Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING

GREENHEART GROUP LIMITED

綠心集團有限公司

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Greenheart Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the information currently available, the Group expects to record a significant increase in its net loss for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") as compared to that for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2018.

The Group considers the significant increase in its net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company was due to the following:

a decrease in profit contributed by New Zealand division of the Group for the Period due to the reduction of sales volume by approximately 23%, reflecting the weakening market demand from China caused possibly by the intensified trade war between China and the United States; a substantial decrease in non-cash fair value gain on plantation forest assets located in New Zealand by approximately HK$28 million for the Period, calculated based on the preliminary valuation report as at 30 June 2019 prepared by an independent valuer (the " 2019 Valuation Report "). The decrease in the fair value gain was primarily

attributable to the lower level of increase in near term forecasted selling price of logs and higher harvesting and cartage rates and roading cost. In addition, there is no increment of the fair value caused by any adjustment on the discount rates in the 2019 Valuation Report as compared to that for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2018 in which the discount rates were changed from 8.5% in 2017 to 8% in 2018; and