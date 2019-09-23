Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATE ON THE TAISHAN LEGAL PROCEEDING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited

標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 91)

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON THE TAISHAN LEGAL PROCEEDING

This announcement is made by International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the Taishan Legal Proceeding for default in payment of outstanding engineering fees under agreement in an aggregate amount of RMB736,898, and all related interests and expenses. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The board of directors of the Company was informed that Can-Elite, on 20 September 2019, received a civil mediation order (民事調解書) and a civil judgement (民事裁定書) dated 10 September 2019 and 12 September 2019 issued by the Beijing Dongcheng Court respectively. Pursuant to the civil mediation order (民事調解書), Can-Elite shall