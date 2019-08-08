Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION RESULTS OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL FORM 10-Q QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED AND THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

MGM Resorts International files its unaudited quarterly report, including quarterly financial information and certain operating statistics under Form 10-Q, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in accordance with the ongoing disclosure obligation applicable to companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Such filings include segment financial information about the operations of MGM China and its subsidiaries ("we", "our" or "Group"). These filings are available in the public domain.
MGM Resorts International has, on or about August 8, 2019 (6 a.m., New York time), released its unaudited quarterly report for the second quarter ended and the first half of fiscal 2019 (the "Quarterly Report"). With a view to ensuring that all shareholders and potential investors of MGM China have equal and timely access to the information pertaining to the Group, if you wish to review the Quarterly Report prepared by MGM Resorts International and as filed with the SEC, please visit http://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000789570& owner=exclude&count=40&hidefilings=0 (Unless otherwise provided, all dollar amounts in the Quarterly Report are denominated in United States dollars).
The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International, including those contained in the Quarterly Report, have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States, which are different from International Financial Reporting Standards, which, as a company listed on the Main Board of the HKSE, we use to prepare and present the financial information of MGM China.
Our shareholders and potential investors are advised not to place undue reliance on the Quarterly Report and are reminded that the financial information presented relating to the Group therein has not been audited or reviewed by our auditor. Our shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in securities in MGM China.
As at the date of this announcement, our directors are James Joseph MURREN, Pansy Catilina Chiu King HO, Chen Yau WONG, William Joseph HORNBUCKLE and Grant R. BOWIE as executive directors, Kenneth Xiaofeng FENG, John M. MCMANUS and James Armin FREEMAN as non-executive directors and Zhe SUN, Sze Wan Patricia LAM and Russell Francis BANHAM as independent non-executive directors.