Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION QUARTERLY SECURITIES REPORT OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, TSUGAMI CORPORATION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/09/2019 | 12:31am EDT
Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited
津 上 精 密 機 床（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1651)
INSIDE INFORMATION
QUARTERLY SECURITIES REPORT OF
THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,
TSUGAMI CORPORATION
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
This announcement is issued by Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited (the "Company" ) pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules" ).
Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 30 July 2019 in relation to the financial results of the Company' s controlling shareholder, Tsugami Japan, for the three months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Announcement" ). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise defined.
According to the Announcement, Tsugami Japan will file the Tsugami Japan' s Quarterly Securities Report on 9 August 2019. The Board wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that following Tsugami Japan' s adoption of IFRS as its accounting standard, certain additional financial information and/or related information relating to the Group will be included in Tsugami Japan' s Quarterly Securities Report.
Although Tsugami Japan changes its accounting standard to IFRS which is same as the accounting standard the Group adopted for the preparation and presentation of its consolidated financial results and related financial information, the difference in entities comprising Tsugami Japan' s consolidation and the Group' s consolidation makes the financial results and related information set forth in Tsugami Japan' s Quarterly Securities Report not directly comparable to the financial results and related financial information that the Company discloses. For example, any inter-company transactions between Tsugami Japan and the Group would be eliminated for Tsugami Japan' s Quarterly Securities Report but remain recorded for the Group' s financial results.
Extracted and translated from Tsugami Japan' s Quarterly Securities Report
In China, revenue was ¥9,382 million, down by 34.0% year over year, segment profit was ¥1,229 million, down by 51.7% year over year.
5. Segment information
Segment revenues and operating results Inter-segment sales revenues are based on market prices.
Revenues and operating results of the Group' s reportable segments are as follows.
Previous consolidated first quarter (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)
(Million yen)
Reportable
segment
China
Revenue
External
10,463
Inter-segment
3,750
Total
14,214
Segment profit
2,542
(Note) 1. Segment profit is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from sales revenue.
3. From the first quarter under review, the accounting reports of the reportable segments conform to IFRS, whereas until the previous fiscal year, they conformed to the Japanese accounting standards. IFRS is therefore applied retroactively to the accounting process of the reportable segments for the previous first quarter presented in this report.
Consolidated first quarter under review (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(Million yen)
Reportable
segment
China
Revenue
External
7,213
Inter-segment
2,169
Total
9,382
Segment profit
1,229
(Note) 1. Segment profit is calculated by deducting cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from sales revenue.
８．Revenue
Breakdown of revenue
The relationship between the breakdown of revenue by major product line and the reportable segments is as follows.
Previous consolidated first quarter (from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)
(Million yen)
Reportable segment
China
Major product lines
Automatic lathes
9,023
Grinding machines
806
Machining centers, Rolling machines and Specialized machines
492
Other
141
Total
10,463
(Note) Other includes parts and services.
Consolidated first quarter under review (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(Million yen)
Reportable segment
China
Major product lines
Automatic lathes
6,040
Grinding machines
225
Machining centers, Rolling machines and Specialized machines
773
Other
173
Total
7,213
(Note) Other includes parts and services.
Tsugami Japan' s Disclosures contain forward-looking information. Tsugami Japan has full and independent discretion as to the determination of such forward-looking information by considering factors which Tsugami Japan considers appropriate and relevant for its reporting and disclosure purposes. Forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, the Company' s results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Tsugami Japan, including the Tsugami Japan' s Disclosures. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking information in the Tsugami Japan' s Disclosures should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company, or that the plans and objectives will be achieved by the Company. The Company' s shareholders and potential investors are advised not to place undue reliance on the contents of Tsugami Japan' s Disclosures and to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.
