Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE GRATUITOUS TRANSFER OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd.

青 島 港 國 際 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06198)

INSIDE INFORMATION

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE GRATUITOUS TRANSFER

OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

We refer to the announcement of the Company dated 22 August 2019 in relation to, among other things, the gratuitous transfer of 100% equity interests in Qingdao Port (Group) Co., Ltd. ("QDP") (including 100% equity interests in Weihai Port Group Co., Ltd. to be held by QDP) held by the State- owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of Qingdao Municipal Government to Shandong Port Group Co., Ltd. ( 山 東 省 港 口 集 團 有 限 公 司 , "Shandong Port Group") (the "Gratuitous Transfer").

In relation to the Gratuitous Transfer, the Company hereby supplements in respect of relevant rules and regulations of where the Company's A shares are listed as below:

I. RELEVANT UNDERTAKING

The A shares of the Company were listed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on 21 January 2019. The listing announcement on the initial public offering of A shares of the Company disclosed undertakings made by QDP, the controlling shareholder of the Company, including: within