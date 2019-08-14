Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Tiande Chemical Holdings Limited

天德化工控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 609)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Tiande Chemical Holdings Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 (2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Board and preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the unaudited consolidated net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is estimated to approximately RMB11.5 million, representing a decrease of approximately 67.9% as compared with the net loss attributable to owners of the Company of approximately RMB36.0 million recorded in the corresponding period of last year. The decrease in net loss is mainly attributable to

the increase in revenue and gross profit after adopting effective sales and marketing strategies as well as procurement strategies; (ii) the decrease in the overall raw materials price; and (iii) implementing effective cost control comprehensively to enhance production efficiency.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the information currently available to the Board, which may be subject to further adjustments. The unaudited consolidated management accounts have not been reviewed by the independent auditor of the Company and have not been confirmed by the audit committee of the Company. The actual financial results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 may be different from the information disclosed herein. Further details of the Group's financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be published in due course pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Rules.