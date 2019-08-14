Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING

08/14/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00885)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Rentian Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Company, the Group expects to record a substantial increase in consolidated net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the consolidated net loss for the corresponding period in 2018.

The Board believes that the substantial increase in the consolidated net loss is primarily attributable to the combined net effect of:

  1. the net realised loss on disposal of securities previously invested in year 2018, which was classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$767 million, as compared to the net realised gain on disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$32 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018;
  2. dividend and interest income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$13 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately HK$49 million); and

Given the unstable financial and investment environment, the Group will adopted a more prudent approach in securities investment that the Group will scale down its investment segment and put more resources and concentration in other operating segments.

- 1 -

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review by the management of the Company of information currently available to the Board, and is not based on information or figures audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company and is subject to finalisation and adjustments where necessary.

Shareholders and potential investors should read the Group's interim results announcement for six months ended 30 June 2019 carefully, which is expected to be published in August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Rentian Technology Holdings Limited

Kwok Kenneth Wai Leung

Executive Director and Executive President

Hong Kong, 14 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following members:

Executive Directors

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Kwok Kenneth Wai Lung

Mr. Chin Hon Siang

(Chief Executive Director)

Mr. Huang Xin

Ms. Hau Ying

Mr. Leung Ka Tin

  • For identification purpose only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 13:31:08 UTC
