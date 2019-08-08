Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION RESULTS OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL FORM 10-Q QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED AND THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

美 高 梅 中 國 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2282)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RESULTS OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

FORM 10-Q QUARTERLY REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED

AND THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019

This is an announcement made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Our controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, has, on or about August 8, 2019 (6 a.m., New York time), released its unaudited quarterly report for the second quarter ended and the first half of fiscal 2019.

This is an announcement made by MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKSE").

MGM China's controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, is a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, MGM Resorts International beneficially owns 55.95% of the issued share capital of MGM China.

MGM Resorts International files its unaudited quarterly report, including quarterly financial information and certain operating statistics under Form 10-Q, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in accordance with the ongoing disclosure obligation applicable to companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Such filings include segment financial information about the operations of MGM China and its subsidiaries ("we", "our" or "Group"). These filings are available in the public domain.

MGM Resorts International has, on or about August 8, 2019 (6 a.m., New York time), released its unaudited quarterly report for the second quarter ended and the first half of fiscal 2019 (the "Quarterly Report"). With a view to ensuring that all shareholders and potential investors of MGM China have equal and timely access to the information pertaining to the Group, if you wish to review the Quarterly Report prepared by MGM Resorts International and as filed with the SEC, please visit http://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0000789570& owner=exclude&count=40&hidefilings=0 (Unless otherwise provided, all dollar amounts in the Quarterly Report are denominated in United States dollars).

The unaudited consolidated financial results of MGM Resorts International, including those contained in the Quarterly Report, have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States, which are different from International Financial Reporting Standards, which, as a company listed on the Main Board of the HKSE, we use to prepare and present the financial information of MGM China.

Our shareholders and potential investors are advised not to place undue reliance on the Quarterly Report and are reminded that the financial information presented relating to the Group therein has not been audited or reviewed by our auditor. Our shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in securities in MGM China.

By Order of the Board

MGM China Holdings Limited

Antonio MENANO

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, August 8, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our directors are James Joseph MURREN, Pansy Catilina Chiu King HO, Chen Yau WONG, William Joseph HORNBUCKLE and Grant R. BOWIE as executive directors, Kenneth Xiaofeng FENG, John M. MCMANUS and James Armin FREEMAN as non-executive directors and Zhe SUN, Sze Wan Patricia LAM and Russell Francis BANHAM as independent non-executive directors.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:09 UTC
