Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING

executive Directors will monitor the financial position of the Group and will update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company on any material changes to the financial position of the Group.
The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated financial information of the Group and the information currently available, which has not been reviewed by the non-executive Directors and Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustments and provisions. The Company expects that the results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be announced on 28 August 2019.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By order of the Board
Mason Group Holdings Limited
Ko Po Ming
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 16 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Ko Po Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Chang Tat Joel
Ms. Lui Choi Yiu, Angela
Ms. Fu Yau Ching, Shirley
Mr. Cao Lu
Non-executive Director:
Ms. Hui Mei Mei, Carol
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Tian Ren Can
Ms. Kan Lai Kuen, Alice
Mr. Chen Wai Chung, Edmund
Mr. Wang Cong