Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION QUARTERLY SECURITIES REPORT OF THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, TSUGAMI CORPORATION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited

津 上 精 密 機 床（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1651)

INSIDE INFORMATION

QUARTERLY SECURITIES REPORT OF

THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

TSUGAMI CORPORATION

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is issued by Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited (the "Company" ) pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules" ).

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on 30 July 2019 in relation to the financial results of the Company' s controlling shareholder, Tsugami Japan, for the three months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Announcement" ). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise defined.

According to the Announcement, Tsugami Japan will file the Tsugami Japan' s Quarterly Securities Report on 9 August 2019. The Board wishes to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that following Tsugami Japan' s adoption of IFRS as its accounting standard, certain additional financial information and/or related information relating to the Group will be included in Tsugami Japan' s Quarterly Securities Report.

Although Tsugami Japan changes its accounting standard to IFRS which is same as the accounting standard the Group adopted for the preparation and presentation of its consolidated financial results and related financial information, the difference in entities comprising Tsugami Japan' s consolidation and the Group' s consolidation makes the financial results and related information set forth in Tsugami Japan' s Quarterly Securities Report not directly comparable to the financial results and related financial information that the Company discloses. For example, any inter-company transactions between Tsugami Japan and the Group would be eliminated for Tsugami Japan' s Quarterly Securities Report but remain recorded for the Group' s financial results.