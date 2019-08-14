Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00885)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Rentian Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Company, the Group expects to record a substantial increase in consolidated net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the consolidated net loss for the corresponding period in 2018.

The Board believes that the substantial increase in the consolidated net loss is primarily attributable to the combined net effect of:

the net realised loss on disposal of securities previously invested in year 2018, which was classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$767 million, as compared to the net realised gain on disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$32 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018; dividend and interest income from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately HK$13 million (six months ended 30 June 2018: approximately HK$49 million); and

Given the unstable financial and investment environment, the Group will adopted a more prudent approach in securities investment that the Group will scale down its investment segment and put more resources and concentration in other operating segments.