HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROFIT WARNING IN RELATION TO RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/16/2019 | 08:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAJUN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

華君國際集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 377)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING IN RELATION TO

RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS

ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Huajun International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company would like to inform the shareholders (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period"), the Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of the Company for the Period as compared to a profit recorded for the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Last Period"). Based on the information currently available to the Board, such a loss for the Period was mainly due to (1) there is no reversal provision for financial guarantee contracts for the Period while a gain on reversal of provision for financial guarantee contracts of RMB223.9 million was recorded in profit or loss for the Last Period; and (2) decrease in gain on change in fair value of convertible bonds for the Period compared to the Last Period.

As the Company is in the process of finalising the consolidated results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review of the Company's unaudited consolidated management accounts which have not been reviewed or audited by either the audit committee or the auditors of the Company. Actual financial results of the Group may be different from what is contained in this announcement. The Company will announce the consolidated results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 by the end of August 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution

when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Huajun International Group Limited

Meng Guang Bao

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Meng Guang Bao, Ms. Zhang Ye, Mr. Guo Song and Mr. Zeng Hongbo as executive Directors; and Mr. Zheng Bailin, Mr. Shen Ruolei and Mr. Pun Chi Ping as independent non-executive Directors.

If there is any inconsistency in this announcement between the Chinese and English versions, the English version shall prevail.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 12:36:06 UTC
