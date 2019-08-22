Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE GRATUITOUS TRANSFER OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

08/22/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

青 島 港 國 際 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06198)

INSIDE INFORMATION

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE GRATUITOUS TRANSFER

OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

We refer to the announcement of the Company dated 22 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the gratuitous transfer of 100% equity interests in Qingdao Port (Group) Co., Ltd. ("QDP") (including 100% equity interests in Weihai Port Group Co., Ltd. to be held by QDP) held by the State- owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of Qingdao Municipal Government to Shandong Port Group Co., Ltd. ( 山 東 省 港 口 集 團 有 限 公 司 , "Shandong Port Group") (the "Gratuitous Transfer").

In relation to the Gratuitous Transfer, the Company hereby supplements in respect of relevant rules and regulations of where the Company's A shares are listed as below:

I. RELEVANT UNDERTAKING

The A shares of the Company were listed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 21 January 2019. The listing announcement on the initial public offering of A shares of the Company disclosed undertakings made by QDP, the controlling shareholder of the Company, including: within

36 months from the listing date of the initial public offering of A shares of the Company on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, QDP shall not transfer or entrust other persons to manage the domestic shares of the Company directly or indirectly held by it before the initial public offering of A shares of the Company, nor shall the Company repurchase such shares (the "Relevant Undertaking").

II. IMPLICATIONS UNDER RELEVANT RULES

  1. The Gratuitous Transfer may violate the Relevant Undertaking and the provision of article 5.1.5 of the Stock Listing Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "Business Rules"), in relation to the limitation that the controlling shareholder and the ultimate controller shall be restricted from transferring shares of the listed issuer within 36 months.
  2. Shandong Port Group is required to apply for an exemption from the China Securities Regulatory Commission on its obligation of making a general offer regarding the A shares of the Company triggered by the Gratuitous Transfer. It is uncertain whether the abovementioned exemption can be obtained.
  3. The Gratuitous Transfer may not be implemented due to potential violations of the Relevant Undertaking and the Business Rules, and there exists significant uncertainty.

The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations pursuant to the provisions and requirements of the relevant laws and regulations in a timely manner based on the progress of the Gratuitous Transfer.

Holders of the Company's shares and securities and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

LI Fengli

Chairman

Qingdao, the PRC, 23 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LI Fengli, Mr. ZHANG Jiangnan and Ms. JIANG Chunfeng; the non-executive Directors are Mr. JIAO Guangjun, Mr. ZHANG Wei and Mr. CHU Xiaozhong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. LI Yan, Mr. JIANG Min and Mr. LAI Kwok Ho.

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:07:08 UTC
