%28 829
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.49%26 431
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 616
NASDAQ20.46%16 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group