Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING

MASON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

茂 宸 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 273)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Mason Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the ''Board'') of directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group expects to record a consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company of approximately HK$118.87 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to approximately HK$135.43 million for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The decline in net profit is primarily attributable to net fair value losses on securities investments held for trading, provisions for bad debts from margin accounts in the securities margin financing business, decline in the performance of the Group's operating businesses as a result of market uncertainties and volatility as well as the expected one-off loss on the disposal of the Group's entire shareholding in Blend and Pack Pty. Ltd. as disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated 8 May 2019, 12 June 2019, 20 June 2019 and 31 July 2019 respectively.

The Board also wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the financial impact of the liquidation of the portfolio of the proprietary fund wholly owned by the Company as disclosed in its announcement dated 12 July 2019 will not be reflected in the financial results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The Company expects that the financial results of the subsidiaries and associates of the Group for the second half of 2019 will further decline as a result of recent social unrest in Hong Kong, US-China trade tensions and global economic outlook for the second half of 2019 generally. Despite the above situations, the executive Directors considers that the overall financial position and business prospects of the Group remain sound and healthy. The